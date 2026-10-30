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Optimism For Jordan Mason In Week 8

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Oct 30, 2026, 4:05 PM ET

With the Minnesota Vikings dealing with a lingering injury in their running back room, Jordan Mason could be in line for extra work when the team takes on the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Fellow running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) does not carry a designation but has dealt with the injury on and off since Week 2, which could mean more carries for Mason. The Georgia Tech product had a solid first game back in the lineup last week, earning 15 carries for 68 yards, and his 4.7 yards per carry since joining the Vikings has kept him at the forefront of the run game. The Lions have allowed 27.5 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL, but they've allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards as teams have instead attacked the secondary. Still, the circumstances suggest Mason can be an RB2 option in most leagues. He's RotoBaller's No. 20 running back in Week 8.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:06 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks dropped 20 points against this defense and gave up no sacks. The Chiefs defense has been a stronger real-life unit than a fantasy unit this season mostly due to their lack of sacks. This unit has racked up eight total sacks through six games but all their sacks came in just two games. The Kansas City defense has also allowed 20 or more points in half of their games this season. They will get a chance to bounce back against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos this Sunday. What they have lacked in the sack department, they've made up for in turnovers. The Chiefs have collected one interception in every game this year and a fumble recovered in four of their six games. The Chiefs are ranked seventh in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:03 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a clear WR1 when the Vikings travel to Detroit in Week 8. The LSU product has enjoyed plenty of success against the Lions during his career, going for a whopping 85 catches, nearly 1,300 yards, and five touchdowns in 12 career games against Detroit. Further, the Lions have been shaky as a pass defense most of the season, allowing the most air yards in the league and ranking 30th against fantasy wide receivers. The Vikings' offense, however, has been mired in a slump despite its 6-0 record, which has depressed Jefferson's production to being the No. 28 PPR receiver so far this season. While the Vikings haven't taken off behind quarterback Kyler Murray, Jefferson and this matchup are too good to ignore. He's RotoBaller's No. 7 receiver this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:02 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Butker has struggled mightily this season and those struggles were on full display last Sunday night in Seattle. The Chiefs kicker missed two of his three field goal attempts, bringing his season percentage down to 68.8% which is tied for 29th in the league. In the wake of his failure, Kansas City signed former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad. If Butker's struggles continue, his job may be in jeopardy with a viable backup behind him. Butker will get the chance to right the ship against the Broncos and their tough defense. Butker is ranked K20 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him a low-end option at the position this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

In theory, the type of matchup that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison faces in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions is perfect for a WR3 of his skill set. The Lions rank dead last in air yards allowed, 31st in passing touchdowns allowed, and 30th against fantasy wide receivers, all of which suggests the speedy former first-round pick could have a big day. But the Vikings' passing game has been sluggish for most of the season, and Addison's production has been marginal most weeks. He has just 13 catches and 7.3 yards per target in five games played, both career-low rates, though a long reception last week was negated due to a holding penalty. The Vikings' offense is certainly more talented than its bottom-of-the-league output suggests, but the sample size is getting big enough that it's reasonable to be concerned. Addison is RotoBaller's No. 30 receiver this week, making him playable in most formats, though managers will have to bet Minnesota's passing game can finally break out.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing all three practices this week, according to Ben Arthur. The rookie leads Tennessee with 34 receptions for 413 yards and one touchdown through seven games, making his absence a significant loss for quarterback Cam Ward. Tate caught five of seven targets for 69 yards against Cleveland last week, while Elic Ayomanor drew seven targets and Wan'Dale Robinson saw six. Ayomanor finished with three receptions for 44 yards, while Robinson managed just seven yards on four catches. Both should benefit from additional opportunities with Tate sidelined, although Robinson's season-long receiving involvement makes him the more appealing PPR flex consideration. Calvin Ridley (hip) was limited throughout the practice week, adding another concern to Tennessee's receiving corps. Ayomanor offers speculative upside in deeper leagues against Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ben Arthur
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is a fringe TE1 when his team travels to Detroit to play the Lions in Week 8. The former Lions first-round pick has drawn 19 targets from Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray in their past nine quarters together, a pairing that suggests the tight end is the offense's No. 2 fantasy option behind receiver Justin Jefferson. Murray seems to trust Hockenson in key spots, which included a goal-line target that became the decisive touchdown in the Vikings' Week 7 victory against Indianapolis. Now, the pair will take on a Lions defense that ranks 32nd against PPR tight ends, has allowed more air yards than any other team, ranks tied for last in passing first downs allowed, and sits 31st in passing touchdowns surrendered. Minnesota's offense certainly hasn't inspired this season, but as RotoBaller's No. 13 tight end this week, Hockenson can be a lineup option against his former team.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8. In the absence of Rashee Rice, Worthy manned the WR1 role but produced mixed results. After catching seven passes for 73 yards in Week 6, Worthy was held to three catches for 11 yards at Seattle in Week 7. Now that Rice is officially back from his injury, Worthy should move right back into his WR2 role. Worthy will get the chance to bounce back this week against a strong Broncos secondary. The speedy wideout will need to step up his level of play because the Chiefs are severely lacking production from their receivers. Given his inconsistent performance and the tough matchup, Worthy is a tough player to trust in lineups this week. Worthy is ranked WR50 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:55 PM ET

