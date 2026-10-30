Brandon's fantasy football start 'em and sit 'em booms and busts for Week 8 of 2026. Sneaky starts that may boom, and typical starters who will disappoint.
As we arrive at Week 8, the sample size is finally large enough that the matchup numbers start telling you something useful instead of reflecting just a couple of weird early-season games. You can look at how certain defenses have actually handled the run or the pass over a full stretch of weeks, line that up with the current Vegas totals and implied team points, and get a better feel for which players are walking into spots that favor big volume and which ones are heading into environments that have quietly held similar players down. A game like the Cardinals at the Cowboys, with one of the highest totals on the board around 54.5, is the kind of environment where several options can post strong numbers just because the scoring chances are there, while lower-total or tougher matchup games can sink a lineup even when the player has been fine most of the year. With a handful of teams on bye and injuries already thinning rosters, those differences between a soft setup and a tough one matter more than season averages alone.
We have already watched it play out. Guys who were not automatic starts a few weeks ago have stepped into favorable situations and cleared their projections without much trouble—Bucky Irving putting up another strong rushing day once the Buccaneers’ offense got going, Cam Skattebo finding the end zone in a way that turned a borderline flex into a real difference-maker, and players like KC Concepcion or Bo Nix turning modest roles into solid scoring days when the script and matchup lined up. On the other side, some of the bigger names have run into the exact kind of defenses the numbers suggested would be difficult and came up short: Patrick Mahomes finishing with only 165 yards and an interception against a Seattle team that has limited quarterbacks all year, Derrick Henry getting held to 45 yards in a tough spot, and Garrett Wilson barely seeing the ball in a game where his team still scored enough for other players to produce. Those swings can flip a projected win into a loss when you leave the wrong player in or sit the right one.
That is why sorting through the boom and bust options for Week 8 feels more important now than it did back in September. The data is no longer based on two or three small samples; we have enough weeks to see which roles hold up and which defenses consistently struggle against certain positions. Spotting the players whose recent usage lines up with a softer matchup or a higher implied total gives you the best shot at the highest-scoring lineup, while recognizing the ones whose volume or efficiency has already been tested against similar opponents keeps you from leaning on name value alone. In a week where the margins are thin and several offenses have either clear paths to scoring or clear obstacles in front of them, those calls can easily be the difference between winning and falling short. With fantasy managers entering into the back half of the regular season, it’s time to start separating the contenders from the pretenders. That is what I look to do by pointing out a few players who I expect to boom and some who could let you down and bust in Week 8!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 Fantasy Football Booms
Geno Smith - QB, New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Smith has put together a stretch where the volume and touchdown production have shown up when the Jets need him to throw, which is exactly the kind of recent form that makes him interesting as a boom candidate heading into Week 8 against the Raiders.
Through seven games, he has completed 145 of 207 passes for 1,623 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions, and the multi-score outings have not been isolated—he threw three touchdowns in Week 3 for 321 yards and did it again in Week 7 when he went 23 of 30 for 287 yards and three scores while the Jets were playing from behind against Miami.
Those games came with the kind of attempt totals (30-plus) that create room for big yardage and red-zone chances, and the connections to Mason Taylor and Omar Cooper Jr. have given him additional options alongside Wilson when the script opens up the passing game.
The matchup against Las Vegas lines up with that recent usage because the Raiders have been among the more generous defenses against opposing quarterbacks over the past several weeks, allowing elevated fantasy production through both yardage and touchdowns.
The Jets are projected for a solid team total in a game that sits around the mid-40s, which supports the chance for continued volume if New York finds itself in another competitive or trailing situation at home.
Smith’s completion rate has held near 70 percent on the season, and the combination of that efficiency with the recent three-touchdown performances against softer defensive environments gives him a clear path to another strong scoring day if the Raiders cannot tighten up in the secondary or limit the downfield and red-zone opportunities the way some other defenses have.
That recent track record of capitalizing when the attempts and targets are there, paired with a defense that has not consistently held quarterbacks down, is what makes him a realistic boom option for managers looking for upside in Week 8 when your primary option is either on bye or facing a tougher matchup.
Rhamondre Stevenson - RB, New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
Stevenson has shown the kind of dual-threat usage that can produce a big scoring day when the opportunities line up, which is what makes him a realistic boom candidate for the Patriots’ road game against the Dolphins in Week 8.
