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Week 8 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated Week 8 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

Fantasy football rosters will be tested again, with tough start/sit decisions to make as the 49ers, Giants, Texans, and Saints enter Week 8 on bye. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 8 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help with those tough FLEX decisions. In this article, you will find FLEX options like Rico Dowdle, Emanuel Wilson, Malik Washington, Chris Godwin Jr., Khalil Shakir, Tez Johnson, J.K. Dobbins, Chig Okonkwo, Samaje Perine, Wan'Dale Robinson, Xavier Worthy, Dylan Sampson, Greg Dulcich, Colby Parkinson, DeMario Douglas, and Jake Ferguson.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Bijan Robinson RB
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
4 Kenneth Walker III RB
5 Puka Nacua WR
6 Kyren Williams RB
7 CeeDee Lamb WR
8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 Derrick Henry RB
10 Javonte Williams RB
11 Zay Flowers WR
12 James Cook III RB
13 Jonathan Taylor RB
14 Trey McBride TE
15 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
16 Bhayshul Tuten RB
17 Chuba Hubbard RB
18 Josh Jacobs RB
19 Jaylen Warren RB
20 Justin Jefferson WR
21 Bucky Irving RB
22 Christian Watson WR
23 Drake London WR
24 Brock Bowers TE
25 Parker Washington WR
26 Ashton Jeanty RB
27 Tee Higgins WR
28 D'Andre Swift RB
29 Chase Brown RB
30 George Pickens WR
31 Tetairoa McMillan WR
32 Michael Wilson WR
33 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
34 Matthew Golden WR
35 DJ Moore WR
36 Jalen Coker WR
37 Rachaad White RB
38 Luther Burden III WR
39 Garrett Wilson WR
40 Saquon Barkley RB
41 Rashee Rice WR
42 Stefon Diggs WR
43 Jordan Mason RB
44 DK Metcalf WR
45 Jameson Williams WR
46 Tony Pollard RB
47 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
48 Ollie Gordon II RB
49 Breece Hall RB
50 Tucker Kraft TE
51 A.J. Brown WR
52 Quinshon Judkins RB
53 KC Concepcion WR
54 Jonah Coleman RB
55 Jeremiyah Love RB
56 Germie Bernard WR
57 Tre Tucker WR
58 Sam LaPorta TE
59 Blake Corum RB
60 Denzel Boston WR
61 Dalton Kincaid TE
62 Colston Loveland TE
63 Dallas Goedert TE
64 Tyler Warren TE
65 Ladd McConkey WR
66 T.J. Hockenson TE
67 Jordan Addison WR
68 Travis Kelce TE
69 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
70 Hunter Henry TE
71 Rome Odunze WR
72 Antonio Williams WR
73 Keenan Allen WR
74 Makai Lemon WR
75 Caleb Douglas WR
76 Brenton Strange TE
77 Rico Dowdle RB
78 Chig Okonkwo TE
79 Jakobi Meyers WR
80 Emanuel Wilson RB
81 Josh Downs WR
82 Malik Washington WR
83 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
84 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
85 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
86 Kendrick Bourne WR
87 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
88 Courtland Sutton WR
89 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
90 Braelon Allen RB
91 Tyler Higbee TE
92 Mike Gesicki TE
93 Pat Freiermuth TE
94 Jaylen Waddle WR
95 Mark Andrews TE
96 Omarion Hampton RB
97 Khalil Shakir WR
98 Mason Taylor TE
99 Darren Waller TE
100 Samaje Perine RB
101 Ryan Flournoy WR
102 Colby Parkinson TE
103 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
104 AJ Barner TE
105 Xavier Worthy WR
106 J.K. Dobbins RB
107 Tez Johnson WR
108 Michael Mayer TE
109 Tyler Allgeier RB
110 Mike Washington Jr. RB
111 Zach Charbonnet RB
112 Dylan Sampson RB
113 Greg Dulcich TE
114 Bam Knight RB
115 DeMario Douglas WR
116 Kenneth Gainwell RB
117 Ted Hurst WR
118 Keon Coleman WR
119 Elijah Mitchell RB
120 Kyle Monangai RB
121 TreVeyon Henderson RB
122 Cooper Kupp WR
123 Rashid Shaheed WR
124 Cade Otton TE
125 Jake Ferguson TE
126 Kimani Vidal RB
127 Travis Hunter WR
128 Darius Cooper WR
129 Justice Hill RB
130 Darnell Washington TE
131 Keaton Mitchell RB
132 Rashod Bateman WR
133 Savion Williams WR
134 Treylon Burks WR
135 Khalil Herbert RB
136 MarShawn Lloyd RB
137 Jadarian Price RB
138 Ty Johnson RB
139 Konata Mumpfield WR
140 Elic Ayomanor WR
141 Eli Raridon TE
142 Quentin Johnston WR
143 Chris Bell WR
144 Tre Harris WR
145 Kalif Raymond WR
146 Evan Engram TE
147 Jahan Dotson WR
148 Jauan Jennings WR
149 Kyle Williams WR
150 Tommy Tremble TE
151 Corey Kiner RB
152 Oronde Gadsden II TE
153 Tyler Goodson RB
154 Efton Chism III WR
155 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
156 Josh Cameron WR
157 Adonai Mitchell WR
158 Austin Ekeler RB
159 Emmett Johnson RB
160 Davis Allen TE
161 Isaac TeSlaa WR
162 Jaylen Wright RB
163 Jalen Royals WR
164 Calvin Ridley WR
165 Troy Franklin WR
166 Charlie Kolar TE
167 Kenyon Sadiq TE
168 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
169 Cody White WR
170 Laquon Treadwell WR
171 Gunnar Helm TE
172 George Holani RB
173 Josh Cuevas TE
174 Tory Horton WR
175 Jerry Jeudy WR
176 Dawson Knox TE
177 Tutu Atwell WR
178 Sione Vaki RB
179 Dyami Brown WR
180 Dohnte Meyers WR
181 Jalen Nailor WR
182 Elijah Higgins TE
183 Jordan Whittington WR
184 Michael Carter RB
185 Joshua Palmer WR
186 Noah Gray TE
187 Zachariah Branch WR
188 Reggie Virgil WR
189 Drew Sample TE
190 Seth McGowan RB
191 Daniel Bellinger TE
192 Chimere Dike WR
193 Marquise Brown WR
194 Austin Hooper TE
195 Devontez Walker WR
196 Sam Roush TE
197 Isaiah Bond WR
198 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
199 Will Mallory TE
200 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR

 

Week 8 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been getting more involved since returning from a toe injury and should again play an important role against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While Dowdle only finished with nine carries last week, he led the Steelers in receptions, securing all six of his targets for 45 yards. Cleveland is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but it is surrendering the fourth-most yards per carry and allowed the Tennessee Titans to rush for 141 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday.

Given how thin Pittsburgh is at wide receiver right now, Dowdle's role as a pass-catcher should continue alongside his work as a change-of-pace option behind teammate Jaylen Warren. The backfield split keeps Dowdle from being a must-start fantasy option, but the 28-year-old has flex appeal and could surprise in this matchup.

 

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson continues to see consistent involvement in the passing game but has struggled to turn those opportunities into meaningful fantasy production. Robinson caught four of six targets for a mere seven yards against Cleveland last week, and through seven games, he has accumulated only 29 receptions for 205 yards. However, Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati could provide an opportunity for improvement, particularly with rookie Carnell Tate (shoulder) ruled out and Calvin Ridley (hip) questionable.

While the Bengals have been particularly effective against outside receivers, Robinson faces a more favorable matchup operating primarily out of the slot. Tennessee is also expected to play from behind, potentially creating additional opportunities for Robinson. His limited big-play ability caps his ceiling, but the potential target volume gives him some solid flex appeal, especially in full-PPR leagues.

 

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8. In Rashee Rice's absence, Worthy manned the WR1 role but produced mixed results. After catching seven passes for 73 yards in Week 6, Worthy caught three passes for 11 yards in Seattle. Now that Rice is officially back from his injury, Worthy should move right back into his WR2 role. Worthy will get the chance to bounce back this week against a strong Broncos secondary.

The speedy wideout will need to step up his level of play because the Chiefs are severely lacking production from their receivers. Given his inconsistent performance and the tough matchup, Worthy is a tough player to trust in lineups this week. Worthy is ranked WR50 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this Sunday.

 

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine took a backseat to Chase Brown in last week's 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, and that should be the case again this week at home against the Tennessee Titans. Perine found the end zone last Sunday but had far fewer touches than Brown. Perine had just four touches to Brown's 15. Perine should return to his complementary role for the rest of the season after splitting the work with Brown in Week 5 before the team's bye.

Perine is capable when given the opportunity, but he'll likely get it only if Brown struggles mightily. That said, Perine will likely have a limited role against a beatable Titans defense at home. Perine is ranked RB34 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a low-end RB3/flex option with touchdown upside. Fantasy managers should try to avoid starting Perine this week unless they are truly desperate at running back.

 

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is coming off his best game of the season before the Week 6 bye, hauling in all seven of his targets for 69 yards against the 49ers. The seven catches were his most in a game since Week 16 of the 2024 season, and the former Tennessee Titan has strung together back-to-back games with at least 60 yards for the first time in his career. With Washington's No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) suffering a season-ending injury, Okonkwo could emerge as a major piece of the passing attack.

The 27-year-old has been used at all depths of the field so far in Washington and could emerge as an intriguing fantasy tight end option as he continues to connect with Jayden Daniels. Okonkwo has upside as a borderline TE1 against the Eagles on Sunday night, as they have been susceptible through the air. However, Philadelphia has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends and ranks TE13 in the latest Week 8 rankings from RotoBaller.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rico Dowdle, Emanuel Wilson, Malik Washington, Chris Godwin Jr., Khalil Shakir, Tez Johnson, J.K. Dobbins, Chig Okonkwo, Samaje Perine, Wan'Dale Robinson, Dylan Sampson, Greg Dulcich, Colby Parkinson, Xavier Worthy, DeMario Douglas, and Jake Ferguson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Rico Dowdle, Emanuel Wilson, Malik Washington, Chris Godwin Jr., Khalil Shakir, Tez Johnson, J.K. Dobbins, Chig Okonkwo, Samaje Perine, Wan'Dale Robinson, Xavier Worthy, Dylan Sampson, Greg Dulcich, Colby Parkinson, DeMario Douglas, and Jake Ferguson:

Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenton Strange
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Makai Lemon
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keenan Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Antonio Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Malik Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Malik Washington
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Malik Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Malik Washington
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Malik Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Malik Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Washington
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malik Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omarion Hampton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mason Taylor
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mark Andrews
Khalil Shakir
vs
Darren Waller
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Khalil Shakir
vs
Samaje Perine
Khalil Shakir
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Gesicki
Khalil Shakir
vs
Colby Parkinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Higbee
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Braelon Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Khalil Shakir
vs
Puka Nacua
Khalil Shakir
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
AJ Barner
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tez Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colby Parkinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Xavier Worthy
vs
Samaje Perine
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Darren Waller
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mason Taylor
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Tez Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tez Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Tez Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tez Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tez Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Tez Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tez Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tez Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tez Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tez Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tez Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tez Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tez Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Tez Johnson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tez Johnson
vs
Puka Nacua
Tez Johnson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tez Johnson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tez Johnson
vs
Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tez Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colby Parkinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Sampson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Josh Downs
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Makai Lemon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Malik Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keenan Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rome Odunze
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Samaje Perine
vs
Darren Waller
Samaje Perine
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Samaje Perine
vs
Mason Taylor
Samaje Perine
vs
Colby Parkinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Khalil Shakir
Samaje Perine
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Omarion Hampton
Samaje Perine
vs
AJ Barner
Samaje Perine
vs
Mark Andrews
Samaje Perine
vs
Xavier Worthy
Samaje Perine
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Samaje Perine
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Samaje Perine
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Samaje Perine
vs
Bijan Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Samaje Perine
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Samaje Perine
vs
Kyren Williams
Samaje Perine
vs
Derrick Henry
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Braelon Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Washington
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dylan Sampson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bam Knight
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Demario Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Michael Mayer
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tez Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ted Hurst
Dylan Sampson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keon Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kyren Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Derrick Henry
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dylan Sampson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Bam Knight
Greg Dulcich
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Greg Dulcich
vs
Demario Douglas
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Greg Dulcich
vs
Ted Hurst
Greg Dulcich
vs
Michael Mayer
Greg Dulcich
vs
Keon Coleman
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tez Johnson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Greg Dulcich
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Greg Dulcich
vs
Trey McBride
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brock Bowers
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tucker Kraft
Greg Dulcich
vs
Sam Laporta
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colby Parkinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Colby Parkinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Colby Parkinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Colby Parkinson
vs
AJ Barner
Colby Parkinson
vs
Darren Waller
Colby Parkinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Colby Parkinson
vs
Mason Taylor
Colby Parkinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Colby Parkinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tez Johnson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Colby Parkinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Colby Parkinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Colby Parkinson
vs
Trey McBride
Colby Parkinson
vs
Brock Bowers
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colby Parkinson
vs
Sam Laporta
Colby Parkinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Demario Douglas
vs
Bam Knight
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demario Douglas
vs
Ted Hurst
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Demario Douglas
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Monangai
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jake Ferguson
vs
Travis Hunter
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darius Cooper
Jake Ferguson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Justice Hill
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Jake Ferguson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keon Coleman
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Cameron Johnson

Cleared to Play Friday
Cason Wallace

to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Chet Holmgren

Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Gui Santos

Available Against Lakers
Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Tarik Biberovic

Out Again Friday
Santi Aldama

Ruled Out Against Houston
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Naji Marshall

Back in Action Versus Houston
Simone Fontecchio

Available Friday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Available for NBA Cup Opener
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Noah Clowney

Good to Go Friday
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Upgraded to Available Friday
AJ Dybantsa

to Remain on Minutes Restriction Friday
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Jalen Smith

Cleared to Play Friday
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
Jaylen Brown

Downgraded to Out for Friday's Matchup With Knicks
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Isaiah Joe

Unavailable on Friday
Ziaire Williams

Sidelined Again on Friday
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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