Jordan Poole Downgraded to Doubtful for Thursday's Matchup With Kings
Oct 29, 2026, 3:17 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Poole exited Wednesday's game against Denver after just seven minutes and did not return, leaving him unlikely to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set. He had been cleared of an illness earlier for Wednesday's contest before suffering the ankle injury. The veteran is averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes across three appearances while playing behind Jeremiah Fears. If Poole is unable to suit up, Fears and Bennedict Mathurin could see additional playing time, boosting their fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Kon Knueppel Assigned to G League For Thursday's Practice
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 2:51 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will join the Greensboro Swarm for practice on Thursday. He is expected to be recalled afterward, though no timetable has been set for his season debut. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 three-pointers across 81 games as a rookie, leading the NBA with 273 made triples. His return to practice is encouraging, but fantasy managers will need to wait for further updates on his availability. Grayson Allen should continue to see an expanded role while Knueppel is sidelined, giving him some short-term fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Victor Wembanyama Posts Massive Line In OT Win Over Jazz
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 29, 2026, 9:55 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama scored 36 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Spurs outlasted the Jazz in overtime on Wednesday night. Wembanyama is averaging 25.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game this season while shooting 48 percent from the field. The Spurs forward added two steals and two blocked shots in the win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Wembanyama is the best fantasy play out there because of his contributions on the defensive end, specifically with blocked shots. His 3.8 blocks per game can win you that category, while he still gives massive contributions in the scoring, rebounding, and assist categories.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Cooper Flagg Stars In Win Over Oklahoma City
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 29, 2026, 9:47 AM ETDallas Mavericks star forward Cooper Flagg scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out eight assists in the Mavericks' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Flagg shot 10-for-23 from the field and 2-for-8 from the three-point line. Flagg is off to a good start to the season with 25.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. The Duke star is a fantasy standout with his scoring ability and good shooting percentages, along with his contributions in rebounding and assists. His defensive game needs a bit of work, but Flagg looks like an All-Star-caliber player this season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Quentin Grimes With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 29, 2026, 9:38 AM ETThe Los Angeles Lakers were playing without starting guard Luka Doncic, but shooting guard Quentin Grimes picked up some of the slack with a 23-point, five-assist, four-steal performance in the win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Grimes shot 7-for-15 from the field and 0-for-3 from the three-point line in the victory and provided some nice secondary stats with the assists and steals. Grimes wasn't off to the hottest start to begin the season, but he came through with Doncic sidelined. The guard shot the ball well from the field and had a huge defensive game to lead the Lakers.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Naz Reid Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 29, 2026, 9:23 AM ETCharlotte Hornets forward/center Naz Reid was benched at halftime and didn't play in the second half of a 97-89 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. "Unfortunately, he didn't meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made a decision that he wouldn't play in the second half. But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game," Hornets coach Charles Lee said. Reid played 13 minutes in the Pistons game and scored seven points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field with six rebounds and one blocked shot. He was 1-of-1 from behind the 3-point line. Reid is averaging 17.0 points per game this season with 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Hornets Reddit
Jake LaRavia Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 10:30 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia will start Wednesday against the Clippers, with Ziaire Williams (foot) and Luka Doncic (back) both unavailable. LaRavia came off the bench in each of his first three appearances this season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 steals in 17.3 minutes. He has plenty of starting experience after making 43 starts last season, when he averaged 8.2 points and 1.3 steals across 82 games. The move should give LaRavia a bump in minutes Wednesday, though his fantasy appeal is likely tied to how long the Lakers remain shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
Quentin Grimes Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 10:26 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes will start Wednesday against the Clippers with Luka Doncic (back) and Ziaire Williams (foot) unavailable. Grimes made 19 starts for Philadelphia last season and has already shown he can produce with a larger workload, posting 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists against the Clippers on Friday. Austin Reaves should take on more of the offense without Doncic, but Grimes will also have a chance to handle the ball more and hunt his own shot. The starting nod gives him a better path to points and threes for as long as the Lakers remain shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
Brandon Ingram's Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 10:03 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will not travel for the team's upcoming games in Minnesota and Golden State, according to SI.com's Joey Linn. Ingram is making progress but will remain in Los Angeles to continue rehabbing after undergoing right heel surgery in May, when doctors also addressed a partially torn Achilles tendon. The two-time All-Star has yet to make his Clippers debut since arriving from Toronto in the Kawhi Leonard trade. With Ingram still sidelined, Los Angeles will continue to lean on its current wing rotation. However, his eventual return should take a noticeable chunk of minutes and offensive usage off the table.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Yanic Konan Niederhauser Remains Out This Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:55 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) will not travel for the team's upcoming games in Minnesota and Golden State, according to Joey Linn of SI.com. Niederhauser is making progress but will remain in Los Angeles to continue rehabbing the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie season after 41 games. He averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 10.3 minutes while shooting 64.0 percent from the field last year. Isaiah Jackson has opened the season as the starting center, with Brook Lopez handling a sizable role behind him, so Niederhauser may have to ease back into the rotation once cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Max Strus to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:50 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus (foot) will sit out the team's upcoming road games in Minnesota and Golden State, according to Joey Linn of SI.com. He'll remain in Los Angeles to continue rehabbing the partial plantar fascia tear in his right foot. Strus is nearing the four-week mark since the injury, though the Clippers have not announced a return date. He was limited to 12 games with Cleveland last season because of a separate foot issue, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.2 percent from deep. In his absence, Keaton Wagler has settled into a steady bench role and should remain in the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
