Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 8 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?
We're heading into Week 8 for fantasy football, and we're starting to see well-known stars swirling around rumor mills, or already traded, in the NFL. With Halloween right around the corner and a full moon in effect, it's time to get a little wild with fantasy players who have had spooky-scary low-point performances over the last couple of weeks.
Fantasy teams that have gotten off to a slow start still have a chance at finding a backdoor into the fantasy playoffs. With the right kind of roster moves and a little bit of luck, we can turn the season.
Today, we're looking at well-known fantasy football players who are struggling and not meeting expectations. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in Dumpsville? Without further ado, how crazy should fantasy managers get with these well-known players heading into Week 8?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
It’s not very often you see an MVP candidate land on our list, but here we are. After a red-hot start, Brock Purdy’s fantasy production has slipped over the last three weeks.
He’s finished outside the top 10 in each game and is averaging 16.2 points per game, which is almost a 10-point dip from his first four games (25.4).
The @49ers are firing back.
@JuiceCheck44 comes out of the backfield and scores
SFvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ablytvGIgm
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Purdy has played two top defenses during that stretch and has seen his pass-catchers dwindle even more each week. However, Purdy did score 17.16 fantasy points against a Seattle defense that allows 9.5 fantasy points per game to the position, per ESPN’s Mike Clay.
The 26-year-old has been forced to adjust to throwing to guys off the street on the fly during this stretch. He’s seen Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Mike Evans miss time to some extent over this stretch, ranging from a series of drives to missing a full game.
As a result, Purdy has had to throw the rock to Jordan Watkins, the ghost of Brandin Cooks, Luke Farrell, and Jacob Cowing. Most of us have never heard of those guys before or thought they’d retired years ago.
In the grand scheme of Purdy’s situation, we can give him a pass and expect him to return to that high level of performance after his bye week. To his credit, he’s remained a startable quarterback despite the odds being stacked against him.
Verdict: Hold in all leagues
Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
We have royalty on our list today after Derrick Henry has produced back-to-back outings with six PPR points or less. This is the first time this has happened since 2023, when he scored 3.0 and 5.4 points in Week 10 and Week 11.
It’s rare for the king to produce duds in back-to-back games, and it’s only the second time it’s happened since he’s been the clear RB1 for his team.
DERRICK HENRY TOUCHDOWN ‼️
The Ravens trail by two. https://t.co/N48DDjanUH
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 12, 2026
Henry has been as reliable as it gets for us in fantasy and real football, and he’ll be rewarded with a gold jacket when he calls it quits. In the meantime, what are we supposed to do with him in fantasy football?
In Henry’s defense, the Ravens offense has been run by Tyler Huntley instead of Lamar Jackson. Huntley is a respectable backup quarterback, but he doesn’t raise the floor of the offense or threaten defenses as Jackson does.
The Ravens' points per game have dropped from 30 points to 17.7 points, while their total offensive yards per game have dropped from 395 yards to 328.3 yards.
That’s a significant drop in both categories that will affect everyone within the offense, especially a player like Henry, who makes his hay on scoring touchdowns at a high clip. It’s tough to produce at a high level when the average points per game almost gets cut in half.
Good news: Jackson is expected to return to play this week, or shortly after. This’ll give everyone on the roster a much-needed fantasy boost moving forward.
Henry’s high rushing totals should return to normal and return to being a reliable fantasy contributor.
Verdict: Hold in all leagues
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
It seems we’ve stumbled into the same song and dance with Garrett Wilson again in fantasy football.
Wilson starts the year red hot and looks to finally take the next step, then for whatever reason, he slides back into a meddling WR2. We’ve seen poor quarterback play and injuries hold Wilson back, but never another pass-catcher.
GARRETT WILSON IS THAT GUY!!!
WE'RE TIED!!
#BUFvsNYJ on ESPN https://t.co/SUMWcTPF1e
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023
The exciting emergence of Omar Cooper Jr. has taken a toll on Wilson’s fantasy production and could continue to do so for the rest of the season.
Over the last two weeks, Wilson is the PPR WR56, averaging 6.5 points per game. He’s caught six of his nine targets for 70 receiving yards with one red-zone target during this stretch.
