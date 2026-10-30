Oct 30, 2026, 3:49 PM ET

The Minnesota Vikings' defense matches up against one of the top offenses in the league in the Detroit Lions, but the road trip could still be playable for managers who roster the Minnesota defense. The Lions score at the third-highest rate in the league, rank fourth in yards per play, sit first in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and still haven't thrown an interception. That said, the Lions' worst game of 2025 came against the Brian Flores defense, which was not a coincidence: the Vikings forced the Lions' offense into six turnovers during a Christmas Day debacle that eliminated Detroit from playoff contention. Minnesota's defense held the Lions to 34 points across two games last season, both wins, and is even better statistically than it was last year. The Vikings probably can't count on that many turnovers again, but as RotoBaller's No. 11 defense this week, the Vikings can still be a lineup option for managers willing to stomach a high-risk matchup.