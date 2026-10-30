Onyeka Okongwu Posts Double-Double In Win over Cavaliers
Oct 30, 2026, 9:52 AM ETAtlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu recorded a double-double Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 29 points and 12 rebounds. The talented big man is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in his first six games of this season. Okongwu is a double-double threat each game as he leads the Hawks' game on the low block. The Hawks are off to a 3-3 start to the year, and Okongwu is one of the most valuable big men in fantasy basketball.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Jeremiah Fears Stuffs Stat Sheet For Pelicans
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:31 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears filled the stat sheet in a win over the Sacramento Kings with 22 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and four blocks. The Pelicans picked up their first win of the season over the winless Kings, led by Fears' all-around game. Fears is the fourth player in Pelicans franchise history with 20-plus points, 10-plus assists, two-plus steals, and two-plus blocks in the same game, joining Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, and Baron Davis. This is a stat line that fantasy managers dream of, with contributions in every category. Fears is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game to start off the season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Darius Acuff Jr. Records Monster Line In Loss to Pelicans
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:18 AM ETSacramento Kings rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. showed out with 34 points and 14 assists in Thursday night's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Acuff became the fourth teenager in NBA history to post a 30-point, 10-assist game, joining LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Stephon Marbury. Acuff, a rookie out of Arkansas, is playing very well to start his NBA career, averaging 24.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. The Kings are off to an 0-5 start to the season and should give Acuff every opportunity to show off his offensive prowess. He already has the looks of an impact fantasy rookie.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Cameron Boozer Becomes Second-Youngest Player To Post Triple-Double
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:11 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer became the second-youngest player ever to post a triple-double by recording 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. The rookie out of Duke is off to a good start to his career playing for the 5-0 Grizzlies. Boozer is averaging 15.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in his young career. The 12 assists were a welcome sight for Boozer fantasy managers as he recorded a season-high in the category and showed off his playmaking ability. Boozer looks like a potential top-50 fantasy player with his overall skill set.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Alpha Diallo Questionable Against Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:50 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Diallo missed two games with a right wrist sprain before sitting out Wednesday for personal reasons. The 29-year-old made his NBA debut against Oklahoma City, finishing with four points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes. The reigning EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year could eventually carve out value through steals, but his role is still taking shape. If he remains out Friday, Bryce Hopkins should stay involved, while Trevon Brazile and Cam Whitmore could also pick up extra minutes on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kellan Olson
Cameron Johnson Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:44 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, according to Kellan Olson. Johnson sprained his ankle in the season opener against Oklahoma City and has missed the past three games. He dealt with inflammation in the same ankle last season, so Denver has reason to be careful with his return. Trevon Brazile has taken advantage of the opening, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes Wednesday against New Orleans. Bryce Hopkins has also seen time in the starting lineup, but Brazile looks like the better bet for another sizable role if Johnson remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kellan Olson
Rui Hachimura Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:36 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hachimura missed Wednesday's 103-87 loss to the Lakers with quad soreness after appearing in each of the Clippers' first three games. The 28-year-old is averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting just 26.3 percent from the field in his first season with Los Angeles. Kobe Sanders started in his place Wednesday and posted nine points, four rebounds, and three steals in 27 minutes. If Hachimura remains out, Sanders should stay heavily involved, while Gradey Dick and Baba Miller could also pick up a few more minutes on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Farbod Esnaashari
Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:24 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder has started all five games with Coby White (calf) sidelined, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 32.5 minutes. He struggled against Washington on Monday, finishing with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting. If Schroder sits, Sion James would be the likeliest option to take over at point guard, while Grayson Allen could move into the starting lineup. Rookie Christian Anderson could also see more time with the ball in his hands off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Aaron Nesmith Likely to Suit Up Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:17 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Nesmith has played four straight games since missing the season opener and saw his workload climb to a season-high 27 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia. He finished with 18 points, three triples and two steals despite shooting 5-for-16 from the field. Nesmith had hovered around 20 minutes in his previous three outings, so the increase is a good sign for his role. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, Nesmith should continue getting chances to score, while Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker would be in line for more work if his hamstring causes any trouble.