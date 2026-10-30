Bruno's best fantasy football tight end streamers and TE rankings for Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 in 2026. NFL tight end streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Chig Okonkwo is my first Week 8 pickup in PPR after consecutive games with at least 60 receiving yards. Mason Taylor has a stronger matchup against Las Vegas after scoring twice against Miami.
Michael Mayer is another PPR option at 14% rostered, with no bye in this four-week stretch. AJ Barner is a target for Weeks 9-10, while Pat Freiermuth is a Week 8 emergency option before Pittsburgh's bye.
The tight ends below are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues, with recommendations covering Weeks 8-11. For all starters and streaming options, see RotoBaller's Week 8 tight end rankings.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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TE Strength of Schedule: Weeks 8-11
- Temporary Streamer: A tight end with strong Week 8 matchups
- Part-Time Streamer: A tight end with several favorable matchups in the upcoming schedule
- Recruit Streamer: A tight end with an easier upcoming schedule to stash
- Fool's Gold Streamer: A tight end that has a good matchup but should be avoided
Week 8 TE Streamers
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Yahoo Rostership: 28%
- Over-Under: 40.5 points
- Line: WAS -5.5
Okonkwo caught four passes for 60 yards against the Giants, then seven for 69 against San Francisco on 13 combined targets. Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury in that 49ers game.
Okonkwo's last two games yielded 10.0 and 13.9 PPR points without a touchdown. Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards against San Francisco, with Okonkwo leading Washington in receiving yards and matching Stefon Diggs' seven targets.
Okonkwo is a fringe TE1 in PPR, though Taylor gets my nod over him in non-PPR. Philadelphia has allowed only two receiving touchdowns to tight ends through seven games, and the 40.5-point total limits this game's scoring appeal.
Cincinnati in Week 11 is more appealing for Okonkwo's receiving profile. The Bengals have allowed 509 yards to the position in six games despite conceding no receiving touchdowns.
The Los Angeles Rams, his Week 9 opponent, have surrendered just one receiving touchdown to tight ends.
Washington's Week 10 game against the Giants is another reason to keep Okonkwo through the Rams matchup. He already managed 60 yards against New York, then gets Cincinnati to close this four-week stretch.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Yahoo Rostership: 3%
- Over-Under: 45.5 points
- Line: NYJ -1.5
Taylor drew six targets in consecutive games before this matchup, playing 37 of 59 offensive snaps against the Miami Dolphins, up from 34 of 62 against the New England Patriots. Kenyon Sadiq played 22 snaps in each game.
Miami emphasized coverage on Garrett Wilson, who drew three targets. Geno Smith still found Taylor for five catches, 62 yards, two touchdowns, and a two-point conversion. His receiving involvement had already increased the previous week.
His scores came from 13 and 12 yards, and a 20-yard reception set up a field goal.
Taylor's production came alongside Omar Cooper Jr.'s five-catch, 115-yard game. Even with another receiver breaking out and Wilson still in the offense, Taylor drew six targets and led the tight ends in snaps.
Mason Taylor gets his second TD of the day and this one is a BEAUTY.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Dt4j1D8p2z
NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Taylor is a TE2 I would stream in a 12-team league against Las Vegas.
The Raiders have allowed eight receiving touchdowns to tight ends in seven games, while Kansas City, his Week 9 opponent, has allowed four in six.
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers follow in Weeks 10-11. The Chargers have allowed just one receiving touchdown to tight ends in six games, making Taylor more attractive for the next two starts than the entire window.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: at New York Jets
- Yahoo Rostership: 14%
- Over-Under: 45.5 points
- Line: LV +1.5
Mayer is my next PPR option after Okonkwo and Taylor. He has caught 31 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown through seven games, and Las Vegas has no bye until Week 13.
Brock Bowers remains the lead tight end, but Las Vegas used two-tight-end sets on 43.5% of its snaps through Week 6.
Bowers practiced fully on Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a calf injury.
Klint Kubiak said after the Buffalo game that Mayer is "a factor even when they're not taking away Brock."
Mayer caught seven passes for a career-high 95 yards against Buffalo in Week 6. Five of those receptions gained more than 10 yards, so his involvement went beyond short checkdowns.
Mayer followed that with three catches for 32 yards on three targets against the Rams. That three-target game keeps him behind Okonkwo and Taylor in this pickup order.
