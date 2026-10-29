Jaylen Warren Holds Lead Role as Steelers Backfield Evens Out
Oct 29, 2026, 11:13 AM ETRunning back Jaylen Warren remains a dependable fantasy RB2 because the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to feed him, even with Rico Dowdle back. He rushed 18 times for 101 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, with Dowdle finishing at nine carries and six receptions. Warren has logged at least 14 carries in five consecutive contests after combining for just 21 rushing attempts in the first two games, and he's topped 100 scrimmage yards four times in that span. Dowdle's role is expanding elsewhere, though. He played 44% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps against the Saints, led the team with six catches, and head coach Mike McCarthy said he liked how the workload was distributed. That growth is what keeps Warren from the near-every-down role he held before Dowdle's return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Tony Pollard Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 11:42 AM ETTony Pollard looks likely to stay with the Tennessee Titans, who reportedly prefer to keep him ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, according to Ari Meirov. Tennessee has informed teams it does not want to move offensive contributors such as Pollard while continuing to evaluate quarterback Cam Ward, who has yet to throw a touchdown pass in the first three quarters of a game in 2026. Despite his potential value to interested teams, Tennessee appears reluctant to weaken an offense that relies heavily on Pollard while Ward develops. Thursday's trade of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears has raised further questions about the Titans' plans. Pollard is in the final year of his contract and has rushed for 478 yards and four touchdowns through seven games, including 129 yards and three scores against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Patrick Mahomes Has Lost His Must-Start Status
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 29, 2026, 11:38 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Seattle, throwing for just 165 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. After throwing nine touchdowns in his first four games of the season, he has had zero touchdowns in his last two, adding just 437 passing yards and two interceptions in those outings. This lack of production continues to show Mahomes is no longer the key cog in the Chiefs' offense. Instead, they now rely on Kenneth Walker and the ground game. With a depleted receiving room (Rashee Rice remains questionable for Week 8), don't expect those vintage Mahomes performances to return anytime soon. Mahomes will still have weeks where he produces QB1 numbers, but with an offense no longer solely reliant on him and his production declining, he no longer warrants an automatic start tag. And with a Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, he should remain on your bench.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Making Case for Larger Backfield Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 11:25 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is a priority waiver add in 10-team and deeper leagues after returning from a four-game absence as the busiest running back in the Broncos' backfield. He played 49% of the offensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, up from 40% in his previous appearance before the injury, and his 30 snaps outpaced the 16 for RJ Harvey and 14 for J.K. Dobbins. Coleman led the group with nine carries for 54 yards and added two receptions for 15 yards. He had practiced fully throughout the week before his return, and head coach Sean Payton afterward praised his explosiveness and said he had earned additional opportunities. Dobbins still handled a goal-line carry for a touchdown, and Harvey scored on a 52-yard reception, so both remain involved. Yet Coleman getting the largest workload of the three right away is an encouraging sign, and he could develop into a more dependable flex option if his touches keep increasing.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Gives Fantasy Managers Little Reason to Roster Him
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 29, 2026, 10:57 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson didn't record a single reception on just one target in Monday's 38-21 Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It's just the latest underwhelming box score in an already frustrating season. What's truly concerning, though, is his lack of usage. He only ran a route on 52% of dropbacks in Week 6 and 54% in Week 7, earning measly 6% and 4% target share in those two weeks. And it's no longer just CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens working ahead of him. Ryan Flournoy is becoming an increasingly important part of this passing attack. Flournoy ran a route on 91% of dropbacks in Week 6 and 75% in Week 7, earning a respectable 17% and 15% target share in those two weeks. Even fellow tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is eating into Ferguson's role, outearning him in targets in back-to-back games. With his routes limited and his target share nearly nonexistent, Ferguson shouldn't be rostered in any standard league and should only be rostered in the deepest of TE-premium leagues.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift Currently Operating as a Workhorse
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 10:38 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift ascended into a workhorse role during a Week 7 win over the New England Patriots. After consistently playing a slight majority of the snaps for most of this season, Swift exploded last Thursday with an 86% snap share and 26 total touches. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, but he also impressed with four receptions and a rushing touchdown. Swift's larger workload lately is the direct product of a key injury within the Chicago backfield. Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe), who averaged 15 carries per game when healthy, has now missed three consecutive games and is trending toward missing Week 8. Roschon Johnson wasn't very involved last week, so if Monangai does sit out Monday's game, Swift should see 20+ touches again in a workhorse role. That increased volume, coupled with the fact that he has four touchdowns in his last three games, vaults Swift to the high-end RB2 tier with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 10:33 AM ETThe Chicago Bears have acquired star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Simmons is a superstar on defense, earning four Pro Bowl honors throughout his career. He was also named a First Team All-Pro last season after amassing 11 sacks, 67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits. He is on a similar trajectory this year with four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Trading two first-round picks is a big decision for the Bears, but if the trade works out as planned, those selections will be later in the first round. Plus, it's a fair price to pay for a team looking to not only separate themselves in the NFC North, but also solidify their roster for a Super Bowl run. Simmons will now be tasked with serving as a game wrecker in a division that features Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, and Jordan Love.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Schultz
