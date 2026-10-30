Keith's Week 8 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 8 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 8 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 Passing Prop Bets
Joe Burrow OVER 271.5 Passing Yards (-113) DraftKings Sportsbook
Burrow is averaging 275.5 passing yards per game and has thrown for 282 or more yards in three of his six games this season. He's coming off a strong 292-yard performance against Baltimore, completing 22 of 30 passes while throwing four touchdowns.
Cincinnati enters the game as huge 12.5-point favorites, which raises concerns about passing volume. However, the Bengals struggle to run the ball and rank first in PROE. They should continue to lean on their passing attack even if they are up by multiple scores.
Tennessee has struggled to defend the pass this season, allowing the 10th-most passing yards per game. They also just traded away All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, which will impact their ability to generate pressure on Burrow.
Compare at 54% on Novig.
Geno Smith OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-112) DraftKings Sportsbook
Smith is averaging 231.9 passing yards per game this season, and he’s thrown 10 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions. Last week, he posted a strong 287-yard performance against Miami, completing 23 of 30 passes with three touchdowns, and has thrown for 252 and 287 yards in back-to-back games.
Geno Smith 🚀 Omar Cooper Jr.
This pass had a 19.4% completion probability, per @NextGenStats
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WzPNLSysrW
— NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 25, 2026
There is also a strong chance Smith has his full complement of weapons this week, with Breece Hall potentially returning from a multi-week absence after Adonai Mitchell returned last week.
The Jets are slight home favorites against a Las Vegas defense that has struggled to contain opposing passing attacks. The Raiders have allowed the 11th most passing yards per game, ranking 27th in EPA per pass and 25th in passing defense DVOA.
Compare at 55% on Novig.