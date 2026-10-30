👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Jamie Calandro's Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-3 Industry Accuracy Ranker

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jacoby Brissett - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings, QB Streamers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football Week 8 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 8 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 8

Rank Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Dak Prescott DAL
3 Joe Burrow CIN
4 Trevor Lawrence JAC
5 Drake Maye NE
6 Lamar Jackson BAL
7 Jayden Daniels WAS
8 Jordan Love GB
9 Matthew Stafford LAR
10 Jacoby Brissett ARI
11 Jared Goff DET
12 Kyler Murray MIN
13 Bryce Young CAR
14 Caleb Williams CHI
15 Baker Mayfield TB
16 Sam Darnold SEA
17 Patrick Mahomes II KC
18 Geno Smith NYJ
19 Aaron Rodgers PIT
20 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
21 Malik Willis MIA
22 Justin Herbert LAC
23 Kirk Cousins LV
24 Bo Nix DEN
25 Tanner McKee PHI
26 Cam Ward TEN
27 Deshaun Watson CLE
28 Daniel Jones IND
29 Jalon Daniels TB
30 Shedeur Sanders CLE
31 Carson Wentz MIN
32 Drew Lock SEA
33 Tyson Bagent CHI
34 Joe Milton III PHI
35 Cole Payton PHI

The top of the QB list is pretty standard at the top, but there are some fun mid-tier QBs that are on the radar. Jacoby Brissett tops them against Dallas, who has allowed the eighth-most FPPG and the third-highest passer rating. It's only a matter of time before Carson Beck takes over for this Cardinals team, but this isn't the week as he deals with back issues.

Kyler Murray is the QB32 on the season, which makes you wonder if they're going to continue starting him even though they're the last undefeated team. Despite his play, I'm optimistic that this week he can finally break some box scores. The Lions are a fix-all defense for opposing offenses, allowing the most FPPG to QBs.

I'm hesitant to start Caleb Williams this week despite the fact that he falls in the "set-and-forget" pantheon of QBs. The matchup in Seattle is no joke, as evidenced by how they just stymied the Chiefs for three points at home last Sunday night. If Caleb is your only option, there are definitely worse ones, but I'd prefer to stream the two guys above over him.

Baker Mayfield needed only 11 passes in last week's blowout of Carolina, which was driven by running and defense. I think that's still going to be their game plan at home in this divisional game, but Mayfield is set up to succeed more against the Falcons, who have allowed the tenth-most FPPG to QBs. He's on the streaming radar.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 8

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Bijan Robinson ATL
3 Javonte Williams DAL
4 James Cook III BUF
5 Kenneth Walker III KC
6 Chase Brown CIN
7 Kyren Williams LAR
8 Derrick Henry BAL
9 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
10 Chuba Hubbard CAR
11 Bucky Irving TB
12 Ashton Jeanty LV
13 Jonathan Taylor IND
14 Jaylen Warren PIT
15 Josh Jacobs GB
16 D'Andre Swift CHI
17 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
18 Tony Pollard TEN
19 Rachaad White WAS
20 Jeremiyah Love ARI
21 Breece Hall NYJ
22 Ollie Gordon II MIA
23 Quinshon Judkins CLE
24 Jordan Mason MIN
25 Braelon Allen NYJ
26 Saquon Barkley PHI
27 Blake Corum LAR
28 Jonah Coleman DEN
29 Rico Dowdle PIT
30 Zach Charbonnet SEA
31 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
32 Elijah Mitchell PHI
33 Omarion Hampton LAC
34 Emanuel Wilson SEA
35 Samaje Perine CIN
36 TreVeyon Henderson NE
37 J.K. Dobbins DEN
38 Kenny Gainwell TB
39 Mike Washington Jr. LV
40 Tyler Allgeier ARI
41 Dylan Sampson CLE
42 Kimani Vidal LAC
43 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
44 Keaton Mitchell LAC
45 Bam Knight ARI
46 Jadarian Price SEA
47 Justice Hill BAL
48 MarShawn Lloyd GB
49 George Holani SEA
50 Roschon Johnson CHI
51 Emmett Johnson KC
52 Seth McGowan IND
53 Austin Ekeler WAS
54 Sean Tucker TB
55 Tyler Goodson DAL
56 Corey Kiner NE
57 Jaylen Wright MIA
58 Ty Johnson BUF
59 Sione Vaki DET
60 Pierre Strong Jr. GB
61 Jeremy McNichols WAS
62 Trevor Etienne CAR
63 Isaiah Davis NYJ
64 Kyle Monangai CHI
65 Tyjae Spears TEN
66 Ray Davis BUF
67 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE
68 Michael Carter TEN
69 Khalil Herbert ATL
70 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC
71 Hunter Luepke DAL
72 Dylan Laube LV
73 Demond Claiborne MIN
74 AJ Dillon CAR
75 Rasheen Ali BAL
76 Julius Chestnut TEN
77 Nicholas Singleton TEN
78 Kaytron Allen MIA
79 Adam Randall BAL
80 Roman Hemby LV
81 Travis Homer PIT
82 DJ Giddens IND
83 Tahj Brooks CIN
84 Kaleb Johnson GB

Breece Hall looks more likely than not to return this week against the Raiders, but Braelon Allen has certainly earned himself a role based on his play. Allen averaged the third-most yards after contact in his last four starts, rendering both FLEX-worthy against a Raiders team allowing 5.2 YPC and the sixth-most FPPG to RBs.

