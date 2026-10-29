Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 10/29/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Panthers and Packers.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 8 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.
This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.
This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 8 of Thursday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Carolina Panthers (+3.5) at Green Bay Packers (-195 ML)
Over/Under (47.5)
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Thursday Night Football Game Picks
We have a very intriguing matchup on Thursday Night Football between two playoff hopefuls when the Carolina Panthers travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. Both teams are coming off a Week 7 loss, with the Panthers sitting at 3-3 and the Packers now sitting at 4-3.
When we unpack these teams, we can start to see some trends in terms of offensive and defensive production. Starting with the Panthers, they are very strong on offense, averaging nearly 27 points per game on an average of over 381 yards of total offense per game.
The Panthers also average nearly 300 passing yards per game, which ranks second-best in the league. Their defense is a different story, as they are currently allowing over 153 rushing yards per game, which ranks dead last in the league. That being said, their pass defense has been strong, allowing just 208 yards per game.
Green Bay has struggled to move the ball on the ground offensively, as it is averaging just 60 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the league. That being said, its passing offense has been solid, averaging nearly 280 yards per game and ranking the fourth-best in the league.
On defense, Green Bay allows just under 21 points per game, which ranks 12th-best in the league. The Packers have been average in terms of yards allowed, as they are currently allowing 323 total yards per game, which ranks 14th overall.
This is a game where I would love to back the Packers based on how bad the Carolina run defense has been; however, Green Bay has been extremely ineffective rushing the ball.
This game instead feels like a play on the under, given that both teams like to move the ball through the air, yet will be up against tough pass defenses. Green Bay also likes to set the pass game up with play-action, which will be tougher to do as the season goes on if it is unable to show any sense of a run game.
The Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-110 Hard Rock), (51% Novig)