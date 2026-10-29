Jadarian Price has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
Oct 29, 2026, 3:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) is a speculative fantasy option for now after being designated to return to practice Thursday following four games on injured reserve, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. The rookie first-round pick initially suffered the injury in Week 2 before aggravating it during practice ahead of Week 4, and he rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries across his first three games while losing two fumbles. He could return for Monday night's Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, although he has not yet been activated. The backfield is crowded, with Emanuel Wilson having rushed for 100 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet (knee) activated from the PUP list and possibly making his season debut Monday. Price's role needs to become clearer before that changes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Boyle
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Kyle Monangai Did Not Participate Thursday
Emeka Egbuka limited in practice again Thursday
Brian Robinson Misses Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 4:07 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) has his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt after missing his second consecutive practice Thursday, according to Darius Hayes. He was officially a nonparticipant Wednesday and Thursday after missing the Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and hasn't practiced since being limited Wednesday of Week 7. Khalil Herbert was elevated from the practice squad as Bijan Robinson's backup against San Francisco, recording two carries for nine yards and one reception for 19 yards. Herbert returned to the practice squad Monday but could be elevated again if Brian Robinson remains unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Darius Hayes
Chiefs Say Harrison Butker is "Our Kicker"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:52 PM ETThere have been questions this week about whether veteran kicker Harrison Butker is the Kansas City Chiefs' kicker after they signed Justin Tucker this week, but special teams coach Dave Toub said that Butker is "our kicker," according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. "He went 10-for-10 yesterday, with Justin Tucker right there. We're going to keep working it," Toub said on Thursday. Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that Butker would probably be the team's placekicker in Week 8 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday. Speculation over the 31-year-old's job status in KC has come into question after he missed two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday night's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Chiefs' first loss of the season. The 10-year veteran has made only 68.8% of his 16 field-goal attempts (five misses) through six games this year, and he has also missed one of his 15 extra-point tries. The Chiefs are going to give Butker time to work through his issues, but if he continues to struggle, Tucker could be given an opportunity. Butker will be a shaky starting kicker in fantasy lineups, even in the thin air in Denver this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Dontayvion Wicks' Ankle Keeps Eagles Receiver Picture Unsettled
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:46 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, leaving his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders uncertain. He was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday after missing Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the veteran also missed all three practices before being ruled out against Dallas. If his continued absence from practice persists, Philadelphia would be relying on its remaining receiving options, including Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, and Darius Cooper, with Brown drawing five targets against Dallas and Cooper three and both potentially seeing additional opportunities.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
Saquon Barkley Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:41 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) has his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders in question after he was not spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. He was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday after returning from a two-game absence in Monday night's 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries but playing limited snaps after his back tightened up during the game. Barkley expressed optimism about his health afterward, yet his continued absence from practice remains worrisome. Dameon Pierce was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Philadelphia signed Jaydon Blue to its active roster, and Elijah Mitchell remains another potential backfield option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
DeVonta Smith Still Not Practicing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:36 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is a concern for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders after he was not spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, a continued absence from practice activity. He was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday after missing Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, his third absence in Philadelphia's past four games. The veteran briefly returned against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, but has struggled to stay healthy. Rookie Makai Lemon led Philadelphia with seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown against Dallas and could remain a prominent receiving option if Smith misses another game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
