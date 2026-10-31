Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 8 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
November kicks off with a beautiful 11-game slate for the main DFS fantasy football contests on Sunday afternoon of Week 8. From the 22 teams taking the field, some strong wide receiver matchups stand out. Getting the right receiver at the right DFS salary is key to fantasy football success. Typically, wide receivers bring some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 8.
For Week 8, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
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Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Matchup: Dee Alford/Davison Igbinosun (Buffalo Bills)
Pricing: $7.2K DK, $8K FD
Zay Flowers is in our top matchups for the second straight week, as he continues to emerge as an elite weekly play. His salary is still barely in the top five at the position, but he has proven he can put together monster games with heavy usage.
This week, it also looks like he'll get Lamar Jackson back under center, which raises the upside of the offense as a whole, even though Flowers was also very productive with Tyler Huntley at QB.
Flowers has the fourth-highest target share in the NFL with 31.4% of the Ravens' targets this season. In his six games, he has a total of53 targets with at least nine targets in each of his last four matchups.
Against the Bengals last week, he snagged eight of his 11 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Zay Flowers house call!
CINvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VzU4Obs1Hv
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Flowers has the third-highest grade of all 115 receivers graded by PFF. He will take on the Bills on Sunday in a game that is tied for the highest point total on the slate. The Bills' secondary ranks 32nd of the 32 teams in the NFL, and Dee Alford ranks 99th of 106 graded CBs. Davison Igbinosun is slightly better at 89th of 106 graded CBs, but neither of them is close to Flowers' excellent grade.
It should be a favorable matchup to attack, and if Jackson is close to 100%, this could turn into a thrilling AFC matchup, like the one we got in Week 1 of last season, when the Bills beat the Ravens 41-40 and Flowers caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
He has an elite ceiling and a juicy matchup once again this week, making him my favorite pay-up play based on matchup.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchup: Kapena Gushiken (Indianapolis Colts)
Pricing: $6.5K DK, $7.2 FD
Parker Washington has also been a recurring figure in this post this season since he has such a high grade on PFF. He wasn't in last week's post since his Jaguars were on a bye, but he returns in a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 8.
In Week 6, Washington had only four catches for 64 yards, but he did get plenty of chances with 11 targets.
Parker Washington running like he's in a video game.
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/d0TUkqm4De
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
He and the Jags came up just short against the Texans in a division game and will look to bounce back as they return to Jacksonville and take on the Colts. Washington has four touchdowns on the season, including two scores in Week 5, when he racked up 33.4 DraftKings points, with a season-high 124 receiving yards.
Washington has the 13th-highest grade of the 115 WRs, and he'll be going primarily against Kapena Gushiken, who was a UDFA who was with the Eagles before joining the Colts and hasn't gotten enough snaps to be graded. He'll also face Charvarius Ward, whose coverage grade ranks 64th of 106 graded CBs.
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Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
Matchup: Taron Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders)
Pricing: $4.8K DK, $5.9K FD
Cooper has been outstanding in his two games since returning from an ankle injury that he sustained in Week 1. He has stepped right into an impact role and gets an excellent matchup this week against the Raiders, who rank 30th of the 32 teams in PFF's team coverage grades.
The Jets drafted Copper with a first-round pick out of Indiana, and he lived up to the hype with 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 while catching six of his seven targets. He followed that up with 115 yards and another touchdown in Week 7 against Miami, hauling in each of his five targets and making plays once he had the ball in his hands.
Here comes Omar Cooper Jr. 👀
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dSXEZjYYD4
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Cooper still doesn't have enough snaps yet to have a PFF grade, but he'll be in a favorable matchup this week against the Raiders' Taron Johnson, who ranks 74th out of 106 graded CBs.
In his limited action, 66% of his routes have come from the slot, and he has quickly become a favorite option for Geno Smith. Since the Raiders have struggled against slot receivers, Cooper should help Geno get some revenge against his former team with a big game on Sunday.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Matchup: Charles Woods (New England Patriots)
Pricing: $4.1K DK, $5.3K FD
Douglas is another rookie whose inaugural NFL season was derailed for a few weeks due to injury, but he's now back in a significant role. Douglas picked up his ankle injury in Week 2 and missed three games before a Week 6 bye set up his return in Week 7, when the Dolphins took on Cooper and the Jets.
Douglas had just two catches on three targets, but he took both of those catches for touchdowns and finished with a total of 70 yards.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Douglas looked like the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver before his injury and could quickly get back into that role now that he's ramping back up.
So far this season, Douglas ranks 33rd of 115 WRs on PFF, while he'll be matched up with Charles Woods, who is ranked 83rd of 106 CBs. The Patriots could use Christian Gonzalez against him as well, but even then, Douglas would have the ability to make plays since Gonzalez hasn't been quite as effective this season, with his PFF grade dropping from 75.1 to 63.0 so far this season.
Douglas and the Dolphins could have to throw a lot in their matchup against New England, since the Patriots have been putting plenty of points on the board in the last few weeks.
Efton Chism III, New England Patriots
Matchup: JuJu Brents/Jason Marshall Jr. (Miami Dolphins)
Pricing: $3.4K DK, $5K FD
On the other side of that AFC East matchup, the Patriots offense will be without some key pieces in Week 8 since Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) are on IR, and top receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) missed practice all week and is questionable.
If Brown is limited or out, Chism would move into an even bigger role along with DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. Chism played 63% of snaps in Week 7 against the Bears but only had one target and one catch for 16 yards. He did have two bigger games earlier this season when Brown was out, including this memorable touchdown snag against the Bills.
ARE YOU EFTON KIDDING ME!!!!!!!
📺 CBS https://t.co/dRQyU4Vbca
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 4, 2026
Chism followed that up with five catches for 57 yards against the Raiders the next week, but has been quiet in the two games since Brown returned to the lineup.
Even though he has only one total catch in his last two games, Chism still has a very high PFF grade, ranking 24th of 115 WRs. He'll be matched up against Jason Marshall (82nd of 106 CBs) and JuJu Brents (80th) if he lines up on the outside, and he could get another chance to step up this week, especially if Brown is out or limited.
Chism is a high-risk flier, but his PFF grade and favorable matchup indicate he has the upside to deliver a big game as a bargain option this week.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
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