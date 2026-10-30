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Week 8 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint (2026)

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Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 8 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 8 fantasy football lineups.

Seven weeks into the 2026 NFL season, fantasy managers are beginning to learn which players they can trust and which ones we expect to have up-and-down performances. Unfortunately, even established fantasy stars can have a terrible matchup, an offense can forget how to move the football, or a quarterback who dominates for weeks and then struggles mightily (looking at you, Bryce Young).

With the fantasy playoff race going into the second half of the regular season, every lineup decision becomes more important. Week 8 presents another challenging slate, with injuries, changing offensive roles, and difficult defensive matchups creating plenty of potential disappointments. This week's bust candidates focus on players whose recent production, offensive situations, or opponents could make it difficult to meet fantasy expectations.

As always, appearing on this list doesn't automatically mean you should bench a player. These are players who could fall short of expectations, particularly when you're deciding between similarly ranked options. Here are 10 potential fantasy football busts for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

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Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes (QB, KC) at Denver Broncos

Mahomes makes another appearance on the bust list (after getting him right last week), and this time the matchup is against a Denver defense allowing just 15.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the 10th-fewest in football. The Broncos have also held wide receivers to 15.8 PPR points per game, making this a difficult matchup for the entire passing offense.

Mahomes remains a weekly starter in most leagues, but fantasy managers should temper expectations for another big performance, especially after his bust on the road last week. Denver has the personnel to make Kansas City have trouble in the passing game, limiting the explosive plays that turn a decent Mahomes performance into a top-five fantasy finish.

Caleb Williams (QB, CHI) at Seattle Seahawks

Williams faces a brutal Monday night matchup against a Seattle defense that has been the worst possible opponent for fantasy quarterbacks (again referencing last week against Mahomes). The Seahawks have surrendered only 10.4 fantasy points per game to the position, the second-fewest in the NFL, while allowing a league-low 9.9 PPR points per game to wide receivers.

That's a pretty scary combination for a quarterback who relies on his many talented receivers to make big plays. Williams has the rushing ability to salvage his fantasy performance when he needs it, but Seattle's defense makes him a risky QB1 this week. There could be better streaming options available, and you might want to consider it.

 

Running Backs

Quinshon Judkins (RB, CLE) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Judkins has the talent and workload to remain fantasy relevant, but the Cleveland offense isn't exactly piling up the touchdowns, and now they get a strong Steelers' defense. Pittsburgh has allowed just 20.2 PPR points per game to opposing running backs, and the Steelers have been even tougher against quarterbacks, allowing only 12.2 fantasy points per game.

That could lead to another frustrating afternoon for Cleveland's offense. Judkins will need to get substantial rushing volume to deliver a strong fantasy performance, particularly if the Browns fall behind and are forced to throw. He remains a viable RB2, but his ceiling looks limited, especially with Dylan Sampson back on the active roster.

Tony Pollard (RB, TEN) at Cincinnati Bengals

Pollard gets another appearance on this list, even though it looked foolish to include him last week after a touchdown hat trick. Cincinnati has surrendered only 17.9 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. The Bengals have also been effective at preventing rushing production with their reworked defense.

Pollard's fantasy value depends heavily on rushing volume and goal-line work, and Tennessee's offensive woes make touchdown opportunities difficult to predict. Even against a Cincinnati team that has struggled at times, Pollard could find himself grinding out three-yard carries without enough receiving volume when Tyjae Spears comes back.

D'Andre Swift (RB, CHI) at Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has allowed just 20.9 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing backfields, and the Seahawks' exceptional pass defense could make Chicago's entire offense struggle. With Williams facing one of the NFL's most difficult quarterback matchups, Swift may need to carry a significant portion of the offensive workload. That's the good news.

The problem is that volume doesn't always translate into fantasy points when an offense can't sustain drives. Swift's receiving ability gives him a nice floor in PPR leagues, but a game without a touchdown is definitely in the cards here. He's more of a low-end RB2 than a player to expect for a big game this week.

