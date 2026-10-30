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Fantasy Football Sleepers, Avoids: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 8 - RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 8 of 2026. Expert lineup advice from Robert Lorge, Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and Thunder Dan Palyo.

Are you dealing with more Bye-Week Blues? Or has your roster been decimated by injuries? No need to fear; we've got your back with some sneaky start options in fantasy football leagues this week. And our top NFL writers have some highly-rostered players that they're worried about, too.

We do this every week! The goal is to give you the confidence you need to make tough calls, moving a player with a murky projection in OR out of your starting lineup to maximize your score for the week.

These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts come from top RotoBaller contributors Andrew BallBrandon Murchison, Robert Lorge, and me. Good luck in your Week 8 matchups, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR - BAL at BUF (Murchison)

Lane has been quietly climbing the Ravens’ pecking order since returning from the wrist injury, posting five targets in each of his last two games while his snap share climbed into the mid-to-high 60s. The production has been modest so far, but that volume is coming with Tyler Huntley under center, and a potential Lamar Jackson return in a high-total spot against Buffalo (who’ve been the softest defense in the league against wideouts) gives him a real path to a bigger day.

At roughly 25% ownership, he’s still a pure dart throw in most leagues, yet the combination of a rising role, red-zone looks, and a shootout-friendly matchup makes him the kind of low-cost sleeper who can sneak into flex territory before the waiver wire fully catches on.

Jonah Coleman, RB - DEN vs. KC (Lorge)

Coleman was on everyone's waiver-wire wish list this week, so maybe he doesn't technically qualify as a sleeper, but he's still routinely ranked outside the top 25 running backs, so he's far from a must-start... yet. In Week 7, despite it being Coleman's first game back after his IR stint, he played as many snaps as J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey combined. He also had as many carries as Dobbins and Harvey had combined.

While Dobbins and Harvey had only 29 rushing yards, Coleman had 54. Head coach Sean Payton said they need to get Coleman more touches, and given the inefficiencies from Dobbins and Harvey, don't be surprised if that happens this week. Making Coleman an even better play is the fact that Harvey suffered a knee injury on Thursday and could be out or limited come game day. If he's out, Coleman would get a major boost as the team's primary pass-catching back.

T.J. Hockenson, TE - MIN at DET (Ball)

Kyler Murray has leaned heavily on his tight ends as a Minnesota Viking. Excluding his concussion game, T.J. Hockenson accounts for a fourth of Minnesota’s targets.

The Lions are the worst defense in every statistical category against tight ends: receptions, yards, and touchdowns. They’ve allowed nearly 100 yards more than the next-worst unit, and given up 10 scores to the position. A reminder that Detroit has already had their bye, so these totals come in just six games.

Rostering an elite tight end? Hockenson has flex appeal in this dream matchup. Don’t be afraid to run 12 personnel in your lineup.

Blake Corum, RB - LAR vs. LAC (Murchison)

Corum just put up 17 carries for 93 yards and a score in Week 7, and that kind of volume doesn’t feel like a one-off with Davante Adams out and the Rams clearly leaning into a more run-heavy attack. He’s been efficient all year (nearly five yards a carry) and has scored in three straight, yet he’s still sitting well below the ownership of true workhorse backs because Kyren Williams remains the nominal starter.

Against a Chargers team that’s been leaky against opposing runners, and with Los Angeles expected to control the game script, this is the exact spot where Corum’s early-down role can quietly produce another flex-worthy week before the rest of the league fully catches on.

Keenan Allen, WR - IND at JAX (Ball)

The Indianapolis fire sale has begun: Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner are already gone. Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs could be next. Despite the chaos around him, Keenan Allen is going to keep snagging passes.

Allen is 20 catches away from moving into the top five on the all-time career receptions list. He should gain plenty of ground on Sunday. Allen has seen at least nine targets in three of his last four games. Jacksonville surrenders the second-most receptions and the most yards per game to wide receivers. The Jaguars are 10-point home favorites. The matchup and game script are too perfect for Allen.

Stefon Diggs, WR - WAS vs. PHI (Lorge)

With Terry McLaurin out for the year, Diggs should be on fantasy radars everywhere, but he still ranks as a mid-tier WR3. Against the Eagles, who allow the second-most fantasy points to receivers, don't be surprised if Diggs finishes as a top-20 receiver.

The Commanders are coming off their bye, giving Diggs a chance to nurse a hamstring that had bothered him earlier and an extra week to prepare. While everyone is high on rookie Antonio Williams, Diggs is the steady and dependable veteran. Diggs has four or more balls in every game he's been active in this season and is a favorite target of Jayden Daniels, near and inside the end zone where Diggs has managed to score four times in five games. Fire Diggs up this weekend with confidence.

Germie Bernard, WR - PIT vs. CLE (Thunder Dan)

I don't really like having to depend on any Steelers other than Jaylen Warren, but I think this is a pretty good spot for Bernard to bounce back after a relatively disappointing outing in London against the Saints.

