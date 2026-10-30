Ted Hurst III is Risky Flex Play
Oct 30, 2026, 3:40 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is looking for better results after failing to make an impact during last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. The rookie wideout was only targeted once, but the Bucs only attempted 11 passes throughout the entire game. The rookie wideout has now been blanked in two of the last three games. The hope is that Hurst will have better results against the Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 8. A defensive unit that ranks 29th against the pass coming into this game. The Bucs are without top wideout Emeka Egbuka (ankle, concussion) once again this weekend. Hurst should serve as the No. 2 option in the passing game in a favorable matchup. The 22-year-old could offer deep league flex appeal, but remains a risky choice given he has three total receptions over his last three games.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Patrick Mahomes Off Injury Report, Ready To Bounce Back In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 3:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Mahomes was listed with a knee injury again, but it is the same injury he sustained last season so his presence on the report is merely a formality. Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense had a disastrous Week 7, as they could get nothing going against the Seattle Seahawks defense. The Chiefs superstar completed just 19 of 33 pass attempts (58%) for 165 yards and an interception in the 3-20 loss last week. The veteran QB now has back-to-back games with zero passing touchdowns and an interception, highlighting a major issue with the Kansas City passing attack. Outside of Travis Kelce, Mahomes lacks a reliable pass-catching option, but help may be on the way. With Rashee Rice listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Mahomes could get a top target back from injury. Mahomes will definitely need all the help he can get facing the Denver Broncos on the road this weekend. The Chiefs blew out the Broncos 31-10 back in Week 1 on the back of an incredible Kenneth Walker performance, but the Broncos are an improved unit since then. This weekend will be an important get-right spot for Mahomes facing a division rival and hopefully he can rise to the occasion. Mahomes is ranked QB16 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him a mid-range QB2 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on how Mahomes performs in this matchup because if he underperforms again, it may be best to leave him on the bench moving forward.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chris Godwin Jr. has Flex Appeal for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 3:30 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been a lousy fantasy option through the first seven weeks of the season. The veteran wideout has been held to under 40 receiving yards in five straight games. The hope was that Godwin's value would increase with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield returning last week. That wasn't the case as Godwin hauled in four of his five targets for 27 receiving yards in the win over the Carolina Panthers. Fantasy managers shouldn't lose all hope yet with Godwin having a juicy matchup in Week 8. He'll draw a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons defense that currently ranks 29th in the league against the pass. It's unclear how much Mayfield's dislocated thumb will play into the Bucs' passing attack. In theory, Godwin should be in line for a decent game with top wideout Emeka Egbuka (ankle, concussion) ruled out once again. There's some flex appeal here with Godwin acting as the top wideout against a struggling pass defense in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 3:27 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens but expects to play barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Moore was limited throughout the practice week, including Friday, while wearing a red non-contact jersey as he works toward returning from a two-game absence. The 29-year-old has caught 12 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown across four appearances this season, including five receptions for 100 yards and a score against Houston in Week 1. His potential return would provide quarterback Josh Allen with another established receiving threat while potentially reducing opportunities for Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Moore carries WR2 upside if active, although his continued use of a non-contact jersey and recent absence leave some uncertainty about his workload against Baltimore.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Sean Tucker Could Offer Deep-League Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 3:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker is coming off his best performance of the season. Last week, Tucker carried the ball seven times for 52 yards and scored a touchdown in the win over the Carolina Panthers. Both the rushing attempts and yardage were season highs for Tucker, who has seen a minimal workload early in the season. Tucker could be asked to take on an expanded role this weekend with fellow back Kenneth Gainwell (hip) listed as questionable ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Given his performance last week and the injury to Gainwell, Tucker might be a sneaky deep league option this weekend. It's worth noting that the Falcons do have one of the better rushing defenses in the league. They currently rank 4th in the league, allowing only 88.9 rushing yards on average per game. If Gainwell gets downgraded, fantasy managers in deep leagues might be able to stream Tucker as a low-end flex option this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jack Bech's Week 8 Activation Still Undecided
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 3:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) has not yet been cleared to return to the active roster, with head coach Klint Kubiak still weighing his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets, according to Levi Edwards of Raiders.com. Bech was designated to return from injured reserve Monday after missing four consecutive games with a broken forearm suffered against New Orleans in Week 3. The second-year receiver practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday, but his activation remains undecided. Bech caught five of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown across three appearances before the injury. Las Vegas also activated Dont'e Thornton Jr. earlier this week, adding another option to a receiving corps featuring Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. Even if Bech returns Sunday, his limited production and competition for snaps make him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. He remains a speculative option in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Levi Edwards
Bucky Irving Stays in RB2 Range
