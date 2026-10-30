👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

5 Must-Have Fantasy Football Rookies to Target: Second-Half Risers, Potential League-Winners (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Caleb Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Quincy Milton's five fantasy football rookies risers to target in the second half of 2026. His must-have breakouts and sleepers to pick up off waivers, or trade for, including Jonah Coleman, Caleb Douglas, more.

Rookie breakouts are common over the back half of NFL seasons. It takes a lot to enter the league, learn a new offense, and succeed from the jump. Additionally, rookie opportunities are often limited over the first half of the season while veterans hold down the fort. However, talent often wins out in these situations.

For fantasy purposes, we are most interested in predicting which skill players will have a big second half of the season as we push towards the fantasy playoffs. Players in recent memory such as Brian Thomas Jr., Tetairoa McMillan, and Bucky Irving have all been big producers over the second half of their rookie seasons. In the case of Irving, he was a guy you were able to find on waivers.

The 2026 season features a plethora of rookies on waivers who could deliver massive games for your fantasy squad. Whether it be due to circumstances or improved play, there are five guys who stand out above the rest. Let's jump into the 2026 rookie breakouts who could be league-winners in fantasy.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

If Week 7 was any indication, the shift to Coleman as the lead back in Denver is coming. Fresh off a stint on injured reserve, Coleman handled 49% of the Broncos' offensive snaps. By contrast, RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins only received 26% and 23%, respectively. Coleman was effective, rushing nine times for 54 yards.

Although it has come in a small sample size, Coleman has substantially outplayed Dobbins this season. He has rushed for 4.89 yards per carry to Dobbins' 3.37. Dobbins' claim to fame has always been his efficiency, but that does not seem to be the case this season.

It stands to reason that Coleman's takeover of this backfield is imminent. First, he was brought in this offseason as a clear heir-apparent to Dobbins' role. Dobbins' status with this team was up in the air this season after a long and drawn-out free agency. There was a real chance that Denver was going to replace him all along.

With the opportunity now opening up in front of him and Denver's offense beginning to play better football, Coleman should slot into the weekly flex discussion with upside for more. This is an offense that supported Dobbins rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in 2025. The potential is there; now it is just on Coleman to capitalize.

 

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

I get it, Caleb Douglas is attached to a bad offense. However, so was Thomas during his rookie season in Jacksonville. Sometimes, a player is simply too good to fail, and Douglas has demonstrated excellent ability in limited action this season.

It is clear that this team wants Douglas to be its No. 1 wide receiver. Douglas opened the season with seven targets on 91% of the team's snaps. He followed that up with just three targets in a disaster of a game against San Francisco, but he still played 86% of the snaps. Douglas proceeded to miss three games due to injury. He returned in Week 7 on 68% of snaps and caught two passes for two touchdowns.

As Douglas shakes off the injury absence, his snap share is likely to rise. The third-round pick is second on the team with a 19.1% target share; a mark that also figures to rise as the season wears on.

Douglas has also been the team's most productive wideout with the ball in his hands. He is averaging 2.41 yards per route run, placing him among the likes of Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, and  Amon-Ra St. Brown. Given that Douglas is readily available on waivers, or could be had via trade, he is a must-target in every league.

 

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

In 2025, it was Jacory Croskey-Merritt who made this list. In 2026, Antonio Williams checks in as a rookie Commander to add in fantasy. Williams has everything in front of him with Terry McLaurin set to miss the rest of the season. The coaching staff has already stated that Stefon Diggs' role will remain unchanged, but Williams should receive more opportunities.

Before Washington's Week 7 bye, Williams was already receiving more opportunities. He averaged 68% of the snaps during that stretch after never topping 49% in the team's first three games. While Williams was not particularly productive in those games, he was on the field.

The Commanders figure to be playing from behind quite a bit, with their defense allowing 28.7 points per game. That means that this team will need to throw the ball consistently. Jayden Daniels has been pretty effective this season as he eyes a bounce-back from his elbow injury issues. He should have no problem continuing to support Diggs while also supporting Williams in fantasy.

Williams is not crushing his opportunities like Douglas, as he is only averaging 1.48 yards per route run. However, Williams is the perfect candidate to see that number rise. There are seemingly always a couple of third-round rookies who make a mark for themselves in fantasy over the second half of the season. If Williams' snap share can climb into the 80% range on what should be a solid offense, he will present a lot of value in fantasy.

 

Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

Malachi Fields presents upside as a player who has already been on the field for the vast majority of New York's offensive snaps so far this season. However, Fields' volume has taken a noticeable uptick since J.J. McCarthy took over under center.

Through Week 5, Fields had received more than three targets just once. In Weeks six and seven, Fields recorded eight targets and five targets, respectively. He also delivered his best game of the season in Week 7 with four receptions for 83 yards. That increase in usage suggests that McCarthy may already trust Fields as one of his top wideouts. As the team exits the bye, that connection could get even stronger.

Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers seem entrenched as the Giants' top two targets, but perhaps Fields could eat into a target or two of Likely's if his connection with McCarthy remains strong. The Giants need the skill set of Fields as a large, downfield threat. His continued emergence would do wonders for this team's division-winning hopes.

With Fields entering a bye, you will have to decide if your roster can support holding him through the bye. If you can, Fields will draw favorable matchups with Philadelphia and Washington in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. If he performs well in those matchups, you will not be able to acquire him down the stretch of the season.

 

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

Eli Raridon has been succeeding in an offense that loves to use its tight ends. The rookie has received 12 targets over his last three games and has two double-digit fantasy outings to his name during that stretch as well. This could be the beginning of an emergence for Raridon in an offense begging for pass catchers to take charge.

When healthy, Raridon has been hovering between 54% and 58% of the Patriots' snaps throughout this season. He is on the field enough that fantasy managers can feel confident that his current usage will remain consistent. Additionally, Raridon has not seen a dip in usage since the return of A.J. Brown to the lineup, despite Brown soaking up 16 targets over the last two games.

Rookie tight end breakouts are becoming more common around the NFL, and Raridon could be the latest to do so. With tight end points difficult to come by, Raridon is a worthy stash to see how his workload shakes out over the next few weeks. It is also encouraging that Raridon has demonstrated a knack for finding the end zone, as he has tied fellow tight end Hunter Henry with two on the year.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 8
Week 8 Best NFL Player Props
Top TE Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamers
Trade Value Chart - Week 8 Trade Rankings



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylen Brown

Downgraded to Out Friday's Matchup With Knicks
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Isaiah Joe

Unavailable on Friday
Ziaire Williams

Sidelined Again on Friday
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Ja Morant

Set to Miss Four Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
T.J. McConnell

Practicing With G-League Team
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
DJ Moore

Officially Questionable for Week 8
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable to Play With Illness
Lamar Jackson

Will Play Sunday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Play on Sunday Against Cowboys
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Play on Sunday
Brian Robinson

Officially Ruled Out for Week 8
Tyler Warren

Good to Go For Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Onyeka Okongwu

Posts Double-Double In Win over Cavaliers
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Jeremiah Fears

Stuffs Stat Sheet For Pelicans
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Darius Acuff Jr.

Records Monster Line In Loss to Pelicans
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Cameron Boozer

Becomes Second-Youngest Player To Post Triple-Double
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Alpha Diallo

Questionable Against Phoenix
Cameron Johnson

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Rui Hachimura

Iffy for Friday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Likely to Suit Up Friday
Yang Hansen

Available Thursday
Robert Williams III

Downgraded to Out Thursday
Andrew Nembhard

Probable for Friday
Ziaire Williams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
Jaylen Brown

Questionable Friday
Reed Sheppard

Out Friday with Back Soreness
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
Dylan Larkin

Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 8
Week 8 Best NFL Player Props
Top TE Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamers
Trade Value Chart - Week 8 Trade Rankings