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Updated Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, K

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Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 8 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

Fantasy football rankings are great, but projections are another resource that can help guide your start-sit calls. We're here to do just that with our Week 8 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see how key Week 8 players like Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Tre Tucker, Rachaad White, Chase Brown, Ollie Gordon II, Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Tony Pollard, and more are expected to perform.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 26.0 271.7 1.8 0.6 8.0 46.2 0.7
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 21.9 21.4 97.3 0.8 4.2 36.4 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 21.4 0.5 3.2 0.0 8.6 123.3 0.7
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 20.9 244.2 1.8 0.6 6.6 33.8 0.3
Joe Burrow CIN QB 20.9 283.0 2.1 0.5 3.0 11.4 0.2
Drake Maye NE QB 20.7 251.1 1.8 0.5 5.3 27.9 0.3
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 20.6 224.0 1.6 0.7 7.9 43.7 0.4
Dak Prescott DAL QB 20.5 289.0 2.0 0.7 2.9 12.7 0.1
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 20.5 266.9 1.9 0.6 4.3 18.1 0.3
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 20.3 286.4 2.0 0.7 3.3 13.2 0.2
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 19.8 18.6 80.5 0.7 4.5 40.2 0.2
Puka Nacua LAR WR 19.2 0.7 4.3 0.0 8.3 109.0 0.6
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 19.1 19.7 98.1 0.6 3.4 26.2 0.2
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 18.1 283.1 1.8 0.6 1.6 4.6 0.1
Caleb Williams CHI QB 18.1 236.3 1.5 0.7 5.6 29.4 0.2
Kyler Murray MIN QB 18.0 241.4 1.6 0.8 4.8 26.5 0.1
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 17.2 0.3 2.0 0.0 7.0 92.9 0.7
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 17.2 7.4 91.7 0.7
Jared Goff DET QB 16.6 263.0 1.6 0.7 1.9 5.2 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 16.3 15.3 70.9 0.7 3.1 24.5 0.2
Kirk Cousins LV QB 16.2 241.7 1.6 0.5 2.0 6.7 0.0
Malik Willis MIA QB 16.1 193.6 1.2 0.8 7.1 36.8 0.3
James Cook III BUF RB 16.1 18.2 86.8 0.7 2.1 16.9 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 16.0 17.7 78.3 0.8 2.2 14.2 0.2
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 16.0 229.0 1.3 0.6 3.7 18.4 0.1
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 15.8 0.2 1.1 0.0 6.6 93.0 0.5
Derrick Henry BAL RB 15.8 19.2 87.2 0.8 1.4 10.9 0.1
Zay Flowers BAL WR 15.7 6.3 89.6 0.6
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 15.6 228.9 1.5 0.6 2.3 8.0 0.1
Trey McBride ARI TE 15.6 7.8 78.6 0.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 15.6 0.2 1.5 0.0 7.0 82.8 0.6
Geno Smith NYJ QB 15.5 234.2 1.5 0.7 2.7 9.9 0.1
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 15.5 215.4 1.6 0.6 2.0 8.7 0.1
Sam Darnold SEA QB 15.4 249.6 1.5 0.9 2.1 7.7 0.1
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 15.4 216.0 1.2 0.7 5.8 24.2 0.1
Bo Nix DEN QB 15.4 226.6 1.2 0.8 4.4 17.6 0.2
Baker Mayfield TB QB 15.3 207.3 1.4 0.9 4.2 21.6 0.2
Bucky Irving TB RB 15.3 19.0 80.3 0.5 2.9 21.3 0.2
Justin Herbert LAC QB 15.3 211.9 1.2 0.7 5.4 27.3 0.2
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 14.5 15.7 68.4 0.6 2.3 19.4 0.2
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 14.4 16.0 68.8 0.4 3.2 25.3 0.1
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 14.4 15.6 66.5 0.6 2.9 21.2 0.1
Drake London ATL WR 14.3 5.9 86.1 0.5
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 14.3 14.4 59.7 0.3 3.9 31.7 0.2
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 14.2 15.2 70.1 0.4 2.8 22.6 0.2
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.1 222.0 1.3 0.9 3.3 12.2 0.1
Chase Brown CIN RB 13.9 13.3 57.4 0.4 3.9 27.3 0.2
Tee Higgins CIN WR 13.7 5.2 78.1 0.5
Brock Bowers LV TE 13.6 6.5 73.7 0.5
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 13.5 14.5 62.1 0.5 3.0 21.4 0.1
Tanner McKee PHI QB 13.4 209.4 1.1 0.7 3.4 11.0 0.1
Cam Ward TEN QB 13.2 201.1 1.1 0.7 2.9 13.7 0.1
