Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 8 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Patrick Mahomes, Colston Loveland, Jordan Mason, and more.
Bye weeks are in full swing, and managers have a clear picture of what positions they need to improve to not only secure a spot in the postseason, but make a run for a championship.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 8. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 8
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is coming off one of the best games of his NFL career. After a slow start to his 2026 season, Pollard erupted in Week 7, with 25 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and added three receptions for 26 yards in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the inept Titans offense, Pollard's monster game shows he still has enough talent to produce in fantasy leagues.
Over the last two games, Pollard has taken over the backfield, playing 75% of the snaps, while Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter have played around 25%. The Titans offense is still expected to hinder Pollard and his fantasy value moving forward, but if he is traded before next Tuesday's deadline, his value could increase substantially if he is moved to an improved situation.
Verdict: Pollard's price has increased, but managers should still consider making a move. In the event he is traded, his TD upside would only further increase moving to a better offensive situation.
Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a very slow start to the season, but he has come on strong in recent weeks and established himself as a mid-to-high TE1 in PPR leagues once again. Over just his last two games, Loveland has 19 targets, 13 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns. He posted his season-high fantasy output last Thursday against the Patriots, and he seems to have re-established himself as one of quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite targets in the passing game.
Loveland's participation rates also work in his favor, as he has played at least 79% of the snaps in every game so far -- even when he was struggling to produce. All in all, the 22-year-old is back to ranking as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, especially in a Bears passing attack that has been forced to throw more often in recent weeks.
Verdict: Loveland is the top "buy-high" candidate this week. Given his slower start, managers may still have a path to acquiring him at a reasonable price. Loveland has borderline TE1 upside on a per-game basis for the rest of the season.
Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve last week and immediately stepped back into his No. 1 role with 15 carries. He was also targeted twice in the passing game, but he didn't convert either opportunity into a reception. Mason now has an opportunity to handle even more volume going forward, as teammate Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) suffered an injury in Week 7 and didn't practice on Wednesday.
It's too early to tell whether Jones will miss time, but if he does, Mason should handle even more volume on the ground and through the air than before. In such a scenario, he would theoretically increase his snap share from last week's 64% mark to at least 75% in Week 8. He's averaging nearly five yards per carry since the start of the 2023 season, vaulting himself into high-end RB3 or low-end RB2 territory going forward.
Verdict: Mason still holds sneaky "buy-low" value ahead of Week 8. The Minnesota running back did not truly take over the backfield but could in the immediate future with Aaron Jones dealing with a lingering knee injury.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Stefon Diggs, WAS
- Bhayshul Tuten, JAX
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Seattle, throwing for just 165 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. After throwing nine touchdowns in his first four games of the season, he has had zero touchdowns in his last two, adding just 437 passing yards and two interceptions in those outings.
This lack of production continues to show Mahomes is no longer the key cog in the Chiefs' offense. Instead, they now rely on Kenneth Walker and the ground game. With a depleted receiving room (Rashee Rice remains questionable for Week 8), don't expect those vintage Mahomes performances to return anytime soon.
Mahomes will still have weeks where he produces QB1 numbers, but with an offense no longer solely reliant on him and his production declining, he no longer warrants an automatic start tag. And with a Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, he should remain on your bench.
Verdict: Managers should take advantage of Rice's looming return to sell Mahomes. While Mahomes could return to the QB1 upside he had been showing earlier in the season, this remains a run-first offense. Managers who can still pivot to a mid-end QB1 for Mahomes' price should do so.
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum recorded a team-high 17 carries and recorded 93 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown in a 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He also tallied one reception for eight yards. Corum posted season-highs in carries, rushing yards and offensive snaps played (32) in Week 7.
It was the second week in a row in which Corum split carries pretty evenly with starting running back Kyren Williams. Against the Raiders, Williams played 37 offensive snaps and tallied 16 rushing attempts for 99 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch).
However, Williams lost a fumble in the game. In an 18-16 Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Williams saw 10 rushing attempts and made three receptions (13 total touches), while Corum earned nine carries and recorded two catches (11 total touches).
In seven games in 2026, Corum has amassed 64 rushes for 316 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 10 receptions for 99 yards and an additional score. While Williams will remain the No. 1 tailback for the Rams, Corum is going to continue to see opportunities and has flex appeal, with RB2 upside.
Verdict: Managers should look to sell Corum amid this increase in carries. While he has increasing standalone value, this remains Williams' backfield, and once Davante Adams returns in the second half, Corum's opportunities will shrink.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Running back Jaylen Warren remains a dependable fantasy RB2 because the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to feed him, even with Rico Dowdle back. He rushed 18 times for 101 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, with Dowdle finishing at nine carries and six receptions.
Warren has logged at least 14 carries in five consecutive contests after combining for just 21 rushing attempts in the first two games, and he's topped 100 scrimmage yards four times in that span. Dowdle's role is expanding elsewhere, though.
He played 44% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps against the Saints, led the team with six catches, and head coach Mike McCarthy said he liked how the workload was distributed. That growth is what keeps Warren from the near-every-down role he held before Dowdle's return.
Verdict: While Warren is coming off a strong effort, HC McCarthy has continued to suggest that this will be a one-two punch. Managers should expect Dowdle's usage to continue to rise, which makes Warren a viable sell-high candidate ahead of Week 8.
Other Players to Trade Away
- Xavier Worthy, KC
- Chase Brown, CIN
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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