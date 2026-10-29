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NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Panthers vs. Packers Thursday Night Showdown

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Tucker Kraft - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Panthers vs. Packers Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, October 29, 2026.

I can't believe we are nearly halfway through the season already; Week 8 is here, and it's time to cash some DFS lineups. If I had rolled with Makai Lemon over Darius Cooper, I would have been sitting pretty last week, but Lemon stole the show. I'm feeling good about this slate, though, so let's dive in.

For our TNF matchup, the Carolina Panthers (3-3) travel north to Green Bay to take on the Packers (4-3). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so be sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 8, Panthers vs. Packers on October 29, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Josh Jacobs - RB, $13.2K (DK), $12.9K (FD)

It didn't take long for Josh Jacobs to get locked back into his RB1 role. We are still getting him at a good price, too; he isn't getting a full workload, but his ability to make plays in the receiving game as well makes him a great option, which should also save us a bit of money.

Jacobs finished with 17 fantasy points in his first game back while only running the ball 11 times, but catching five of seven targets! He is getting an elite matchup tonight. The Panthers have been atrocious against the run game this season; they are giving up the most rushing yards and second-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs.

Jacobs will likely be fairly popular, but at his price, I'll take that all day at the Captain/MVP spot.

Chuba Hubbard - RB, $13.5K (DK), $16.5K (FD)

It's not often I roll with two running backs in the MVP section, but after seeing Bryce Young be a dumpster fire against the Buccaneers on Sunday, I'm hesitant to trot him out here. The Packers defense has been sneaky good this year; they have only given up more than 14 points once in the last five games, and it was last week against the Lions.

The running game has been a tough spot for the Packers defense, though; they are giving up the third-most rushing touchdowns and are 13th in rushing yards this season as well. Hubbard had a tough week against the Buccaneers; before that, he had 20+ fantasy points in three of the previous five games.

Usually with showdowns, you want to attack the QBs, but this might be one of those games where attacking the running game could be the move. It could pay off nicely for us.

Other Captains/MVPs: Jordan Love, Matthew Golden (if he plays)

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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Tetairoa McMillan - WR, $9.4K (DK), $9.2K (FD)

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker have been trading off great games this season. It truly is tough to decide which guy to go with, so rostering a bit of both guys is going to be big here.

I lean with McMillan, as he should be lined up against Keisean Nixon more than Coker will, which leaves McMillan in a much better spot. He has a route% of 86.3%, and he's lining up against Nixon, who is giving up .34 fantasy points per route run this season.

McMillan is also leading the team in red-zone target percentage, so if they can get stuff moving, then Tet should get his shot. If he finishes with a TD, then he should have no issue being worth the price. Which is quite reasonable for his ceiling.

Tucker Kraft - TE, $7.4K (DK), $7.2K (FD)

The big question is whether or not Matthew Golden is going to play. If he doesn't, then both Tucker Kraft and Christian Watson are going to be focal points. Kraft started slowly this year, but he has started to get more involved. He has two touchdowns in the last four weeks and is averaging nearly seven targets a game in the last five weeks.

We are getting Kraft at a discount compared to Watson. He is $3K cheaper on FD and has been more targeted in the red zone this season. Plus, on top of that, Carolina has been giving up a lot more receiving touchdowns to TEs than to WRs. Whether or not Golden is in, I'll have a few lineups rostering Kraft. But if he is out, then I will lean more toward Watson.

Other Flex Options: Christian Watson, Jalen Coker

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Savion Williams - WR, $4.4K (DK), $3.4K (FD)

Savion Williams has seen a solid uptick since rejoining the squad after starting the season out with an injury. In his first two games of the season, he has caught all seven of his targets for 79 yards.

Now, I know that doesn't sound like a lot, but he's definitely getting a decent amount of play. With Skyy Moore and Jayden Reed both done for some time, Williams slots right into that WR3 spot.

He has a little bit of competition with Bo Melton, but Williams has cleared him in terms of snaps by a large margin. Now, Matthew Golden is on the injury report, and he only got one limited practice in with a couple of different injuries.

If he is even just limited, that could end up meaning Williams gets extra run. At his price, this is a no-brainer; it makes it a lot easier to build lineups when you have someone this cheap playing as many snaps as he is.

Ryan Fitzgerald - K, $4.8K (DK), $6.2K (FD)

In terms of value for the Panthers, there really isn't much. You could try to roll with one of the TEs, Darren Waller or Tommy Tremble, but this offense hasn't had a consistent TE1 all season.

They both range around 50% of the snaps, and Young hasn't been getting them the ball often enough. On top of that, the Packers give up the fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs this season, so I'm fine with fading them in this spot.

Back to Ryan Fitzgerald. It's been an odd season for him; he is 100% on field goals this season, but he has missed five extra points. The Packers defense has been getting better during the season, and they have gotten tough in the red zone, where they are allowing touchdowns on only 45% of drives.

That should lead to more chances for Fitzgerald, who has a career-high of 57 and a season-high of 53 this year. I wouldn't be surprised if Fitzgerald gets a few through the uprights, as this Packers defense is humming right now.

Other Value Options: Darren Waller, Packers Defense

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

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