George Pickens DAL WR 13.1 5.2 78.6 0.4
Parker Washington JAX WR 13.1 0.5 3.0 0.0 4.8 71.9 0.5
Jordan Mason MIN RB 12.9 16.3 71.8 0.5 1.8 11.0 0.1
Tony Pollard TEN RB 12.8 17.2 73.4 0.4 2.3 14.5 0.1
Michael Wilson ARI WR 12.5 5.2 68.8 0.5
Rachaad White WAS RB 12.4 14.4 59.1 0.4 2.6 17.7 0.2
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 12.1 5.2 68.9 0.4
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 11.7 14.5 61.3 0.4 2.2 15.7 0.1
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 11.6 15.0 64.6 0.4 1.8 12.2 0.1
DJ Moore BUF WR 11.5 4.9 61.6 0.5
Breece Hall NYJ RB 11.0 12.2 53.4 0.3 2.5 18.5 0.1
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.8 0.8 3.2 0.0 4.5 59.6 0.4
Rashee Rice KC WR 10.5 0.2 1.4 0.0 4.6 59.3 0.4
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 10.3 5.0 53.8 0.4
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 10.2 14.8 52.9 0.3 2.2 15.1 0.1
DK Metcalf PIT WR 9.9 4.0 57.4 0.4
Will Reichard MIN K 9.8
Malik Washington MIA WR 9.8 1.4 6.3 0.0 4.7 47.4 0.3
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 9.7 5.4 52.4 0.3
Jonah Coleman DEN RB 9.7 11.3 46.8 0.3 2.0 15.3 0.1
Colston Loveland CHI TE 9.6 4.9 53.3 0.3
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 9.6 4.1 56.0 0.3
KC Concepcion CLE WR 9.5 1.2 5.6 0.0 4.6 49.8 0.3
Jameson Williams DET WR 9.4 0.4 2.0 0.0 3.8 56.5 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 9.4 3.9 51.3 0.4
Denzel Boston CLE WR 9.3 3.7 54.5 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 9.3 5.2 51.3 0.3
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.2 4.7 50.8 0.3
Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ WR 9.1 3.9 51.0 0.3
Hunter Henry NE TE 9.1 4.2 46.7 0.4
Germie Bernard PIT WR 9.1 4.4 48.1 0.3
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 9.1
Spencer Shrader IND K 9.0
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.0 4.1 51.6 0.3
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9.0
Blake Corum LAR RB 8.9 10.6 47.8 0.4 1.1 8.2 0.1
Makai Lemon PHI WR 8.9 0.2 0.8 0.0 4.8 49.1 0.2
Evan McPherson CIN K 8.9
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 8.8 4.5 48.3 0.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 8.8 0.3 1.9 0.0 3.5 48.8 0.3
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 8.8 4.8 44.9 0.3
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 8.8 3.8 48.5 0.3
Chase McLaughlin TB K 8.8
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX DST 8.7
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 8.7 4.2 50.1 0.3
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 8.7 4.3 49.6 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 8.7 4.1 47.0 0.3
Cam Little JAX K 8.7
Tyler Loop BAL K 8.6
Jason Myers SEA K 8.6
Keenan Allen IND WR 8.6 4.7 48.4 0.2
Jake Bates DET K 8.6
Tyler Bass BUF K 8.5
Tyler Warren IND TE 8.5 4.0 40.6 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 8.5 4.4 49.3 0.2
Rome Odunze CHI WR 8.4 3.3 48.6 0.3
Antonio Williams WAS WR 8.4 3.7 46.0 0.3
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 8.3 4.1 48.3 0.2
Brenton Strange JAX TE 8.3 4.0 45.7 0.3
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 8.3 10.2 42.8 0.3 1.9 12.2 0.0
Matt Gay LV K 8.2
Cairo Santos CHI K 8.2
Zach Charbonnet SEA RB 8.2 10.7 46.5 0.3 1.0 6.6 0.1
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 8.2 3.7 45.2 0.3
Josh Downs IND WR 8.2 4.2 46.5 0.2
Chris Boswell PIT K 8.2
Chad Ryland ARI K 8.1
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 8.1 6.5 29.4 0.3 2.1 15.9 0.1
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 8.1 10.7 46.6 0.3 1.1 8.1 0.1
DeMario Douglas NE WR 8.1 3.9 44.3 0.3
Bam Knight ARI RB 8.0 8.6 37.7 0.3 1.5 11.6 0.1
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 8.0 8.1 36.3 0.2 2.1 15.5 0.1
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 8.0
Drew Stevens WAS K 7.9
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 7.8 4.0 42.2 0.3
New England Patriots NE DST 7.7
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 7.7 8.0 31.3 0.2 2.0 14.4 0.1
Brandon McManus LAR K 7.6
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 7.6 3.9 42.2 0.2
Nick Folk ATL K 7.6
Tez Johnson TB WR 7.5 2.8 43.0 0.3
Harrison Butker KC K 7.5
