Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Play in Week 8

Oct 29, 2026, 1:14 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams star pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) will not have his practice window opened this week, head coach Sean McVay told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Garrett has been on injured reserve since the days following Los Angeles' Week 1 loss in Australia. He has missed six consecutive games and is now on track to miss a seventh. NFL teams have the option to designate players to return, which allows them to practice for a certain amount of time without being activated from injured reserve. However, the Rams aren't ready to open Garrett's practice window quite yet, which suggests that he could still be at least 1-2 weeks away from returning. The 30-year-old wasn't himself in the season opener, logging zero tackles on a 40% snap share. However, he posted a whopping 23 sacks last year in Cleveland, so we expect him to be a game wrecker once he's healthy again.