Breece Hall Not Expected to Play in Week 8

Nov 1, 2026, 8:50 AM ET

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby "doesn't want to go anywhere," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Additionally, Schefter reports that the Raiders "currently have no plans of trading him." Last year around this time, there was speculation that Crosby could be dealt, and he even requested a trade following the 2025 season. That led to the framework of a deal with the Ravens that ultimately fell through due to a failed physical. However, all is now quiet on the trade front, as the Raiders want to keep Crosby beyond the 2026 trade deadline, and the talented defender is satisfied staying in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old has continued to disrupt the offensive backfield this season, racking up 18 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His presence will be key down the stretch for the 3-4 Raiders, who are technically still in the mix for a playoff spot despite losing four games in a row.