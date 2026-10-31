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Week 8 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football: D/ST Weekend Updates

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Dorance Armstrong Washington Commanders Defense (DST), IDP Rankings

RotoBaller's updated Week 8 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.

The 49ers, Giants, Texans, and Saints are on a bye in Week 8, leaving fantasy managers with fewer streaming options this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our Week 8 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings to help fantasy managers find a streamer or a bye-week replacement. See where key fantasy defenses such as the Bengals, Rams, Steelers, Commanders, Browns, Bears, Chiefs, Vikings, Seahawks, Raiders, and Lions rank this week.

Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

D/ST Tier D/ST Rank D/ST Name Position
1 1 Cincinnati Bengals DST
1 2 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
1 3 Los Angeles Rams DST
1 4 New England Patriots DST
2 5 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
2 6 Denver Broncos DST
3 7 Kansas City Chiefs DST
3 8 Washington Commanders DST
3 9 Cleveland Browns DST
3 10 Chicago Bears DST
4 11 Atlanta Falcons DST
4 12 Minnesota Vikings DST
4 13 Seattle Seahawks DST
4 14 Las Vegas Raiders DST
5 15 New York Jets DST
5 16 Dallas Cowboys DST
5 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
5 18 Detroit Lions DST
5 19 Green Bay Packers DST
5 20 Carolina Panthers DST
6 21 Baltimore Ravens DST
6 22 Buffalo Bills DST
6 23 Indianapolis Colts DST
6 24 Philadelphia Eagles DST
6 25 Los Angeles Chargers DST
7 26 Arizona Cardinals DST
7 27 Miami Dolphins DST
7 28 Tennessee Titans DST

 

Week 8 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered just 10 points to the New Orleans Saints while recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in last Sunday's victory. In Week 8, they'll face the 5-2 Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North showdown. Despite their record, the Browns are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game in the NFL while allowing the most sacks.

Pittsburgh ranks among the top 10 teams in both sacks and turnovers forced, so this looks like a great opportunity to start the Steelers DST at home. Fantasy managers who have been rolling with Pittsburgh's defense, which ranks as a top-five option in RotoBaller's Week 8 DST rankings, should continue doing so with confidence on Sunday.

 

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks dropped 20 points against this defense and gave up no sacks. The Chiefs defense has been a stronger real-life unit than a fantasy unit this season, mostly because of its lack of sacks. This unit has racked up eight total sacks through six games, but all their sacks came in just two games. The Kansas City defense has also allowed 20 or more points in half of their games this season.

They will get a chance to bounce back against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos this Sunday. What they have lacked in the sack department, they've made up for in turnovers. The Chiefs have collected one interception in every game this year and a fumble recovered in four of their six games. This defensive unit does have its share of injuries with L’Jarius Sneed and Mansoor Delane listed as questionable, but they should still be considered a strong unit. The Chiefs are ranked seventh in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this weekend

 

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings' defense matches up against one of the top offenses in the league in the Detroit Lions, but the road trip could still be playable for managers who roster the Minnesota defense. The Lions score at the third-highest rate in the league, rank fourth in yards per play, sit first in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and still haven't thrown an interception. That said, the Lions' worst game of 2025 came against the Brian Flores defense, which was not a coincidence: the Vikings forced the Lions' offense into six turnovers during a Christmas Day debacle that eliminated Detroit from playoff contention.

Minnesota's defense held the Lions to 34 points across two games last season, both wins, and is even better statistically than it was last year. The Vikings probably can't count on that many turnovers again, but as RotoBaller's No. 11 defense this week, the Vikings can still be a lineup option for managers willing to stomach a high-risk matchup.

 

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders' defense hasn't been a fantasy DST to target so far this season. Still, a Week 8 matchup against the Tanner McKee-led Eagles, without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring), offers some intrigue. Coordinated by Brian Flores disciple Daronte Jones, the Commanders have modeled their defensive identity after Flores, with Washington's 42.3% blitz rate trailing only the Minnesota Vikings. Despite that, Washington ranks just 21st in pressure rate (34.1%) and is tied for 18th in takeaways (eight).

In addition, starting defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Daron Payne (foot) are out for Sunday night, and Payne is likely to miss significant time. That duo has led a major improvement against the run for Washington and will be a major blow against an Eagles offensive line that's getting healthier, plus a healthy Saquon Barkley.

However, with McKee under center, the Eagles had 222 yards of offense (3.6 yards per play) against the Panthers and 321 yards (5.2 yards per play) against the Cowboys. Both defenses rank in the bottom 12 for defensive EPA/play, and Washington does too. Washington could produce a similar result to those teams on Sunday night and, ideally, force a turnover or two, as they have done in four consecutive games. Washington is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked defense in Week 8.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions:

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Washington Commanders
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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 8 Kicker Rankings
Week 8 Quarterback Rankings
Week 8 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Jamie Calandro's Week 8 Ranks: Top-Accuracy


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Cameron Johnson

Cleared to Play Friday
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to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
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Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Gui Santos

Available Against Lakers
Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
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Good to Go Friday
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Out Again Friday
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Ruled Out Against Houston
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Back in Action Versus Houston
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Available Friday
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Available for NBA Cup Opener
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Good to Go Friday
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Dennis Schroder Upgraded to Available Friday
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to Remain on Minutes Restriction Friday
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Probable for Saturday
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Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
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Added to Injured Reserve
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Cleared to Play Friday
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Questionable to Play in Week 8
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Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
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Placed on Injured Reserve
Jaylen Brown

Downgraded to Out for Friday's Matchup With Knicks
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Isaiah Joe

Unavailable on Friday
Ziaire Williams

Sidelined Again on Friday
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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