The top Week 8 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 8 slate will kick off in just a few days, which means it's almost time to double-check those fantasy lineups. However, while nailing those start/sit calls at skill positions is crucial, finding an edge at defense can be a major advantage.
In this piece, we will look at four widely available defense units with sneaky upside in the Week 8 matchup.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 8 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
40% Rostered
The Washington Commanders have not been the most dominant defense this season but have a top matchup in Week 8. Coming out of their Week 7 bye, the Commanders will play host to the injured Philadelphia Eagles. As of this write-up, wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are at risk of sitting out again, while top running back Saquon Barkley is also in danger of missing time.
As a result, the Commanders could be set up for their best outing of the season, simply due to the competition they will face. Last week, Tanner McKee and the Eagles scored just 21 points against the Dallas Cowboys' defense. In two starts, McKee has averaged just 213 passing yards per game with a modest 2:1 TD:INT.
He has also been sacked five times over this stretch.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
25% Rostered
The Detroit Lions are among the worst defenses in fantasy this season but have quietly begun to right the ship. In their last two games, they have held their opponents to under 22 points and recently held the Packers to only 17. In those two contests (against the Packers and Cardinals), the Lions forced six sacks and tallied two interceptions.
This weekend, they will face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. While it may seem tough on paper, their offense has not been very effective. Starting QB Kyler Murray has totaled just 198.5 passing yards per game over his last four contests and thrown just three passing scores.
Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks
25% Rostered
After allowing 37 points to the Panthers in the season opener, the Chicago Bears slowly began to find their footing on defense. From Weeks 2 through 4, they held their opponents (Vikings, Eagles, and Jets) to under 15 points in each contest. However, they would take a slight step back against the Packers (31 points allowed), which sent them to the waiver wire in most formats.
While they have allowed more than 20 points per game in the last two, they have forced seven sacks during this stretch, which puts them on the streaming radar given the floor they should produce. Fortunately, they have some intriguing upside in an inconsistent Seahawks offense.
While top wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba will make an impact, QB Sam Darnold has not been the most consistent. Since returning in Week 3, Darnold has thrown one interception in each contest, and outside of his 379-yard effort in Week 3, he has averaged a modest 224.5 passing yards per game.
Chicago can turn in a top-12 effort, especially if they can generate pressure on Darnold. They are worth a look in deeper 12+ team formats.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
18% Rostered
Since the start of October (four games), the Buccaneers have allowed more than 20 points in a single contest once. While the pass rush was not very productive at the start of the month, they have begun to pressure the quarterback, which greatly raises the fantasy floor.
In their last two contests, the Buccaneers have totaled five sacks in each game and have even allowed three interceptions, with two coming against the Panthers last Sunday afternoon.
While they do have a tough task this week, their recent production makes them a viable deep league option, especially if you missed out on the initial waiver wire run. They will face an effective Falcons offense, but they enter Week 8 tied for the 13th-most sacks allowed, which opens the door for Tampa to have another productive effort.
Calijah Kancey with the scoop and score 🗣️
TBvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Qz80nMfjih
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Week 8 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|TEN
|2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|IND
|3
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAC
|4
|New England Patriots
|@MIA
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CLE
|6
|Denver Broncos
|KC
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@DEN
|8
|Washington Commanders
|PHI
|9
|Cleveland Browns
|@PIT
|10
|Chicago Bears
|@SEA
|11
|Atlanta Falcons
|@TB
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|@DET
|13
|Seattle Seahawks
|CHI
|14
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@NYJ
|15
|New York Jets
|LV
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|ARI
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|ATL
|18
|Detroit Lions
|MIN
|19
|Green Bay Packers
|CAR
|20
|Carolina Panthers
|@GB
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|@BUF
|22
|Buffalo Bills
|BAL
|23
|Indianapolis Colts
|@JAX
|24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@WAS
|25
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@LAR
|26
|Arizona Cardinals
|@DAL
|27
|Miami Dolphins
|NE
|28
|Tennessee Titans
|@CIN
Read more defense news and updates for Week 8
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Week 8 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
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Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for defenses like the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions:
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