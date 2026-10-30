Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 8 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
This feels like the kind of week we have all been waiting for. Several games have high totals, and plenty of teams have individual totals of 24 or more points. That gives us multiple stacking options for tournaments, plus plenty of guys with high floors in cash games.
The standard build this week is to spend up at receiver and find value elsewhere. I plan to give you some names priced higher at those other positions to give you a different tournament build. Simply flipping where we spend our money can be enough to differentiate us. That’s the name of the game in tournament builds.
Jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 8 slate together!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 8 DFS Picks
TOP Play: Dak Prescott, DAL vs ARI ($6,300)
While he hasn’t reached the levels we’ve seen from him in past seasons, Dak Prescott is still playing relatively well from a fantasy perspective. He has thrown for 250+ yards in five of seven starts and has at least one touchdown pass in every game. Prescott has scored at least 20 fantasy points three times, while attempting 30 or more passes in all but one game.
He has a trio of solid receivers and one of the best matchups a quarterback can get against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed over 225 passing yards per game, and they are frisky enough that Dallas will have to keep throwing to stay in this game. The Cowboys-Cardinals game has the highest total at 54.5 points, tied with Buffalo and Baltimore.
Prescott is currently projected to be the most rostered quarterback on the slate, and at $6300 he is cheap enough to be a cash play. With his pass-catching partners, he is one of the easiest players to stack on the slate. Dallas should be very popular, so one way to differentiate is to use Ryan Flournoy as a third piece in a Cowboys stack with Prescott and either George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb, rather than using both studs.
VALUE PLAY: Malik Willis, MIA vs NE ($4,900)
Malik Willis has been surprisingly effective the last two weeks, averaging 24 DraftKings points per contest. Not coincidentally, the team has designed more running plays for him, with eight rushes in each of those games. Only Josh Allen produces a higher EPA per play on the ground than Willis, showing his floor as a rusher. He’s not much of a passer, but Miami is constantly in catch-up mode, and he's thrown for over 200 yards in half his starts.
Unlike most quarterbacks, we are banking on his rushing yards and hoping his passing gets us over the top. The Patriots have allowed 35 more rushing yards and 13 more points per game on the road, and they have historically struggled in Miami, so the Dolphins have a path to be fantasy-relevant.
Willis would be out of consideration if he’s priced above $5000, but at $4900, he offers the kind of value we would want if we were spending up at other positions. I see only one path for Willis to be a tournament play: Miami lacks stacking partners and wants to run the ball. You could stack him with Ollie Gordon II in hopes Miami controls the clock, but realistically he is more of a cash-game punt.
Other options - Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Geno Smith
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 8 DFS Picks
Gain full access to all of our NFL Premium content, tools, and picks, including Team Sync, the Lineup Optimizer, Cheat Sheet, Betting/DFS/Prop tools, and more...