Additionally, he saw his target share drop the last two weeks while hitting a season-low 10.3% in Week 7. His lowest before that was Week 2, when he saw a 19.4% target share.
Conversely, Cooper is the PPR WR4, averaging 22.4 points, and saw 12 targets during that same two-game stretch.
The Jets used two premium draft picks on talented pass-catchers, Kenyon Sadiq and Cooper, to bolster the offense, and the team doesn’t roster a quarterback who can uplift multiple fantasy-viable pass-catchers consistently.
Because of this, we are likely going to see only one Jets fantasy pass-catcher be fantasy relevant each week. Whether it’s Wilson, Cooper, or if Sadiq ever pops back on the radar. It’s unlikely all three or even two of these guys will be consistently productive, and we haven’t even thrown Breece Hall into that mix.
I truly believe Wilson is one of the best receivers based solely on talent, but unfortunately talent doesn’t guarantee fantasy production.
It’s time to sell Wilson because of the emergence of multiple talented offensive weapons in the Jets offense. Who would have ever thought that would be said going into the year for the Jets?
Verdict: Sell low in 12-team leagues
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals
What is going on in Arizona with the Cardinals backfield?
I’m only a fantasy football analyst, but there was a major mismanagement of assets during the offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft.
The Cardinals gave Tyler Allgeier a two-year, $12.25 million contract in free agency, then turned around and spent the third overall pick on Jeremiyah Love, who signed a four-year, $53 million rookie contract.
Allgeier’s $12.25 million contract is real money for a running back, especially one who might be the RB2 on the roster. Love, on the other hand, is making more money than Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, who play more valuable positions from a roster-building perspective and are competing to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
I can get behind either decision made separately because both are talented runners, but not together. Let’s jump back into fantasy football.
Love has missed the last two weeks with a left ankle injury, which would imply a heavy dose of Allgeier…
Tyler Allgeier gets loose for a 22-yard TD 🔥
AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/L5ErkYSgh6
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Nope, wrong again. Allgeier is the PPR RB38 in those games while averaging 6.9 points per game, which would be worse if Allgeier didn’t score six PPR points last week in the passing game.
Allgeier saw eight carries for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 receiving yards. He saw one more touch than Zonovan Knight, who finished with seven carries for 48 yards and caught three of his five targets for 15 receiving yards. However, Knight saw more opportunities (12) than Allgeier (11) last week.
Allgeier was a handcuff back to Love, and he hasn’t been fantasy-viable during Love’s absence. If we can’t play him while Love’s healthy, and we can’t play him while Love’s out, he can’t be rostered in fantasy football. Unfortunately, Allgeier is an easy cut, and he should cut his agent for getting him into this situation in Arizona.
Which brings us full circle: why give a guy a two-year, $12.25 million contract if you aren’t planning to use him and give him a similar workload to a journeyman running back?
Verdict: Cut in all leagues
Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals
While we’re stopped in Arizona's offense, let’s talk about Michael Wilson and his recent fantasy production.
The throw 🎯
The catch 🔥
@josh_dobbs1 x @mikewilllyy https://t.co/5GAFK7Riip
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 1, 2023
Over the last three games, Wilson is the PPR WR37, averaging 8.4 points per game. In addition, he’s only cleared 10 fantasy points once in this stretch.
It hasn’t been pretty for Wilson since Marvin Harrison Jr. departed from the Cardinals, to say the least.
Opposing defenses have been able to give Wilson more attention with better defensive backs and schemes following the Harrison trade. Harrison often drew the best cornerbacks and forced coordinators to plan against him.
Additionally, Harrison was used as a sacrificial receiver in the Cardinals offense, allowing Wilson to receive targets in space.
The Cardinals find themselves at the bottom of the NFC West, as expected, with a 2-5 record. It’s only a matter of time before the team rolls out Carson Beck as the starting quarterback. Young quarterbacks often struggle to support only one fantasy-viable pass-catcher, and that is going to be Trey McBride.
If Wilson can’t produce with a respectable veteran quarterback like Jacoby Brissett, he’s not going to with a third-round rookie under center.
Verdict: Sell low in all leagues
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