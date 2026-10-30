Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 8 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 8 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Juwan Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, and more?
Hey RotoBallers! The next full slate of NFL action kicks off in just a few days. While many managers are looking ahead to the next breakout candidates, some may be dealing with injuries and could be forced to cut ties with a struggling player to fill a lineup.
In this piece, we'll look at four players (one from each position) who have found themselves on the cut list and determine which ones managers should send to the waiver wire ahead of Week 8.
Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 8 slate begins? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Players to Consider Cutting for Week 8
Kyler Murray, MIN - 66% Rostered
The former Cardinal was a sleeper pick in draft season but has failed to live up to expectations. Over his last four games, Murray has averaged just 198.5 passing yards per game with a 3:1 TD:INT. He has only totaled 30.8 rushing yards per game and has only slipped 230 passing yards in a single contest.
While his rushing ability opens the door for upside, managers shouldn't consider stashing Murray much longer, as he has struggled to produce through the air. There are far better options on most waiver wires like Geno Smith or Aaron Rodgers, who provide a much higher floor.
Tyler Allgeier, ARI - 55% Rostered
Tyler Allgeier had a path to become a weekly RB2 with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on the shelf. However, in Love's absence, Allgeier has since shifted much of the work to Bam Knight. Over his last two games, Allgeier has logged a solid 13.0 attempts per game but posted a modest 2.2 YPC.
On the season, Allgeier has averaged slightly higher at 2.9 YPC, which is on pace to be the worst of his career. The former Falcon is nothing more than a 12+ team league handcuff with minimal standalone value.
Chris Godwin Jr., TB - 68% Rostered
Chris Godwin Jr. was set to operate as a high-volume WR2 in the Tampa Bay offense, but is nothing more than a desperation FLEX option for much of the first half. Through seven games, Godwin has yet to tally double-digit PPR points in a single contest and is averaging 7.6 PPR points per game.
He is only drawing 4.9 targets per game and tallying 34.7 yards per game. Even with Emeka Egbuka out last weekend, Godwin caught just four passes for 27 yards. With Egbuka on track to return this weekend, Godwin's floor is somehow even lower. He is safe cut in all standard 12-team formats.
Chris Godwin Jr. Tops Tampa Bay in Targets, but the Production Isn't Following
https://t.co/81foySF4nV
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 28, 2026
Juwan Johnson, NO - 60% Rostered
The veteran tight end enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, totaling double-digit PPR points in each of his first four contests and averaging 58.0 yards during this stretch. Over these four games, he punched in three touchdowns and caught at least six passes in two games. However, his value has been in free fall ever since.
Since Week 5 (three games), Johnson has averaged 2.4 PPR points per game and has caught one or fewer passes in two of these games. With the Saints on bye this week, managers have an even clearer reason to cut ties with the slumping tight end. Instead, managers should pivot to Washington's Chig Okonkwo, who is set to make a major role with Terry McLaurin out for the season.
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 8?
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|36
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|New York Jets
|DEF
|23
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Tennessee Titans
|DEF
|14
|Drop in All Leagues
|7
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|29
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|San Francisco 49ers
|DEF
|27
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Houston Texans
|DEF
|67
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Baltimore Ravens
|DEF
|46
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|26
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|41
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|44
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|61
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|51
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|33
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|45
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|20
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|66
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|21
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|20
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|22
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|28
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|23
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|54
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|24
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|25
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|30
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|66
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|27
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|21
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|28
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|27
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|29
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|69
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|30
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|32
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|31
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|57
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|32
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|44
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|33
|Bryce Young
|QB
|75
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|34
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|27
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|35
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|75
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|36
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|37
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|38
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|39
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|40
|Davante Adams
|WR
|89
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|41
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|74
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|42
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|44
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|43
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|68
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|44
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|48
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|45
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|44
|Hold in All Leagues
|46
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|42
|Hold in All Leagues
|47
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|53
|Hold in All Leagues
|48
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|72
|Hold in All Leagues
|49
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|78
|Hold in All Leagues
|50
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|72
|Hold in All Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Antonio Williams, Jonah Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Antonio Williams, Jonah Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Antonio Williams, Jonah Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon:
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