Wil Lutz DEN K 7.4
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST 7.3
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 7.3 3.1 44.3 0.2
Xavier Worthy KC WR 7.3 0.7 4.1 0.0 3.4 39.4 0.2
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 7.2 9.3 39.0 0.3 1.1 7.1 0.0
Andy Borregales NE K 7.2
Denver Broncos DEN DST 7.2
Andre Szmyt CLE K 7.1
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 7.1 7.7 33.1 0.3 1.3 10.2 0.1
Jason Sanders NYJ K 7.1
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 7.1
Washington Commanders WAS DST 7.1
Cleveland Browns CLE DST 7.0
Ted Hurst TB WR 6.9 2.6 39.6 0.3
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 6.9 3.3 36.1 0.3
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 6.9 3.3 36.0 0.3
Cameron Dicker LAC K 6.8
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 6.8 3.4 37.3 0.2
Joey Slye TEN K 6.7
Efton Chism III NE WR 6.6 3.0 37.0 0.2
Chicago Bears CHI DST 6.6
Samaje Perine CIN RB 6.5 6.4 27.3 0.3 1.3 10.5 0.1
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 6.5
Ja'Kobi Lane BAL WR 6.4 2.7 35.7 0.3
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 6.3
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 6.3
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 6.3 4.8 19.8 0.1 2.4 16.5 0.1
Jake Elliott PHI K 6.2
Zane Gonzalez MIA K 6.2
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 6.2 3.0 35.0 0.2
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 6.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 6.1 2.8 34.5 0.2
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 6.1 3.2 30.7 0.2
Eli Raridon NE TE 6.1 2.8 33.3 0.2
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 6.1 7.4 32.4 0.4 0.4 2.9 0.0
New York Jets NYJ DST 6.0
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 6.0
Cade Otton TB TE 6.0 3.5 31.8 0.2
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 6.0 3.3 34.0 0.2
Kyle Williams NE WR 6.0 2.5 34.7 0.2
Keon Coleman BUF WR 6.0 2.4 34.6 0.2
Mark Andrews BAL TE 6.0 2.6 28.7 0.3
AJ Barner SEA TE 5.9 0.6 2.3 0.0 3.0 30.6 0.2
Dylan Sampson CLE RB 5.9 5.2 21.4 0.1 2.1 15.3 0.1
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 5.9 2.6 29.8 0.3
Michael Mayer LV TE 5.9 3.4 31.4 0.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 5.9
Elijah Mitchell PHI RB 5.7 7.2 29.9 0.2 1.3 8.3 0.0
Detroit Lions DET DST 5.6
Treylon Burks WAS WR 5.6 2.4 31.3 0.2
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 5.6 2.4 34.2 0.2
Tre' Harris LAC WR 5.6 2.7 33.1 0.2
Darius Cooper PHI WR 5.4 2.4 30.8 0.2
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 5.4 6.4 25.9 0.1 1.6 10.4 0.0
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 5.3 2.7 29.7 0.2
Troy Franklin DEN WR 5.3 2.6 30.8 0.2
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 5.2 5.6 23.5 0.3 0.7 4.9 0.0
Justice Hill BAL RB 5.2 3.0 13.6 0.1 2.1 16.1 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 5.2 6.6 29.2 0.2 0.5 4.0 0.0
Tory Horton SEA WR 5.1 2.3 31.0 0.1
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5.0 4.8 19.1 0.1 1.9 12.6 0.1
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 5.0
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 4.9
Reggie Virgil ARI WR 4.9 2.3 31.1 0.1
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 4.9 2.4 26.4 0.2
Darnell Washington PIT TE 4.9 2.3 24.6 0.2
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 4.8 1.8 26.7 0.2
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 4.8 2.4 21.3 0.3
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 4.8 2.1 26.8 0.2
Chris Bell MIA WR 4.8 2.2 27.2 0.2
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 4.8 1.9 28.4 0.2
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 4.7 2.0 28.4 0.2
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 4.6 1.9 23.7 0.2
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 4.6 3.1 21.3 0.2
Josh Cuevas BAL TE 4.6 2.2 25.2 0.2
Indianapolis Colts IND DST 4.5
Travis Hunter JAX WR 4.5 1.9 25.5 0.2
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 4.5 2.2 23.2 0.2
Evan Engram DEN TE 4.5 2.5 23.9 0.1
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 4.5
Davis Allen LAR TE 4.4 2.3 21.9 0.2
Ty Johnson BUF RB 4.4 1.9 7.8 0.0 2.0 17.5 0.1
