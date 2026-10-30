👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Best Week 8 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Buccaneers Defense - Fantasy Football DST Streamers, Defense Rankings, IDP Vita Vea

The top Week 8 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 8 slate will kick off in just a few days, which means it's almost time to double-check those fantasy lineups. However, while nailing those start/sit calls at skill positions is crucial, finding an edge at defense can be a major advantage.

In this piece, we will look at four widely available defense units with sneaky upside in the Week 8 matchup.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 8 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

40% Rostered

The Washington Commanders have not been the most dominant defense this season but have a top matchup in Week 8. Coming out of their Week 7 bye, the Commanders will play host to the injured Philadelphia Eagles. As of this write-up, wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are at risk of sitting out again, while top running back Saquon Barkley is also in danger of missing time.

As a result, the Commanders could be set up for their best outing of the season, simply due to the competition they will face. Last week, Tanner McKee and the Eagles scored just 21 points against the Dallas Cowboys' defense. In two starts, McKee has averaged just 213 passing yards per game with a modest 2:1 TD:INT.

He has also been sacked five times over this stretch.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

25% Rostered

The Detroit Lions are among the worst defenses in fantasy this season but have quietly begun to right the ship. In their last two games, they have held their opponents to under 22 points and recently held the Packers to only 17. In those two contests (against the Packers and Cardinals), the Lions forced six sacks and tallied two interceptions.

This weekend, they will face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. While it may seem tough on paper, their offense has not been very effective. Starting QB Kyler Murray has totaled just 198.5 passing yards per game over his last four contests and thrown just three passing scores.

Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks

25% Rostered

After allowing 37 points to the Panthers in the season opener, the Chicago Bears slowly began to find their footing on defense. From Weeks 2 through 4, they held their opponents (Vikings, Eagles, and Jets) to under 15 points in each contest. However, they would take a slight step back against the Packers (31 points allowed), which sent them to the waiver wire in most formats.

While they have allowed more than 20 points per game in the last two, they have forced seven sacks during this stretch, which puts them on the streaming radar given the floor they should produce. Fortunately, they have some intriguing upside in an inconsistent Seahawks offense.

While top wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba will make an impact, QB Sam Darnold has not been the most consistent. Since returning in Week 3, Darnold has thrown one interception in each contest, and outside of his 379-yard effort in Week 3, he has averaged a modest 224.5 passing yards per game.

Chicago can turn in a top-12 effort, especially if they can generate pressure on Darnold. They are worth a look in deeper 12+ team formats.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

18% Rostered

Since the start of October (four games), the Buccaneers have allowed more than 20 points in a single contest once. While the pass rush was not very productive at the start of the month, they have begun to pressure the quarterback, which greatly raises the fantasy floor.

In their last two contests, the Buccaneers have totaled five sacks in each game and have even allowed three interceptions, with two coming against the Panthers last Sunday afternoon.

While they do have a tough task this week, their recent production makes them a viable deep league option, especially if you missed out on the initial waiver wire run. They will face an effective Falcons offense, but they enter Week 8 tied for the 13th-most sacks allowed, which opens the door for Tampa to have another productive effort.

 

Week 8 D/ST Rankings

Rank Player Opponent
1 Cincinnati Bengals TEN
2 Jacksonville Jaguars IND
3 Los Angeles Rams LAC
4 New England Patriots @MIA
5 Pittsburgh Steelers CLE
6 Denver Broncos KC
7 Kansas City Chiefs @DEN
8 Washington Commanders PHI
9 Cleveland Browns @PIT
10 Chicago Bears @SEA
11 Atlanta Falcons @TB
12 Minnesota Vikings @DET
13 Seattle Seahawks CHI
14 Las Vegas Raiders @NYJ
15 New York Jets LV
16 Dallas Cowboys ARI
17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers ATL
18 Detroit Lions MIN
19 Green Bay Packers CAR
20 Carolina Panthers @GB
21 Baltimore Ravens @BUF
22 Buffalo Bills BAL
23 Indianapolis Colts @JAX
24 Philadelphia Eagles @WAS
25 Los Angeles Chargers @LAR
26 Arizona Cardinals @DAL
27 Miami Dolphins NE
28 Tennessee Titans @CIN

Read more defense news and updates for Week 8

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 8 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for defenses like the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions:

Washington Commanders
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Commanders
vs
Cleveland Browns
Washington Commanders
vs
Denver Broncos
Washington Commanders
vs
Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Washington Commanders
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders
vs
New England Patriots
Washington Commanders
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Washington Commanders
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Washington Commanders
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Washington Commanders
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Commanders
vs
New York Jets
Washington Commanders
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Commanders
vs
Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders
vs
Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders
vs
Carolina Panthers
Washington Commanders
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders
vs
Buffalo Bills
Washington Commanders
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Washington Commanders
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Washington Commanders
vs
Miami Dolphins
Washington Commanders
vs
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
vs
Cam Ward
Washington Commanders
vs
Daniel Jones
Washington Commanders
vs
Tanner McKee
Washington Commanders
vs
Justin Herbert
Washington Commanders
vs
Bo Nix
Washington Commanders
vs
Deshaun Watson
Washington Commanders
vs
Sam Darnold
Washington Commanders
vs
Baker Mayfield
Washington Commanders
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington Commanders
vs
Geno Smith
Washington Commanders
vs
Malik Willis
Washington Commanders
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Washington Commanders
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Washington Commanders
vs
Kirk Cousins
Washington Commanders
vs
Will Reichard
Washington Commanders
vs
Bryce Young
Washington Commanders
vs
Mitchell Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Chicago Bears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Washington Commanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Will Reichard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Evan McPherson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Cam Ward
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Cam Little
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Daniel Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Tyler Loop
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Tanner McKee
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Jason Myers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Justin Herbert
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Jake Bates
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Bo Nix
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Tyler Bass
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs
Mark Redman
Chicago Bears
vs
Cleveland Browns
Chicago Bears
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
vs
Washington Commanders
Chicago Bears
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
vs
Denver Broncos
Chicago Bears
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears
vs
New York Jets
Chicago Bears
vs
New England Patriots
Chicago Bears
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Chicago Bears
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
vs
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
vs
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
vs
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
vs
Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears
vs
Cam Ward
Chicago Bears
vs
Daniel Jones
Chicago Bears
vs
Tanner McKee
Chicago Bears
vs
Justin Herbert
Chicago Bears
vs
Bo Nix
Chicago Bears
vs
Deshaun Watson
Chicago Bears
vs
Sam Darnold
Chicago Bears
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chicago Bears
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Chicago Bears
vs
Geno Smith
Chicago Bears
vs
Will Reichard
Chicago Bears
vs
Malik Willis
Chicago Bears
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chicago Bears
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Chicago Bears
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chicago Bears
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chicago Bears
vs
Nate Adkins
Detroit Lions
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions
vs
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions
vs
Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions
vs
New York Jets
Detroit Lions
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
vs
Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Detroit Lions
vs
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
vs
Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions
vs
Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions
vs
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
vs
Tennessee Titans
Detroit Lions
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
vs
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions
vs
New England Patriots
Detroit Lions
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Detroit Lions
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions
vs
Will Reichard
Detroit Lions
vs
Spencer Shrader
Detroit Lions
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Detroit Lions
vs
Evan McPherson
Detroit Lions
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Detroit Lions
vs
Cam Little
Detroit Lions
vs
Tyler Loop
Detroit Lions
vs
Cam Ward
Detroit Lions
vs
Jason Myers
Detroit Lions
vs
Daniel Jones
Detroit Lions
vs
Jake Bates
Detroit Lions
vs
Tanner McKee
Detroit Lions
vs
Tyler Bass
Detroit Lions
vs
Justin Herbert
Detroit Lions
vs
Matt Gay
Detroit Lions
vs
Bo Nix
Detroit Lions
vs
Kaytron Allen

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Biggest 1st Half Fantasy Football Busts
Best Week 8 Defense Streamers to Start
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 8
Booms and Busts: Players With Big Upside


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ja'Marr Chase

Appears on Track to Play Against Titans
Emeka Egbuka

to Be Ruled Out Against Falcons
Breece Hall

Will be Questionable for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Onyeka Okongwu

Posts Double-Double In Win over Cavaliers
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Jeremiah Fears

Stuffs Stat Sheet For Pelicans
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Darius Acuff Jr.

Records Monster Line In Loss to Pelicans
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Cameron Boozer

Becomes Second-Youngest Player To Post Triple-Double
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Jordan Love

Picks Apart Panthers on TNF
Matthew Golden

Again Paces Packers in Targets
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Chuba Hubbard

Rebounds with Workhorse Volume
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Zach Charbonnet

Practicing in Full in Week 8
Christian Watson

Suffers Broken Rib But Returns on Thursday
Alpha Diallo

Questionable Against Phoenix
Cameron Johnson

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Rui Hachimura

Iffy for Friday
Christian Watson

Suffers Chest Injury Thursday, Taken to Hospital
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Likely to Suit Up Friday
Yang Hansen

Available Thursday
Robert Williams III

Downgraded to Out Thursday
Andrew Nembhard

Probable for Friday
Ziaire Williams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
RJ Harvey

Added to Injury Report, Limited on Thursday
Jaylen Brown

Questionable Friday
Ja'Marr Chase

a Full Practice Participant on Thursday
Reed Sheppard

Out Friday with Back Soreness
Puka Nacua

Says his Calf is Still Bothering Him
Jaylon Tyson

Available Against Hawks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
DJ Moore

Puts in Another Limited Practice
Meleek Thomas

Ruled Out Against Hawks
Jordan Poole

Out Against Sacramento
Matthew Golden

Officially Active on Thursday Night
Dejounte Murray

Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
Aaron Jones Sr.

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Dylan Larkin

Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
Kyle Monangai

Misses Practice on Thursday
Jadarian Price

has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Saquon Barkley

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Designate Jadarian Price to Return to Practice
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Biggest 1st Half Fantasy Football Busts
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 8
Booms and Busts: Players With Big Upside
Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 8