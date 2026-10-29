2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 8 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.
With bye weeks and injuries muddying up starting lineups, fantasy managers will have to be crafty to build winning teams and survive ahead of the fantasy football playoffs. We're here to help with our Week 8 fantasy football rankings for 2026. In the full rankings set below, see where trending names on the start-sit bubble such as KC Concepcion Jr., Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Rome Odunze, and Antonio Williams stand, among all other WR options.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|14
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|17
|2
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|21
|2
|8
|Christian Watson
|WR
|22
|2
|9
|Drake London
|WR
|23
|3
|10
|Parker Washington
|WR
|27
|3
|11
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|29
|3
|12
|George Pickens
|WR
|30
|3
|13
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|DJ Moore
|WR
|34
|4
|16
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|35
|4
|17
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|37
|4
|18
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|39
|4
|19
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|41
|4
|21
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|43
|5
|22
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|44
|5
|23
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|46
|5
|24
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|47
|5
|25
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|49
|5
|26
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|56
|5
|27
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|57
|5
|28
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|58
|5
|29
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|65
|5
|31
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|66
|6
|32
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|67
|6
|33
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|69
|6
|34
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|73
|6
|35
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|75
|7
|36
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|77
|7
|37
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|78
|7
|38
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|79
|8
|39
|Malik Washington
|WR
|82
|8
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|83
|8
|41
|Josh Downs
|WR
|84
|8
|42
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|88
|8
|43
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|89
|8
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|92
|8
|45
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|93
|8
|46
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|97
|8
|47
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|100
|8
|48
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|107
|8
|49
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|109
|8
|50
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|112
|8
|51
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|113
|8
|52
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|118
|8
|53
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|123
|8
|54
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|124
|8
|55
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|125
|8
|56
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|126
|8
|57
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|129
|8
|58
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|136
|8
|59
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|137
|8
|60
|Savion Williams
|WR
|138
|9
|61
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|139
|9
|62
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|143
|9
|63
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|144
|9
|64
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|145
|9
|65
|Chris Bell
|WR
|146
|9
|66
|Tre Harris
|WR
|147
|9
|67
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|149
|9
|68
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|151
|9
|69
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|152
|9
|70
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|154
|9
|71
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|159
|9
|72
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|161
|9
|73
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|163
|9
|74
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|164
|9
|75
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|165
|10
|76
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|166
|10
|77
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|170
|10
|78
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|171
|10
|79
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|172
|10
|80
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|173
|10
|81
|Cody White
|WR
|175
|10
|82
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|176
|10
|83
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|181
|10
|84
|Tory Horton
|WR
|182
|10
|85
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|184
|10
|86
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|186
|10
|87
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|187
|10
|88
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|189
|10
|89
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|190
|10
|90
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|191
|11
|91
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|193
|11
|92
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|194
|11
|93
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|196
|11
|94
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|200
|11
|95
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|202
|11
|96
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|203
|11
|97
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|204
|11
|98
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|206
|11
|99
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|207
|11
|100
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|209
|11
|101
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|WR
|210
|11
|102
|Colbie Young
|WR
|212
|11
|103
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|213
|11
|104
|Bo Melton
|WR
|218
|11
|105
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|219
|12
|106
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|223
|12
|107
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|225
|12
|108
|Tai Felton
|WR
|231
|12
|109
|John Metchie III
|WR
|232
|12
|110
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|238
|12
|111
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|239
|12
|112
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|242
|12
|113
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|250
|12
|114
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|256
|12
|115
|David Moore
|WR
|257
|12
|116
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|258
|12
|117
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|259
|12
|118
|Deion Burks
|WR
|261
|12
|119
|Dareke Young
|WR
|262
|12
|120
|Malik Benson
|WR
|265
|13
|121
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|266
|13
|122
|Derius Davis
|WR
|267
|13
|123
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|268
|13
|124
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|269
|13
|125
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|270
|13
|126
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|271
|13
|127
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|274
|13
|128
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|275
|13
|129
|Tay Martin
|WR
|277
|13
|130
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|279
|13
|131
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|281
|13
|132
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|282
Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is trending towards playing on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, according to the latest from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Golden was unable to practice on Monday or Tuesday but was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday and is on track to play on Thursday despite battling both a shoulder and a foot injury.
Golden has been excellent this season, leading the team with 69 targets and catching six passes in each of his last three games. He has three games with over 100 yards already this season and has also scored three touchdowns. If he's available, he'll be a strong starting option in all formats, but if he is limited at all, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Tucker Kraft, and Bo Melton could all get more targets. Check back before kickoff for the final word on Golden, but it looks like he's trending towards being active at this point.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice session due to an injury to his ribs. Wilson has not missed a game in 2026 as of yet, but his status for a Week 8 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys will need to continue to be monitored throughout the week.
Wilson has recorded 37 receptions (on 66 targets) for 375 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and one touchdown in seven games played this season. If Wilson is forced to miss any time, other options at wide receiver for the Cardinals include Kendrick Bourne, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, and Devin Duvernay, while tight end Trey McBride will continue to dominate targets in the passing game. Arizona recently lost wide receiver Jalen Brooks for the remainder of the 2026 season following emergency surgery due to a dislocated wrist.
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
According to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand, hamstring) wasn't going to practice on Wednesday, but that the veteran will be a full participant for Thursday's session. Diggs officially logged a "DNP" for Wednesday's practice with an injury note of hand/hamstring/NIR (Rest).
This appears to simply be a rest day for the 32-year-old Diggs, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for concern. With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Diggs has an opportunity to play a large role for the Commanders. Diggs has recorded 24 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns in 2026.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: KC Concepcion, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Rome Odunze, Antonio Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for KC Concepcion, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Rome Odunze, Antonio Williams:
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