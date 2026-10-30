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Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 8 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

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Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 8 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Patrick Mahomes, Colston Loveland, Jordan Mason, and more.

Bye weeks are in full swing, and managers have a clear picture of what positions they need to improve to not only secure a spot in the postseason, but make a run for a championship.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 8. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 8

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.  

Rank Trade Value Player Position
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 92 Bijan Robinson RB
3 92 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 88 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 88 Puka Nacua WR
6 86 Brock Bowers TE
7 83 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 81 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 77 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
10 77 CeeDee Lamb WR
11 74 James Cook III RB
12 70 Zay Flowers WR
13 70 Kyren Williams RB
14 68 Trey McBride TE
15 67 Derrick Henry RB
16 66 Justin Jefferson WR
17 65 Chris Olave WR
18 64 Drake London WR
19 62 Javonte Williams RB
20 61 Josh Allen QB
21 60 Parker Washington WR
22 58 Christian Watson WR
23 58 Malik Nabers WR
24 58 D'Andre Swift RB
25 56 Jonathan Taylor RB
26 55 Josh Jacobs RB
27 55 Tee Higgins WR
28 53 Nico Collins WR
29 52 Bhayshul Tuten RB
30 52 Matthew Golden WR
31 50 Bucky Irving RB
32 48 Chase Brown RB
33 47 George Kittle TE
34 47 Ashton Jeanty RB
35 47 George Pickens WR
36 46 Mike Evans WR
37 46 Chuba Hubbard RB
38 44 Garrett Wilson WR
39 43 DJ Moore WR
40 43 Luther Burden III WR
41 42 Lamar Jackson QB
42 42 Jaylen Warren RB
43 42 A.J. Brown WR
44 42 Tetairoa McMillan WR
45 42 Jameson Williams WR
46 42 Jalen Coker WR
47 41 Saquon Barkley RB
48 40 Colston Loveland TE
49 39 Breece Hall RB
50 39 Michael Wilson WR
51 38 Sam LaPorta TE
52 38 Jeremiyah Love RB
53 37 Rashee Rice WR
54 36 Isaiah Likely TE
55 35 Drake Maye QB
56 35 Joe Burrow QB
57 34 Jayden Daniels QB
58 33 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
59 32 Brock Purdy QB
60 32 Ollie Gordon II RB
61 32 DeVonta Smith WR
62 32 Emeka Egbuka WR
63 31 Caleb Williams QB
64 30 Stefon Diggs WR
65 29 Quinshon Judkins RB
66 29 Carnell Tate WR
67 29 Tucker Kraft TE
68 28 Ladd McConkey WR
69 28 Rome Odunze WR
70 27 Trevor Lawrence QB
71 27 Jared Goff QB
72 26 Dalton Kincaid TE
73 26 DK Metcalf WR
74 26 Jordyn Tyson WR
75 25 Zach Charbonnet RB
76 25 Kyle Monangai RB
77 24 Blake Corum RB
78 24 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
79 24 Dak Prescott QB
80 23 Tyler Warren TE
81 23 Jonah Coleman RB
82 22 Cam Skattebo RB
83 22 Jordan Mason RB
84 22 Jordan Love QB
85 21 KC Concepcion WR
86 21 Tony Pollard RB
87 21 Germie Bernard WR
88 21 Jakobi Meyers WR