Elijah Mitchell Likely the Lead RB if Teammate Can't Play Sunday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell signed with the team's practice squad just over a week ago and made his team debut against the Cowboys. He seems to be in position for a much larger role this week if Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) is unable to play through his multiple injury issues. With Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) landing on the injured reserve along with Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Carson Steele, the Eagles will be very short-handed in the backfield if Barkley is not able to carry the full workload. The team resigned Jaydon Blue to the active roster as well, but Mitchell is a much more established option and is expected to be the lead back. Mitchell appeared in 27 games for the 49ers across three seasons from 2021 through 2023, totaling 1,523 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 327 carries, but he had not gotten a carry or a target since the end of the 2023 season until last Sunday. He had three carries for 11 yards and three catches for 23 yards against Dallas in his return. Mitchell will have instant fantasy relevance if he is in a big role against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football this week, so watch Barkley's status closely in practice this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: Andrew DiCecco
James Cook III Carrying a Heavy Workload
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:40 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III has been very involved and productive in his team's 5-1 start to the season. He has 20-plus carries in four of his last five games and has run for at least 95 yards in each of those four games with a heavy workload. He has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five games as well and added three catches for 58 yards against the Raiders in the team's most recent game before a Week 7 bye. The Bills return from their bye against the Ravens in a big game this Sunday and then face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Cook doesn't have an easy schedule, but his heavy workload in an offense that is very productive makes him one of the top running back options to consider, as long as he stays in such a heavily involved role in Buffalo's offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Looks Strong in His Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:30 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 against the Lions, and he immediately stepped into a productive role. Jacobs played over half the team's offensive snaps and took 11 of the 17 RB carries. He only managed 36 rushing yards on those 11 carries but saved his fantasy day with five catches on seven targets for 55 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch. Jacobs' meaningful role as both rusher and receiver sets him up to be a strong option in the backfield down the stretch of the fantasy season, rewarding owners who stashed him through the first six weeks of the season. Jacobs has a very favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 8 before facing the Patriots and Vikings in two tougher matchups before his Week 11 bye.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:22 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is trending towards playing on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, according to the latest from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Golden was unable to practice on Monday or Tuesday but was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday and is on track to play on Thursday despite battling both a shoulder and a foot injury. Golden has been excellent this season, leading the team with 69 targets and catching six passes in each of his last three games. He has three games with over 100 yards already this season and has also scored three touchdowns. If he's available, he'll be a strong starting option in all formats, but if he is limited at all, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Tucker Kraft, and Bo Melton could all get more targets. Check back before kickoff for the final word on Golden, but it looks like he's trending towards being active at this point.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Poised to Return in Week 8
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:14 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is ready to return from his injury, barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He left at halftime of the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last three games. He'll return just in time for a tasty matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and Rapoport reports that the team wanted to be sure that Jackson was 100% before he returned to the field. Before leaving that Week 4 game at halftime, Jackson racked up 967 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He'll be a strong play in his return against Buffalo and will also give the rest of the offense a boost. After taking on the Bills, Jackson will have a short week before the Ravens host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
Quinshon Judkins Proves Capable of Producing Big Results
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:26 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has recently emerged as a top "riser" in fantasy football rankings. Judkins enjoyed an enormous performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 as he tallied 17 carries, 96 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. This was a big step in the right direction for Judkins, who had previously taken somewhat of a backseat with fewer than 10 PPR points in four of his first five games this year. The 27-year-old had 18 touches in his last game, so we're intrigued by the volume, although we would like to see him start playing more than 60% of the snaps. For context, he played just 53% in Week 7. A Week 8 matchup against the Steelers could be tricky, but for the most part, Judkins has a very intriguing rest-of-season outlook now that he has shown a high volume of playing time and efficiency, often in the same game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland Seems to Have Turned a Corner After Big Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:22 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a very slow start to the season, but he has come on strong in recent weeks and established himself as a mid-to-high TE1 in PPR leagues once again. Over just his last two games, Loveland has 19 targets, 13 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns. He posted his season-high fantasy output last Thursday against the Patriots, and he seems to have re-established himself as one of quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite targets in the passing game. Loveland's participation rates also work in his favor, as he has played at least 79% of the snaps in every game so far -- even when he was struggling to produce. All in all, the 22-year-old is back to ranking as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, especially in a Bears passing attack that has been forced to throw more often in recent weeks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Limited with a Chest Injury on Wednesday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:19 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. The 27-year-old is coming off a bye week, but he did play through a rib injury in Week 6. With that being said, it's unclear if that injury has any connection to his latest ailment. Kincaid has been the epitome of a boom-or-bust player this year, scoring higher than 10.5 PPR points or lower than 4.0 PPR points in each of his six games so far. He's a talented player in a high-powered offense, but the Bills' passing game does a good job spreading the ball around. As a result, Kincaid's volume has been somewhat inconsistent. We do expect him to play without any significant limitations in Week 8, and he'll rank as a low-end TE1 with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Buffalo Bills
