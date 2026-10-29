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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 8 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.

With bye weeks and injuries muddying up starting lineups, fantasy managers will have to be crafty to build winning teams and survive ahead of the fantasy football playoffs. We're here to help with our Week 8 fantasy football rankings for 2026. In the full rankings set below, see where trending names on the start-sit bubble such as KC Concepcion Jr., Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Rome Odunze, and Antonio Williams stand, among all other WR options.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 2
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 7
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 9
2 4 CeeDee Lamb WR 10
2 5 Zay Flowers WR 14
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 17
2 7 Justin Jefferson WR 21
2 8 Christian Watson WR 22
2 9 Drake London WR 23
3 10 Parker Washington WR 27
3 11 Tee Higgins WR 29
3 12 George Pickens WR 30
3 13 Tetairoa McMillan WR 31
3 14 Jalen Coker WR 32
3 15 DJ Moore WR 34
4 16 Michael Wilson WR 35
4 17 Matthew Golden WR 37
4 18 Luther Burden III WR 39
4 19 Garrett Wilson WR 40
4 20 A.J. Brown WR 41
4 21 Rashee Rice WR 43
5 22 Stefon Diggs WR 44
5 23 DK Metcalf WR 46
5 24 Jameson Williams WR 47
5 25 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 49
5 26 KC Concepcion WR 56
5 27 Germie Bernard WR 57
5 28 Tre Tucker WR 58
5 29 Denzel Boston WR 60
5 30 Jordan Addison WR 65
5 31 Ladd McConkey WR 66
6 32 Emeka Egbuka WR 67
6 33 Carnell Tate WR 69
6 34 Rome Odunze WR 73
6 35 Antonio Williams WR 75
7 36 Keenan Allen WR 77
7 37 Makai Lemon WR 78
7 38 Caleb Douglas WR 79
8 39 Malik Washington WR 82
8 40 Jakobi Meyers WR 83
8 41 Josh Downs WR 84
8 42 Kendrick Bourne WR 88
8 43 DeVonta Smith WR 89
8 44 Courtland Sutton WR 92
8 45 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 93
8 46 Jaylen Waddle WR 97
8 47 Khalil Shakir WR 100
8 48 Ryan Flournoy WR 107
8 49 Xavier Worthy WR 109
8 50 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 112
8 51 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 113
8 52 DeMario Douglas WR 118
8 53 Dontayvion Wicks WR 123
8 54 Keon Coleman WR 124
8 55 Cooper Kupp WR 125
8 56 Rashid Shaheed WR 126
8 57 Travis Hunter WR 129
8 58 Rashod Bateman WR 136
8 59 Treylon Burks WR 137
8 60 Savion Williams WR 138
9 61 Jauan Jennings WR 139
9 62 Jahan Dotson WR 143
9 63 Konata Mumpfield WR 144
9 64 Quentin Johnston WR 145
9 65 Chris Bell WR 146
9 66 Tre Harris WR 147
9 67 Kalif Raymond WR 149
9 68 Ted Hurst WR 151
9 69 Darius Cooper WR 152
9 70 Kyle Williams WR 154
9 71 Efton Chism III WR 159
9 72 Josh Cameron WR 161
9 73 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 163
9 74 Tez Johnson WR 164
9 75 Adonai Mitchell WR 165
10 76 Isaac TeSlaa WR 166
10 77 Jalen Royals WR 170
10 78 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 171
10 79 Troy Franklin WR 172
10 80 Elic Ayomanor WR 173
10 81 Cody White WR 175
10 82 Laquon Treadwell WR 176
10 83 Jerry Jeudy WR 181
10 84 Tory Horton WR 182
10 85 Tutu Atwell WR 184
10 86 Dohnte Meyers WR 186
10 87 Dyami Brown WR 187
10 88 Jalen Nailor WR 189
10 89 Jordan Whittington WR 190
10 90 Joshua Palmer WR 191
11 91 Reggie Virgil WR 193
11 92 Zachariah Branch WR 194
11 93 Calvin Ridley WR 196
11 94 Devontez Walker WR 200
11 95 Isaiah Bond WR 202
11 96 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 203
11 97 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 204
11 98 Chimere Dike WR 206
11 99 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 207
11 100 Ben Skowronek WR 209
11 101 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR 210
11 102 Colbie Young WR 212
11 103 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR 213
11 104 Bo Melton WR 218
11 105 Cyrus Allen WR 219
12 106 Mitch Tinsley WR 223
12 107 Zavion Thomas WR 225
12 108 Tai Felton WR 231
12 109 John Metchie III WR 232
12 110 Brandon Smith WR 238
12 111 Marquise Brown WR 239
12 112 Tim Patrick WR 242
12 113 Brycen Tremayne WR 250
12 114 Jared Wayne WR 256
12 115 David Moore WR 257
12 116 Ashton Dulin WR 258
12 117 Brenen Thompson WR 259
12 118 Deion Burks WR 261
12 119 Dareke Young WR 262
12 120 Malik Benson WR 265
13 121 Luke McCaffrey WR 266
13 122 Derius Davis WR 267
13 123 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 268
13 124 Isaiah Williams WR 269
13 125 Jahdae Walker WR 270
13 126 Jonathan Mingo WR 271
13 127 Elijah Moore WR 274
13 128 Andrew Armstrong WR 275
13 129 Tay Martin WR 277
13 130 Theo Wease Jr. WR 279
13 131 Skyler Bell WR 281
13 132 LaJohntay Wester WR 282