89 20 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
90 20 Denzel Boston WR
91 19 Rachaad White RB
92 18 RJ Harvey RB
93 17 Patrick Mahomes II QB
94 17 Tre Tucker WR
95 17 Braelon Allen RB
96 16 Jordan Addison WR
97 15 Brenton Strange TE
98 15 Bryce Young QB
99 14 C.J. Stroud QB
100 14 Caleb Douglas WR
101 14 Tyler Shough QB
102 13 Omarion Hampton RB
103 13 Courtland Sutton WR
104 13 Travis Kelce TE
105 13 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
106 12 Woody Marks RB
107 12 Rico Dowdle RB
108 12 Antonio Williams WR
109 12 Jaylen Waddle WR
110 12 Dallas Goedert TE
111 11 Emmett Johnson RB
112 11 Chig Okonkwo TE
113 11 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
114 11 Makai Lemon WR
115 11 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
116 10 Matthew Stafford QB
117 10 Josh Downs WR
118 10 Kaelon Black RB
119 10 David Montgomery RB
120 10 Alvin Kamara RB
121 10 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
122 10 Khalil Shakir WR
123 9 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
124 9 Kyler Murray QB
125 9 Kendrick Bourne WR
126 9 Jadarian Price RB
127 9 Mike Washington Jr. RB
128 9 Malik Washington WR
129 8 Terrance Ferguson TE
130 8 Samaje Perine RB
131 8 Ryan Flournoy WR
132 8 Keenan Allen WR
133 8 Pat Freiermuth TE
134 8 Davante Adams WR
135 8 Devin Singletary RB
136 8 Kirk Cousins QB
137 8 Dontayvion Wicks WR
138 8 Seth McGowan RB
139 8 Malik Willis QB
140 7 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
141 7 Devaughn Vele WR
142 7 Keaton Mitchell RB
143 7 T.J. Hockenson TE
144 7 Dylan Sampson RB
145 7 Travis Hunter WR
146 7 Bam Knight RB
147 7 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
148 7 Hunter Henry TE
149 6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
150 6 Xavier Worthy WR
151 6 TreVeyon Henderson RB
152 6 Tyler Allgeier RB
153 6 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
154 6 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
155 6 Juwan Johnson TE
156 6 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
157 6 Baker Mayfield QB
158 6 Kenneth Gainwell RB
159 6 J.K. Dobbins RB
160 5 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
161 5 Mike Gesicki TE
162 5 Michael Penix Jr. QB
163 5 Kimani Vidal RB
164 5 Keon Coleman WR
165 5 Aaron Rodgers QB
166 5 Emanuel Wilson RB
167 5 Tyjae Spears RB
168 4 Chris Bell WR
169 4 Mark Andrews TE
170 4 Malachi Fields WR
171 4 Mason Taylor TE
172 4 MarShawn Lloyd RB
173 4 Ted Hurst WR
174 4 Kendre Miller RB
175 4 Dalton Schultz TE
176 4 Tyler Higbee TE
177 4 Alec Pierce WR
178 4 Kalif Raymond WR
179 4 Rashod Bateman WR
180 4 Bo Nix QB
181 4 Michael Mayer TE
182 4 Elijah Mitchell RB
183 4 Kenyon Sadiq TE
184 4 Treylon Burks WR
185 3 Konata Mumpfield WR
186 3 Sam Darnold QB
187 3 Greg Dulcich TE
188 3 Jacoby Brissett QB
189 3 James Conner RB
190 3 Rashid Shaheed WR
191 3 Ray Davis RB
192 3 Deshaun Watson QB
193 3 Geno Smith QB
194 3 Romeo Doubs WR
195 3 J.J. McCarthy QB
196 3 Jonathon Brooks RB
197 3 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
198 3 Jauan Jennings WR
199 3 Oronde Gadsden II TE
200 3 Justin Herbert QB

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is coming off one of the best games of his NFL career. After a slow start to his 2026 season, Pollard erupted in Week 7, with 25 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and added three receptions for 26 yards in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the inept Titans offense, Pollard's monster game shows he still has enough talent to produce in fantasy leagues.

Over the last two games, Pollard has taken over the backfield, playing 75% of the snaps, while Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter have played around 25%. The Titans offense is still expected to hinder Pollard and his fantasy value moving forward, but if he is traded before next Tuesday's deadline, his value could increase substantially if he is moved to an improved situation.

Verdict: Pollard's price has increased, but managers should still consider making a move. In the event he is traded, his TD upside would only further increase moving to a better offensive situation.

 

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a very slow start to the season, but he has come on strong in recent weeks and established himself as a mid-to-high TE1 in PPR leagues once again. Over just his last two games, Loveland has 19 targets, 13 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns. He posted his season-high fantasy output last Thursday against the Patriots, and he seems to have re-established himself as one of quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite targets in the passing game.

Loveland's participation rates also work in his favor, as he has played at least 79% of the snaps in every game so far -- even when he was struggling to produce. All in all, the 22-year-old is back to ranking as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, especially in a Bears passing attack that has been forced to throw more often in recent weeks.

Verdict: Loveland is the top "buy-high" candidate this week. Given his slower start, managers may still have a path to acquiring him at a reasonable price. Loveland has borderline TE1 upside on a per-game basis for the rest of the season.

 

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve last week and immediately stepped back into his No. 1 role with 15 carries. He was also targeted twice in the passing game, but he didn't convert either opportunity into a reception. Mason now has an opportunity to handle even more volume going forward, as teammate Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) suffered an injury in Week 7 and didn't practice on Wednesday.

It's too early to tell whether Jones will miss time, but if he does, Mason should handle even more volume on the ground and through the air than before. In such a scenario, he would theoretically increase his snap share from last week's 64% mark to at least 75% in Week 8. He's averaging nearly five yards per carry since the start of the 2023 season, vaulting himself into high-end RB3 or low-end RB2 territory going forward.

Verdict: Mason still holds sneaky "buy-low" value ahead of Week 8. The Minnesota running back did not truly take over the backfield but could in the immediate future with Aaron Jones dealing with a lingering knee injury.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Stefon Diggs, WAS
  • Bhayshul Tuten, JAX

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Seattle, throwing for just 165 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. After throwing nine touchdowns in his first four games of the season, he has had zero touchdowns in his last two, adding just 437 passing yards and two interceptions in those outings.

This lack of production continues to show Mahomes is no longer the key cog in the Chiefs' offense. Instead, they now rely on Kenneth Walker and the ground game. With a depleted receiving room (Rashee Rice remains questionable for Week 8), don't expect those vintage Mahomes performances to return anytime soon.

Mahomes will still have weeks where he produces QB1 numbers, but with an offense no longer solely reliant on him and his production declining, he no longer warrants an automatic start tag. And with a Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, he should remain on your bench.

Verdict: Managers should take advantage of Rice's looming return to sell Mahomes. While Mahomes could return to the QB1 upside he had been showing earlier in the season, this remains a run-first offense. Managers who can still pivot to a mid-end QB1 for Mahomes' price should do so.

 

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum recorded a team-high 17 carries and recorded 93 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown in a 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He also tallied one reception for eight yards. Corum posted season-highs in carries, rushing yards and offensive snaps played (32) in Week 7.

It was the second week in a row in which Corum split carries pretty evenly with starting running back Kyren Williams. Against the Raiders, Williams played 37 offensive snaps and tallied 16 rushing attempts for 99 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch).

However, Williams lost a fumble in the game. In an 18-16 Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Williams saw 10 rushing attempts and made three receptions (13 total touches), while Corum earned nine carries and recorded two catches (11 total touches).

In seven games in 2026, Corum has amassed 64 rushes for 316 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 10 receptions for 99 yards and an additional score. While Williams will remain the No. 1 tailback for the Rams, Corum is going to continue to see opportunities and has flex appeal, with RB2 upside.

Verdict: Managers should look to sell Corum amid this increase in carries. While he has increasing standalone value, this remains Williams' backfield, and once Davante Adams returns in the second half, Corum's opportunities will shrink.

 

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Running back Jaylen Warren remains a dependable fantasy RB2 because the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to feed him, even with Rico Dowdle back. He rushed 18 times for 101 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, with Dowdle finishing at nine carries and six receptions.

Warren has logged at least 14 carries in five consecutive contests after combining for just 21 rushing attempts in the first two games, and he's topped 100 scrimmage yards four times in that span. Dowdle's role is expanding elsewhere, though.

He played 44% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps against the Saints, led the team with six catches, and head coach Mike McCarthy said he liked how the workload was distributed. That growth is what keeps Warren from the near-every-down role he held before Dowdle's return.

Verdict: While Warren is coming off a strong effort, HC McCarthy has continued to suggest that this will be a one-two punch. Managers should expect Dowdle's usage to continue to rise, which makes Warren a viable sell-high candidate ahead of Week 8.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Xavier Worthy, KC
  • Chase Brown, CIN

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