Through seven games, he has handled 77 carries for 285 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 20 of 24 targets for 204 yards and another score, giving him a steady 12-plus points per game in PPR formats even when the rushing efficiency has hovered around 3.7 yards per carry.
The receiving work has been especially useful lately—he turned five targets into 93 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 loss at Chicago after the ground game stayed quiet, and he posted 17-plus points in three of his last four outings when the touches included both early-down carries and checkdowns or screens.
Those recent multi-touch games, including the 13-carry efforts with touchdowns against the Bills and Raiders, show he can still pile up production when New England leans on him in a competitive script.
The matchup in Miami supports that path because the Dolphins have allowed one of the higher fantasy outputs to opposing running backs through the first seven weeks, ranking near the top of the league in points surrendered to the position.
The Patriots enter as clear favorites with an implied team total in the mid-20s in a game projected around the mid-40s, which typically creates room for positive game script volume on the ground and enough passing opportunities to keep Stevenson involved as a receiver.
With a consistent snap share in the 60-70 percent range and an average of roughly 11 carries plus a few targets per game, the combination of that established role and a defense that has not consistently limited backs gives him a clear chance to post another strong total if the carries and receptions come together the way they did in several of his better outings this season.
That recent pattern of capitalizing on both the run and the pass, paired with a favorable environment for running backs, is what elevates him as a boom option for managers looking for upside in Week 8.
Look for Stevenson to finish this week with a solid RB2 floor and RB1 upside if the momentum of the game swings in his favor.
Antonio Williams - WR, Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Williams has settled into a consistent complementary role for the Commanders that has produced steady targets and a couple of higher-yardage outings, which is the kind of recent usage that gives him a path to boom in Week 8 against the Eagles now that Terry McLaurin is out for the season.
Through six games, he has caught 18 of 26 targets for 205 yards and a touchdown, averaging right around seven points per game in PPR formats, and the snaps have climbed into the mid-to-high 60 percent range in the last couple of contests.
He opened the year with four catches for 64 yards and a score in the first meeting with Philadelphia, then followed that up with three receptions for 50 yards on four targets in Week 6 against San Francisco once McLaurin exited early, showing he can handle an elevated share of the routes when the offense needs another option alongside Stefon Diggs.
Coach Dan Quinn has indicated that Williams should see more opportunities in McLaurin’s absence without Diggs’ workload changing much, so the volume that has already hovered around four targets a game has a chance to tick upward in a home primetime spot.
Jayden Daniels on Antonio Williams filling in with Terry McLaurin out for the season. https://t.co/q6rMfy9EPu
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 28, 2026
That potential increase lines up with a matchup against an Eagles defense that has surrendered elevated fantasy production to opposing wide receivers in recent weeks, creating room for secondary options to post solid numbers even when the top targets draw coverage.
The Commanders carry a team total in the low-to-mid 20s in a Sunday night game, which supports enough pass attempts for Williams to see the kind of target share he has already earned in the mid-teens percent range.
With a catch rate near 70 percent on the season and recent games where three or more receptions have translated into 30-plus yards, the combination of that established role, the confirmed bump in opportunity with McLaurin sidelined, and a defense that has not fully shut down the position gives him a realistic chance to clear his usual output if the targets arrive the way they did in his stronger early-season performances.
That recent track record of capitalizing on the looks he gets, paired with the clearer path to more of them against a secondary that has leaked points to wideouts, is what makes him a legitimate boom candidate for managers hunting upside in Week 8.
I would expect to see Williams push to finish the week with fringe WR2/WR3 value when it's all said and done.
Cade Otton - TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Otton has maintained a high snap share in the Buccaneers’ offense that keeps him on the field for nearly every play, which creates a baseline of opportunities that can turn into a boom performance when the passing volume returns against the Falcons in Week 8.
Through seven games, he has caught 19 of 30 targets for 186 yards with no touchdowns yet, and the early-season stretch showed what the role can produce—he posted five receptions for 38 yards in Week 2, three for 56 in Week 3, and four for 37 in Week 4 while seeing six targets in those latter two contests.
That volume has dipped recently to just one or two targets over the last two games as Tampa Bay leaned more on the run in Baker Mayfield’s return, but the target share has still hovered around 15 percent on the season, and the routes have remained consistent given his near-full-time snap counts in the 90 percent range.