TreVeyon Henderson Absent From Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:30 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was not present at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. It is a downgrade for Henderson after he was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's report. It is unclear at this time if Henderson suffered a setback with his ankle injury or if the Patriots are just giving him the day off ahead of their Week 8 divisional tilt this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He has played in the two games since, but he has not seen much involvement and has not done much on the ground, carrying the ball just 10 times for 40 yards while catching all three of his targets for 23 yards through the air. The second-year back from Ohio State has also seen his playing time drop behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, as he has not played more than 24% of the offensive snaps since his ankle injury in Week 5. Henderson is trending down as an RB3/flex for fantasy managers this week, and he could be in danger of missing Sunday's game if he aggravated his ankle injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Seahawks Officially Designate Jadarian Price to Return to Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:18 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks officially designated rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) for a return to practice on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Price will return to practice with the Seahawks on Thursday for the first time since injuring his chest in the Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders. The 23-year-old first-rounder from Notre Dame will be eligible to come off IR and play on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, but the Seahawks most likely will wait before bringing the young RB back. Zach Charbonnet (knee) is also on the verge of making his 2026 season debut for Seattle after suffering a torn ACL in last year's postseason in January, so the team's backfield is about to get really crowded. Remember, they also have Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Price had 28 rushing attempts for 119 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and no touchdowns in his first three NFL games before getting injured, adding four catches on seven targets for 21 yards. His fantasy ceiling will be limited upon his return from IR with Charbonnet now back in the picture.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Dalton Kincaid's TE1 Case Strengthens
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:13 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has a stronger TE1 case for Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, though DJ Moore's (shoulder) potential return and a chest injury cloud it. The Buffalo Bills tight end drew eight targets against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, matching his season high after seeing seven combined over the previous three games. He caught seven passes for 38 yards, a sharp improvement despite modest production, and opened the season with 12 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown across his first two games. Moore was inactive for the Raiders outing and returned to limited practice Wednesday following Buffalo's bye, which could affect Kincaid's target share. Kincaid was limited Wednesday with the chest injury after briefly leaving the Raiders game with a rib issue before returning.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown Missing From Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:09 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) was not in attendance at the team's practice on Thursday, according to Sophie Weller of Patriots Wire. The knee injury for Brown was added to the injury report on Wednesday, so Weller wonders if something happened to him during the first practice of the week. It is not what Brown's fantasy managers want to hear as he works to regain his explosiveness following the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in his Patriots debut in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler has played in two games since being activated from Injured Reserve, but he has not looked like himself, catching six of 16 targets for 75 yards without finding the end zone. Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins both remain on IR for the Patriots, so if Brown is unavailable to play in Week 8 versus the division-rival Miami Dolphins, DeMario Douglas could serve as quarterback Drake Maye's top target in an excellent matchup alongside trusted tight end Hunter Henry. Brown has been a fantasy bust so far in 2026 in his first year in New England, playing in only three games while grabbing nine of his 20 targets for 101 yards and no touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots Wire - Sophie Weller
Ja'Marr Chase in Uniform for Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:02 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) is in uniform for Thursday's practice, according to Charlie Goldsmith of FOX 19. Chase did not practice on Wednesday, but it was primarily for rest purposes, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Chase's ankle injury is nothing major and that he is expected to play without restrictions in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler should return to full practice by Friday and eventually be cleared from the final Week 8 injury report, so fantasy managers should have nothing to worry about as far as Chase's health status this week. The former fifth overall pick from LSU has yet to record a 100-yard game in 2026, but he has made up for it by finding the end zone five times in the first six games while catching 32 of his 45 targets for 351 yards (11.0 yards per reception). Chase continues to be an elite, high-end WR1 in fantasy who needs to be locked into all starting lineups this weekend against the one-win Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Amon-Ra St. Brown Back on the Practice Field on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 2:25 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) was back at practice on Thursday after he was a non-participant on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. St. Brown came out of the Week 7 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers with some ankle soreness, but after returning to practice on Thursday, the Lions expect him to be fine for their upcoming game on Sunday at home against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old was most likely just being rested for maintenance purposes on Wednesday in the team's first practice of the week. Fantasy managers should expect the four-time Pro Bowler to be a full-go this weekend, and he will be a must-start in all fantasy leagues despite the tough matchup against the Vikings. The Sun God did not appear to be slowed by his ankle on Sunday against Green Bay, catching nine of 11 targets for a season-high 153 yards. It was St. Brown's second 100-yard game of 2026, and he enters Week 8 action as the WR4 in half-PPR scoring with 46 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns on 68 targets through only six games played. The Sun God leads all receivers in points who have played only six games this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Colton Pouncy