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was a man who couldn't be stopped on the ground during last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. Irving carried the ball 24 times for 106 yards with two touchdowns in the blowout victory. The 24-year-old has been a stud recently with over 100 rushing yards in two of his last three games. Fantasy managers might want to lower their expectations with Irving heading into a tougher matchup in Week 8. He'll be running against the Atlanta Falcons defense that currently ranks 4th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game at 88.9. Irving sits as Rotoballer's RB13 and should be considered a high-end RB2 for this upcoming NFC South matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Baker Mayfield Offers QB2 Value for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 3:03 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is hopeful for better results this weekend after struggling to move the ball through the air last week. In Week 7, Mayfield completed 7-of-11 passing attempts for 64 passing yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the win over the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield wore a protective glove on his throwing hand, which might've impacted the Bucs offensive gameplan. The Bucs were dominating on the ground, so they didn't ask Mayfield to do much. The hope is that Mayfield will do more damage through the air against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. A defense that ranks 29th against the pass this season. They've allowed an average of 255.6 passing yards per game and 11 passing touchdowns. The unknown about whether the dislocated thumb is still bothering Mayfield will keep him on the QB2 radar despite a great matchup. He's currently ranked as Rotoballer's QB19 for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colby Parkinson questionable vs. Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 3:01 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. It has been a trying year for Parkinson in the injury department, as he has also dealt with shoulder and knee injuries. The 27-year-old scored his first touchdown in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and then had his best game of the year in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, catching five of his six targets for 48 yards. But with a questionable tag now hanging over his head this week, he is a hard-to-trust, deep-league TE2 streamer this weekend against the winless Chargers. Second-year TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve, so if Parkinson is limited or out on Sunday in L.A., both Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen would become more intriguing TE2 streamers at the position against a banged-up Chargers defense. Allen caught two touchdowns last week against the Raiders. In six games in 2026, Parkinson has 14 receptions on 19 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Michael Wilson Good to Go This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 2:39 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Friday that wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) is good to go this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. "It's just a pain tolerance, as far as my knowledge, it can't get any worse," LaFleur said. Wilson picked up a rib injury in the Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos, but he will attempt to play through the pain this weekend in a good matchup against the Cowboys on the road. The 26-year-old has left a lot to be desired for fantasy managers in the last two games after the Cardinals traded former first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, catching eight of his 15 targets for 87 yards and no touchdowns. In fact, it has been three straight weeks that Wilson has been a disappointment, with his last big game coming on Oct. 4 against the New York Giants, when he went for 95 yards on seven receptions (13 targets). Look for the Cardinals to get Wilson more involved this weekend. He should be locked in as a WR2 with upside as he looks to get back on track in Week 8 as the team's WR1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Rashee Rice Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 2:30 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will return on Sunday against the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 8, according to Harold R. Kuntz of FOX 4 KC. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, and despite having the team's Week 5 bye to rest up, he still missed KC's last two games. The 26-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from SMU returned to limited practices this week, though, and has now been given the green light to return this weekend in an important divisional clash in the Mile High City. In the win over Denver in the season opener, Rice caught both of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. He had two 80-plus-yard performances in Weeks 2 and 3 before getting hurt in Week 4. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Rice can rebound in his return against the Broncos, but another dud is possible with a potential matchup against Broncos top cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Rice is best deployed as a WR3/flex in a tough matchup in his return to action in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 4 KC - Harold R. Kuntz
Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 2:24 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) has been removed from the final Week 8 injury report on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's divisional clash against the Detroit Lions, according to Vikings beat reporter Will Ragatz. Jones aggravated a lingering knee injury in the Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but the 31-year-old veteran is good to go as the Vikings look to remain undefeated. His fantasy value has taken a major hit with Jordan Mason returning from Injured Reserve last week, though, as he had a season-low eight rushing attempts for 26 yards last Sunday after he had a season-high 25 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints before the bye week. The Vikings have not been shy about the fact that they plan on being smart about Jones' workload going forward now that Mason is back in the fold in their backfield. In the second game with Mason back, Jones should be viewed as a touchdown-dependent, low-upside RB3/flex in fantasy football lineups in Motown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Will Ragatz
Dalton Kincaid Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 2:15 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) is officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, head coach Joe Brady told Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Kincaid's status on Sunday morning, but he should be on the right side of questionable after he returned to the Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury. The Bills had their bye in Week 7, giving the 27-year-old extra time to recover, so it would be a surprise if he was not cleared to play this weekend in Buffalo. In his first six games in 2026, Kincaid has caught 23 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown, with most of his production coming in the first two weeks, when he caught 12 of his 14 targets for 225 yards and one touchdown. He should be considered at least a low-end TE1 against Baltimore if he is active, as expected, but the potential return of receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) could take valuable targets away against a tough defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGRZ - Jonathan Acosta
DJ Moore Officially Questionable for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 2:08 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially questionable to play on Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, head coach Joe Brady told Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ. After missing the team's previous two games before their bye in Week 7, the 29-year-old Moore has been limited in practices this week. He may very well be a game-time decision on Sunday, so fantasy managers are going to need to check back on Sunday morning before reinserting him into their starting lineups. Moore's status will have a domino effect on both Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, with the two wideouts not being as attractive as flex options this weekend if Moore makes his return to Buffalo's starting lineup. Moore got out of the gate strong in his debut with Buffalo in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, catching five of eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown, but he has only seven catches on 12 targets for 78 yards and no touchdowns in three games since while battling through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. If Moore is back on Sunday, he will return to WR2 upside as Buffalo's WR1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGRZ - Jonathan Acosta
