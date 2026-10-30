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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 8 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

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Juwan Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 8 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Juwan Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, and more?

Hey RotoBallers! The next full slate of NFL action kicks off in just a few days. While many managers are looking ahead to the next breakout candidates, some may be dealing with injuries and could be forced to cut ties with a struggling player to fill a lineup.

In this piece, we'll look at four players (one from each position) who have found themselves on the cut list and determine which ones managers should send to the waiver wire ahead of Week 8.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 8 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 8

Kyler Murray, MIN - 66% Rostered

The former Cardinal was a sleeper pick in draft season but has failed to live up to expectations. Over his last four games, Murray has averaged just 198.5 passing yards per game with a 3:1 TD:INT. He has only totaled 30.8 rushing yards per game and has only slipped 230 passing yards in a single contest.

While his rushing ability opens the door for upside, managers shouldn't consider stashing Murray much longer, as he has struggled to produce through the air. There are far better options on most waiver wires like Geno Smith or Aaron Rodgers, who provide a much higher floor.

Tyler Allgeier, ARI - 55% Rostered

Tyler Allgeier had a path to become a weekly RB2 with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on the shelf. However, in Love's absence, Allgeier has since shifted much of the work to Bam Knight. Over his last two games, Allgeier has logged a solid 13.0 attempts per game but posted a modest 2.2 YPC.

On the season, Allgeier has averaged slightly higher at 2.9 YPC, which is on pace to be the worst of his career. The former Falcon is nothing more than a 12+ team league handcuff with minimal standalone value.

Chris Godwin Jr., TB - 68% Rostered

Chris Godwin Jr. was set to operate as a high-volume WR2 in the Tampa Bay offense, but is nothing more than a desperation FLEX option for much of the first half. Through seven games, Godwin has yet to tally double-digit PPR points in a single contest and is averaging 7.6 PPR points per game.

He is only drawing 4.9 targets per game and tallying 34.7 yards per game. Even with Emeka Egbuka out last weekend, Godwin caught just four passes for 27 yards. With Egbuka on track to return this weekend, Godwin's floor is somehow even lower. He is safe cut in all standard 12-team formats.

Juwan Johnson, NO - 60% Rostered

The veteran tight end enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, totaling double-digit PPR points in each of his first four contests and averaging 58.0 yards during this stretch. Over these four games, he punched in three touchdowns and caught at least six passes in two games. However, his value has been in free fall ever since.

Since Week 5 (three games), Johnson has averaged 2.4 PPR points per game and has caught one or fewer passes in two of these games. With the Saints on bye this week, managers have an even clearer reason to cut ties with the slumping tight end. Instead, managers should pivot to Washington's Chig Okonkwo, who is set to make a major role with Terry McLaurin out for the season.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 8?

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Jaylin Noel WR 11 Drop in All Leagues
2 Terry McLaurin WR 28 Drop in All Leagues
3 Jalen Hurts QB 36 Drop in All Leagues
4 Dameon Pierce RB 28 Drop in All Leagues
5 New York Jets DEF 23 Drop in All Leagues
6 Tennessee Titans DEF 14 Drop in All Leagues
7 Eddy Pineiro K 29 Drop in Most Leagues
8 San Francisco 49ers DEF 27 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Houston Texans DEF 67 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Baltimore Ravens DEF 46 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Rashid Shaheed WR 26 Drop in Most Leagues
12 MarShawn Lloyd RB 41 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 44 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Juwan Johnson TE 61 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 14 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Alec Pierce WR 51 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 Jonathon Brooks RB 43 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 33 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
19 Romeo Doubs WR 45 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
20 Kyler Murray QB 66 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
21 Roschon Johnson RB 20 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
22 Kendre Miller RB 28 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
23 Tyler Allgeier RB 54 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
24 Kenny Gainwell RB 42 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
25 DeMario Douglas WR 30 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
26 Emanuel Wilson RB 66 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
27 Emmett Johnson RB 21 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
28 Brian Robinson RB 27 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
29 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 69 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
30 Mike Washington Jr. RB 32 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
31 Alvin Kamara RB 57 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
32 Aaron Rodgers QB 44 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
33 Bryce Young QB 75 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
34 Tyler Higbee TE 27 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
35 Mark Andrews TE 75 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
37 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
38 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
39 Jadarian Price RB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
40 Davante Adams WR 89 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
41 Ka'imi Fairbairn K 74 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
42 Dalton Schultz TE 44 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
43 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 68 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
44 Jake Ferguson TE 48 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
45 Cleveland Browns DEF 44 Hold in All Leagues
46 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 42 Hold in All Leagues
47 Devaughn Vele WR 53 Hold in All Leagues
48 Xavier Worthy WR 72 Hold in All Leagues
49 J.K. Dobbins RB 78 Hold in All Leagues
50 TreVeyon Henderson RB 72 Hold in All Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Antonio Williams, Jonah Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Antonio Williams, Jonah Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Antonio Williams, Jonah Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, Makai Lemon:

Antonio Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Bam Knight
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Antonio Williams
vs
James Conner
Antonio Williams
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Antonio Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Antonio Williams
vs
Travis Hunter
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Mason Taylor
Antonio Williams
vs
Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Antonio Williams
vs
Treylon Burks
Antonio Williams
vs
Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Colby Parkinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Greg Dulcich
Antonio Williams
vs
Tank Dell
Antonio Williams
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Antonio Williams
vs
Roschon Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Eli Raridon
Antonio Williams
vs
Darius Cooper
Antonio Williams
vs
Tez Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Watkins
Antonio Williams
vs
Jauan Jennings
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Conner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mason Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre' Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jonah Coleman
vs
Treylon Burks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keon Coleman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Jonah Coleman
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Eli Raridon
Jonah Coleman
vs
Darius Cooper
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tez Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Herbert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Carter
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Seth McGowan
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Bam Knight
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Kimani Vidal
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
vs
Jadarian Price
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
James Conner
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonah Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Dylan Sampson
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Hunter
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
Mason Taylor
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre' Harris
Makai Lemon
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Treylon Burks
Makai Lemon
vs
Keon Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Colby Parkinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Greg Dulcich
Makai Lemon
vs
Tank Dell
Makai Lemon
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Makai Lemon
vs
Roschon Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Eli Raridon
Makai Lemon
vs
Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
vs
Tez Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Watkins
Makai Lemon
vs
Jauan Jennings
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyreek Hill

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Christian Watson

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Jordan Poole

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Thomas Chabot

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Misses Practice on Thursday
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has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
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Tristan Jarry

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Gavin McKenna

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Albert Johansson

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Justin Brazeau

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Sam Steel

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Josh Manson

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Devin Cooley

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