Jahmyr Gibbs Returns to Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 2:20 PM ETThe Detroit Lions got some good news on Thursday, with starting running back Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) returning to practice after he did not suit up on Wednesday, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. The Lions most likely gave Gibbs a rest day in their first practice of the week. Now that the 24-year-old is back on the field a day later, he should be just fine to play in Week 8 in a divisional clash against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Gibbs, who was the No. 1 overall pick in most fantasy football leagues this year, has lived up to expectations and is currently the top overall RB in half-PPR scoring with 620 rushing yards on 134 carries for seven touchdowns, adding 32 receptions on 40 targets for 270 yards and another two scores as a receiver. The former 12th overall pick from Alabama will be going for his third straight 100-yard rushing game this weekend, but the sledding will be tough against one of the top defenses in football. Gibbs should still be a set-and-forget RB in all fantasy lineups in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Colton Pouncy
Tyjae Spears Misses Practice Again on Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 29, 2026, 2:00 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee), who missed the team's Week 7 loss to the Browns with a knee injury, was absent again on Thursday after missing the first practice of the week. Also missing practice on Thursday, according to beat writer Terry McCormick, is starting running back Tony Pollard, who was given a veteran rest day on the Thursday leading up to his season-best 155-yard, three-touchdown Week 7 performance. Fantasy managers will need to monitor the team's official injury report, but if Pollard's absence is again non-injury related and Spears is unable to suit up for a second week, the veteran becomes a high-floor play against a Bengals defense that has been more beatable on the ground than through the air.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Terry McCormick
Bucky Irving's Absence Chalked up to Rest
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 29, 2026, 1:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (rest) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, but beat writer Greg Auman has since reported that his absence was a simple rest day for the third-year veteran. Irving is coming off a dominant 110-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Panthers and is the fantasy RB13 through seven weeks, so any missed time is a rightful cause for concern after injuries limited him to only 10 games in 2025 while sapping him of the explosiveness put on display both before and since. That said, he appears to be well on track to suit up for a Week 8 matchup with the Falcons and is RotoBaller's RB13 ahead of the divisional clash.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Greg Auman
Carnell Tate Still Not Practicing Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 29, 2026, 1:37 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday after suffering a shoulder injury in the team's Week 7 loss to the Browns, and he will miss his second consecutive session on Thursday, according to senior team writer Jim Wyatt. The fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tate has become the unquestioned focal point of the Titans' passing attack. His 413 receiving yards are more than double the next closest player on the team, but if he is unable to suit up for a Week 8 matchup with the Bengals, veteran Wan'Dale Robinson should see an influx of opportunities and becomes an intriguing flex play.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jim Wyatt
Lamar Jackson Practicing Again on Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 29, 2026, 1:24 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is practicing again on Thursday after logging a full participation on Wednesday. Jackson has missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained in a Week 4 win over the Titans, with the Ravens going 1-2 in his absence. After returning to practice on a limited basis ahead of the Week 7 loss to the Bengals and now looking to string together a number of unencumbered sessions, he appears to be on track to return for a heavyweight Week 8 matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Jackson was the fantasy QB9 through the first four weeks of the season, and while managers will still need to wait for an official injury designation, he is RotoBaller's QB4 heading into Sunday.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
Jordan Mason Back in Lead Role, Could Handle Even More Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:18 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve last week and immediately stepped back into his No. 1 role with 15 carries. He was also targeted twice in the passing game, but he didn't convert either opportunity into a reception. Mason now has an opportunity to handle even more volume going forward, as teammate Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) suffered an injury in Week 7 and didn't practice on Wednesday. It's too early to tell whether Jones will miss time, but if he does, Mason should handle even more volume on the ground and through the air than before. In such a scenario, he would theoretically increase his snap share from last week's 64% mark to at least 75% in Week 8. He's averaging nearly five yards per carry since the start of the 2023 season, vaulting himself into high-end RB3 or low-end RB2 territory going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers Remains a Usable Floor Play Coming Off Big Game
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 29, 2026, 1:13 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is coming off his most involved game of the season and should continue to provide a usable fantasy floor moving forward. Before a Week 7 bye, Meyers saw 10 targets in a narrow loss to the Texans, his highest total since the mid-season trade that landed him in Jacksonville in 2025, while his 83 receiving yards were his second-most as a Jaguar. Fourth-year player Parker Washington has emerged as the star of Jacksonville's passing offense, but Meyers remains one of the most consistent complementary pieces in the NFL, and he is RotoBaller's WR40 ahead of a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller