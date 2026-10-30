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DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Week 8 Main Slate (Premium)

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Dak Prescott - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 8 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.

This feels like the kind of week we have all been waiting for. Several games have high totals, and plenty of teams have individual totals of 24 or more points. That gives us multiple stacking options for tournaments, plus plenty of guys with high floors in cash games. 

The standard build this week is to spend up at receiver and find value elsewhere. I plan to give you some names priced higher at those other positions to give you a different tournament build. Simply flipping where we spend our money can be enough to differentiate us. That’s the name of the game in tournament builds.

Jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 8 slate together!

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 8 DFS Picks

TOP Play: Dak Prescott, DAL vs ARI ($6,300)

While he hasn’t reached the levels we’ve seen from him in past seasons, Dak Prescott is still playing relatively well from a fantasy perspective. He has thrown for 250+ yards in five of seven starts and has at least one touchdown pass in every game. Prescott has scored at least 20 fantasy points three times, while attempting 30 or more passes in all but one game. 

He has a trio of solid receivers and one of the best matchups a quarterback can get against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed over 225 passing yards per game, and they are frisky enough that Dallas will have to keep throwing to stay in this game. The Cowboys-Cardinals game has the highest total at 54.5 points, tied with Buffalo and Baltimore. 

Prescott is currently projected to be the most rostered quarterback on the slate, and at $6300 he is cheap enough to be a cash play. With his pass-catching partners, he is one of the easiest players to stack on the slate. Dallas should be very popular, so one way to differentiate is to use Ryan Flournoy as a third piece in a Cowboys stack with Prescott and either George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb, rather than using both studs.

VALUE PLAY: Malik Willis, MIA vs NE ($4,900)

Malik Willis has been surprisingly effective the last two weeks, averaging 24 DraftKings points per contest. Not coincidentally, the team has designed more running plays for him, with eight rushes in each of those games. Only Josh Allen produces a higher EPA per play on the ground than Willis, showing his floor as a rusher. He’s not much of a passer, but Miami is constantly in catch-up mode, and he's thrown for over 200 yards in half his starts. 

Unlike most quarterbacks, we are banking on his rushing yards and hoping his passing gets us over the top. The Patriots have allowed 35 more rushing yards and 13 more points per game on the road, and they have historically struggled in Miami, so the Dolphins have a path to be fantasy-relevant. 

Willis would be out of consideration if he’s priced above $5000, but at $4900, he offers the kind of value we would want if we were spending up at other positions. I see only one path for Willis to be a tournament play: Miami lacks stacking partners and wants to run the ball. You could stack him with Ollie Gordon II in hopes Miami controls the clock, but realistically he is more of a cash-game punt. 

Other options - Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Geno Smith

 

DraftKings Running Backs - Week 8 DFS Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Zach Charbonnet

Practicing in Full in Week 8
Christian Watson

Suffers Broken Rib But Returns on Thursday
Alpha Diallo

Questionable Against Phoenix
Cameron Johnson

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Rui Hachimura

Iffy for Friday
Christian Watson

Suffers Chest Injury Thursday, Taken to Hospital
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Likely to Suit Up Friday
Yang Hansen

Available Thursday
Robert Williams III

Downgraded to Out Thursday
Andrew Nembhard

Probable for Friday
Ziaire Williams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
Jaylen Brown

Questionable Friday
Ja'Marr Chase

a Full Practice Participant on Thursday
Reed Sheppard

Out Friday with Back Soreness
Puka Nacua

Says his Calf is Still Bothering Him
Jaylon Tyson

Available Against Hawks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
Meleek Thomas

Ruled Out Against Hawks
Jordan Poole

Out Against Sacramento
Matthew Golden

Officially Active on Thursday Night
Dejounte Murray

Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
Aaron Jones Sr.

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Dylan Larkin

Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
Jalen Smith

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Boston
Robert Williams III

Doubtful for Thursday
Jadarian Price

has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
Donovan Clingan

Option Picked Up Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Saquon Barkley

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Third-Year Option Picked Up on Thursday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Designate Jadarian Price to Return to Practice
A.J. Brown

Missing From Practice on Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Back on the Practice Field on Thursday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Carnell Tate

Still Not Practicing Thursday
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Ja'Marr Chase

Expected to Play in Week 8
Tony Pollard

Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Jeffery Simmons

Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
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