Fantasy football Week 8 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.
RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 8 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.
Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.
The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 8
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|3
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|4
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|5
|Drake Maye
|NE
|6
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|7
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|8
|Jordan Love
|GB
|9
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|10
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|11
|Jared Goff
|DET
|12
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|13
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|14
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|15
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|16
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|17
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|18
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|19
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|20
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|21
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|22
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|23
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|24
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|25
|Tanner McKee
|PHI
|26
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|27
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|28
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|29
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|30
|Shedeur Sanders
|CLE
|31
|Carson Wentz
|MIN
|32
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|33
|Tyson Bagent
|CHI
|34
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|35
|Cole Payton
|PHI
The top of the QB list is pretty standard at the top, but there are some fun mid-tier QBs that are on the radar. Jacoby Brissett tops them against Dallas, who has allowed the eighth-most FPPG and the third-highest passer rating. It's only a matter of time before Carson Beck takes over for this Cardinals team, but this isn't the week as he deals with back issues.
Kyler Murray is the QB32 on the season, which makes you wonder if they're going to continue starting him even though they're the last undefeated team. Despite his play, I'm optimistic that this week he can finally break some box scores. The Lions are a fix-all defense for opposing offenses, allowing the most FPPG to QBs.
I'm hesitant to start Caleb Williams this week despite the fact that he falls in the "set-and-forget" pantheon of QBs. The matchup in Seattle is no joke, as evidenced by how they just stymied the Chiefs for three points at home last Sunday night. If Caleb is your only option, there are definitely worse ones, but I'd prefer to stream the two guys above over him.
Baker Mayfield needed only 11 passes in last week's blowout of Carolina, which was driven by running and defense. I think that's still going to be their game plan at home in this divisional game, but Mayfield is set up to succeed more against the Falcons, who have allowed the tenth-most FPPG to QBs. He's on the streaming radar.
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 8
Breece Hall looks more likely than not to return this week against the Raiders, but Braelon Allen has certainly earned himself a role based on his play. Allen averaged the third-most yards after contact in his last four starts, rendering both FLEX-worthy against a Raiders team allowing 5.2 YPC and the sixth-most FPPG to RBs.
Rhamondre Stevenson is running very inefficiently, but he took over as the lead receiver against the Jets last week with five catches for 93 yards and a score. With A.J. Brown banged up again, I could see a similar role, and the Dolphins have also allowed the third-most FPPG to RBs.
Ollie Gordon II has been mighty impressive for the Fins since taking over for De'Von Achane, but this might be the week to find someone better. His efficiency is unsustainable; the Patriots allow less than 4.0 YPC, and he's not at all involved in the passing game.
With Tyjae Spears out, Tony Pollard boosted his trade stock significantly with 129 rushing yards and three rushing TDs in a whopping 28 touches. The matchup is tough against Cincinnati, but he'll have the backfield to himself again as the Titans overuse this potential trade chip.
Jordan Mason immediately took over the Vikings backfield, and Aaron Jones Sr. was dealing with a knee injury earlier this week (but is off the final injury report). You're starting Mason in this track meet game, but keep in mind there's downside if Detroit puts up big offensive numbers. Mason will not be used in the passing game if the game script goes wrong.
Jonah Coleman looks poised to take over the Denver backfield, but I'm waiting another week to see it in this tough matchup against Kansas City. ... Kyren Williams is obvious, but this is another startable FLEX week for Blake Corum as well. The Rams are favored by over a TD at home, and the Chargers allow the ninth-most FPPG to RBs.
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 8
Michael Wilson isn't the Michael Wilson of a year ago, but he's still on the WR3/FLEX scene against Dallas, who has allowed the eighth-most FPPG to opposing WRs. Wilson is still getting targets even though Trey McBride is far and away the best option in this offense.
Rashee Rice is returning for the Chiefs and should immediately be put into your lineups against a Denver team that's still banged up in the secondary. KC is desperate for playmakers in the passing game. ... During this writing, Carnell Tate was ruled out. Wan'Dale Robinson has been awful this season (WR54), but Cincinnati is the best matchup in the league for slot WRs, and Robinson's target share should increase tremendously. I'm starting him anywhere I need a fill-in.
The 38.5 O/U of the Pittsburgh/Cleveland game isn't all that enticing, but the Browns have still allowed the 11th-most FPPG to WRs. DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard are playing almost every snap at WR in what has become a very concentrated offense. Both are starts.
DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have both been ruled out for the second straight week. Makai Lemon made the most of his opportunity, going 7-67-1 against the Cowboys. Washington's secondary is just as leaky, especially to slot WRs. ...Jameson Williams has two straight top-10 finishes at WR, but I'm still very wary of starting him this week. Amon-Ra St. Brown's game is set up well to beat Minnesota's blitz, but Williams' 14.9 aDOT is not.
Jaylen Waddle hasn't done anything since Week 2 and is now injured. You have to bench him until further notice. You can even drop him if someone else (Lemon, Wan'Dale) are out there for streaming this week. ... Omar Cooper Jr. has a 92% catch rate and 19.1 aDOT over his last two weeks. That's not sustainable long term, but he's still a good start against the Raiders.
Ryan Flournoy has three straight WR2 finishes, and is finding a role in that Dallas offense even though CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are the top two. He's in play at the FLEX spot against Arizona. ... Rome Odunze should be eaten up by Seattle's perimeter coverage.
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 8
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|5
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|7
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|8
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|9
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|10
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|11
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|12
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|13
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|14
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|15
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|16
|Cade Otton
|TB
|17
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|18
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|19
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|20
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|21
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|22
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|23
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|25
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|26
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|27
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|28
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|29
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|30
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|31
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|32
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|33
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|34
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|35
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
Tight end seems strangely thin this week, and now Colston Loveland has found himself as a late addition to the injury report. Brenton Strange has seven or more targets in three straight games, and has now taken over second place on the team in targets. The Colts are tailspinning and selling off players, so play all your Jaguars.
All the Bucs' busted in their first game without Emeka Egbuka, but Cade Otton is still on the radar. Atlanta has allowed the 11th-most FPPG to opposing TEs, and Otton leads all Bucs pass-catchers in targets from Mayfield this year. ... Hunter Henry is another one that is way up the ranks this week. A.J. Brown looks to be in danger of missing another game, and Henry has double-digit fantasy points in four straight games. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most FPPG to the position.
Chig Okonkwo may be the best second option with the injury to Terry McLaurin for the Commanders, as he's posted two straight top-15 TE weeks on a 17% target share. ... I was all up on Tyler Higbee last week with Davante Adams out, but meh. He, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen all seem to be more in the 12- and 13-personnel as blockers.
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