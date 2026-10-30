Cade Otton a Low-End TE2 for Week 8
Oct 30, 2026, 3:52 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has made a minimal impact on the field lately. Otton has held without a catch during last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. Over the last three games, Otton has been held to four receptions for 29 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. It has been an ugly stretch of play for Otton, but he does draw a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. A defense that has struggled to contain tight ends this season. They've allowed over 60 receiving yards per game to tight ends and currently rank 29th against the pass in general. It's a juicy matchup for Otton, but fantasy managers have little reason to believe he's going to get more involved. He ranks as Rotoballer's TE29 and is a low-end TE2 for this upcoming NFC South matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
More Recent News
DeVonta Smith Ruled Out Against Commanders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 4:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Smith was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, missed Thursday's practice, and remained sidelined Friday. He will miss his second consecutive game and fourth in the past five weeks due to the lingering hamstring injury. The 27-year-old has caught 26 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in four appearances this season, including seven receptions for 75 yards and a score against Carolina in Week 6. Rookie Makai Lemon stepped up against Dallas last week, catching seven of eight targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. With Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also ruled out, Lemon should remain Philadelphia's leading wide receiver option, while Dallas Goedert offers another established target for quarterback Tanner McKee.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
Calvin Ridley is Listed as Questionable for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:12 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) holds a questionable tag ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite getting in a full practice session on Friday, Ridley will get slapped with a questionable tag for this weekend. The veteran wideout sat out during last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. When healthy, Ridley hasn't been much of a fantasy option this season anyway. Heading into Week 8, Ridley has five receptions for 81 yards and zero touchdowns. He ranks as Rotoballer's WR89 and is barely on the fantasy radar right now. His absence would mean an expanded role for Elic Ayomanor, who saw seven targets last weekend. He might be able to offer deep league flex appeal if Ridley is unable to play.--Andy Webb
Source: Paul Kuharsky
Breakout Time For Kyler Murray In Week 8?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:10 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' season hasn't quite gone to plan for quarterback Kyler Murray, but the Minnesota offense certainly will have a chance for a statement against the division rival Detroit Lions. The former Heisman winner missed most of the first two weeks with a concussion and hasn't finished higher than 15th among fantasy quarterbacks in any game this season, but a solid rushing floor and an enticing matchup have him on the fringes of being a QB1 option this week. The Lions have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than any other team, ranking 32nd in air yards allowed, tied for 32nd in passing first downs allowed, and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed. Murray, to his credit, has rushed for 90 yards in the past two weeks and not committed a turnover in three straight games. As RotoBaller's No. 13 quarterback this week, Murray has potential for a big day, but managers in one-QB leagues may want to weigh their options.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Volume Questions Cloud Week 8 Outlook For Aaron Jones Sr.
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:09 PM ETRunning back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) does not carry an injury designation for the Minnesota Vikings' Week 8 visit to Detroit, giving him some RB3/Flex appeal despite the lingering ailment. The Lions' primary struggles on defense have come against the pass, which plays into the veteran running back's skill set, though it's tough to predict how many snaps he'll be afforded after reaggravating his injury last week. Now that fellow running back Jordan Mason is back, the Vikings are looking at a split that likely will favor Mason on clear rushing downs and Jones in passing situations. Jones practiced on Thursday and Friday, so he's set to play against the Lions, but volume could be an issue. As RotoBaller's No. 28 running back this week, Jones is playable in standard formats, but managers should consider the whole picture before setting their lineups.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) has no injury designation for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders and is expected to play, according to Zach Berman. Barkley was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report and missed Thursday's practice before returning to the field Friday. The 29-year-old missed Weeks 5 and 6 with a hamstring injury before returning against Dallas on Monday night, when a back issue cut his appearance short. Despite the limited playing time, Barkley rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while adding two receptions for nine yards. His expected availability is encouraging for fantasy managers, although his abbreviated outing against Dallas leaves some uncertainty about his workload. With Dameon Pierce now on injured reserve, Jaydon Blue is Philadelphia's primary healthy alternative on the active roster, while Elijah Mitchell remains on the practice squad.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Berman
Kansas City Chiefs Defense In A Good Spot In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:06 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks dropped 20 points against this defense and gave up no sacks. The Chiefs defense has been a stronger real-life unit than a fantasy unit this season mostly due to their lack of sacks. This unit has racked up eight total sacks through six games but all their sacks came in just two games. The Kansas City defense has also allowed 20 or more points in half of their games this season. They will get a chance to bounce back against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos this Sunday. What they have lacked in the sack department, they've made up for in turnovers. The Chiefs have collected one interception in every game this year and a fumble recovered in four of their six games. The Chiefs are ranked seventh in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Optimism For Jordan Mason In Week 8