If you have Bernard on your roster, you likely ponied up a decent chunk of FAAB a few weeks ago to get him, and he really paid off with 25.7 PPR points against the Bucs in Week 6. He still had five targets last week, and Aaron Rodgers clearly likes him a lot. He plays in the slot for the majority of his snaps, which means he should continue to get a lot of looks in this offense, as we know that Rodgers has made a living on shorter throws to his slot receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

The Browns have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing slot receivers. Look for Bernard to bounce back at home with a solid game. Even something as modest as five catches for 50 yards is 10 PPR points, making him a potential flex play.

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks

Jameson Williams, WR - DET vs. MIN (Ball)

Christian Watson posted two touchdowns against the Minnesota defense in Week 1. Since then, the secondary has given up one touchdown to wide receivers.

That’s bad news for Jameson Williams, whose recent production has been largely dependent on scores. He’s tallied two apiece in his last two games.

Something has to give in the battle of the best-scoring defense versus the second-highest scoring offense. I’m not sitting Williams, but there are increased odds that Week 8 is one of his patented bust games.

Quinshon Judkins, RB - CLE at PIT (Lorge)

Judkins managed to score 18.6 half-PPR points against the Steelers in Week 4, with 6 receptions for 43 receiving yards, while Dylan Sampson was out. Those weekly totals equal 33% of his season's receptions and 39% of his receiving yards. Needless to say, I don't expect another six catches and 43 yards. He also found the end zone, which helped his score. He finished with just 53 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Since Week 3, the Steelers have held Judkins, Chase Brown, Jonathan Taylor, and Bucky Irving to 205 rushing yards on 64 carries, 3.2 yards per carry. Irving scored 5.9 half-PPR points. Taylor had 9.7, and Brown had 7.9. In a difficult matchup, Judkins is a touchdown-dependent RB2. If he doesn't find the end zone, fantasy managers will likely be disappointed.

Carnell Tate, WR - TEN at CIN (Thunder Dan)

Tate has finally emerged with some standard league value after a really slow start. But he's carrying an injury designation this week with a bum shoulder, and he's set to face DJ Turner from the Bengals secondary.

Turner has shadowed some other top receivers this year and held guys like Emeka Egbuka and Parker Washington in check. I also just still don't have a ton of faith in Cam Ward as a passer. If you have better options, I'd consider benching Tate in this spot.

Dalton Kincaid, TE - BUF vs. BAL (Lorge)

Kincaid has two "boom" games, one decent one, and three hardcore busts. His snap and route share continue to be frustratingly low. This means Kincaid can bust on any given week. This week, Buffalo comes off their bye to face the Broncos, who have one of the NFL's stronger defenses.

The bigger issue for Kincaid and fantasy managers is the fact that Kincaid has been limited all week so far with a chest injury. In fact, Kincaid was in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday. Given his snap and route-share issues this season when he's been fully healthy, fantasy managers should be concerned about Kincaid heading into the weekend with a chest injury, which could limit his snaps even further.

Kincaid is, unfortunately, always on bust alert, but the injury creates an even more concerning situation.

 

Week 8 Potential Busts

You might not be able to sit these players unless you're in a very shallow league. But temper your expectations accordingly.

Jonathan Taylor, RB - IND at JAX (Murchison)

Taylor is still the clear bell cow in Indy, but the Colts are a mess right now. They're just 2-5 and have traded away key pieces like Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Now they're walking into Jacksonville as sizable underdogs.

The Jaguars have been one of the stingiest run defenses in the league, and with Indianapolis likely to spend stretches chasing the game, Taylor’s usual volume could get capped while the efficiency stays stuck around 4.2 yards a carry. He’s still the guy everyone is starting, which is exactly why this feels like the week his floor shows up and he finishes closer to an RB2 than the high-end RB1 most lineups are counting on.

Tony Pollard, RB - TEN at CIN (Ball)

Tony Pollard’s Week 7 explosion is an anomaly, not the beginning of a trend.

The veteran scampered for 129 yards and three scores on the ground en route to the RB1 finish (by a wide margin). It’s not only the highest-scoring week of his season, but it’s also the second-highest PPR total of his career.

We have to rewire our brains a bit. The Cleveland Browns have a poor run defense. The Cincinnati Bengals are stout. They’re allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Cincinnati is also a double-digit favorite. This shouldn’t be a close game.

Pollard is also a trade candidate who may have more value to the Titans healthy than banged up, so he could lose some touches this week, too, if you're looking for another angle.

Luther Burden III, WR - CHI at SEA (Murchison)

Burden just exploded for 130 yards and a score in Week 7, but that kind of efficiency on only four targets is hard to repeat, especially on the road in Seattle. The Seahawks have been the stingiest defense in the league against wideouts this season, and with Chicago’s offense still spreading the ball around among Odunze, Loveland, and the run game, Burden’s target share can easily dip back into the mid-teens.

He’s started climbing the ownership ranks after the recent stretch, which is exactly why this feels like the week the volume doesn’t materialize and he finishes closer to a WR3 than the high-end flex most people are now expecting.

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