Quincy Milton's five fantasy football rookies risers to target in the second half of 2026. His must-have breakouts and sleepers to pick up off waivers, or trade for, including Jonah Coleman, Caleb Douglas, more.
Rookie breakouts are common over the back half of NFL seasons. It takes a lot to enter the league, learn a new offense, and succeed from the jump. Additionally, rookie opportunities are often limited over the first half of the season while veterans hold down the fort. However, talent often wins out in these situations.
For fantasy purposes, we are most interested in predicting which skill players will have a big second half of the season as we push towards the fantasy playoffs. Players in recent memory such as Brian Thomas Jr., Tetairoa McMillan, and Bucky Irving have all been big producers over the second half of their rookie seasons. In the case of Irving, he was a guy you were able to find on waivers.
The 2026 season features a plethora of rookies on waivers who could deliver massive games for your fantasy squad. Whether it be due to circumstances or improved play, there are five guys who stand out above the rest. Let's jump into the 2026 rookie breakouts who could be league-winners in fantasy.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
If Week 7 was any indication, the shift to Coleman as the lead back in Denver is coming. Fresh off a stint on injured reserve, Coleman handled 49% of the Broncos' offensive snaps. By contrast, RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins only received 26% and 23%, respectively. Coleman was effective, rushing nine times for 54 yards.
Although it has come in a small sample size, Coleman has substantially outplayed Dobbins this season. He has rushed for 4.89 yards per carry to Dobbins' 3.37. Dobbins' claim to fame has always been his efficiency, but that does not seem to be the case this season.
The rookie Jonah Coleman making something out of nothing
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wjeHrq6ZEi
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
It stands to reason that Coleman's takeover of this backfield is imminent. First, he was brought in this offseason as a clear heir-apparent to Dobbins' role. Dobbins' status with this team was up in the air this season after a long and drawn-out free agency. There was a real chance that Denver was going to replace him all along.
With the opportunity now opening up in front of him and Denver's offense beginning to play better football, Coleman should slot into the weekly flex discussion with upside for more. This is an offense that supported Dobbins rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in 2025. The potential is there; now it is just on Coleman to capitalize.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
I get it, Caleb Douglas is attached to a bad offense. However, so was Thomas during his rookie season in Jacksonville. Sometimes, a player is simply too good to fail, and Douglas has demonstrated excellent ability in limited action this season.
It is clear that this team wants Douglas to be its No. 1 wide receiver. Douglas opened the season with seven targets on 91% of the team's snaps. He followed that up with just three targets in a disaster of a game against San Francisco, but he still played 86% of the snaps. Douglas proceeded to miss three games due to injury. He returned in Week 7 on 68% of snaps and caught two passes for two touchdowns.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
As Douglas shakes off the injury absence, his snap share is likely to rise. The third-round pick is second on the team with a 19.1% target share; a mark that also figures to rise as the season wears on.
Douglas has also been the team's most productive wideout with the ball in his hands. He is averaging 2.41 yards per route run, placing him among the likes of Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Given that Douglas is readily available on waivers, or could be had via trade, he is a must-target in every league.
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
In 2025, it was Jacory Croskey-Merritt who made this list. In 2026, Antonio Williams checks in as a rookie Commander to add in fantasy. Williams has everything in front of him with Terry McLaurin set to miss the rest of the season. The coaching staff has already stated that Stefon Diggs' role will remain unchanged, but Williams should receive more opportunities.
Before Washington's Week 7 bye, Williams was already receiving more opportunities. He averaged 68% of the snaps during that stretch after never topping 49% in the team's first three games. While Williams was not particularly productive in those games, he was on the field.
Jayden Daniels to Antonio Williams to move the Commanders down the field!
WASvsSF on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/jATUgKc2Al
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026
The Commanders figure to be playing from behind quite a bit, with their defense allowing 28.7 points per game. That means that this team will need to throw the ball consistently. Jayden Daniels has been pretty effective this season as he eyes a bounce-back from his elbow injury issues. He should have no problem continuing to support Diggs while also supporting Williams in fantasy.
Williams is not crushing his opportunities like Douglas, as he is only averaging 1.48 yards per route run. However, Williams is the perfect candidate to see that number rise. There are seemingly always a couple of third-round rookies who make a mark for themselves in fantasy over the second half of the season. If Williams' snap share can climb into the 80% range on what should be a solid offense, he will present a lot of value in fantasy.
Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants
Malachi Fields presents upside as a player who has already been on the field for the vast majority of New York's offensive snaps so far this season. However, Fields' volume has taken a noticeable uptick since J.J. McCarthy took over under center.
Through Week 5, Fields had received more than three targets just once. In Weeks six and seven, Fields recorded eight targets and five targets, respectively. He also delivered his best game of the season in Week 7 with four receptions for 83 yards. That increase in usage suggests that McCarthy may already trust Fields as one of his top wideouts. As the team exits the bye, that connection could get even stronger.
J.J. zips it into Malachi Fields and he does the rest.
NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/UifGLgnC8b
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers seem entrenched as the Giants' top two targets, but perhaps Fields could eat into a target or two of Likely's if his connection with McCarthy remains strong. The Giants need the skill set of Fields as a large, downfield threat. His continued emergence would do wonders for this team's division-winning hopes.
With Fields entering a bye, you will have to decide if your roster can support holding him through the bye. If you can, Fields will draw favorable matchups with Philadelphia and Washington in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. If he performs well in those matchups, you will not be able to acquire him down the stretch of the season.
Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots
Eli Raridon has been succeeding in an offense that loves to use its tight ends. The rookie has received 12 targets over his last three games and has two double-digit fantasy outings to his name during that stretch as well. This could be the beginning of an emergence for Raridon in an offense begging for pass catchers to take charge.
When healthy, Raridon has been hovering between 54% and 58% of the Patriots' snaps throughout this season. He is on the field enough that fantasy managers can feel confident that his current usage will remain consistent. Additionally, Raridon has not seen a dip in usage since the return of A.J. Brown to the lineup, despite Brown soaking up 16 targets over the last two games.
Rookie Eli Raridon scores the first TD of the season!
NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/JaOmzVYHOM
— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026
Rookie tight end breakouts are becoming more common around the NFL, and Raridon could be the latest to do so. With tight end points difficult to come by, Raridon is a worthy stash to see how his workload shakes out over the next few weeks. It is also encouraging that Raridon has demonstrated a knack for finding the end zone, as he has tied fellow tight end Hunter Henry with two on the year.
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