Fantasy managers who drafted Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard have been rewarded handsomely through six games, and there's no reason to change course when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Though Reichard logged his first miss of the season last week when the Indianapolis Colts blocked a 59-yard attempt, he still converted three field goals, including a clutch 52-yarder inside the final two minutes of regulation that helped secure the win. The All-Pro ranks second at his position in fantasy points, and the Vikings are up against a Lions defense that ranks 32nd in air yards allowed, 26th in points allowed, and 32nd against fantasy kickers. Until he proves otherwise, Reichard is an easy start, ranking as RotoBaller's No. 1 fantasy kicker this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:54 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will return to face the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Rice has been dealing with knee and hamstring injuries since Week 4, but should be fully prepared to make his return this weekend. The 27-year-old should bring back an aspect of the Chiefs offense that has been missing in his absence, the presence of a WR1. While Rice is not the prototypical WR1 in today's NFL, he's operated as the focal point of the passing game in the past and excelled in that role. Before suffering his injury, Rice had put up back-to-back 80-yard games in Weeks 2 and 3. The fourth-year wideout should step right back into his old role since no other receiver stepped up to claim it while he was gone. While Rice had his lowest yardage and usage game of the season against the Broncos in Week 1, he did score his only touchdown of the year against them. If Rice is close to 100%, he should be a good play this week despite the strength of the Broncos' secondary. Rice is ranked WR20 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range WR2 this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:52 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has made a minimal impact on the field lately. Otton has held without a catch during last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. Over the last three games, Otton has been held to four receptions for 29 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. It has been an ugly stretch of play for Otton, but he does draw a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. A defense that has struggled to contain tight ends this season. They've allowed over 60 receiving yards per game to tight ends and currently rank 29th against the pass in general. It's a juicy matchup for Otton, but fantasy managers have little reason to believe he's going to get more involved. He ranks as Rotoballer's TE29 and is a low-end TE2 for this upcoming NFC South matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference

Calvin Ridley was a full participant in Friday practice but is questionable with his hip injury.

If he returns, will he be high enough in the progression that Cam Ward will have to throw to him if he’s open? #Titans

— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 30, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:51 PM ET

