Luther Burden III a Fine Play in Tough Draw
Nov 1, 2026, 8:11 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III presents with slightly less upside for this week's road clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Burden has really emerged as a weapon in Chicago's offense, despite consistently working under 70% of the team's snaps in a given week. In last Thursday's victory over New England, the 22-year-old looked on track for massive fantasy output with a four-catch, 130-yard first half, though his line stalled there. It could have been a bigger night, but it offers a glimpse of Burden's potential week-winning upside as a key piece of Chicago's attack. He and the Bears' wideouts won't have it easy against the league's No. 1 pass defense in Week 9, as Seattle has yielded just four touchdowns, 642 yards, and the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers. Either way, Burden will still get his targets and offers the most post-catch upside of any Chicago pass catcher. The University of Missouri alum is RotoBaller's PPR WR18 for this week's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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D'Andre Swift Slides Into RB2 Territory for MNF
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:02 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift experiences a hit in value ahead of his team's outing with the hosting Seattle Seahawks. Swift has been one of fantasy's more consistent backs thus far, as he failed to reach double-digit PPR output in just one appearance - a Week 5 loss to the Packers in which he participated in 35% of Chicago's snaps. The veteran is a sound asset for owners because of his volume and touchdown upside in an excellent scheme. However, he'll face a stiff test this weekend in the Seahawks' rush defense. For what it's worth, Seattle is a more favorable matchup on the ground than through the air, but that's just splitting hairs for a team that ranks first in total defense (233.9 yards per game). With teammate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) shelved for a fourth straight game, Swift should continue to see the lion's share of touches. He's RotoBaller's PPR RB16 with the undesirable draw on tap.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams a Risky QB1 Vs. Seattle
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 7:55 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams carries more risk than usual in this Monday night road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams has been excellent since returning from a hamstring injury, posting over 300 passing yards in each of his two starts with a 3:0 TD:INT ratio and a 75% completion rate. Chicago's offense is on a heater, but they'll be tested in Week 9 by the hosting Seahawks' defense. Seattle's unit has carried over its unrelenting attack from 2025, ranking first in passing yards per game allowed (144.4), seventh against the run (89.4), and fourth (17.9) in points per game. While it isn't an ideal setting for fantasy, head coach Ben Johnson has orchestrated a strong weekly game plan, setting his team up for success. Williams may need to supplement with his legs a bit in this one, but few signal callers across the league offer the quality of options and upside he does. The 24-year-old is RotoBaller's QB10 for Monday's outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kenny Gainwell (hip) good to go vs. Falcons
Bucs running back Kenny Gainwell (questionable, hip) is “good to go” today vs Falcons, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2026
Nov 1, 2026, 7:45 AM ET
Saquon Barkley won't be traded ahead of the deadline
The #Eagles have options ahead of the trade deadline and Howie Roseman will explore them but trading Saquon Barkley isn’t going to be one of them, as Roseman & Co. see him as part of a competitive 2027 roster. From me and @RapSheet 👇🏼 https://t.co/OuCU8hv3QI— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 1, 2026
Nov 1, 2026, 7:19 AM ET
Calvin Ridley (hip) questionable, expected to play
#Titans WR Calvin Ridley (hip) is listed as questionable and and expected to play, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2026
Nov 1, 2026, 7:12 AM ET
Maxx Crosby not seeking trade from Raiders, team plans to keep him
Unlike last year, when Maxx Crosby openly wondered about his future in Las Vegas, this year he doesn’t want to go anywhere and the Raiders currently have no plans of trading him, according to league sources.https://t.co/mQvm9xqPtd— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026
Nov 1, 2026, 7:12 AM ET
Braelon Allen starts again; Breece Hall sidelined by quad injury
#Jets RB Braelon Allen is slated to start again for the Jets, with Breece Hall still dealing with that quad injury. Allen has two 100-yard games as a starter, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry. pic.twitter.com/rn0PV3DVml— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2026
Nov 1, 2026, 7:11 AM ET
Jaylen Waddle trending in right direction to play despite chest injury
#Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle, who has been dealing with a chest injury that he aggravated last week, is trending in the right direction to play, source says.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2026
Nov 1, 2026, 7:11 AM ET
Keenan Allen a Potential Long-Term Waiver Find
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:55 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is well positioned for a solid fantasy outing in this weekend's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran is coming off a rough three-catch, 31-yard performance his last time out against a relentless Vikings defense. It wasn't the result fantasy managers wanted, though Allen still led the team in receptions and receiving yards and tied for second in targets with three. While the North Carolina native will likely lose some looks with the return of tight end Tyler Warren, he still has room to be productive. Jacksonville has been an awful matchup for opposing ground attacks, but they've been porous on the back end, yielding the third-most passing yards per game (273.8). Additionally, it's one of the highest-scoring teams, which should put Allen in a positive game script. The 34-year-old is a worthy add for Week 8, with the potential for more if fellow wideout Josh Downs gets shipped off before the trade deadline. He's RotoBaller's PPR WR31 for the divisional faceoff.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Douglas a Compelling Add Vs. Pats
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:45 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is an intriguing waiver add ahead of a Week 8 home clash with the division-rival New England Patriots. Douglas returned from an ankle injury last weekend to post the first two touchdowns of his career against the Jets. The Houston, Texas native is an enticing blend of size (6-foot-4) and speed (4.39 40-yard dash), and had it on display when he gashed New York for a 63-yard catch-and-run for his second TD of the day. Unfortunately, Douglas' volume could be a problem for fantasy, as he's notched precisely two catches and three targets over his last two appearances. However, it's at least encouraging that he fell behind only teammate Malik Washington in snaps. As it stands, the 23-year-old must overcome a mostly ineffective Dolphins pass attack and his near-exclusive perimeter role to be a consistent fantasy producer. On the bright side, his athletic profile and the chance to become Miami's No. 1 pass catcher make him a compelling option. Douglas is RotoBaller's PPR WR35 for Sunday's matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson a Low-End Flex Off Waivers