 

Wide Receivers

Jameson Williams (WR, DET) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Williams is averaging 3.8 receptions and 61.2 receiving yards per game, and his need to pile up explosive plays makes him vulnerable and risky against Minnesota. The Vikings are allowing just 15.4 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, the fewest in the NFL.

Williams has four receiving touchdowns in six games, but depending on another long touchdown against this defense seems like you're tempting fate. Minnesota has also surrendered just 7.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which could make Jared Goff's afternoon pretty miserable. Williams is a boom-or-bust WR3 with a lot of risk this week.

Tre Tucker (WR, LV) at New York Jets

Tucker has been fantastic over the last two weeks, catching 10 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He has also seen 19 targets during that stretch, including a season-high 12 against the Rams in Week 7. However, he caught just five of those 12 targets, and the Raiders spent much of that game playing from behind.

The Jets have been a lot worse against tight ends this year, which could encourage Kirk Cousins to work through Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer rather than continuing to feed Tucker downfield. Tucker is averaging 16.3 yards per reception this season, but that big-play dependency could come back to bite fantasy managers this week. We shouldn't automatically expect another 20-point performance.

Denzel Boston (WR, CLE) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Boston has definitely emerged as Cleveland's top receiver, but this week's matchup could be a step back. The rookie has caught 20 of his 42 targets for 372 yards and three touchdowns this season, but managed just three receptions for 27 yards on eight targets in Week 7. Now he faces Pittsburgh and their elite cornerbacks, who have been some of the best in the NFL this year.

The Browns-Steelers matchup also carries the week's lowest projected total at just 39.5 points. With Cleveland's offense struggling to generate consistent scoring opportunities, Boston looks like a risky WR3 who could disappoint fantasy managers even if he gets a lot of target volume.

 

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce (TE, KC) at Denver Broncos

Kelce has been an increasingly frustrating fantasy option, and his recent production has failed to match the success the Chiefs have had this year. After scoring 49.1 fantasy points over his first three games, he managed just 12.8 points on nine targets over the next three contests.

With the Broncos holding opposing quarterbacks to 15.2 fantasy points per game, Kelce could struggle if Kansas City's passing offense stalls. His declining target share is the bigger concern, making him a risky TE1 rather than an automatic starter. Add in an ankle injury, and this looks especially risky.

Sam LaPorta (TE, DET) vs. Minnesota Vikings

LaPorta faces a Minnesota defense allowing just 3.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends, but the larger issue is how completely the Vikings have shut down opposing passing offenses. Minnesota has surrendered only 7.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, as we saw above with Jameson Williams.

Detroit has several talented players competing for targets, and LaPorta doesn't necessarily get enough volume to overcome an unfavorable matchup. Even with his touchdown equity, a low-scoring performance is entirely possible. Fantasy managers with a decent alternative should consider using it.

 

More Potential Week 8 Busts

  • Jared Goff (QB, DET) vs. Minnesota – We have already seen that the Vikings are the best team against opposing quarterbacks. Goff's limited rushing production makes him dependent on passing touchdowns in a difficult matchup, even at home in the dome.

  • Jonathan Taylor (RB, IND) at Jacksonville – Jacksonville has surrendered just 12.0 fantasy points per game to running backs, the fewest in football. Taylor remains a must-start, as always, but his usual super ceiling could be difficult to achieve.

  • Courtland Sutton (WR, DEN) vs. Kansas City – The Chiefs are allowing just 13.6 points per game to wide receivers, the second-fewest in the NFL. Sutton faces one of his most difficult matchups of the season, particularly if Denver struggles to sustain drives. Sutton is way down the pecking order now as well.

  • Mike Gesicki (TE, CIN) vs. Tennessee Titans - Gesicki has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games and five of his six appearances this season, but that production looks unsustainable. He has caught just one pass in each of his last two games, making him almost entirely dependent on finding the end zone. Fantasy managers chasing Gesicki's touchdown streak could be in for a disappointment if he fails to score.

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NFL Betting and Prop Picks for Novig: Week 8
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