Rhamondre Stevenson is running very inefficiently, but he took over as the lead receiver against the Jets last week with five catches for 93 yards and a score. With A.J. Brown banged up again, I could see a similar role, and the Dolphins have also allowed the third-most FPPG to RBs.

Ollie Gordon II has been mighty impressive for the Fins since taking over for De'Von Achane, but this might be the week to find someone better. His efficiency is unsustainable; the Patriots allow less than 4.0 YPC, and he's not at all involved in the passing game.

With Tyjae Spears out, Tony Pollard boosted his trade stock significantly with 129 rushing yards and three rushing TDs in a whopping 28 touches. The matchup is tough against Cincinnati, but he'll have the backfield to himself again as the Titans overuse this potential trade chip.

Jordan Mason immediately took over the Vikings backfield, and Aaron Jones Sr. was dealing with a knee injury earlier this week (but is off the final injury report). You're starting Mason in this track meet game, but keep in mind there's downside if Detroit puts up big offensive numbers. Mason will not be used in the passing game if the game script goes wrong.

Jonah Coleman looks poised to take over the Denver backfield, but I'm waiting another week to see it in this tough matchup against Kansas City. ... Kyren Williams is obvious, but this is another startable FLEX week for Blake Corum as well. The Rams are favored by over a TD at home, and the Chargers allow the ninth-most FPPG to RBs.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 8

Rank Name Team
1 CeeDee Lamb DAL
2 Puka Nacua LAR
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
4 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
6 Zay Flowers BAL
7 Justin Jefferson MIN
8 Drake London ATL
9 Parker Washington JAC
10 Christian Watson GB
11 Tee Higgins CIN
12 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
13 George Pickens DAL
14 Matthew Golden GB
15 Jalen Coker CAR
16 Michael Wilson ARI
17 Garrett Wilson NYJ
18 Luther Burden III CHI
19 Rashee Rice KC
20 DJ Moore BUF
21 DK Metcalf PIT
22 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
23 Germie Bernard PIT
24 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
25 Stefon Diggs WAS
26 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ
27 KC Concepcion Jr. CLE
28 Ladd McConkey LAC
29 Jordan Addison MIN
30 Makai Lemon PHI
31 Jameson Williams DET
32 Tre Tucker LV
33 Denzel Boston CLE
34 Jakobi Meyers JAC
35 Jaylen Waddle DEN
36 Keenan Allen IND
37 Rome Odunze CHI
38 Malik Washington MIA
39 Antonio Williams WAS
40 Ryan Flournoy DAL
41 DeMario Douglas NE
42 Xavier Worthy KC
43 A.J. Brown NE
44 Josh Downs IND
45 Khalil Shakir BUF
46 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL
47 Courtland Sutton DEN
48 Kendrick Bourne ARI
49 Caleb Douglas MIA
50 Keon Coleman BUF
51 Treylon Burks WAS
52 Darius Cooper PHI
53 Cooper Kupp SEA
54 Jahan Dotson ATL
55 Quentin Johnston LAC
56 Konata Mumpfield LAR
57 Ted Hurst III TB
58 Savion Williams GB
59 Rashod Bateman BAL
60 Kalif Raymond CHI
61 Travis Hunter JAC
62 Tre' Harris LAC
63 Adonai Mitchell NYJ
64 Chris Bell MIA
65 Jerry Jeudy CLE
66 Tez Johnson TB
67 Kyle Williams NE
68 Isaac TeSlaa DET
69 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
70 Laquon Treadwell IND
71 Elic Ayomanor TEN
72 Efton Chism III NE
73 Rashid Shaheed SEA
74 Jalen Royals KC
75 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN
76 Dohnte Meyers CIN
77 Troy Franklin DEN
78 Tutu Atwell LAR
79 Cyrus Allen KC
80 Hollywood Brown PHI
81 Cody White LV
82 Josh Cameron JAC
83 Tory Horton SEA
84 Jauan Jennings MIN
85 Jalen Nailor LV
86 Brycen Tremayne CAR
87 Joshua Palmer BUF
88 Zachariah Branch ATL
89 John Metchie III CAR
90 Jordan Whittington LAR
91 Chimere Dike TEN
92 Dyami Brown WAS
93 Isaiah Bond CLE
94 Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA
95 Malik Benson LV
96 Deion Burks IND
97 Devontez Walker BAL

Michael Wilson isn't the Michael Wilson of a year ago, but he's still on the WR3/FLEX scene against Dallas, who has allowed the eighth-most FPPG to opposing WRs. Wilson is still getting targets even though Trey McBride is far and away the best option in this offense.

