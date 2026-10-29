Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay

Oct 29, 2026, 9:54 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Gavin McKenna had the best game of his rookie campaign on Wednesday night against Seattle, finishing a 5-4 loss with three points. He scored two power-play goals and recorded an even-strength assist. This was an important night for McKenna, as he was promoted to the first line and saw increased power-play usage. Toronto's first line, which also includes Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic, combined for eight points. While McKenna's offensive production has been inconsistent so far, he's now in a good position to boost his scoring tally. The 18-year-old has five goals and 11 points through his first 15 NHL outings.