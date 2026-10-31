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Week 8 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Brandon Aubrey - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 8 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers, the weekend is officially here, and we are back with more updated positional rankings. The 49ers, Giants, Texans, and Saints are on the bye, so there will be fewer kickers to choose from this week. Fantasy managers who use kickers can find their updated Week 8 kicker rankings here to help identify a streamer or bye-week replacement. In this article, you will find rankings for kickers such as Cam Little, Brandon Aubrey, Will Reichard, Chad Ryland, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Cairo Santos, Chris Boswell, Drew Stevens, and Brandon McManus.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Will Reichard K
1 2 Spencer Shrader K
1 3 Brandon Aubrey K
1 4 Evan McPherson K
2 5 Chase McLaughlin K
2 6 Cam Little K
3 7 Tyler Loop K
3 8 Jason Myers K
3 9 Jake Bates K
3 10 Tyler Bass K
4 11 Matt Gay K
4 12 Cairo Santos K
4 13 Chris Boswell K
4 14 Chad Ryland K
4 15 Trey Smack K
5 16 Ryan Fitzgerald K
5 17 Drew Stevens K
5 18 Brandon McManus K
5 19 Nick Folk K
5 20 Harrison Butker K
5 21 Wil Lutz K
5 22 Andy Borregales K
6 23 Andre Szmyt K
6 24 Jason Sanders K
6 25 Cameron Dicker K
6 26 Joey Slye K
6 27 Jake Elliott K
7 28 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 8 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell drilled all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints last week. He'll look to keep rolling against the Cleveland Browns in an important Week 8 matchup. Boswell missed a field goal when these teams met in Week 4, but he's converted nine of his 10 attempts since then and hasn't missed an extra point all season.

The only factor working against Boswell's fantasy outlook this week is the projected point total of around 39.5. Fantasy managers can consider other options in more favorable matchups, but Boswell remains a quality starter who should stay on the fantasy radar in what projects to be a competitive game.

 

Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Fantasy managers who drafted Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard have been rewarded handsomely through six games, and there's no reason to change course when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Though Reichard logged his first miss of the season last week when the Indianapolis Colts blocked a 59-yard attempt, he still converted three field goals, including a clutch 52-yarder inside the final two minutes of regulation that helped secure the win.

The All-Pro ranks second at his position in fantasy points, and the Vikings are up against a Lions defense that ranks 32nd in air yards allowed, 26th in points allowed, and 32nd against fantasy kickers. Until he proves otherwise, Reichard is an easy start, ranking as RotoBaller's No. 1 fantasy kicker this week.

 

Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland put up another double-digit fantasy score last week against the Broncos. In the 30-16 loss to Denver, Ryland was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, converting from 26, 30, and 41 yards out. It was a decent follow-up to his huge day in Week 6, wherein he hit six field goals in Arizona's shocking 18-16 win over the Rams. Ryland is tied for the third-most field goals made (17) and attempted (19), and has at least eight fantasy points in five of Arizona's first seven games.

In Week 8, the Cardinals face the Cowboys in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair. If the shootout comes to fruition, Ryland will be afforded some extra opportunities to cash in. Fantasy managers in the market for an option at kicker in Week 8 can pick up and start Ryland with confidence.

 

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey righted the ship of his rough season by making all three of his field goal attempts and not missing an extra point, finishing with 14 fantasy points. He's struggled with accuracy this season, making just 80 percent of his field goal attempts. But the Cowboys should have an easy time running up the score against the hapless Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 8.

Interestingly, kickers don't fare particularly well against them in fantasy football, though that could be due to them allowing 3.5 touchdowns per contest this year. Arizona is bottom-8 at stopping opposing teams in the red zone. Aubrey may kick more extra points than field goals, but he's at least a decent starting option, as it's better to kick extra points than have an offense get completely shut down. Treat Aubrey as a low-end K1 for Week 8.

 

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. McPherson nailed all five of his extra-point attempts in last week's 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, keeping his perfect streak alive. McPherson has not missed a single kick this season, nailing all 10 field goals and 19 extra-point attempts.

The Bengals kicker should have a lot of chances to extend that streak against the Titans at home this week. With the Bengals slated as heavy home favorites, there should be a lot of scoring for McPherson to contribute to. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him one of the best options at the position this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Reichard, Chris Boswell, Evan McPherson, Brandon Aubrey, and Chad Ryland. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Cam Little, Brandon Aubrey, Will Reichard, Chad Ryland, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Cairo Santos, Chris Boswell, Drew Stevens, and Brandon McManus:

Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Matt Gay
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Chad Ryland
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cam Little
vs
Drew Stevens
Cam Little
vs
Brandon McManus
Cam Little
vs
Nick Folk
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Wil Lutz
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cam Little
vs
Jason Sanders
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Joey Slye
Cam Little
vs
Jake Elliott
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Spencer Shrader
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Evan McPherson
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Will Reichard
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Cam Little
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Tyler Loop
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Jason Myers
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Jake Bates
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Tyler Bass
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Matt Gay
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Cairo Santos
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Chris Boswell
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Chad Ryland
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Trey Smack
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Drew Stevens
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Brandon McManus
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Nick Folk
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Harrison Butker
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Wil Lutz
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Andy Borregales
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Andre Szmyt
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Jason Sanders
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Cameron Dicker
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Joey Slye
Brandon Aubrey
vs
Jake Elliott
Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Cam Little
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Loop
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Bass
Will Reichard
vs
Matt Gay
Will Reichard
vs
Cairo Santos
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Chad Ryland
Will Reichard
vs
Trey Smack
Will Reichard
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Will Reichard
vs
Drew Stevens
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon McManus
Will Reichard
vs
Nick Folk
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Butker
Will Reichard
vs
Wil Lutz
Will Reichard
vs
Andy Borregales
Will Reichard
vs
Andre Szmyt
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Sanders
Will Reichard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Will Reichard
vs
Joey Slye
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Elliott
Chad Ryland
vs
Chris Boswell
Chad Ryland
vs
Trey Smack
Chad Ryland
vs
Cairo Santos
Chad Ryland
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chad Ryland
vs
Matt Gay
Chad Ryland
vs
Drew Stevens
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Bass
Chad Ryland
vs
Brandon McManus
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Bates
Chad Ryland
vs
Nick Folk
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Myers
Chad Ryland
vs
Harrison Butker
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Loop
Chad Ryland
vs
Wil Lutz
Chad Ryland
vs
Cam Little
Chad Ryland
vs
Andy Borregales
Chad Ryland
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chad Ryland
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chad Ryland
vs
Evan McPherson
Chad Ryland
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Sanders
Chad Ryland
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chad Ryland
vs
Joey Slye
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Elliott
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Evan McPherson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Evan McPherson
vs
Cam Little
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Loop
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Myers
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Bass
Evan McPherson
vs
Matt Gay
Evan McPherson
vs
Cairo Santos
Evan McPherson
vs
Chris Boswell
Evan McPherson
vs
Chad Ryland
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Evan McPherson
vs
Drew Stevens
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon McManus
Evan McPherson
vs
Nick Folk
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Butker
Evan McPherson
vs
Wil Lutz
Evan McPherson
vs
Andy Borregales
Evan McPherson
vs
Andre Szmyt
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Sanders
Evan McPherson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Evan McPherson
vs
Joey Slye
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Elliott
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Bates
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Chad Ryland
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon McManus
Jake Bates
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Bates
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Bates
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Bass
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Bass
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Bass
vs
Tyler Loop
Tyler Bass
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Bass
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Bass
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Bass
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Bass
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Bass
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Bass
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Bass
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon McManus
Tyler Bass
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Bass
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Bass
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Bass
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Elliott
Cairo Santos
vs
Matt Gay
Cairo Santos
vs
Chris Boswell
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Bass
Cairo Santos
vs
Chad Ryland
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Bates
Cairo Santos
vs
Trey Smack
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Myers
Cairo Santos
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Loop
Cairo Santos
vs
Drew Stevens
Cairo Santos
vs
Cam Little
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon McManus
Cairo Santos
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cairo Santos
vs
Nick Folk
Cairo Santos
vs
Evan McPherson
Cairo Santos
vs
Harrison Butker
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cairo Santos
vs
Wil Lutz
Cairo Santos
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cairo Santos
vs
Andy Borregales
Cairo Santos
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Sanders
Cairo Santos
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cairo Santos
vs
Joey Slye
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon McManus
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Drew Stevens
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon McManus
Drew Stevens
vs
Trey Smack
Drew Stevens
vs
Nick Folk
Drew Stevens
vs
Chad Ryland
Drew Stevens
vs
Harrison Butker
Drew Stevens
vs
Chris Boswell
Drew Stevens
vs
Wil Lutz
Drew Stevens
vs
Cairo Santos
Drew Stevens
vs
Andy Borregales
Drew Stevens
vs
Matt Gay
Drew Stevens
vs
Andre Szmyt
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Bass
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Sanders
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Bates
Drew Stevens
vs
Cameron Dicker
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Myers
Drew Stevens
vs
Joey Slye
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Loop
Drew Stevens
vs
Spencer Shrader
Drew Stevens
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Elliott
Brandon McManus
vs
Drew Stevens
Brandon McManus
vs
Nick Folk
Brandon McManus
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Brandon McManus
vs
Harrison Butker
Brandon McManus
vs
Trey Smack
Brandon McManus
vs
Wil Lutz
Brandon McManus
vs
Chad Ryland
Brandon McManus
vs
Andy Borregales
Brandon McManus
vs
Chris Boswell
Brandon McManus
vs
Andre Szmyt
Brandon McManus
vs
Cairo Santos
Brandon McManus
vs
Jason Sanders
Brandon McManus
vs
Matt Gay
Brandon McManus
vs
Cameron Dicker
Brandon McManus
vs
Tyler Bass
Brandon McManus
vs
Joey Slye
Brandon McManus
vs
Jake Bates
Brandon McManus
vs
Jake Elliott
Brandon McManus
vs
Jason Myers
Brandon McManus
vs
Spencer Shrader
Brandon McManus
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Brandon McManus
vs
Tyler Loop

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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