Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 8 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.
Week 7 is behind us, and that's probably a good thing! We had upsets and some fluky, weird games that wreaked a lot of havoc with my betting card. We still had some hits with props, but it wasn't the runaway success that we've had in other weeks. I like the matchups we have this week a lot, however, and I'm excited to share with you some of my top spots to attack in Week 8.
If you're new here, I'd like to introduce you to one of the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites - Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig for this weekend's games.
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What is Novig?
Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.
The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.
On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.
Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!
NFL Passing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Tanner McKee OVER 203.5 passing yards (51%)
McKee is averaging 213 yards passing across his two starts this season. He's also averaging 40 pass attempts per game as the Eagles' run game has not been all that effective and their defense has also been somewhat suspect, putting them into negative game scripts.
Washington is a pass-funnel defense that I will continue to target with opposing quarterbacks. They've only had two passers throw for fewer than 204 yards this season - Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts (way back in Week 1), and the latter threw for exactly 203 (on only 14 completions!).
McKee looked a bit comfortable in the pocket last week. He still tossed a costly pick, but I expect him to have to chuck it around quite a bit this week in a game that the Eagles can absolutely still win.
Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (51%)
Kirk Cousins has attempted the fourth-most passes from inside the 20-yard line this season. That's resulted in 11 touchdowns, just one shy of Matthew Stafford's league-best 12 red zone passing touchdowns.
I think we'll see Captain Kirk air it out a lot this week again. The Jets have a respectable run defense, and the Raiders have really struggled to run the football. Cousins has several really big targets he can go to down near the goal line between tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers, as well as slot receiver Tre Tucker, who has four touchdown catches of his own.
Cousins has two or more passing touchdowns in six of seven games this season, yet we are getting this prop at almost 50-50 odds. I find that odd, and I'm all over this prop as a major value in Week 8.
NFL Rushing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Jaylen Warren OVER 64.5 rushing yards (52%)
This feels like a layup to me. Warren has been one of the most effective backs in the league this season, with three 100-yard rushing games under his belt and an 80 rushing yard per game average through the Steelers' first seven games.
Jaylen Warren isn't slowing down.
PITvsNO on NFL Network
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— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
The Steelers offensive line has been one of their biggest success stories this season, and they're opening roles for the slippery Warren, who is both shifty and powerful. He ran for 93 yards against Cleveland in Week 4, and the return of Rico Dowdle has not really eaten into his workload all that much as he still handled 18 carries last week with another four targets as a receiver.
The Browns continue to get gashed on the ground by opposing backs. Tony Pollard ran for 129 last week, and Derrick Henry (oddly enough) is the only back to fall short of 65 rushing yards against the Browns this season.
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NFL Receiving Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Hunter Henry OVER 40.5 yards receiving (52%)
The Patriots' tight end had his best game of the season last week, on National Tight Ends Day. He snagged all seven of his targets for 71 yards and had a solid 23% target share on the day as the Patriots fell to the Bears in a high-scoring affair.
I actually like this over in this game, too, as I think Miami is slowly improving and can push the Patriots a bit. The Dolphins have been a little better against tight ends lately, but they've still allowed some big performances to opposing tight ends this season, with T.J. Hockenson, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle all having their way with this defense, which ranks dead last against the pass.
Henry has gone over this number in four straight games and seems to have had his role solidify a bit, even with the emergence of Eli Raridon as another option at the position.
The last time Henry faced the Dolphins was last January, and he went 5-56 against them. This is a pretty low bar for a player of his caliber in a matchup this good!
Bhayshul Tuten OVER 14.5 yards receiving (51%)
You better believe I am going right back to this Tuten receiving prop after he went 4-48 as a receiver against Houston in Jacksonville's last game (two weeks ago in London).
Tuten now has only one game where he hasn't cracked 15+ receiving yards, which was the Week 2 loss in Denver. He's seen his targets increase in both of his last two games and has caught all but one of his targets this season.
The Colts weren't tested by Aaron Jones Sr. or Tony Pollard in recent weeks, but they were crushed by Jaylen Warren (6-87) and Kenneth Walker III (6-61) as receivers already this year. They just traded their best run-stopping defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner, so I think a lot of folks will be on Tuten rushing yards, but his receiving yards prop still feels like a cheat code.
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Anytime Touchdown Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown in percentages, not traditional American odds.
T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown (27%)
Is it cheating just to bet on a tight end to score against the Lions every week? I mean, I like winning money so getting cute or creative with this pick just feels suboptimal. Tight ends are one of my favorite positions to bet for touchdowns, and this season they've been a windfall for our TD bets.
The numbers back it on both sides, though. It's not just that Detroit has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Hockenson also has a 32.6% red zone target share that is only a few ticks lower than Justin Jefferson.
A TD for T.J. Hockenson on National Tight Ends Day 😌
INDvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/E0aOAL9M10
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
That's only resulted in one touchdown this season (last week against the Colts), but don't forget that he slid down at the two-yard line and deliberately didn't score against Miami at the end of the game. He's ripe for another TD with his solid involvement in the passing game.
Good luck if you're tailing these props this week. Thanks for reading. Let's crush!
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