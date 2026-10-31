RotoBaller's updated Week 8 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers, the weekend is officially here, and we are back with more updated positional rankings. The 49ers, Giants, Texans, and Saints are on the bye, so there will be fewer kickers to choose from this week. Fantasy managers who use kickers can find their updated Week 8 kicker rankings here to help identify a streamer or bye-week replacement. In this article, you will find rankings for kickers such as Cam Little, Brandon Aubrey, Will Reichard, Chad Ryland, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Cairo Santos, Chris Boswell, Drew Stevens, and Brandon McManus.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 8 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Will Reichard
|K
|1
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|1
|3
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|4
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|2
|6
|Cam Little
|K
|3
|7
|Tyler Loop
|K
|3
|8
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|9
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|10
|Tyler Bass
|K
|4
|11
|Matt Gay
|K
|4
|12
|Cairo Santos
|K
|4
|13
|Chris Boswell
|K
|4
|14
|Chad Ryland
|K
|4
|15
|Trey Smack
|K
|5
|16
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|5
|17
|Drew Stevens
|K
|5
|18
|Brandon McManus
|K
|5
|19
|Nick Folk
|K
|5
|20
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|21
|Wil Lutz
|K
|5
|22
|Andy Borregales
|K
|6
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|6
|24
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|25
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|6
|26
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|27
|Jake Elliott
|K
|7
|28
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
Week 8 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell drilled all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints last week. He'll look to keep rolling against the Cleveland Browns in an important Week 8 matchup. Boswell missed a field goal when these teams met in Week 4, but he's converted nine of his 10 attempts since then and hasn't missed an extra point all season.
The only factor working against Boswell's fantasy outlook this week is the projected point total of around 39.5. Fantasy managers can consider other options in more favorable matchups, but Boswell remains a quality starter who should stay on the fantasy radar in what projects to be a competitive game.
Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy managers who drafted Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard have been rewarded handsomely through six games, and there's no reason to change course when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Though Reichard logged his first miss of the season last week when the Indianapolis Colts blocked a 59-yard attempt, he still converted three field goals, including a clutch 52-yarder inside the final two minutes of regulation that helped secure the win.
The All-Pro ranks second at his position in fantasy points, and the Vikings are up against a Lions defense that ranks 32nd in air yards allowed, 26th in points allowed, and 32nd against fantasy kickers. Until he proves otherwise, Reichard is an easy start, ranking as RotoBaller's No. 1 fantasy kicker this week.
Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland put up another double-digit fantasy score last week against the Broncos. In the 30-16 loss to Denver, Ryland was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, converting from 26, 30, and 41 yards out. It was a decent follow-up to his huge day in Week 6, wherein he hit six field goals in Arizona's shocking 18-16 win over the Rams. Ryland is tied for the third-most field goals made (17) and attempted (19), and has at least eight fantasy points in five of Arizona's first seven games.
In Week 8, the Cardinals face the Cowboys in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair. If the shootout comes to fruition, Ryland will be afforded some extra opportunities to cash in. Fantasy managers in the market for an option at kicker in Week 8 can pick up and start Ryland with confidence.
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey righted the ship of his rough season by making all three of his field goal attempts and not missing an extra point, finishing with 14 fantasy points. He's struggled with accuracy this season, making just 80 percent of his field goal attempts. But the Cowboys should have an easy time running up the score against the hapless Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 8.
Interestingly, kickers don't fare particularly well against them in fantasy football, though that could be due to them allowing 3.5 touchdowns per contest this year. Arizona is bottom-8 at stopping opposing teams in the red zone. Aubrey may kick more extra points than field goals, but he's at least a decent starting option, as it's better to kick extra points than have an offense get completely shut down. Treat Aubrey as a low-end K1 for Week 8.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. McPherson nailed all five of his extra-point attempts in last week's 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, keeping his perfect streak alive. McPherson has not missed a single kick this season, nailing all 10 field goals and 19 extra-point attempts.
The Bengals kicker should have a lot of chances to extend that streak against the Titans at home this week. With the Bengals slated as heavy home favorites, there should be a lot of scoring for McPherson to contribute to. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him one of the best options at the position this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Reichard, Chris Boswell, Evan McPherson, Brandon Aubrey, and Chad Ryland. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Cam Little, Brandon Aubrey, Will Reichard, Chad Ryland, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Cairo Santos, Chris Boswell, Drew Stevens, and Brandon McManus:
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