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Top Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings (Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11) - Kicker Streamers and Starts (2026)

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Chase McLaughlin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, NFL Injury News

Bruno's best fantasy football kicker streamers and rankings for Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 in 2026. NFL kicker streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.

Fantasy managers covering a Week 8 kicker bye have three options in Evan McPherson, Chase McLaughlin and Tyler Bass, none of whom has missed a field goal attempt this season. All three remain available in more than half of Yahoo leagues. McPherson and Bass have also already used their byes, which makes them candidates to stay in your lineup beyond one Sunday.

Ka'imi Fairbairn and Eddy Pineiro are among the kickers sitting out Week 8, and the four weeks covered here also include a Week 10 break for McLaughlin and Cairo Santos.

Chad Ryland's nine field goals over the past two games make him the deeper-league fallback, while Santos offers a Week 9 option. Harrison Butker's five misses on 16 attempts are why I'm looking elsewhere for Week 8. For the full Week 8 field, see RotoBaller's kicker rankings.

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Kicker Strength of Schedule: Weeks 8-11

All recommended kickers were rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues as of October 28. Game totals and spreads reflect FanDuel’s October 29 odds.

  • Temporary Streamer: Kickers with strong Week 8 matchups
  • Part-Time Streamer: A Kicker with several favorable matchups in the upcoming schedule
  • Recruit Streamer: A kicker with an easier upcoming schedule to stash
  • Fool's Gold Streamer: Kicker that has a good matchup but should be avoided

 

Week 8 Kicker Streamers

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 8 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Yahoo Rostership: 49%
  • Over-Under: 46.5 points
  • Line: CIN -10.5

McPherson saw no field-goal attempts in Week 7, finishing with five extra points even as Cincinnati scored 35 points against the Baltimore Ravens.

His previous two appearances produced one attempt apiece, a 29-yarder against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a 26-yarder against the Miami Dolphins, so he hasn't had a long-range opportunity in any of the three games.

McPherson is my first choice among these Week 8 streamers. Opposing kickers have attempted 20 field goals in seven games against Tennessee.

Cincinnati is a 10.5-point home favorite in a game with a 46.5-point total, giving the Bengals an implied total of 28.5 points.

McPherson has converted all 10 field-goal attempts this season, with a long of 58 yards, and he's also worth keeping for the Madrid matchup with Atlanta.

His Week 10 and Week 11 opponents help too: the Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed 22 field-goal attempts in seven games, and the Washington Commanders have allowed 14 in six.

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Temporary Streamer)

  • Week 8 Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Yahoo Rostership: 23%
  • Over-Under: 44.5 points
  • Line: TB -2.5

McLaughlin is a start against Atlanta, but a change is worth considering before Week 9.

The Chicago Bears have allowed only 10 field-goal attempts in seven games, and Tampa Bay follows that road matchup with its Week 10 bye.

McLaughlin gets my nod over Bass for Week 8 (see below), even though Buffalo has the higher implied total. His 16-for-16 field-goal start through seven games includes six makes in his last two appearances.

McLaughlin has attempted multiple field goals in five of seven games, including two four-attempt outings. His season-long 59 yards adds distance-scoring upside to that workload.

He went 4-for-4 against Pittsburgh, then added two field goals and five extra points in the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 8 Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Yahoo Rostership: 16%
  • Over-Under: 54.5 points
  • Line: BUF -3

Bass is 13-for-13 on field goals through six appearances and returns from Buffalo's bye after making seven in his previous two games.

He hit three against the Rams and four against the Las Vegas Raiders, helping the Bills win games in which they scored 37 and 33 points.

For managers replacing Fairbairn or Pineiro, Bass offers a Week 8 start with no remaining bye to work around.

Baltimore visits for a game with a 54.5-point total, and Buffalo is favored by three, which translates to a 28.75-point implied total for the Bills.

Bass has yet to make a field goal from 50 yards this season, with a long of 49, so volume has to carry him rather than distance bonuses.

Four of his six games have produced multiple field goals, though, and Buffalo has scored at least 24 points in every game.

The Minnesota Vikings have held opposing kickers to nine made field goals and five extra points in six games, making the Week 9 trip less appealing. Bass visits the New York Jets and hosts the Dolphins after that.

He's a candidate to replace McLaughlin or Santos during their Week 10 bye and stay for another start against the Dolphins.

Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals (Temporary Streamer)

  • Week 8 Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Yahoo Rostership: 2%
  • Over-Under: 54.5 points
  • Line: DAL -6.5

The Arizona Cardinals are 6.5-point underdogs at the Dallas Cowboys, and their recent blowout losses show the downside for Ryland.

He had no field-goal attempts in the 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and missed his only attempt in the 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.

He's fourth in this Week 8 pickup order despite making nine field goals in his past two games.

Ryland is 17-for-19 for the season, with a 60-yard make against the New York Giants in Week 4.

He accounted for all 18 Arizona points with six field goals against the Rams in Week 6 before adding three against the Denver Broncos. The 54.5-point total still makes this worth targeting in deeper leagues.

This is a one-week recommendation, since the Cardinals visit Seattle again in Week 9 and their first meeting produced just one extra point for Ryland.

The Week 10 rematch with the Rams is worth revisiting after converting on all six attempts against them in Week 6.

 

Recruit Kicker Streamers for Week 9

Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears (Recruit Streamer)

  • Week 9 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Yahoo Rostership: 44%

The Buccaneers have allowed 16 made field goals on 17 attempts through seven games, including four makes by Chris Boswell in Week 6, and the Bears return home to face them in Week 9.

That makes Santos an option for managers looking past Chicago's Week 8 trip to Seattle.

Santos converted three of four attempts against the New England Patriots in Week 7, including a career-long 58-yarder late in the fourth quarter.

Ben Johnson sent him back out from five yards farther after an earlier miss from 53.

Santos is a Week 9 fallback if McPherson is unavailable or you're moving off McLaughlin for the Bears matchup, since his 11-for-15 season mark still puts him behind the more accurate targets.

Chicago's Week 10 bye sidelines Santos for that slate, although he returns at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

 

Fool's Gold Kicker Streamer to Avoid

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

  • Week 8 Opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Yahoo Rostership: 33%

Butker's name and the Kansas City Chiefs offense make him an understandable waiver consideration, but his accuracy is the problem.

He's made 11 of 16 field-goal attempts this season, including 1-for-3 in the Chiefs' Week 7 loss to Seattle, and has missed three of seven across his last two games.

Kansas City added Justin Tucker to its practice squad Wednesday. Andy Reid still expects Butker to kick against Denver, but the signing gives the Chiefs another option if his struggles continue.

The Broncos held Arizona to one touchdown on five red-zone trips in Week 7, and Ryland still made three field goals.

Those stops can create the opportunities we're seeking, so Denver's red-zone defense alone isn't a reason to fade an opposing kicker.

I'd leave Butker on waivers in a typical 12-team league. He also missed an extra point against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, so the recent problems extend beyond field goals.

McPherson, McLaughlin, and Bass have all been perfect on field goals and are far safer options.

 

Kicker Streaming Action Plan

Bass is an alternative if McPherson is unavailable, particularly for managers replacing McLaughlin or Santos during their Week 10 bye, but McPherson is the preferred hold through all four weeks.

  • Week 8: Start McPherson versus Tennessee. McLaughlin and Bass are the next choices, with Ryland the widely available fallback.
  • Week 9: Keep McPherson against Atlanta in Madrid. Santos versus Tampa Bay is the alternative to target.
  • Week 10: Keep McPherson versus Pittsburgh. Bass at the Jets is an alternative; McLaughlin and Santos are on bye.
  • Week 11: Retain McPherson at Washington, with Bass versus Miami another option. Santos returns against New Orleans for managers still searching.

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