Myles Garrett Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:14 AM ETLos Angeles Rams star pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) will not have his practice window opened this week, head coach Sean McVay told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Garrett has been on injured reserve since the days following Los Angeles' Week 1 loss in Australia. He has missed six consecutive games and is now on track to miss a seventh. NFL teams have the option to designate players to return, which allows them to practice for a certain amount of time without being activated from injured reserve. However, the Rams aren't ready to open Garrett's practice window quite yet, which suggests that he could still be at least 1-2 weeks away from returning. The 30-year-old wasn't himself in the season opener, logging zero tackles on a 40% snap share. However, he posted a whopping 23 sacks last year in Cleveland, so we expect him to be a game wrecker once he's healthy again.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Gary Klein
Michael Wilson Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 28, 2026, 11:10 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice session due to an injury to his ribs. Wilson has not missed a game in 2026 as of yet, but his status for a Week 8 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys will need to continue to be monitored throughout the week. Wilson has recorded 37 receptions (on 66 targets) for 375 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and one touchdown in seven games played this season. If Wilson is forced to miss any time, other options at wide receiver for the Cardinals include Kendrick Bourne, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, and Devin Duvernay, while tight end Trey McBride will continue to dominate targets in the passing game. Arizona recently lost wide receiver Jalen Brooks for the remainder of the 2026 season following emergency surgery due to a dislocated wrist.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Stefon Diggs Expected to Return to Practice on Thursday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 28, 2026, 10:54 PM ETAccording to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand, hamstring) wasn't going to practice on Wednesday, but that the veteran will be a full participant for Thursday's session. Diggs officially logged a "DNP" for Wednesday's practice with an injury note of hand/hamstring/NIR (Rest). This appears to simply be a rest day for the 32-year-old Diggs, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for concern. With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Diggs has an opportunity to play a large role for the Commanders. Diggs has recorded 24 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns in 2026.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tashan Reed - The Washington Post
Tyler Warren Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 10:53 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) returned to practice and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday during the team's walkthrough. It is a good start to Warren's Week 8 preparation after he missed the last two games due to a groin injury, but he will likely need to upgrade to a full participant in the next two days to avoid being ruled out or given a questionable tag for this weekend's contest on the road against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 24-year-old is on the TE1 radar when active, and his target share could be boosted this year if the Colts trade one or both of receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen by the Nov. 10 deadline. Through his first five games in his sophomore season, Warren has caught 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns as one of quarterback Daniel Jones' most reliable targets with wideout Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve. Warren is currently the TE6 by averaging 11.0 half-PPR points through his five games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Drake Maye Bouncing Back from Rough Start to 2026 Season
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 28, 2026, 10:39 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got off to an abysmal start in 2026 -- which included turning the ball over seven times compared to just one touchdown pass through the first three games of the campaign -- but has bounced back in a big way over the past four games. In the past four weeks, Maye has thrown for 1,199 yards (299.75 yards per game), 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions (he did lose one fumble in that stretch as well). He has also scored two rushing touchdowns during that span. Most recently, Maye completed 24 out of 31 passes (77.4%) for 321 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), while throwing one pick in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. It took Maye some time to find his footing in 2026, but he has solidified his status as a must-start quarterback. Maye ranks as RotoBaller's No. 2 quarterback for Week 8 in a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ladd McConkey Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (concussion) was a full participant in the team's first practice of the week as the team comes out of their Week 7 bye. McConkey has been banged up most of the year, previously dealing with a foot injury and then suffering a concussion in the team's Week 6 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. The 24-year-old now appears to be as healthy as he's been since the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, when he had his best game of the year with five catches on seven targets for 82 yards and his only touchdown of the year. Since then, the former second-rounder from Georgia has only eight receptions on 11 targets for 118 yards in four games. Fantasy managers have every right to remain skeptical of McConkey as a starting option for the upcoming Week 8 game against a strong Los Angeles Rams defense, but with better health, he could rebound as the Chargers seek their first win of the 2026 season. If he has another couple of days of setback-free practice, McConkey should be in the clear to play on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers