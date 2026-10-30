👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Cash Games: Week 8 Core Pieces and Value Plays (Premium)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
CeeDee Lamb - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Targets, NFL Injury News

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

Hey RotoBallers! It's almost Week 8 time, but before we get to it, I just want to do another bit of self-promotion. In case you missed it, I was on Jeopardy this past week as a contestant. The episode aired live Monday night but is now streaming on Hulu and Peacock. If you have either, tune in and give me a little cheer!

OK, DFS time. We have some byes, but the slate is still packed with 11 games to choose from. It's got some mouth-watering matchups you'll want to look into, and be sure to check out our RotoBaller Discord. We are analyzing the slate through the weekend, and there's a possibility some more major trades come down the wire.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

 

DFS Cash Game Locks 

CeeDee Lamb, WR - DAL ($8,100 DK/$8,900 FD)

Jahmyr Gibbs once again checks in as the top play from an overall scoring standpoint, but salary matters in the DFS game, and CeeDee Lamb looks like the best per-dollar bet on the slate (A different argument may be made on FD where the two are only separated by $200). Lamb should absolutely erupt against the Cardinals this week, and Dallas comes in with the highest implied team total at 30.5 points.

Lamb is currently the NFL's target leader with 83 through seven weeks, and he's made the most of them with 53 catches (second in the league), 653 yards (second), 855 air yards (third), and six receiving TDs (second). The Cardinals have allowed the most PPG at 29.7, and have given up the ninth-most FPPG to opposing WRs. Dak Prescott (more on him later) to Lamb should be one of the first considerations in cash games.

Honorable mentions: Jahmyr Gibbs, Puka Nacua, Bijan Robinson

 

DFS Cash Game Values

Chase Brown, RB - CIN ($6,300 DK/$7,100 FD)

Let's face it - it's been a slow, gross slog for Chase Brown (and his fantasy owners) through the first seven weeks. He's 27th in rushing yards and is averaging 3.5 YPC, and now apparently Samaje Perine is even stealing touchdowns. However, Week 8 was where he broke out last season, and I like a repeat of that beginning this week against Tennessee.

I was already into Brown at his diminished price tag this week since (despite all his troubles) he's still ninth in the league in snap share and seventh in target share among RBs. His outlook REALLY improved when (as this article was being written) Jeffrey Simmons was traded away from the Titans to the Bears for two first-rounders in a blockbuster deal.

Tennessee was already allowing the 12th-most FPPG to opposing RBs, and now the last line of defense (Simmons) is gone. It should be open season on this Tennessee defense all year now, and Chase Brown looks good to claim them as the first victim.


Gain full access to all of our NFL Premium content, tools, and picks, including Team Sync, the Lineup Optimizer, Cheat Sheet, Betting/DFS/Prop tools, and more...
 

Unlock RotoBaller Premium
This content is for premium members only. Gain access to our premium tools and expert advice from proven winners.
Or choose a sport

Already a premium member? Login here

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Zach Charbonnet

Practicing in Full in Week 8
Christian Watson

Suffers Broken Rib But Returns on Thursday
Alpha Diallo

Questionable Against Phoenix
Cameron Johnson

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Rui Hachimura

Iffy for Friday
Christian Watson

Suffers Chest Injury Thursday, Taken to Hospital
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Likely to Suit Up Friday
Yang Hansen

Available Thursday
Robert Williams III

Downgraded to Out Thursday
Andrew Nembhard

Probable for Friday
Ziaire Williams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
Jaylen Brown

Questionable Friday
Ja'Marr Chase

a Full Practice Participant on Thursday
Reed Sheppard

Out Friday with Back Soreness
Puka Nacua

Says his Calf is Still Bothering Him
Jaylon Tyson

Available Against Hawks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
Meleek Thomas

Ruled Out Against Hawks
Jordan Poole

Out Against Sacramento
Matthew Golden

Officially Active on Thursday Night
Dejounte Murray

Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
Aaron Jones Sr.

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Dylan Larkin

Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
Jalen Smith

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Boston
Robert Williams III

Doubtful for Thursday
Jadarian Price

has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
Donovan Clingan

Option Picked Up Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Saquon Barkley

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Third-Year Option Picked Up on Thursday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Designate Jadarian Price to Return to Practice
A.J. Brown

Missing From Practice on Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Back on the Practice Field on Thursday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Carnell Tate

Still Not Practicing Thursday
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Ja'Marr Chase

Expected to Play in Week 8
Tony Pollard

Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Jeffery Simmons

Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 8 DraftKings Lineup Picks
Top K Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamers
NFL Betting Picks for Novig: Week 8
Nick Mariano's Week 8 Rankings: Top-Accuracy