With Mayfield expected to be further along and the offense potentially needing more intermediate and short-area options if the Falcons present resistance up front, those earlier multi-target outings provide a realistic template for another solid day if the attempts climb back toward the mid-to-high 20s.
The matchup at home against Atlanta supports that possibility because the Falcons have allowed a softer output to opposing tight ends through the first seven weeks, ranking outside the top half of the league in fantasy points surrendered to the position in several tracking metrics.
The Buccaneers carry an implied team total in the low-to-mid 20s in a game projected around the mid-40s, which typically leaves room for enough pass attempts to get Otton the four-to-six target range he saw in multiple earlier contests this year.
His catch rate has been near 63 percent with a yards-per-reception average just under 10, so a modest uptick in looks can translate into the kind of 30-to-50 yard games he has already produced when the script favors the pass.
That combination of established on-field presence, recent evidence that higher target counts lead to usable production, and a defense that has not fully locked down tight ends gives him a clear path to exceed his recent quiet outings and deliver a boom-level total if the volume aligns the way it did in Weeks 2 through 4.
With the volatility that we see with the TE position on a weekly basis, it won’t take much for Otton to return starter-level production for fantasy managers needing to find something stream-worthy.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Busts
Caleb Williams - QB, Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks
Williams has put together solid production in the four games he has played this season, completing 88 of 124 passes for 1,020 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception while adding 128 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, yet that output faces a clear ceiling risk on the road against the Seahawks in Week 8.
The recent stretch has looked efficient on the surface—he threw for 305 yards and a score in Week 6 at Atlanta before following it with 308 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against New England—but the rushing contribution has cooled off considerably from the 65-yard, two-touchdown outing in the opener to just three and 18 yards in those last two contests.
|Week Range
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|Weeks 1-2
|53.5
|Weeks 6-7
|10.5
With only four games of metrics and a completion rate that has sat at 71 percent, the sample still leaves room for variance, and the Seahawks have ranked among the toughest defenses against quarterbacks so far by limiting opposing signal-callers to low fantasy totals in most of their games.
That combination of a reduced ground element and a defense that has consistently suppressed passing production creates a realistic path for Williams to fall short of the 20-point range he has averaged when the script does not favor a high-volume shootout.
The matchup at Seattle on Monday night further supports the bust case because the Bears enter with an implied team total in the low 20s in a game that is not projected to be especially high-scoring, which typically means fewer attempts and less room for the kind of multi-touchdown performances Williams has shown when the offense is clicking.
Seattle has held several quality quarterbacks to well under 20 fantasy points in recent weeks by generating pressure and limiting yards per attempt, and Williams has already shown he can be limited when the defense wins early—as he was in the Week 2 loss to Minnesota, where he left the game early with just 138 yards and no scores.
His sack total of 12 through four games also points to vulnerability against a front that can disrupt timing, which could force shorter throws and reduce the explosive plays that drove his 300-yard outings.
When you factor in the road environment and a defense that has ranked near the bottom of the league in fantasy points allowed to the position, the recent efficiency does not erase the structural headwinds that make a quieter night more likely than another strong total.
For fantasy managers who may likely still be rostering a second QB during Williams’ injury stint, there is a possibility of finding a more solid matchup to land on rather than hoping that he can come through.
Quinshon Judkins - RB, Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Judkins has handled a steady workload for the Browns that has produced usable volume most weeks, yet the underlying efficiency and the presence of a committee element leave him vulnerable to a quieter outing on the road against the Steelers in Week 8.
Through six games, he has carried the ball 90 times for 317 yards at just 3.5 yards per attempt with three touchdowns while adding 19 receptions for 110 yards, and that modest per-carry average has been consistent outside of his 96-yard, two-score performance in the Week 7 win over Tennessee.
Even in that stronger showing, he played only about 53 percent of the snaps, and Dylan Sampson mixed in for six carries, which keeps the backfield from being a true workhorse setup.
Earlier contests against Pittsburgh in Week 4 saw him finish with 17 carries for 53 yards and a score plus six catches, but the yardage total stayed limited on the ground, and the overall season-long mark under four yards a carry suggests that volume alone has not translated into high-end production when the defense wins early.
That efficiency profile pairs with a matchup against a Steelers defense that has ranked as a top-10 unit against running backs, limiting the position to lower fantasy totals in most of their games so far.
The Browns enter as underdogs with an implied team total around the high teens in a game projected under 40 points, which often means fewer carries and a reduced chance for the red-zone work that has driven Judkins’ better days.