George Pickens Limited in Practice but Expected to Play Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 30, 2026, 2:00 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) has been a limited practice participant leading up to the team's Week 8 matchup with the Cardinals, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Friday that he expects his Pro Bowl wideout to play on Sunday. After a breakout 2025 campaign, Pickens has become the clear second option in the Cowboys' passing attack, trailing a healthy CeeDee Lamb in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Still, with double-digit fantasy performances in four of seven outings, he remains one of fantasy's highest-upside WR2s, and in a game against the Cardinals with the highest over/under of the week, big things should be expected of RotoBaller's WR16.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jon Machota
TreVeyon Henderson Questionable to Play With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:54 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is questionable to play in Week 8 versus the division-rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to Taylor Kyles. Henderson has been under the weather this week and did not practice on Thursday or Friday, putting his availability for Sunday's game in question. The second-year back out of Ohio State should be feeling better by Sunday, but it does not mean that he should be in starting fantasy lineups as the clear No. 2 back behind Rhamondre Stevenson in New England. In two games since he aggravated an ankle injury in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Henderson has not played more than 24% of the offensive snaps while carrying the ball only 10 times for 40 yards while catching three passes for 23 yards on three targets. The only thing that makes Henderson a little more attractive in starting fantasy lineups as an RB3/flex if he is active in Week 8 is the strong matchup against the Dolphins. RotoBaller has Henderson ranked as the No. 43 fantasy RB for the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots CLNS - Taylor Kyles
Lamar Jackson Will Play Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 30, 2026, 1:49 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) has missed the past three games with the ankle injury sustained in a Week 4 win over the Titans, but head coach Jesse Minter told reporters on Friday that he will return to action for Sunday's Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills. Jackson and the Ravens last faced Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 Week 1 thriller that saw 81 points scored and both quarterbacks finish as top four fantasy plays for the week. Prior to his injury, Jackson was the QB9 through the first four games of the season, and following a full week of practice, he can be plugged directly back into starting lineups, ranking as RotoBaller's QB4 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Jeremiyah Love Will Play on Sunday Against Cowboys
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:45 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Love has been limited in practice this week with a lingering ankle injury that kept him out of the last two games, but he has apparently done enough to be cleared to face the Cowboys on the road this week. And with Tyler Allgeier nursing a new toe injury this week, the third overall pick out of Notre Dame could return this weekend to an elevated workload alongside Bam Knight. The 21-year-old has 67 rushing attempts for 245 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown in his first five NFL games, adding 11 catches on 14 targets for 36 yards and one touchdown in the passing game to begin his career. Love has clear three-down potential long-term, but the Cardinals are not in a rush to put too much on his plate. Still, now that he will be back in Arizona's backfield against Dallas, fantasy managers should put him on the RB2/3 borderline in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Isiah Pacheco Has a Chance of Returning in 2026
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 30, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (back) has not played a game since signing a one-year deal in the offseason, but head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that "there's a chance" he could be back in late December. Pacheco, who ran for 462 yards in his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs, is currently on Injured Reserve after undergoing back surgery in mid-September. A late-December return would fall in line with his initially projected recovery timeline of 12-14 weeks. Signed to serve as a backup to three-time Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs, Pacheco's absence has left the Lions to lean on third-year player Sione Vaki to occasionally spell Gibbs, who has handled an 89.3% running back rush share on the way to his current RB1 standing.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nolan Bianchi
A.J. Brown Questionable to Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is questionable to play on Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 8, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The Patriots will see where Brown is at on Saturday before they travel to Miami. Brown is officially up in the air to play this weekend due to a chronic knee condition, but the good news is that fantasy managers should know by the end of Saturday whether he will be available for Week 8 fantasy lineups. The 29-year-old landed on Injured Reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and the three-time Pro Bowler has not looked great in the two games since his return, catching six of 16 targets for 75 yards and no touchdowns. Now, his knee injury could cause him to miss more time. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins currently on IR for the Pats, quarterback Drake Maye is running out of reliable targets. If Brown is out in Week 8, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams will start in three-wide sets for New England.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Brian Robinson Officially Ruled Out for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:28 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for the team's Week 8 tilt on Sunday against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Robinson will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury after missing practice all week. In deeper leagues, Khalil Herbert could be in play as a flex option at the RB position as the change-of-pace option behind starter Bijan Robinson. Despite missing two straight games, the 27-year-old Robinson should remain rostered in the majority of fantasy leagues as a high-end handcuff to Bijan. The former third-rounder by the Washington Commanders in 2022 from Alabama has 56 carries through six games in his first year in Atlanta, recording 211 rushing yards (4.0 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns while adding five receptions for 30 yards in the passing game. His next chance to return to Atlanta's backfield will come in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 8, against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi