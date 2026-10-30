October 30, 2026

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

Hey RotoBallers! It's almost Week 8 time, but before we get to it, I just want to do another bit of self-promotion. In case you missed it, I was on Jeopardy this past week as a contestant. The episode aired live Monday night but is now streaming on Hulu and Peacock. If you have either, tune in and give me a little cheer!

OK, DFS time. We have some byes, but the slate is still packed with 11 games to choose from. It's got some mouth-watering matchups you'll want to look into, and be sure to check out our RotoBaller Discord. We are analyzing the slate through the weekend, and there's a possibility some more major trades come down the wire.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

CeeDee Lamb, WR - DAL ($8,100 DK/$8,900 FD)

Jahmyr Gibbs once again checks in as the top play from an overall scoring standpoint, but salary matters in the DFS game, and CeeDee Lamb looks like the best per-dollar bet on the slate (A different argument may be made on FD where the two are only separated by $200). Lamb should absolutely erupt against the Cardinals this week, and Dallas comes in with the highest implied team total at 30.5 points.

Lamb is currently the NFL's target leader with 83 through seven weeks, and he's made the most of them with 53 catches (second in the league), 653 yards (second), 855 air yards (third), and six receiving TDs (second). The Cardinals have allowed the most PPG at 29.7, and have given up the ninth-most FPPG to opposing WRs. Dak Prescott (more on him later) to Lamb should be one of the first considerations in cash games.

CeeDee Lamb makes it look EASY for his second TD of the night! 😤 (via @dallascowboys) https://t.co/qdboqi9Ydm — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2026

Honorable mentions: Jahmyr Gibbs, Puka Nacua, Bijan Robinson

DFS Cash Game Values

Chase Brown, RB - CIN ($6,300 DK/$7,100 FD)

Let's face it - it's been a slow, gross slog for Chase Brown (and his fantasy owners) through the first seven weeks. He's 27th in rushing yards and is averaging 3.5 YPC, and now apparently Samaje Perine is even stealing touchdowns. However, Week 8 was where he broke out last season, and I like a repeat of that beginning this week against Tennessee.

I was already into Brown at his diminished price tag this week since (despite all his troubles) he's still ninth in the league in snap share and seventh in target share among RBs. His outlook REALLY improved when (as this article was being written) Jeffrey Simmons was traded away from the Titans to the Bears for two first-rounders in a blockbuster deal.

Tennessee was already allowing the 12th-most FPPG to opposing RBs, and now the last line of defense (Simmons) is gone. It should be open season on this Tennessee defense all year now, and Chase Brown looks good to claim them as the first victim.