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:05 PM ETWith the Minnesota Vikings dealing with a lingering injury in their running back room, Jordan Mason could be in line for extra work when the team takes on the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Fellow running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) does not carry a designation but has dealt with the injury on and off since Week 2, which could mean more carries for Mason. The Georgia Tech product had a solid first game back in the lineup last week, earning 15 carries for 68 yards, and his 4.7 yards per carry since joining the Vikings has kept him at the forefront of the run game. The Lions have allowed 27.5 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL, but they've allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards as teams have instead attacked the secondary. Still, the circumstances suggest Mason can be an RB2 option in most leagues. He's RotoBaller's No. 20 running back in Week 8.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Jefferson Brings Big Potential To Week 8 Matchup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:03 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a clear WR1 when the Vikings travel to Detroit in Week 8. The LSU product has enjoyed plenty of success against the Lions during his career, going for a whopping 85 catches, nearly 1,300 yards, and five touchdowns in 12 career games against Detroit. Further, the Lions have been shaky as a pass defense most of the season, allowing the most air yards in the league and ranking 30th against fantasy wide receivers. The Vikings' offense, however, has been mired in a slump despite its 6-0 record, which has depressed Jefferson's production to being the No. 28 PPR receiver so far this season. While the Vikings haven't taken off behind quarterback Kyler Murray, Jefferson and this matchup are too good to ignore. He's RotoBaller's No. 7 receiver this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Butker Tough To Trust In Week 8 After Poor Performance
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:02 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Butker has struggled mightily this season and those struggles were on full display last Sunday night in Seattle. The Chiefs kicker missed two of his three field goal attempts, bringing his season percentage down to 68.8% which is tied for 29th in the league. In the wake of his failure, Kansas City signed former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad. If Butker's struggles continue, his job may be in jeopardy with a viable backup behind him. Butker will get the chance to right the ship against the Broncos and their tough defense. Butker is ranked K20 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him a low-end option at the position this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Volatile Jordan Addison Tough To Trust Despite Great Matchup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ETIn theory, the type of matchup that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison faces in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions is perfect for a WR3 of his skill set. The Lions rank dead last in air yards allowed, 31st in passing touchdowns allowed, and 30th against fantasy wide receivers, all of which suggests the speedy former first-round pick could have a big day. But the Vikings' passing game has been sluggish for most of the season, and Addison's production has been marginal most weeks. He has just 13 catches and 7.3 yards per target in five games played, both career-low rates, though a long reception last week was negated due to a holding penalty. The Vikings' offense is certainly more talented than its bottom-of-the-league output suggests, but the sample size is getting big enough that it's reasonable to be concerned. Addison is RotoBaller's No. 30 receiver this week, making him playable in most formats, though managers will have to bet Minnesota's passing game can finally break out.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Ruled Out Against Bengals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing all three practices this week, according to Ben Arthur. The rookie leads Tennessee with 34 receptions for 413 yards and one touchdown through seven games, making his absence a significant loss for quarterback Cam Ward. Tate caught five of seven targets for 69 yards against Cleveland last week, while Elic Ayomanor drew seven targets and Wan'Dale Robinson saw six. Ayomanor finished with three receptions for 44 yards, while Robinson managed just seven yards on four catches. Both should benefit from additional opportunities with Tate sidelined, although Robinson's season-long receiving involvement makes him the more appealing PPR flex consideration. Calvin Ridley (hip) was limited throughout the practice week, adding another concern to Tennessee's receiving corps. Ayomanor offers speculative upside in deeper leagues against Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ben Arthur
T.J. Hockenson Deserves Lineup Consideration Against Lions
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is a fringe TE1 when his team travels to Detroit to play the Lions in Week 8. The former Lions first-round pick has drawn 19 targets from Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray in their past nine quarters together, a pairing that suggests the tight end is the offense's No. 2 fantasy option behind receiver Justin Jefferson. Murray seems to trust Hockenson in key spots, which included a goal-line target that became the decisive touchdown in the Vikings' Week 7 victory against Indianapolis. Now, the pair will take on a Lions defense that ranks 32nd against PPR tight ends, has allowed more air yards than any other team, ranks tied for last in passing first downs allowed, and sits 31st in passing touchdowns surrendered. Minnesota's offense certainly hasn't inspired this season, but as RotoBaller's No. 13 tight end this week, Hockenson can be a lineup option against his former team.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Worthy Relegated To WR2 Status In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8. In the absence of Rashee Rice, Worthy manned the WR1 role but produced mixed results. After catching seven passes for 73 yards in Week 6, Worthy was held to three catches for 11 yards at Seattle in Week 7. Now that Rice is officially back from his injury, Worthy should move right back into his WR2 role. Worthy will get the chance to bounce back this week against a strong Broncos secondary. The speedy wideout will need to step up his level of play because the Chiefs are severely lacking production from their receivers. Given his inconsistent performance and the tough matchup, Worthy is a tough player to trust in lineups this week. Worthy is ranked WR50 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Will Reichard Is A Must-Start Option Against Detroit
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 3:55 PM ETFantasy managers who drafted Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard have been rewarded handsomely through six games, and there's no reason to change course when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Though Reichard logged his first miss of the season last week when the Indianapolis Colts blocked a 59-yard attempt, he still converted three field goals, including a clutch 52-yarder inside the final two minutes of regulation that helped secure the win. The All-Pro ranks second at his position in fantasy points, and the Vikings are up against a Lions defense that ranks 32nd in air yards allowed, 26th in points allowed, and 32nd against fantasy kickers. Until he proves otherwise, Reichard is an easy start, ranking as RotoBaller's No. 1 fantasy kicker this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Faces Difficult Matchup in Week 8 Return
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 3:54 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will return to face the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Rice has been dealing with knee and hamstring injuries since Week 4, but should be fully prepared to make his return this weekend. The 27-year-old should bring back an aspect of the Chiefs offense that has been missing in his absence, the presence of a WR1. While Rice is not the prototypical WR1 in today's NFL, he's operated as the focal point of the passing game in the past and excelled in that role. Before suffering his injury, Rice had put up back-to-back 80-yard games in Weeks 2 and 3. The fourth-year wideout should step right back into his old role since no other receiver stepped up to claim it while he was gone. While Rice had his lowest yardage and usage game of the season against the Broncos in Week 1, he did score his only touchdown of the year against them. If Rice is close to 100%, he should be a good play this week despite the strength of the Broncos' secondary. Rice is ranked WR20 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range WR2 this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Minnesota Vikings D/ST Still Playable Against High-Powered Lions?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 3:49 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' defense matches up against one of the top offenses in the league in the Detroit Lions, but the road trip could still be playable for managers who roster the Minnesota defense. The Lions score at the third-highest rate in the league, rank fourth in yards per play, sit first in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and still haven't thrown an interception. That said, the Lions' worst game of 2025 came against the Brian Flores defense, which was not a coincidence: the Vikings forced the Lions' offense into six turnovers during a Christmas Day debacle that eliminated Detroit from playoff contention. Minnesota's defense held the Lions to 34 points across two games last season, both wins, and is even better statistically than it was last year. The Vikings probably can't count on that many turnovers again, but as RotoBaller's No. 11 defense this week, the Vikings can still be a lineup option for managers willing to stomach a high-risk matchup.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Kelce Off Injury Report, Ready To Rock In Denver
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 3:48 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos this Sunday. Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs offense was held in check by the Seattle Seahawks in last week's 3-20 loss. The veteran tight end caught four of his eight targets for 44 yards, his second-lowest yardage total of the season. Kelce sustained his lingering ankle injury back in the first quarter of Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday before being downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday, indicating that he's still working his way through the injury. That said, he logged a full practice on Friday before being removed from the report ahead of the weekend. Kelce will look to bounce back against a Broncos defense that he racked up 71 receiving yards against back in Week 1. Kelce has been the lone constant in the Kansas City passing attack with injuries and inconsistent play among the team's wide receivers, making him a valuable asset every week since he has Patrick Mahomes throwing to him. Kelce is ranked TE10 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 again this week. Fantasy managers will be hoping for a touchdown from Kelce to supplement his middling fantasy output so far.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tez Johnson a Touchdown-Dependent Play for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 3:46 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last week. Johnson was forced into a bigger role with Emeka Egbuka (ankle, concussion) sidelined against the Carolina Panthers. The 24-year-old hauled in both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory. The expectation is that Johnson will once again see more time on the field this weekend with Egbuka out for the second straight game. The Bucs are expected to pass the ball more in Week 8 against the struggling Atlanta Falcons defense. A unit that currently ranks 29th against the pass coming into this Week 8 contest. Johnson has big-play ability, but he isn't someone that is going to draw a ton of targets. Fantasy managers should view Johnson as a touchdown-dependent option against the Falcons this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jakobi Meyers Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 3:43 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts after missing Friday's practice. Meyers was limited Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out the final session, raising concerns about his availability following Jacksonville's Week 7 bye. The 29-year-old has played all six games this season, catching 20 of 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He was heavily involved against Houston in Week 6, recording five receptions for 83 yards on a season-high 10 targets. Parker Washington led Jacksonville with 11 targets in that contest, while Brenton Strange drew seven, making both potential beneficiaries if Meyers cannot play. The veteran's inconsistent target volume already made him a matchup-dependent flex option, and Friday's missed practice adds another concern for fantasy managers considering him against Indianapolis.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Travis D. Holmes
Kenneth Walker Looking To Get Back On Track At Denver
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 3:41 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Walker is coming off easily his worst performance of the season facing his former team the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks held Walker to just 36 rushing yards on 14 carries, marking his first game with fewer than 70 rushing yards since he joined the Chiefs. Despite his down game, Walker is still second in the league in rushing, just three yards behind Bijan Robinson for the lead. Walker will get the chance to put last week behind him against the Broncos this Sunday. Walker gashed the Denver defense for 173 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1 as he made his debut in Kansas City. The superstar back has been on quite the hot streak before running into Seattle, so one bad game should not stop fantasy managers from plugging him right back into lineups. Walker is ranked RB3 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier RB1 yet again.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com