Jordan Poole Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:38 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced. Poole had been cleared from an illness earlier in the day before suffering the ankle injury. He entered Wednesday averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes across three appearances while working behind Jeremiah Fears. With New Orleans hosting Sacramento on Thursday, Poole's status could be in doubt on the second night of the back-to-back. If he cannot go, Fears should have a little more playmaking responsibility on his plate, while Bennedict Mathurin could see a few extra minutes on the perimeter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: New Orleans Pelicans
Ajay Mitchell Cleared to Play Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:27 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, coach Mark Daigneault said, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today. Mitchell entered the day questionable after spraining his ankle following Monday's win over Phoenix, when he scored a career-high 30 points on 10-for-16 shooting. He is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through four games, and Oklahoma City still needs plenty from him with Jalen Williams (leg), Cason Wallace (shoulder), and Alex Caruso (ankle) unavailable. That should keep Mitchell involved offensively alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander even if his scoring cools off from Monday's career night.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Caleb Martin Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:20 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is set to make his season debut. The 31-year-old missed Dallas' first four games with a right thumb sprain after averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 14.8 minutes across 58 appearances last season. Naji Marshall (illness) and Sergio de Larrea (knee) are both out, which could help Martin crack the rotation immediately. Still, he played no more than 17 minutes in any preseason game, and Dallas has enough forward depth to keep his fantasy ceiling low.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Naji Marshall Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:14 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Naji Marshall (illness) will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his second straight absence after sitting out Monday's 113-109 win over Miami. Marshall averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals across his first three games while handling a useful secondary playmaking role. Zaccharie Risacher should remain one of the main beneficiaries after collecting eight rebounds and three blocks despite shooting 2-for-13 against Miami. Walter Clayton Jr. could also retain added backcourt opportunities with Sergio de Larrea (right knee) sidelined, though Marshall's eventual return should tighten the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Kyrie Irving Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:07 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after carrying a questionable tag for left knee injury management. Irving missed Saturday's home opener on the second night of a back-to-back but returned Monday to post 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 33 minutes against Miami. The 34-year-old is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals on 51.2% shooting through three games. Dallas is still managing him carefully after last season's ACL injury, so his availability in future back-to-backs is worth watching.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Jaxson Hayes Returns Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 8:57 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (shoulder) is available and will start Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after missing Monday with right shoulder soreness. The 26-year-old has averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes over three games. With Lauri Markkanen (wrist), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) all sidelined, Hayes should have a sizable role in Utah's depleted frontcourt. Mo Bamba will likely still get meaningful minutes after posting 14 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks on Monday, but Hayes' return to the starting five lowers Bamba's short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Lauri Markkanen Ruled Out Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 8:52 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a right wrist sprain. The 29-year-old was initially considered day-to-day after leaving Monday's loss to Memphis and will now miss his first full game since the injury. Markkanen had scored 28 points with five threes against the Lakers on Sunday. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) also sidelined, Ace Bailey should see a bigger share of the offense after posting 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday, while Brice Sensabaugh could also pick up more shots on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 28, 2026, 8:05 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) will miss Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to back tightness, according to Bleacher Report. The game is the second game of a back-to-back after the Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Doncic is averaging 36.0 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game this season, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Doncic scored 41 points on Tuesday against the Blazers and finished with five rebounds and nine assists.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Bleacher Report
Justin Champagnie Set to Miss Several Months
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 28, 2026, 3:43 PM ETJosh Robbins of The Athletic reports that Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (foot) is expected to miss several months after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture in his right foot. According to Robbins, the Wizards are hopeful the 25-year-old Champagnie can return by the All-Star break. Champagnie sustained the injury during Monday's 110-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. With Champagnie sidelined for an extended period, Bilal Coulibaly could take on a larger role behind AJ Dybantsa (ankle), who is expected to make his NBA debut Wednesday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Josh Robbins
Alex Caruso Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 28, 2026, 2:57 PM ETClemente Almanza of USA Today reports that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is expected to miss time due to a right ankle sprain, with no clear timeline for his return. The 32-year-old suffered the injury when Dillon Brooks landed on his ankle late in the second quarter of Monday's 125-114 win over Phoenix. Caruso finished with nine points, two rebounds and three assists in nine minutes. With Caruso ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Dallas, Josh Dix and Bennett Stirtz, who both logged more than 20 minutes Monday, could continue seeing increased playing time in OKC's depleted rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Clemente Almanza