With snaps still hovering in the mid-50s percent range even when he is healthy and a secondary back involved in the mix, a negative or neutral script could easily keep him in the 12-to-15 touch range rather than the higher totals he has seen in favorable spots.
Those recent numbers show he can capitalize when the opportunities and the defensive resistance both align, but the combination of modest yards per carry, incomplete snap share, and a road environment against a solid run defense creates a clear path for him to fall short of the double-digit totals managers are hoping for after his Week 7 outing.
I’m expecting to see Judkins provide a low-end RB2 type of week at best given the matchup and usage of Dylan Sampson.
Jameson Williams - WR, Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
Williams has heated up over the last three games with a 13-catch, 240-yard, four-touchdown line on 19 targets, yet that recent scoring spike has come with the kind of boom-or-bust profile that leaves him exposed against the Vikings in Week 8.
Through six games overall, he has caught 23 of roughly 38 targets for 367 yards and those four scores, averaging about 14 points per game in PPR formats, but the early portion of the season showed far more modest outputs in the four-to-seven point range when the touchdowns were not falling.
The two multi-touchdown performances against Arizona and Green Bay have inflated the recent totals, and a catch rate around 64 percent with an average depth of target near 15 yards means the production remains tied to explosive plays rather than steady volume in the intermediate area.
With a target share that has hovered in the mid-to-high teens percent range and snaps in the mid-80s, the role is established, but his reliance on big plays and red-zone conversions creates a floor that can drop quickly when the defense takes away the deep and scoring opportunities.
That recent reliance on touchdowns becomes a larger concern against a Vikings defense that has ranked among the stingiest against wide receivers, allowing one of the lower fantasy point totals to the position through seven weeks and limiting yardage and scores in most of their contests.
Minnesota has held opposing wideouts to fewer than 20 fantasy points per game in recent stretches while ranking near the bottom of the league in points surrendered to the position, which compresses the window for the long gains that have driven Williams’ better days.
The Lions host them in a game that is not projected as an extreme shootout, and Goff has already shown he can be limited when the secondary forces shorter or contested throws.
Williams has posted solid yardage in two of his last three outings when the targets arrived, but the combination of an inconsistent early-season baseline, a heavy dependence on scoring plays, and a defense that has consistently suppressed the position makes a regression to a lower total more likely than a continuation of the two-touchdown streak.
Especially when the defensive coverage this week suggests more underneath targets to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams could disappoint fantasy managers looking to ride the hot streak.
Tyler Warren - TE, Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Warren has led the Colts in receptions through his five games this season with 30 catches on 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns, yet the modest 7.1 yards per reception and the two-game absence due to a groin injury leave him vulnerable to a quieter return against the Jaguars in Week 8.
The bulk of that production has come on short throws with an average depth of target under four yards, which has kept the yardage totals limited even when he has seen seven to ten targets in a game, as he did in the Week 5 outing that produced 83 yards and a short rushing score.
He has been efficient catching the ball at an 83 percent rate when targeted, but the lack of deeper opportunities has meant most of his better days still rely on volume and a score rather than consistent big plays.
With practice limited this week after missing Weeks 6 and 7 entirely, any return is likely to come with restricted snaps rather than the 85-to-94 percent rates he posted earlier in the year, and the Colts have already shown they can function without him in the lineup.
That combination of low efficiency and a potential snap restriction becomes more concerning on the road against a Jaguars defense that has ranked in the lower half of the league in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, holding the position to roughly 11-12 points per game while limiting yardage totals.
The Colts enter as underdogs with an implied total in the high teens, which often reduces the overall target volume available in the middle of the field and lowers the odds of the red-zone work that has produced Warren’s touchdowns.
Even if he clears the injury report and sees a solid share of the snaps, the short-area role that has defined his season so far pairs poorly with a defense that has not surrendered many scores or high yardage lines to the position.
Managers who have been waiting on the high target share he established early will still see the volume risk and the efficiency ceiling, which together make a regression toward single-digit or low double-digit totals more likely than a full bounce-back performance on short rest.
Tread lightly if Warren is declared active, as the matchup and potential limitations suggest a player who should be riding the bench in Week 8.
Thank you all for reading my Booms/Busts article! Obviously, I never get every call right, but I hope I provided you with some sound advice/options that helped get your team set up to win this week. Good luck, and let's stack some wins!
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