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is trending towards playing on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, according to the latest from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Golden was unable to practice on Monday or Tuesday but was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday and is on track to play on Thursday despite battling both a shoulder and a foot injury.

Golden has been excellent this season, leading the team with 69 targets and catching six passes in each of his last three games. He has three games with over 100 yards already this season and has also scored three touchdowns. If he's available, he'll be a strong starting option in all formats, but if he is limited at all, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Tucker Kraft, and Bo Melton could all get more targets. Check back before kickoff for the final word on Golden, but it looks like he's trending towards being active at this point.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice session due to an injury to his ribs. Wilson has not missed a game in 2026 as of yet, but his status for a Week 8 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys will need to continue to be monitored throughout the week.

Wilson has recorded 37 receptions (on 66 targets) for 375 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and one touchdown in seven games played this season. If Wilson is forced to miss any time, other options at wide receiver for the Cardinals include Kendrick Bourne, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, and Devin Duvernay, while tight end Trey McBride will continue to dominate targets in the passing game. Arizona recently lost wide receiver Jalen Brooks for the remainder of the 2026 season following emergency surgery due to a dislocated wrist.

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

According to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand, hamstring) wasn't going to practice on Wednesday, but that the veteran will be a full participant for Thursday's session. Diggs officially logged a "DNP" for Wednesday's practice with an injury note of hand/hamstring/NIR (Rest).

This appears to simply be a rest day for the 32-year-old Diggs, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for concern. With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Diggs has an opportunity to play a large role for the Commanders. Diggs has recorded 24 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns in 2026.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: KC Concepcion, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Rome Odunze, Antonio Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for KC Concepcion, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Rome Odunze, Antonio Williams:

KC Concepcion
vs
Jeremiyah Love
KC Concepcion
vs
Germie Bernard
KC Concepcion
vs
Jonah Coleman
KC Concepcion
vs
Tre Tucker
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Sam Laporta
KC Concepcion
vs
Tucker Kraft
KC Concepcion
vs
Denzel Boston
KC Concepcion
vs
Breece Hall
KC Concepcion
vs
Colston Loveland
KC Concepcion
vs
Quinshon Judkins
KC Concepcion
vs
Dallas Goedert
KC Concepcion
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Ollie Gordon II
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Warren
KC Concepcion
vs
Jameson Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Addison
KC Concepcion
vs
DK Metcalf
KC Concepcion
vs
Ladd McConkey
KC Concepcion
vs
Tony Pollard
KC Concepcion
vs
Emeka Egbuka
KC Concepcion
vs
Stefon Diggs
KC Concepcion
vs
T.J. Hockenson
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashee Rice
KC Concepcion
vs
Carnell Tate
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
A.J. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Hunter Henry
KC Concepcion
vs
Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
vs
Rome Odunze
KC Concepcion
vs
Rachaad White
KC Concepcion
vs
Rico Dowdle
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
Antonio Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Saquon Barkley
KC Concepcion
vs
Emanuel Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Christian Watson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
Parker Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
DJ Moore
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Laporta
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tre Tucker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Tucker
vs
Breece Hall
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Addison
Tre Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
DK Metcalf
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tony Pollard
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Mason
Tre Tucker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Rachaad White
Tre Tucker
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Breece Hall
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Makai Lemon
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sam Laporta
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Antonio Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Germie Bernard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Hunter Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Antonio Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Brenton Strange
Carnell Tate
vs
Germie Bernard
Carnell Tate
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonah Coleman
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Breece Hall
Carnell Tate
vs
Braelon Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Carnell Tate
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Antonio Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Antonio Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Antonio Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Antonio Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Antonio Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Antonio Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Antonio Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Germie Bernard
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Antonio Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Antonio Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Antonio Williams
vs
Drake London
Antonio Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Antonio Williams
vs
George Pickens
Antonio Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Antonio Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Antonio Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Matthew Golden

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tony Pollard

Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Jeffery Simmons

Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Victor Wembanyama

Posts Massive Line In OT Win Over Jazz
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Cooper Flagg

Stars In Win Over Oklahoma City
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Quentin Grimes

With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Naz Reid

Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Jahmyr Gibbs

Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Wednesday with an Ankle Issue
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
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