Rashee Rice is returning for the Chiefs and should immediately be put into your lineups against a Denver team that's still banged up in the secondary. KC is desperate for playmakers in the passing game. ... During this writing, Carnell Tate was ruled out. Wan'Dale Robinson has been awful this season (WR54), but Cincinnati is the best matchup in the league for slot WRs, and Robinson's target share should increase tremendously. I'm starting him anywhere I need a fill-in.

The 38.5 O/U of the Pittsburgh/Cleveland game isn't all that enticing, but the Browns have still allowed the 11th-most FPPG to WRs. DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard are playing almost every snap at WR in what has become a very concentrated offense. Both are starts.

DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have both been ruled out for the second straight week. Makai Lemon made the most of his opportunity, going 7-67-1 against the Cowboys. Washington's secondary is just as leaky, especially to slot WRs. ...Jameson Williams has two straight top-10 finishes at WR, but I'm still very wary of starting him this week. Amon-Ra St. Brown's game is set up well to beat Minnesota's blitz, but Williams' 14.9 aDOT is not.

Jaylen Waddle hasn't done anything since Week 2 and is now injured. You have to bench him until further notice. You can even drop him if someone else (Lemon, Wan'Dale) are out there for streaming this week. ... Omar Cooper Jr. has a 92% catch rate and 19.1 aDOT over his last two weeks. That's not sustainable long term, but he's still a good start against the Raiders.

Ryan Flournoy has three straight WR2 finishes, and is finding a role in that Dallas offense even though CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are the top two. He's in play at the FLEX spot against Arizona. ... Rome Odunze should be eaten up by Seattle's perimeter coverage.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 8

Rank Name Team
1 Trey McBride ARI
2 Brock Bowers LV
3 Dallas Goedert PHI
4 Tucker Kraft GB
5 Colston Loveland CHI
6 Travis Kelce KC
7 Brenton Strange JAC
8 Tyler Warren IND
9 Hunter Henry NE
10 Sam LaPorta DET
11 T.J. Hockenson MIN
12 Dalton Kincaid BUF
13 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
14 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
15 Chig Okonkwo WAS
16 Cade Otton TB
17 AJ Barner SEA
18 Mark Andrews BAL
19 Pat Freiermuth PIT
20 Tyler Higbee LAR
21 Colby Parkinson LAR
22 Eli Raridon NE
23 Darren Waller CAR
24 Mike Gesicki CIN
25 Michael Mayer LV
26 Mason Taylor NYJ
27 Jake Ferguson DAL
28 Greg Dulcich MIA
29 Tommy Tremble CAR
30 Darnell Washington PIT
31 Charlie Kolar LAC
32 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
33 Evan Engram DEN
34 Gunnar Helm TEN
35 Oronde Gadsden II LAC

Tight end seems strangely thin this week, and now Colston Loveland has found himself as a late addition to the injury report. Brenton Strange has seven or more targets in three straight games, and has now taken over second place on the team in targets. The Colts are tailspinning and selling off players, so play all your Jaguars.

All the Bucs' busted in their first game without Emeka Egbuka, but Cade Otton is still on the radar. Atlanta has allowed the 11th-most FPPG to opposing TEs, and Otton leads all Bucs pass-catchers in targets from Mayfield this year. ... Hunter Henry is another one that is way up the ranks this week. A.J. Brown looks to be in danger of missing another game, and Henry has double-digit fantasy points in four straight games. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most FPPG to the position.

Chig Okonkwo may be the best second option with the injury to Terry McLaurin for the Commanders, as he's posted two straight top-15 TE weeks on a 17% target share. ... I was all up on Tyler Higbee last week with Davante Adams out, but meh. He, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen all seem to be more in the 12- and 13-personnel as blockers.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jamie Calandro's Week 8 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
Buy Lows? Unlucky Star Players (Week 8)
5 Must-Have Rookies for Second Half
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 8



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Tarik Biberovic

Out Again Friday
Santi Aldama

Ruled Out Against Houston
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Naji Marshall

Back in Action Versus Houston
Simone Fontecchio

Available Friday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Available for NBA Cup Opener
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Noah Clowney

Good to Go Friday
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Upgraded to Available Friday
AJ Dybantsa

to Remain on Minutes Restriction Friday
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Jalen Smith

Cleared to Play Friday
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
Jaylen Brown

Downgraded to Out for Friday's Matchup With Knicks
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Isaiah Joe

Unavailable on Friday
Ziaire Williams

Sidelined Again on Friday
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Ja Morant

Set to Miss Four Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
T.J. McConnell

Practicing With G-League Team
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
DJ Moore

Officially Questionable for Week 8
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable to Play With Illness
Lamar Jackson

Will Play Sunday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Play on Sunday Against Cowboys
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Onyeka Okongwu

Posts Double-Double In Win over Cavaliers
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Jeremiah Fears

Stuffs Stat Sheet For Pelicans
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Jamie Calandro's Week 8 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
Buy Lows? Unlucky Star Players (Week 8)
5 Must-Have Rookies for Second Half
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 8