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Yang Hansen Available Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 9:02 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen is available for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after being assigned to the G-League's Rip City Remix on Wednesday. The 21-year-old has appeared once this season, finishing with five points and three rebounds in 12 minutes against Phoenix. Portland also exercised Hansen's 2027-28 team option Thursday, keeping the young center in its long-term plans. Robert Williams III (knee) is out, which could open a few minutes behind Donovan Clingan, though Micah Potter and Branden Carlson give Portland other options. For now, Hansen is still more of a long-term piece than someone with a dependable nightly fantasy role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Robert Williams III Downgraded to Out Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:54 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies as part of injury management. Williams had played in each of Portland's first three games, averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes. Donovan Clingan should have more room to work on the glass with Williams out, while Yang Hansen and Micah Potter could split the reserve minutes at center. Williams' next status will be worth monitoring as Portland continues to manage his knee early in the season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Andrew Nembhard Probable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:38 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck) is probable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Nembhard missed Monday's loss to Milwaukee with neck soreness but returned Wednesday, scoring 18 points and adding 14 assists against Philadelphia. Indiana will keep leaning on him while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) remain out. Nembhard averaged 16.9 points and 7.7 assists last season, so he is comfortable carrying the offense from the point. Pascal Siakam should also get more chances to create, but Nembhard's passing numbers can stay elevated while the Pacers are short on guards.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Ziaire Williams Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:24 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Ziaire Williams (foot) remains questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Williams missed Wednesday's win over the Clippers with foot soreness after dealing with a similar issue during the preseason. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.3 points while shooting 46.7 percent from three through four games and has taken on a key defensive role for Los Angeles. Jake LaRavia started in his place Wednesday, while Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points in 28 minutes. Both could see another bump in playing time if Williams sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:13 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Doncic sat out Wednesday's 103-87 win over the Clippers with back tightness, a move head coach JJ Redick described as precautionary. The 27-year-old has opened the season averaging an NBA-best 36.0 points to go with 8.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent from three. Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton scored 23 and 21 points without him Wednesday, but both should settle back into smaller offensive roles with Doncic returning.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Jaylen Brown Questionable Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 8:02 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Brown has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 36.4 minutes through five appearances. If he's unable to go, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James would likely take on more of the scoring and playmaking, while Joel Embiid could see a few extra touches. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would also be a strong candidate to step into the starting lineup. With Philadelphia playing again Saturday in Charlotte, Brown's status will be worth watching beyond Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Reed Sheppard Out Friday with Back Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:50 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (back) is out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with lower-back soreness. The issue follows Sheppard's 23 minutes in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee. He is averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 23.3 minutes over four appearances, shooting 28.1 percent from three. Sheppard has already missed one game this season because of a left knee bone bruise. His absence should keep Tari Eason busy off the bench, while Bogdan Bogdanovic could also see more work if Marcus Smart (forearm) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Lachard Binkley
Jaylon Tyson Available Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:44 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (neck) is available for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Danny Cunningham said. Tyson was added late to the injury report with a cervical strain but has been cleared to play the second half of the back-to-back. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while holding a steady role in Cleveland's second unit. Meleek Thomas (foot) is out, which could leave Tyson with a few more opportunities off the bench. Sam Merrill and Mario Hezonja may also benefit from the thinner rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Danny Cunningham
Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:38 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Lachard Binkley. Sengun missed Wednesday's 132-100 win over Milwaukee after imaging revealed a mild lower back strain. Head coach Ime Udoka said he hopes the issue will only cost Sengun a few games at most. The 24-year-old has averaged 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.8 steals through four appearances. Clint Capela delivered 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 22 minutes Wednesday and would remain a strong short-term option if Sengun sits again with Steven Adams (calf) also out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Lachard Binkley
Meleek Thomas Ruled Out Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:28 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after being questionable earlier in the day with foot soreness. The rookie had quickly earned a place in Kenny Atkinson's rotation, scoring 16 points in his NBA debut against Minnesota before adding 10 points and a team-high plus-11 in Wednesday's win over Washington. Thomas had played 19 and 20 minutes in those outings, so Cleveland will need to redistribute a meaningful chunk of bench work. Sam Merrill should stay busy, while Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor could also get a look with Thomas out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Serena Winters
Jordan Poole Out Against Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:11 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) will miss Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, according to team reporter Jim Eichenhofer. Poole injured his ankle during Wednesday's loss to Denver and was limited to seven minutes before being ruled out. He entered that game averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes across three appearances. Dejounte Murray (personal) is also unavailable, leaving Jeremiah Fears with more playmaking responsibility. Bennedict Mathurin could also see a bump in touches. Poole's next chance to return comes Saturday against Atlanta, though his modest bench role has already capped his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
Dejounte Murray Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 29, 2026, 7:02 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) will miss Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Murray is away from the team for the birth of his son, per Jim Eichenhofer. The 30-year-old has opened the season averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes across four games. His absence should be brief, but New Orleans will also be without Jordan Poole (ankle). That leaves Jeremiah Fears with a larger share of the ballhandling duties against a Sacramento team still looking for its first win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer