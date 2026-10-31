RotoBaller's updated Week 8 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
The 49ers, Giants, Texans, and Saints are on a bye in Week 8, leaving fantasy managers with fewer streaming options this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our Week 8 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings to help fantasy managers find a streamer or a bye-week replacement. See where key fantasy defenses such as the Bengals, Rams, Steelers, Commanders, Browns, Bears, Chiefs, Vikings, Seahawks, Raiders, and Lions rank this week.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 8 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|1
|2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|1
|3
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|1
|4
|New England Patriots
|DST
|2
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|2
|6
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|3
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|3
|8
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|3
|9
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|3
|10
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|4
|11
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|4
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|4
|13
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|4
|14
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|5
|15
|New York Jets
|DST
|5
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|5
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|5
|18
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|5
|19
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|5
|20
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|6
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|6
|22
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|6
|23
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|6
|24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|6
|25
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|7
|26
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|7
|27
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|7
|28
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
Week 8 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered just 10 points to the New Orleans Saints while recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in last Sunday's victory. In Week 8, they'll face the 5-2 Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North showdown. Despite their record, the Browns are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game in the NFL while allowing the most sacks.
Pittsburgh ranks among the top 10 teams in both sacks and turnovers forced, so this looks like a great opportunity to start the Steelers DST at home. Fantasy managers who have been rolling with Pittsburgh's defense, which ranks as a top-five option in RotoBaller's Week 8 DST rankings, should continue doing so with confidence on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks dropped 20 points against this defense and gave up no sacks. The Chiefs defense has been a stronger real-life unit than a fantasy unit this season, mostly because of its lack of sacks. This unit has racked up eight total sacks through six games, but all their sacks came in just two games. The Kansas City defense has also allowed 20 or more points in half of their games this season.
They will get a chance to bounce back against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos this Sunday. What they have lacked in the sack department, they've made up for in turnovers. The Chiefs have collected one interception in every game this year and a fumble recovered in four of their six games. This defensive unit does have its share of injuries with L’Jarius Sneed and Mansoor Delane listed as questionable, but they should still be considered a strong unit. The Chiefs are ranked seventh in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this weekend
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings' defense matches up against one of the top offenses in the league in the Detroit Lions, but the road trip could still be playable for managers who roster the Minnesota defense. The Lions score at the third-highest rate in the league, rank fourth in yards per play, sit first in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and still haven't thrown an interception. That said, the Lions' worst game of 2025 came against the Brian Flores defense, which was not a coincidence: the Vikings forced the Lions' offense into six turnovers during a Christmas Day debacle that eliminated Detroit from playoff contention.
Minnesota's defense held the Lions to 34 points across two games last season, both wins, and is even better statistically than it was last year. The Vikings probably can't count on that many turnovers again, but as RotoBaller's No. 11 defense this week, the Vikings can still be a lineup option for managers willing to stomach a high-risk matchup.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders' defense hasn't been a fantasy DST to target so far this season. Still, a Week 8 matchup against the Tanner McKee-led Eagles, without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring), offers some intrigue. Coordinated by Brian Flores disciple Daronte Jones, the Commanders have modeled their defensive identity after Flores, with Washington's 42.3% blitz rate trailing only the Minnesota Vikings. Despite that, Washington ranks just 21st in pressure rate (34.1%) and is tied for 18th in takeaways (eight).
In addition, starting defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Daron Payne (foot) are out for Sunday night, and Payne is likely to miss significant time. That duo has led a major improvement against the run for Washington and will be a major blow against an Eagles offensive line that's getting healthier, plus a healthy Saquon Barkley.
However, with McKee under center, the Eagles had 222 yards of offense (3.6 yards per play) against the Panthers and 321 yards (5.2 yards per play) against the Cowboys. Both defenses rank in the bottom 12 for defensive EPA/play, and Washington does too. Washington could produce a similar result to those teams on Sunday night and, ideally, force a turnover or two, as they have done in four consecutive games. Washington is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked defense in Week 8.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions:
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