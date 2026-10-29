Ziaire Williams Could Miss Second Straight Game
Oct 29, 2026, 8:24 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Ziaire Williams (foot) remains questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Williams missed Wednesday's win over the Clippers with foot soreness after dealing with a similar issue during the preseason. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.3 points while shooting 46.7 percent from three through four games and has taken on a key defensive role for Los Angeles. Jake LaRavia started in his place Wednesday, while Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points in 28 minutes. Both could see another bump in playing time if Williams sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
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Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:13 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Doncic sat out Wednesday's 103-87 win over the Clippers with back tightness, a move head coach JJ Redick described as precautionary. The 27-year-old has opened the season averaging an NBA-best 36.0 points to go with 8.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent from three. Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton scored 23 and 21 points without him Wednesday, but both should settle back into smaller offensive roles with Doncic returning.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Jaylen Brown Questionable Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:02 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Brown has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 36.4 minutes through five appearances. If he's unable to go, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James would likely take on more of the scoring and playmaking, while Joel Embiid could see a few extra touches. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would also be a strong candidate to step into the starting lineup. With Philadelphia playing again Saturday in Charlotte, Brown's status will be worth watching beyond Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Reed Sheppard Out Friday with Back Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:50 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (back) is out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with lower-back soreness. The issue follows Sheppard's 23 minutes in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee. He is averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 23.3 minutes over four appearances, shooting 28.1 percent from three. Sheppard has already missed one game this season because of a left knee bone bruise. His absence should keep Tari Eason busy off the bench, while Bogdan Bogdanovic could also see more work if Marcus Smart (forearm) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Lachard Binkley
Jaylon Tyson Available Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:44 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (neck) is available for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Danny Cunningham said. Tyson was added late to the injury report with a cervical strain but has been cleared to play the second half of the back-to-back. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while holding a steady role in Cleveland's second unit. Meleek Thomas (foot) is out, which could leave Tyson with a few more opportunities off the bench. Sam Merrill and Mario Hezonja may also benefit from the thinner rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Danny Cunningham
Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:38 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Lachard Binkley. Sengun missed Wednesday's 132-100 win over Milwaukee after imaging revealed a mild lower back strain. Head coach Ime Udoka said he hopes the issue will only cost Sengun a few games at most. The 24-year-old has averaged 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.8 steals through four appearances. Clint Capela delivered 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 22 minutes Wednesday and would remain a strong short-term option if Sengun sits again with Steven Adams (calf) also out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Lachard Binkley
Meleek Thomas Ruled Out Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:28 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after being questionable earlier in the day with foot soreness. The rookie had quickly earned a place in Kenny Atkinson's rotation, scoring 16 points in his NBA debut against Minnesota before adding 10 points and a team-high plus-11 in Wednesday's win over Washington. Thomas had played 19 and 20 minutes in those outings, so Cleveland will need to redistribute a meaningful chunk of bench work. Sam Merrill should stay busy, while Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor could also get a look with Thomas out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Serena Winters
Jordan Poole Out Against Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:11 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) will miss Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, according to team reporter Jim Eichenhofer. Poole injured his ankle during Wednesday's loss to Denver and was limited to seven minutes before being ruled out. He entered that game averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes across three appearances. Dejounte Murray (personal) is also unavailable, leaving Jeremiah Fears with more playmaking responsibility. Bennedict Mathurin could also see a bump in touches. Poole's next chance to return comes Saturday against Atlanta, though his modest bench role has already capped his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
Dejounte Murray Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:02 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) will miss Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Murray is away from the team for the birth of his son, per Jim Eichenhofer. The 30-year-old has opened the season averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes across four games. His absence should be brief, but New Orleans will also be without Jordan Poole (ankle). That leaves Jeremiah Fears with a larger share of the ballhandling duties against a Sacramento team still looking for its first win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
Jalen Smith Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Boston