Kirk Cousins finds Michael Mayer for a huge first down gain!
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sqX9lLe339
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
The Jets have allowed just one receiving touchdown to tight ends in seven games. I'd start Mayer ahead of Freiermuth in PPR. His limited touchdown production and the Jets matchup keep him behind Taylor in non-PPR.
The next three games are at San Francisco, home against Seattle, and at Denver. I'd be more interested in his Week 11 trip to Denver than the next two matchups.
The Broncos have allowed four receiving touchdowns to tight ends, compared with two apiece for the 49ers and Seahawks.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Yahoo Rostership: 40%
- Over-Under: 39.5 points
- Line: PIT -3.5
Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye makes Freiermuth a one-week pickup, and I'd use him only as an emergency starter in a 14-team league.
He has four receiving touchdowns through seven games but hasn't topped 46 receiving yards in any of them.
Freiermuth and Darnell Washington each have seven targets over Pittsburgh's last two games, but Freiermuth caught four for 31 yards without a touchdown while Washington caught five for 29 yards and scored twice.
The 39.5-point total keeps Freiermuth fourth in this pickup order, though Cleveland has allowed four receiving touchdowns to tight ends through seven games. He caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting.
Washington also scored that night, continuing the split that makes Freiermuth harder to trust than the options above.
TD Steelers! They need the 2-point conversion...
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cwOKVDG9w5
NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
Recruit TE Streamers for Week 9
AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Yahoo Rostership: 10%
Barner is the pickup to pair with Freiermuth's Week 8 start, hosting Arizona in Week 9 and visiting Las Vegas in Week 10.
Those defenses have allowed five and eight receiving touchdowns to tight ends, respectively, through seven games.
Against Kansas City, Barner played 55 of Seattle's 69 offensive snaps and caught four of five targets for 42 yards. Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with 12, drew more targets. Barner also converted three short-yardage rushing attempts into first downs.
Barner is a matchup-based TE2 for Weeks 9-10, below Okonkwo as a longer-term PPR pickup.
He has one rushing touchdown, but no receiving scores, with 19 catches for 180 yards through seven games, and his first Arizona meeting produced just one catch for eight yards.
Barner's three carries against Kansas City gained only four yards. Seattle values that short-yardage role, but the receiving matchups against Arizona and Las Vegas are the reason I'd stash him.
Seattle faces the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Week 8, leaving time to stash Barner before the Arizona matchup. With Seattle off in Week 11, I'd look to Okonkwo against Cincinnati.
Fool's Gold TE Streamer to Avoid
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 8 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Yahoo Rostership: 18%
Gesicki has scored in four straight appearances, but his last two games produced just two catches for 10 yards. Both catches went for touchdowns, accounting for 12 of his 15 PPR points.
The touchdowns have covered for a sharp drop in receiving production.
He caught three passes for 40 yards against Jacksonville in Week 4, then managed one catch apiece against Miami and Baltimore around Cincinnati's bye.
Five of Gesicki's 13 receptions this season have gone for touchdowns. He has 165 receiving yards, with 78 of them coming in the opener against Tampa Bay.
Tennessee has allowed only 266 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns to tight ends through seven games. That's a poor matchup for a player whose recent value has come almost entirely from reaching the end zone.
I'd leave Gesicki out of a typical 12-team lineup. Okonkwo and Mayer offer more recent catches, while Taylor gets the much softer Las Vegas matchup.
TE Streaming Action Plan
I'd prioritize Okonkwo for a longer PPR stay and Taylor for the next two matchups, with Mayer behind them. If those three are already rostered, Freiermuth this week followed by Barner in Weeks 9-10 is the fallback.
- Week 8: Start Okonkwo versus Philadelphia in PPR. Taylor against Las Vegas moves ahead of him in non-PPR. Mayer at the Jets is another PPR option; Freiermuth vs. Cleveland is the emergency fallback.
- Week 9: Taylor at Kansas City and Barner versus Arizona are the matchup targets. Barner can replace Freiermuth during Pittsburgh's bye. Okonkwo faces the Rams; Mayer visits San Francisco.
- Week 10: Target Barner at Las Vegas if still streaming. Okonkwo visits the Giants, Taylor hosts Buffalo, and Mayer faces Seattle.
- Week 11: Start Okonkwo versus Cincinnati in PPR. Mayer at Denver is an alternative with Barner on bye and Taylor visiting the Chargers.
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