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Oct 30, 2026, 3:49 PM ET

The Minnesota Vikings' defense matches up against one of the top offenses in the league in the Detroit Lions, but the road trip could still be playable for managers who roster the Minnesota defense. The Lions score at the third-highest rate in the league, rank fourth in yards per play, sit first in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and still haven't thrown an interception. That said, the Lions' worst game of 2025 came against the Brian Flores defense, which was not a coincidence: the Vikings forced the Lions' offense into six turnovers during a Christmas Day debacle that eliminated Detroit from playoff contention. Minnesota's defense held the Lions to 34 points across two games last season, both wins, and is even better statistically than it was last year. The Vikings probably can't count on that many turnovers again, but as RotoBaller's No. 11 defense this week, the Vikings can still be a lineup option for managers willing to stomach a high-risk matchup.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:48 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos this Sunday. Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs offense was held in check by the Seattle Seahawks in last week's 3-20 loss. The veteran tight end caught four of his eight targets for 44 yards, his second-lowest yardage total of the season. Kelce sustained his lingering ankle injury back in the first quarter of Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday before being downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday, indicating that he's still working his way through the injury. That said, he logged a full practice on Friday before being removed from the report ahead of the weekend. Kelce will look to bounce back against a Broncos defense that he racked up 71 receiving yards against back in Week 1. Kelce has been the lone constant in the Kansas City passing attack with injuries and inconsistent play among the team's wide receivers, making him a valuable asset every week since he has Patrick Mahomes throwing to him. Kelce is ranked TE10 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE1 again this week. Fantasy managers will be hoping for a touchdown from Kelce to supplement his middling fantasy output so far.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:46 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last week. Johnson was forced into a bigger role with Emeka Egbuka (ankle, concussion) sidelined against the Carolina Panthers. The 24-year-old hauled in both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory. The expectation is that Johnson will once again see more time on the field this weekend with Egbuka out for the second straight game. The Bucs are expected to pass the ball more in Week 8 against the struggling Atlanta Falcons defense. A unit that currently ranks 29th against the pass coming into this Week 8 contest. Johnson has big-play ability, but he isn't someone that is going to draw a ton of targets. Fantasy managers should view Johnson as a touchdown-dependent option against the Falcons this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:43 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts after missing Friday's practice. Meyers was limited Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out the final session, raising concerns about his availability following Jacksonville's Week 7 bye. The 29-year-old has played all six games this season, catching 20 of 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He was heavily involved against Houston in Week 6, recording five receptions for 83 yards on a season-high 10 targets. Parker Washington led Jacksonville with 11 targets in that contest, while Brenton Strange drew seven, making both potential beneficiaries if Meyers cannot play. The veteran's inconsistent target volume already made him a matchup-dependent flex option, and Friday's missed practice adds another concern for fantasy managers considering him against Indianapolis.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Travis D. Holmes
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:41 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Walker is coming off easily his worst performance of the season facing his former team the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks held Walker to just 36 rushing yards on 14 carries, marking his first game with fewer than 70 rushing yards since he joined the Chiefs. Despite his down game, Walker is still second in the league in rushing, just three yards behind Bijan Robinson for the lead. Walker will get the chance to put last week behind him against the Broncos this Sunday. Walker gashed the Denver defense for 173 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1 as he made his debut in Kansas City. The superstar back has been on quite the hot streak before running into Seattle, so one bad game should not stop fantasy managers from plugging him right back into lineups. Walker is ranked RB3 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier RB1 yet again.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:40 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is looking for better results after failing to make an impact during last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. The rookie wideout was only targeted once, but the Bucs only attempted 11 passes throughout the entire game. The rookie wideout has now been blanked in two of the last three games. The hope is that Hurst will have better results against the Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 8. A defensive unit that ranks 29th against the pass coming into this game. The Bucs are without top wideout Emeka Egbuka (ankle, concussion) once again this weekend. Hurst should serve as the No. 2 option in the passing game in a favorable matchup. The 22-year-old could offer deep league flex appeal, but remains a risky choice given he has three total receptions over his last three games.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:37 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Mahomes was listed with a knee injury again, but it is the same injury he sustained last season so his presence on the report is merely a formality. Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense had a disastrous Week 7, as they could get nothing going against the Seattle Seahawks defense. The Chiefs superstar completed just 19 of 33 pass attempts (58%) for 165 yards and an interception in the 3-20 loss last week. The veteran QB now has back-to-back games with zero passing touchdowns and an interception, highlighting a major issue with the Kansas City passing attack. Outside of Travis Kelce, Mahomes lacks a reliable pass-catching option, but help may be on the way. With Rashee Rice listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Mahomes could get a top target back from injury. Mahomes will definitely need all the help he can get facing the Denver Broncos on the road this weekend. The Chiefs blew out the Broncos 31-10 back in Week 1 on the back of an incredible Kenneth Walker performance, but the Broncos are an improved unit since then. This weekend will be an important get-right spot for Mahomes facing a division rival and hopefully he can rise to the occasion. Mahomes is ranked QB16 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him a mid-range QB2 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on how Mahomes performs in this matchup because if he underperforms again, it may be best to leave him on the bench moving forward.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:30 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been a lousy fantasy option through the first seven weeks of the season. The veteran wideout has been held to under 40 receiving yards in five straight games. The hope was that Godwin's value would increase with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield returning last week. That wasn't the case as Godwin hauled in four of his five targets for 27 receiving yards in the win over the Carolina Panthers. Fantasy managers shouldn't lose all hope yet with Godwin having a juicy matchup in Week 8. He'll draw a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons defense that currently ranks 29th in the league against the pass. It's unclear how much Mayfield's dislocated thumb will play into the Bucs' passing attack. In theory, Godwin should be in line for a decent game with top wideout Emeka Egbuka (ankle, concussion) ruled out once again. There's some flex appeal here with Godwin acting as the top wideout against a struggling pass defense in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Oct 30, 2026, 3:27 PM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens but is expected to play, barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Moore was limited throughout the practice week, including Friday, while wearing a red non-contact jersey as he works toward returning from a two-game absence. The 29-year-old has caught 12 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown across four appearances this season, including five receptions for 100 yards and a score against Houston in Week 1. His potential return would provide quarterback Josh Allen with another established receiving threat while potentially reducing opportunities for Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Moore carries WR2 upside if active, although his continued use of a non-contact jersey and recent absence leave some uncertainty about his workload against Baltimore.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
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