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 4:25 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith is in danger of missing his first game of the season due to a left finger sprain. The 26-year-old is off to a solid start, averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.4 minutes per contest across five appearances. With Nic Claxton (hamstring) still sidelined and Tobe Awaka (ankle) questionable, Zach Collins could handle considerable frontcourt minutes if Smith is out of action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Robert Williams III Doubtful for Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies due to left knee injury management. Williams has appeared in all three of Portland's games this season, averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes per contest. His availability has been an ongoing concern, though he played 59 games last season in one of the healthiest campaigns of his career, averaging 17.1 minutes. If Williams sits out Thursday, Yang Hansen could see additional minutes behind Donovan Clingan.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Donovan Clingan's Option Picked Up Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 3:50 PM ETThe Portland Trail Blazers exercised their team option on center Donovan Clingan on Thursday. Portland's starting center since February 2025, Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game during the 2025-26 campaign. He also collected a franchise-record 347 offensive rebounds, the NBA's second-highest single-season total over the past five seasons. His secure starting role and strong production in rebounds and blocks make him a reliable fantasy option at center.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Yanic Konan Niederhauser's Third-Year Option Picked Up on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 3:34 PM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers exercised their third-year team option on center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) on Thursday, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. The move keeps Niederhauser in the Clippers' long-term plans as he continues rehabbing the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie season after 41 games. He averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 10.3 minutes per contest while shooting 64.0 percent from the field last season. Isaiah Jackson has opened the season as the starting center, with Brook Lopez handling a sizable reserve role, so Niederhauser could face limited minutes upon his return, keeping his fantasy appeal modest.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Jordan Poole Downgraded to Doubtful for Thursday's Matchup With Kings
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 3:17 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Poole exited Wednesday's game against Denver after just seven minutes and did not return, leaving him unlikely to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set. He had been cleared of an illness earlier for Wednesday's contest before suffering the ankle injury. The veteran is averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes across three appearances while playing behind Jeremiah Fears. If Poole is unable to suit up, Fears and Bennedict Mathurin could see additional playing time, boosting their fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kon Knueppel Assigned to G League For Thursday's Practice
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 29, 2026, 2:51 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will join the Greensboro Swarm for practice on Thursday. He is expected to be recalled afterward, though no timetable has been set for his season debut. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 three-pointers across 81 games as a rookie, leading the NBA with 273 made triples. His return to practice is encouraging, but fantasy managers will need to wait for further updates on his availability. Grayson Allen should continue to see an expanded role while Knueppel is sidelined, giving him some short-term fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Victor Wembanyama Posts Massive Line In OT Win Over Jazz
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 29, 2026, 9:55 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama scored 36 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Spurs outlasted the Jazz in overtime on Wednesday night. Wembanyama is averaging 25.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game this season while shooting 48 percent from the field. The Spurs forward added two steals and two blocked shots in the win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Wembanyama is the best fantasy play out there because of his contributions on the defensive end, specifically with blocked shots. His 3.8 blocks per game can win you that category, while he still gives massive contributions in the scoring, rebounding, and assist categories.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Cooper Flagg Stars In Win Over Oklahoma City
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 29, 2026, 9:47 AM ETDallas Mavericks star forward Cooper Flagg scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out eight assists in the Mavericks' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Flagg shot 10-for-23 from the field and 2-for-8 from the three-point line. Flagg is off to a good start to the season with 25.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. The Duke star is a fantasy standout with his scoring ability and good shooting percentages, along with his contributions in rebounding and assists. His defensive game needs a bit of work, but Flagg looks like an All-Star-caliber player this season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Quentin Grimes With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 29, 2026, 9:38 AM ETThe Los Angeles Lakers were playing without starting guard Luka Doncic, but shooting guard Quentin Grimes picked up some of the slack with a 23-point, five-assist, four-steal performance in the win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Grimes shot 7-for-15 from the field and 0-for-3 from the three-point line in the victory and provided some nice secondary stats with the assists and steals. Grimes wasn't off to the hottest start to begin the season, but he came through with Doncic sidelined. The guard shot the ball well from the field and had a huge defensive game to lead the Lakers.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Naz Reid Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 29, 2026, 9:23 AM ETCharlotte Hornets forward/center Naz Reid was benched at halftime and didn't play in the second half of a 97-89 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. "Unfortunately, he didn't meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made a decision that he wouldn't play in the second half. But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game," Hornets coach Charles Lee said. Reid played 13 minutes in the Pistons game and scored seven points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field with six rebounds and one blocked shot. He was 1-of-1 from behind the 3-point line. Reid is averaging 17.0 points per game this season with 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Hornets Reddit
Jake LaRavia Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 10:30 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia will start Wednesday against the Clippers, with Ziaire Williams (foot) and Luka Doncic (back) both unavailable. LaRavia came off the bench in each of his first three appearances this season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 steals in 17.3 minutes. He has plenty of starting experience after making 43 starts last season, when he averaged 8.2 points and 1.3 steals across 82 games. The move should give LaRavia a bump in minutes Wednesday, though his fantasy appeal is likely tied to how long the Lakers remain shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
Quentin Grimes Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 10:26 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes will start Wednesday against the Clippers with Luka Doncic (back) and Ziaire Williams (foot) unavailable. Grimes made 19 starts for Philadelphia last season and has already shown he can produce with a larger workload, posting 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists against the Clippers on Friday. Austin Reaves should take on more of the offense without Doncic, but Grimes will also have a chance to handle the ball more and hunt his own shot. The starting nod gives him a better path to points and threes for as long as the Lakers remain shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray