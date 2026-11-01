RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 8 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
Fantasy football rankings are great, but projections are another resource that can help guide your start-sit calls. We're here to do just that with our Week 8 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see how key Week 8 players like Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Tre Tucker, Rachaad White, Chase Brown, Ollie Gordon II, Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Tony Pollard, and more are expected to perform.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|26.0
|271.7
|1.8
|0.6
|8.0
|46.2
|0.7
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|21.9
|21.4
|97.3
|0.8
|4.2
|36.4
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|21.4
|0.5
|3.2
|0.0
|8.6
|123.3
|0.7
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|20.9
|244.2
|1.8
|0.6
|6.6
|33.8
|0.3
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|20.9
|283.0
|2.1
|0.5
|3.0
|11.4
|0.2
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|20.7
|251.1
|1.8
|0.5
|5.3
|27.9
|0.3
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|20.6
|224.0
|1.6
|0.7
|7.9
|43.7
|0.4
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|20.5
|289.0
|2.0
|0.7
|2.9
|12.7
|0.1
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|20.5
|266.9
|1.9
|0.6
|4.3
|18.1
|0.3
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|20.3
|286.4
|2.0
|0.7
|3.3
|13.2
|0.2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|19.8
|18.6
|80.5
|0.7
|4.5
|40.2
|0.2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|19.2
|0.7
|4.3
|0.0
|8.3
|109.0
|0.6
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|19.1
|19.7
|98.1
|0.6
|3.4
|26.2
|0.2
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|18.1
|283.1
|1.8
|0.6
|1.6
|4.6
|0.1
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|18.1
|236.3
|1.5
|0.7
|5.6
|29.4
|0.2
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|18.0
|241.4
|1.6
|0.8
|4.8
|26.5
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|17.2
|0.3
|2.0
|0.0
|7.0
|92.9
|0.7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|17.2
|7.4
|91.7
|0.7
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|16.6
|263.0
|1.6
|0.7
|1.9
|5.2
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|16.3
|15.3
|70.9
|0.7
|3.1
|24.5
|0.2
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|16.2
|241.7
|1.6
|0.5
|2.0
|6.7
|0.0
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|16.1
|193.6
|1.2
|0.8
|7.1
|36.8
|0.3
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|16.1
|18.2
|86.8
|0.7
|2.1
|16.9
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|16.0
|17.7
|78.3
|0.8
|2.2
|14.2
|0.2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|16.0
|229.0
|1.3
|0.6
|3.7
|18.4
|0.1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|15.8
|0.2
|1.1
|0.0
|6.6
|93.0
|0.5
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|15.8
|19.2
|87.2
|0.8
|1.4
|10.9
|0.1
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|15.7
|6.3
|89.6
|0.6
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|15.6
|228.9
|1.5
|0.6
|2.3
|8.0
|0.1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|15.6
|7.8
|78.6
|0.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|15.6
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|7.0
|82.8
|0.6
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|15.5
|234.2
|1.5
|0.7
|2.7
|9.9
|0.1
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|15.5
|215.4
|1.6
|0.6
|2.0
|8.7
|0.1
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.4
|249.6
|1.5
|0.9
|2.1
|7.7
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|15.4
|216.0
|1.2
|0.7
|5.8
|24.2
|0.1
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|15.4
|226.6
|1.2
|0.8
|4.4
|17.6
|0.2
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|15.3
|207.3
|1.4
|0.9
|4.2
|21.6
|0.2
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|15.3
|19.0
|80.3
|0.5
|2.9
|21.3
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|15.3
|211.9
|1.2
|0.7
|5.4
|27.3
|0.2
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|14.5
|15.7
|68.4
|0.6
|2.3
|19.4
|0.2
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|14.4
|16.0
|68.8
|0.4
|3.2
|25.3
|0.1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|14.4
|15.6
|66.5
|0.6
|2.9
|21.2
|0.1
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|14.3
|5.9
|86.1
|0.5
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|14.3
|14.4
|59.7
|0.3
|3.9
|31.7
|0.2
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|14.2
|15.2
|70.1
|0.4
|2.8
|22.6
|0.2
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.1
|222.0
|1.3
|0.9
|3.3
|12.2
|0.1
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|13.9
|13.3
|57.4
|0.4
|3.9
|27.3
|0.2
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|13.7
|5.2
|78.1
|0.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|13.6
|6.5
|73.7
|0.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|13.5
|14.5
|62.1
|0.5
|3.0
|21.4
|0.1
|Tanner McKee
|PHI
|QB
|13.4
|209.4
|1.1
|0.7
|3.4
|11.0
|0.1
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|13.2
|201.1
|1.1
|0.7
|2.9
|13.7
|0.1
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|13.1
|5.2
|78.6
|0.4
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|13.1
|0.5
|3.0
|0.0
|4.8
|71.9
|0.5
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|12.9
|16.3
|71.8
|0.5
|1.8
|11.0
|0.1
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|12.8
|17.2
|73.4
|0.4
|2.3
|14.5
|0.1
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|12.5
|5.2
|68.8
|0.5
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|12.4
|14.4
|59.1
|0.4
|2.6
|17.7
|0.2
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|12.1
|5.2
|68.9
|0.4
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|11.7
|14.5
|61.3
|0.4
|2.2
|15.7
|0.1
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|11.6
|15.0
|64.6
|0.4
|1.8
|12.2
|0.1
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|11.5
|4.9
|61.6
|0.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|11.0
|12.2
|53.4
|0.3
|2.5
|18.5
|0.1
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.8
|0.8
|3.2
|0.0
|4.5
|59.6
|0.4
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|10.5
|0.2
|1.4
|0.0
|4.6
|59.3
|0.4
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|10.3
|5.0
|53.8
|0.4
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|10.2
|14.8
|52.9
|0.3
|2.2
|15.1
|0.1
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|9.9
|4.0
|57.4
|0.4
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|9.8
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|9.8
|1.4
|6.3
|0.0
|4.7
|47.4
|0.3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|9.7
|5.4
|52.4
|0.3
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|9.7
|11.3
|46.8
|0.3
|2.0
|15.3
|0.1
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|9.6
|4.9
|53.3
|0.3
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|9.6
|4.1
|56.0
|0.3
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.5
|1.2
|5.6
|0.0
|4.6
|49.8
|0.3
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|9.4
|0.4
|2.0
|0.0
|3.8
|56.5
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|9.4
|3.9
|51.3
|0.4
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|9.3
|3.7
|54.5
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|9.3
|5.2
|51.3
|0.3
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.2
|4.7
|50.8
|0.3
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|9.1
|3.9
|51.0
|0.3
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|9.1
|4.2
|46.7
|0.4
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|9.1
|4.4
|48.1
|0.3
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|9.1
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|9.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.0
|4.1
|51.6
|0.3
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.0
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|8.9
|10.6
|47.8
|0.4
|1.1
|8.2
|0.1
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|8.9
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|4.8
|49.1
|0.2
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|8.9
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|8.8
|4.5
|48.3
|0.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|8.8
|0.3
|1.9
|0.0
|3.5
|48.8
|0.3
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|8.8
|4.8
|44.9
|0.3
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|8.8
|3.8
|48.5
|0.3
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|8.8
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|8.7
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8.7
|4.2
|50.1
|0.3
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|8.7
|4.3
|49.6
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|8.7
|4.1
|47.0
|0.3
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|8.7
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|K
|8.6
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.6
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|8.6
|4.7
|48.4
|0.2
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|8.6
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|8.5
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|8.5
|4.0
|40.6
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.5
|4.4
|49.3
|0.2
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|8.4
|3.3
|48.6
|0.3
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|8.4
|3.7
|46.0
|0.3
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|8.3
|4.1
|48.3
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|8.3
|4.0
|45.7
|0.3
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|8.3
|10.2
|42.8
|0.3
|1.9
|12.2
|0.0
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|8.2
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|8.2
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|8.2
|10.7
|46.5
|0.3
|1.0
|6.6
|0.1
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|8.2
|3.7
|45.2
|0.3
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|8.2
|4.2
|46.5
|0.2
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|8.2
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|8.1
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|8.1
|6.5
|29.4
|0.3
|2.1
|15.9
|0.1
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|8.1
|10.7
|46.6
|0.3
|1.1
|8.1
|0.1
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|8.1
|3.9
|44.3
|0.3
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|8.0
|8.6
|37.7
|0.3
|1.5
|11.6
|0.1
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|8.0
|8.1
|36.3
|0.2
|2.1
|15.5
|0.1
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|8.0
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|7.9
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|7.8
|4.0
|42.2
|0.3
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|7.7
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|7.7
|8.0
|31.3
|0.2
|2.0
|14.4
|0.1
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|K
|7.6
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|7.6
|3.9
|42.2
|0.2
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|7.6
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|7.5
|2.8
|43.0
|0.3
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|7.5
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|7.4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|7.3
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|7.3
|3.1
|44.3
|0.2
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|7.3
|0.7
|4.1
|0.0
|3.4
|39.4
|0.2
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|7.2
|9.3
|39.0
|0.3
|1.1
|7.1
|0.0
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|7.2
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|7.2
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|7.1
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|7.1
|7.7
|33.1
|0.3
|1.3
|10.2
|0.1
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|7.1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|7.1
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|7.1
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|7.0
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|6.9
|2.6
|39.6
|0.3
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.9
|3.3
|36.1
|0.3
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|6.9
|3.3
|36.0
|0.3
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|6.8
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|6.8
|3.4
|37.3
|0.2
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|6.7
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|6.6
|3.0
|37.0
|0.2
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|6.6
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|6.5
|6.4
|27.3
|0.3
|1.3
|10.5
|0.1
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|6.5
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|6.4
|2.7
|35.7
|0.3
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|6.3
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|6.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|6.3
|4.8
|19.8
|0.1
|2.4
|16.5
|0.1
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|6.2
|Zane Gonzalez
|MIA
|K
|6.2
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|6.2
|3.0
|35.0
|0.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|6.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|6.1
|2.8
|34.5
|0.2
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|6.1
|3.2
|30.7
|0.2
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|6.1
|2.8
|33.3
|0.2
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|6.1
|7.4
|32.4
|0.4
|0.4
|2.9
|0.0
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|6.0
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|6.0
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|6.0
|3.5
|31.8
|0.2
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|6.0
|3.3
|34.0
|0.2
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|6.0
|2.5
|34.7
|0.2
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|6.0
|2.4
|34.6
|0.2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|6.0
|2.6
|28.7
|0.3
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.9
|0.6
|2.3
|0.0
|3.0
|30.6
|0.2
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|5.9
|5.2
|21.4
|0.1
|2.1
|15.3
|0.1
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|5.9
|2.6
|29.8
|0.3
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|5.9
|3.4
|31.4
|0.2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|5.9
|Elijah Mitchell
|PHI
|RB
|5.7
|7.2
|29.9
|0.2
|1.3
|8.3
|0.0
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|5.6
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|5.6
|2.4
|31.3
|0.2
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|5.6
|2.4
|34.2
|0.2
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|WR
|5.6
|2.7
|33.1
|0.2
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|5.4
|2.4
|30.8
|0.2
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|5.4
|6.4
|25.9
|0.1
|1.6
|10.4
|0.0
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|5.3
|2.7
|29.7
|0.2
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|5.3
|2.6
|30.8
|0.2
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|5.2
|5.6
|23.5
|0.3
|0.7
|4.9
|0.0
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|5.2
|3.0
|13.6
|0.1
|2.1
|16.1
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|5.2
|6.6
|29.2
|0.2
|0.5
|4.0
|0.0
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|31.0
|0.1
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5.0
|4.8
|19.1
|0.1
|1.9
|12.6
|0.1
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|5.0
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|4.9
|Reggie Virgil
|ARI
|WR
|4.9
|2.3
|31.1
|0.1
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|4.9
|2.4
|26.4
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|4.9
|2.3
|24.6
|0.2
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|4.8
|1.8
|26.7
|0.2
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|4.8
|2.4
|21.3
|0.3
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|4.8
|2.1
|26.8
|0.2
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|4.8
|2.2
|27.2
|0.2
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|4.8
|1.9
|28.4
|0.2
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|4.7
|2.0
|28.4
|0.2
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|4.6
|1.9
|23.7
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|4.6
|3.1
|21.3
|0.2
|Josh Cuevas
|BAL
|TE
|4.6
|2.2
|25.2
|0.2
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|4.5
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|4.5
|1.9
|25.5
|0.2
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|4.5
|2.2
|23.2
|0.2
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|4.5
|2.5
|23.9
|0.1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|4.5
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|4.4
|2.3
|21.9
|0.2
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4.4
|1.9
|7.8
|0.0
|2.0
|17.5
|0.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|4.4
|2.2
|26.5
|0.1
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|4.3
|1.7
|24.4
|0.2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|4.3
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|4.2
|4.0
|17.6
|0.2
|0.9
|5.6
|0.0
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|4.2
|5.6
|22.1
|0.1
|1.0
|6.7
|0.0
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|4.2
|2.4
|22.2
|0.1
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|4.2
|2.4
|21.8
|0.1
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|4.1
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|4.1
|1.7
|23.3
|0.2
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|4.1
|5.5
|22.9
|0.2
|0.4
|3.4
|0.0
|Tyler Goodson
|DAL
|RB
|4.0
|4.6
|20.4
|0.2
|0.7
|5.2
|0.0
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|4.0
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.9
|1.6
|22.8
|0.1
|Marquise Brown
|PHI
|WR
|3.8
|1.9
|21.2
|0.1
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|3.8
|Khalil Herbert
|ATL
|RB
|3.7
|4.1
|17.2
|0.1
|0.7
|5.0
|0.1
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|3.7
|1.9
|22.2
|0.1
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|3.7
|2.4
|9.3
|0.1
|1.4
|12.4
|0.1
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|DEN
|WR
|3.7
|2.0
|21.2
|0.1
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|20.5
|0.1
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|3.6
|3.1
|12.5
|0.1
|1.0
|8.1
|0.1
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|3.6
|1.6
|20.1
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|3.6
|1.6
|18.9
|0.2
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|RB
|3.5
|4.2
|17.4
|0.1
|0.9
|5.6
|0.0
|Jeremy McNichols
|WAS
|RB
|3.5
|4.5
|18.8
|0.2
|0.5
|3.1
|0.0
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|3.5
|1.5
|21.0
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.3
|1.4
|15.6
|0.2
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.3
|1.8
|18.5
|0.1
|Elijah Moore
|PHI
|WR
|3.2
|1.6
|18.9
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|3.0
|3.6
|14.1
|0.1
|0.6
|4.5
|0.0
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|2.9
|1.4
|16.7
|0.1
|Michael Carter
|TEN
|RB
|2.8
|3.5
|13.4
|0.1
|0.9
|4.9
|0.0
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.7
|1.4
|14.2
|0.1
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|2.7
|1.3
|14.2
|0.1
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|2.6
|1.1
|15.6
|0.1
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|15.1
|0.1
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|2.5
|1.0
|13.8
|0.1
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|2.5
|1.0
|12.8
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|2.4
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|1.0
|11.3
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|12.1
|0.1
|Sam Roush
|CHI
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|12.5
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.4
|1.3
|12.8
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.2
|1.1
|10.9
|0.1
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|11.9
|0.1
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|2.1
|2.3
|8.7
|0.2
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|Mitch Tinsley
|CIN
|WR
|2.0
|0.8
|10.7
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|8.7
|0.1
|Will Mallory
|IND
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|11.9
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|1.9
|2.9
|11.1
|0.0
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|1.9
|0.9
|10.7
|0.1
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|1.8
|1.5
|5.9
|0.1
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|Jordan Whittington
|LAR
|WR
|1.8
|0.8
|11.4
|0.0
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|8.0
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|1.6
|0.7
|7.9
|0.1
|Eli Stowers
|PHI
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|8.3
|0.0
|Deion Burks
|IND
|WR
|1.5
|0.6
|8.3
|0.1
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|LV
|WR
|1.5
|0.7
|8.6
|0.1
|Zavion Thomas
|CHI
|WR
|1.4
|0.4
|1.7
|0.0
|0.5
|6.9
|0.0
|Gavin Bartholomew
|MIN
|TE
|1.4
|0.7
|7.5
|0.1
|Cody Schrader
|DEN
|RB
|1.4
|1.6
|6.1
|0.1
|0.4
|2.7
|0.0
|Simi Fehoko
|ARI
|WR
|1.3
|0.5
|7.5
|0.1
|Eric Saubert
|SEA
|TE
|1.3
|0.7
|6.6
|0.1
|Jaydon Blue
|PHI
|RB
|1.3
|1.8
|7.0
|0.1
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.3
|0.5
|5.3
|0.1
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|1.3
|0.7
|6.7
|0.1
|Jonathan Mingo
|DAL
|WR
|1.2
|0.6
|7.7
|0.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|1.2
|1.1
|4.5
|0.0
|0.4
|2.7
|0.0
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|TE
|1.2
|0.7
|6.3
|0.0
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|1.2
|0.4
|7.4
|0.0
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|7.6
|0.0
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|LAC
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|6.5
|0.0
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|6.1
|0.0
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|1.1
|0.5
|5.5
|0.1
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|TE
|1.1
|0.6
|5.8
|0.0
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|5.7
|0.0
|Ryan Miller
|NE
|WR
|1.1
|0.5
|7.1
|0.0
|Ben Skowronek
|PIT
|WR
|1.1
|0.5
|6.6
|0.0
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|1.1
|0.6
|2.6
|0.0
|0.5
|3.3
|0.0
|Andrew Armstrong
|KC
|WR
|1.1
|0.5
|6.0
|0.0
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|6.1
|0.0
|Teagan Quitoriano
|ARI
|TE
|1.0
|0.5
|5.3
|0.0
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|6.3
|0.0
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|1.0
|0.6
|2.7
|0.0
|0.5
|3.9
|0.0
|Brandon Smith
|PIT
|WR
|0.9
|0.4
|4.8
|0.0
Week 8 Fantasy Football Outlooks
DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Baltimore Ravens despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Moore has been dealing with a shoulder issue since Week 2, and it sidelined him entirely for the Bills' last two games. However, it sounds like he has turned a corner and is healthy enough to play this weekend. This is great news for the Bills and fantasy managers, as Moore is Josh Allen's No. 1 target on offense.
Across the two games where he's been fully healthy this year, he is averaging 5.5 catches, 83.5 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns. This week, he ranks as a low-end WR2 option against a Ravens defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2027.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Meyers had been listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice, but ultimately, the injury won't sideline him for this week's divisional battle. Prior to the Jaguars' Week 7 bye, Meyers had a solid showing in London with 10 targets, five catches, and a season-high 83 receiving yards against the Houston Texans.
He has carved out a sizable role with Brian Thomas Jr. seemingly in the doghouse, as Meyers is now the clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Parker Washington in Jacksonville. He should continue to rank as a solid WR3 option in fantasy football ahead of Sunday's matchup against a Colts team that has already started to trade away players on both sides of the ball.
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is "trending in the right direction to play" against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Waddle, who has not missed a game this season, is officially listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. Denver will be grateful to have their top receiver available for a key battle against the division-leading Chiefs, but it's also worth acknowledging that Waddle has been quite disappointing during his first year with the Broncos.
Despite optimism that playing in a potent offense would unlock his true potential, Waddle ranks as the overall WR36 in PPR leagues with a modest 26 catches, 276 yards, and one touchdown through seven games. Managers should temper expectations for Week 1; the last time Waddle played against the Chiefs, he caught just one pass for two yards.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Braelon Allen is expected to start again in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Allen has operated as the lead back for the last four weeks with Breece Hall (quad) sidelined, and that trend will continue on Sunday afternoon. Rapoport's report doesn't explicitly say that Hall will be inactive, but it certainly seems to be heading in that direction. At the very least, even if Hall suits up, he'll have reduced volume and will cede the lead-back role to Allen.
The Jets are fortunate that Allen has played so well lately, allowing them to be extra cautious with Hall's recovery. Across his four starts, the 22-year-old has totaled 72 carries, 357 rushing yards, 15 catches, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He ranks as a solid RB2 option against a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland retains his high-end upside despite an unfavorable matchup with the hosting Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. After an ice-cold start to the season, the second-year pro out of Michigan has increased his involvement, logging at least seven targets and six receptions in three of his last four appearances. In stark contrast to the beginning of the campaign, Loveland has drawn more designed looks and started to heat up with a minor target consolidation.
This Monday's contest will afford him no favors, as Seattle has been unkind to fantasy tight ends (third-fewest PPR points per game) and pass attacks overall. Even so, the 22-year-old has been fantasy's second-highest-scoring asset at his position since the start of Week 6, and preserves his high ceiling with a team-high 19 targets over that span. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE6 ahead of this weekend's festivities.
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