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NFL Player Props: Expert Prop Bet Picks For Week 8 (2026)

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Joe Burrow - Fantasy football rankings- NFL DFS

Keith's Week 8 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 8 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.

We are back for the Week 8 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.

The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.

Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

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Week 8 Passing Prop Bets

Joe Burrow OVER 271.5 Passing Yards (-113) DraftKings Sportsbook

Burrow is averaging 275.5 passing yards per game and has thrown for 282 or more yards in three of his six games this season. He's coming off a strong 292-yard performance against Baltimore, completing 22 of 30 passes while throwing four touchdowns.

Cincinnati enters the game as huge 12.5-point favorites, which raises concerns about passing volume. However, the Bengals struggle to run the ball and rank first in PROE. They should continue to lean on their passing attack even if they are up by multiple scores.

Tennessee has struggled to defend the pass this season, allowing the 10th-most passing yards per game. They also just traded away All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, which will impact their ability to generate pressure on Burrow.

Compare at 54% on Novig.

Geno Smith OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-112) DraftKings Sportsbook

Smith is averaging 231.9 passing yards per game this season, and he’s thrown 10 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions. Last week, he posted a strong 287-yard performance against Miami, completing 23 of 30 passes with three touchdowns, and has thrown for 252 and 287 yards in back-to-back games.

There is also a strong chance Smith has his full complement of weapons this week, with Breece Hall potentially returning from a multi-week absence after Adonai Mitchell returned last week.

The Jets are slight home favorites against a Las Vegas defense that has struggled to contain opposing passing attacks. The Raiders have allowed the 11th most passing yards per game, ranking 27th in EPA per pass and 25th in passing defense DVOA.

Compare at 55% on Novig.

 

Week 8 Rushing Prop Bets

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brian Robinson

Officially Ruled Out for Week 8
Tyler Warren

Good to Go For Week 8
Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase will play in Week 8 vs. the Titans
Carnell Tate

Not Practicing Friday, Status in Doubt for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

to Be Ruled Out Against Falcons
Breece Hall

Will be Questionable for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Onyeka Okongwu

Posts Double-Double In Win over Cavaliers
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Jeremiah Fears

Stuffs Stat Sheet For Pelicans
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Darius Acuff Jr.

Records Monster Line In Loss to Pelicans
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Cameron Boozer

Becomes Second-Youngest Player To Post Triple-Double
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Jordan Love

Picks Apart Panthers on TNF
Matthew Golden

Again Paces Packers in Targets
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Chuba Hubbard

Rebounds with Workhorse Volume
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Zach Charbonnet

Practicing in Full in Week 8
Christian Watson

Suffers Broken Rib But Returns on Thursday
Alpha Diallo

Questionable Against Phoenix
Cameron Johnson

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Rui Hachimura

Iffy for Friday
Christian Watson

Suffers Chest Injury Thursday, Taken to Hospital
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Likely to Suit Up Friday
Yang Hansen

Available Thursday
Robert Williams III

Downgraded to Out Thursday
Andrew Nembhard

Probable for Friday
Ziaire Williams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
RJ Harvey

Added to Injury Report, Limited on Thursday
Jaylen Brown

Questionable Friday
Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase a Full Practice Participant on Thursday
Reed Sheppard

Out Friday with Back Soreness
Puka Nacua

Says his Calf is Still Bothering Him
Jaylon Tyson

Available Against Hawks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
DJ Moore

Puts in Another Limited Practice
Meleek Thomas

Ruled Out Against Hawks
Jordan Poole

Out Against Sacramento
Matthew Golden

Officially Active on Thursday Night
Dejounte Murray

Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
Aaron Jones Sr.

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Dylan Larkin

Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
Kyle Monangai

Misses Practice on Thursday
Jadarian Price

has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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