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 4.4 2.2 26.5 0.1
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 4.3 1.7 24.4 0.2
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 4.3
Jadarian Price SEA RB 4.2 4.0 17.6 0.2 0.9 5.6 0.0
Seth McGowan IND RB 4.2 5.6 22.1 0.1 1.0 6.7 0.0
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 4.2 2.4 22.2 0.1
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 4.2 2.4 21.8 0.1
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 4.1
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 4.1 1.7 23.3 0.2
Corey Kiner NE RB 4.1 5.5 22.9 0.2 0.4 3.4 0.0
Tyler Goodson DAL RB 4.0 4.6 20.4 0.2 0.7 5.2 0.0
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 4.0
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.9 1.6 22.8 0.1
Marquise Brown PHI WR 3.8 1.9 21.2 0.1
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 3.8
Khalil Herbert ATL RB 3.7 4.1 17.2 0.1 0.7 5.0 0.1
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 3.7 1.9 22.2 0.1
Emmett Johnson KC RB 3.7 2.4 9.3 0.1 1.4 12.4 0.1
Lil'Jordan Humphrey DEN WR 3.7 2.0 21.2 0.1
Jalen Nailor LV WR 3.7 1.7 20.5 0.1
Austin Ekeler WAS RB 3.6 3.1 12.5 0.1 1.0 8.1 0.1
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 3.6 1.6 20.1 0.1
Josh Cameron JAX WR 3.6 1.6 18.9 0.2
Roschon Johnson CHI RB 3.5 4.2 17.4 0.1 0.9 5.6 0.0
Jeremy McNichols WAS RB 3.5 4.5 18.8 0.2 0.5 3.1 0.0
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 3.5 1.5 21.0 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 3.3 1.4 15.6 0.2
Noah Gray KC TE 3.3 1.8 18.5 0.1
Elijah Moore PHI WR 3.2 1.6 18.9 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 3.0 3.6 14.1 0.1 0.6 4.5 0.0
Chimere Dike TEN WR 2.9 1.4 16.7 0.1
Michael Carter TEN RB 2.8 3.5 13.4 0.1 0.9 4.9 0.0
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.7 1.4 14.2 0.1
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 2.7 1.3 14.2 0.1
Tutu Atwell LAR WR 2.6 1.1 15.6 0.1
Dyami Brown WAS WR 2.6 1.2 15.1 0.1
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 2.5 1.0 13.8 0.1
Cody White LV WR 2.5 1.0 12.8 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 2.4 0.3 1.3 0.0 1.0 11.3 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.4 1.2 12.1 0.1
Sam Roush CHI TE 2.4 1.2 12.5 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.4 1.3 12.8 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.2 1.1 10.9 0.1
Jalen Royals KC WR 2.2 1.0 11.9 0.1
Sean Tucker TB RB 2.1 2.3 8.7 0.2 0.2 0.9 0.0
Mitch Tinsley CIN WR 2.0 0.8 10.7 0.1
Drew Sample CIN TE 2.0 1.1 8.7 0.1
Will Mallory IND TE 2.0 1.1 11.9 0.1
Sione Vaki DET RB 1.9 2.9 11.1 0.0 0.4 2.8 0.0
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 1.9 0.9 10.7 0.1
George Holani SEA RB 1.8 1.5 5.9 0.1 0.4 2.5 0.0
Jordan Whittington LAR WR 1.8 0.8 11.4 0.0
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 1.8 0.9 8.0 0.1
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 1.6 0.7 7.9 0.1
Eli Stowers PHI TE 1.5 0.8 8.3 0.0
Deion Burks IND WR 1.5 0.6 8.3 0.1
Dont'e Thornton Jr. LV WR 1.5 0.7 8.6 0.1
Zavion Thomas CHI WR 1.4 0.4 1.7 0.0 0.5 6.9 0.0
Gavin Bartholomew MIN TE 1.4 0.7 7.5 0.1
Cody Schrader DEN RB 1.4 1.6 6.1 0.1 0.4 2.7 0.0
Simi Fehoko ARI WR 1.3 0.5 7.5 0.1
Eric Saubert SEA TE 1.3 0.7 6.6 0.1
Jaydon Blue PHI RB 1.3 1.8 7.0 0.1 0.2 1.2 0.0
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 1.3 0.5 5.3 0.1
Mo Alie-Cox IND TE 1.3 0.7 6.7 0.1
Jonathan Mingo DAL WR 1.2 0.6 7.7 0.0
Ray Davis BUF RB 1.2 1.1 4.5 0.0 0.4 2.7 0.0
Jackson Hawes BUF TE 1.2 0.7 6.3 0.0
Devontez Walker BAL WR 1.2 0.4 7.4 0.0
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 1.2 0.5 7.6 0.0
Keandre Lambert-Smith LAC WR 1.2 0.5 6.5 0.0
Brock Wright DET TE 1.1 0.7 6.1 0.0
John Bates WAS TE 1.1 0.5 5.5 0.1
Luke Schoonmaker DAL TE 1.1 0.6 5.8 0.0
Will Kacmarek MIA TE 1.1 0.7 5.7 0.0
Ryan Miller NE WR 1.1 0.5 7.1 0.0
Ben Skowronek PIT WR 1.1 0.5 6.6 0.0
LeQuint Allen Jr. JAX RB 1.1 0.6 2.6 0.0 0.5 3.3 0.0
Andrew Armstrong KC WR 1.1 0.5 6.0 0.0
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.1 0.7 6.1 0.0
Teagan Quitoriano ARI TE 1.0 0.5 5.3 0.0
Tai Felton MIN WR 1.0 0.5 6.3 0.0
Hunter Luepke DAL RB 1.0 0.6 2.7 0.0 0.5 3.9 0.0
Brandon Smith PIT WR 0.9 0.4 4.8 0.0

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Outlooks

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Baltimore Ravens despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Moore has been dealing with a shoulder issue since Week 2, and it sidelined him entirely for the Bills' last two games. However, it sounds like he has turned a corner and is healthy enough to play this weekend. This is great news for the Bills and fantasy managers, as Moore is Josh Allen's No. 1 target on offense.

Across the two games where he's been fully healthy this year, he is averaging 5.5 catches, 83.5 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns. This week, he ranks as a low-end WR2 option against a Ravens defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2027.

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Meyers had been listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice, but ultimately, the injury won't sideline him for this week's divisional battle. Prior to the Jaguars' Week 7 bye, Meyers had a solid showing in London with 10 targets, five catches, and a season-high 83 receiving yards against the Houston Texans.

He has carved out a sizable role with Brian Thomas Jr. seemingly in the doghouse, as Meyers is now the clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Parker Washington in Jacksonville. He should continue to rank as a solid WR3 option in fantasy football ahead of Sunday's matchup against a Colts team that has already started to trade away players on both sides of the ball.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is "trending in the right direction to play" against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Waddle, who has not missed a game this season, is officially listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. Denver will be grateful to have their top receiver available for a key battle against the division-leading Chiefs, but it's also worth acknowledging that Waddle has been quite disappointing during his first year with the Broncos.

Despite optimism that playing in a potent offense would unlock his true potential, Waddle ranks as the overall WR36 in PPR leagues with a modest 26 catches, 276 yards, and one touchdown through seven games. Managers should temper expectations for Week 1; the last time Waddle played against the Chiefs, he caught just one pass for two yards.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen is expected to start again in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Allen has operated as the lead back for the last four weeks with Breece Hall (quad) sidelined, and that trend will continue on Sunday afternoon. Rapoport's report doesn't explicitly say that Hall will be inactive, but it certainly seems to be heading in that direction. At the very least, even if Hall suits up, he'll have reduced volume and will cede the lead-back role to Allen.

The Jets are fortunate that Allen has played so well lately, allowing them to be extra cautious with Hall's recovery. Across his four starts, the 22-year-old has totaled 72 carries, 357 rushing yards, 15 catches, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He ranks as a solid RB2 option against a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland retains his high-end upside despite an unfavorable matchup with the hosting Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. After an ice-cold start to the season, the second-year pro out of Michigan has increased his involvement, logging at least seven targets and six receptions in three of his last four appearances. In stark contrast to the beginning of the campaign, Loveland has drawn more designed looks and started to heat up with a minor target consolidation.

This Monday's contest will afford him no favors, as Seattle has been unkind to fantasy tight ends (third-fewest PPR points per game) and pass attacks overall. Even so, the 22-year-old has been fantasy's second-highest-scoring asset at his position since the start of Week 6, and preserves his high ceiling with a team-high 19 targets over that span. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE6 ahead of this weekend's festivities.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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