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:39 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson offers low-end PPR appeal for this weekend's road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Robinson had a nice string of production from Weeks 3-5 with double-digit fantasy-point efforts. Unfortunately, owners who continued to roll with him were met with back-to-back busts in fine matchups. While the results were suboptimal, Robinson has remained involved and stands a good chance to outproduce the two duds in Week 8 against the Bengals. Teammate Carnell Tate (shoulder) is ruled out, and Calvin Ridley (hip) is questionable with his own injury. Robinson also has a strong matchup in Cincinnati. The Bengals' defense is improved from years past, but by no means a scary opponent for fantasy wideouts. Slated for increased opportunity, owners can slot Robinson into their fantasy lineups as a plug-and-play low-end flex with slightly more upside than usual in a softer matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Chig Okonkwo Gaining Momentum Ahead of Divisional Outing
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:22 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has put together two straight viable performances and could be a nice add for tight-end-needy teams coming out of his Week 7 bye. Okonkwo quietly led Washington in targets (13), receptions (11), and yards (129) in their two games prior to a week off, and should continue to see a reliable target share with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) missing the remainder of the campaign. The former Tennessee Titan will have to contend with veteran wideout Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams for targets, although neither is out there on as many snaps as him. Moreover, Okonkwo appears to be developing some chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and offers nice upside in the YAC department. He'll get a boost this week against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that's currently a bottom-seven unit in the league against the pass (239.9 yards per game).--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Khalil Shakir a Steady PPR Stream
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:04 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir draws interest as a reliable PPR option in deeper formats ahead of a meeting with the visiting Baltimore Ravens this weekend. Shakir has been a decent play over his last three outings, though he notched more than four catches just once in that span. Numbers aside, the 26-year-old's target volume has been fine for fantasy, and he's typically in the mix for most of Buffalo's snaps as the team does well to move him around the formation. Teammate DJ Moore's (shoulder) potential return dampens Shakir's upside, but the latter could still have a nice role - particularly in a game with a projected 54.5-point over/under. Shakir may not be the high-volume asset he was in recent seasons, but a favorable matchup and uncertainty around Moore's game status keep him on the fantasy radar for at least one more go. The fifth-year pro is a fine deep-league stream as RotoBaller's PPR WR45.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams an Intriguing Plug-and-Play Wide Receiver in Expanded Role
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 12:02 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams should continue to occupy a substantial role in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which makes him an intriguing streamer in fantasy football. The Commanders recently placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on injured reserve, leaving Williams in the No. 2 receiver role behind Stefon Diggs. McLaurin is out for the season, so Williams has a chance to solidify his rest-of-season outlook if he is productive on Sunday against Philadelphia. Williams had a season-high 69% snap share and eight targets in the last game that McLaurin missed, so we know that the rookie from Clemson will continue to handle a large workload this week and beyond. Managers can absolutely justify adding Williams off the waiver wire and immediately plugging him into their fantasy football starting lineup for Week 8. As it stands, he has jumped all the way up to WR33 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR rankings for this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson a Must-Stash Receiver Despite Delayed Recovery
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:57 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) should continue to be stashed in all fantasy leagues, even though rostering him has required more patience than expected. Tyson opened the season on injured reserve, and it was initially reported that he would return around the end of September or the start of October. Instead, we're turning the calendar to November, and Tyson is still on IR. Stashing Tyson has definitely required more patience, but that patience should pay off when he does eventually make his NFL debut. The first-round pick is viewed as one of the most intriguing rookies in dynasty leagues, and he'll have similar upside in redraft fantasy football once he's activated. Presumably, Tyson will step into the No. 2 receiver role behind Chris Olave. The No. 2 receiver role in a productive, pass-heavy offense like New Orleans should make him a fringe WR2/WR3 on a weekly basis. There's no reason a player like that should be on the waiver wire, even in shallower leagues. Managers should quickly add and stash Tyson wherever he's available.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler a Dart Throw in PPR Leagues for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:51 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler lacks rushing upside, but he could carve out enough receiving volume to get onto the fringe of the fantasy radar in PPR leagues for Week 8. The Commanders have placed Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on injured reserve, bumping Ekeler up to the No. 2 running back role behind Rachaad White for Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Although White has a pass-catching background, similar to Ekeler, the Commanders may choose to restructure his role while he temporarily fills in for Croskey-Merritt. If White gets more early-down rushing work, then this will open the door for Ekeler to rotate in on passing downs, giving him some intrigue in PPR leagues. His ceiling is capped, but we do think he has a decent chance to eclipse his previous season-high snap share of 27%. We'd rather find a safer option for the RB3/flex spot this week, but he at least warrants a little bit of consideration in PPR leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Belongs on Bench After Being Overtaken by Rookie
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:45 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell can be benched in most fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mitchell finished last season strong and opened the 2026 campaign on a positive note, but a four-week absence set him back significantly. He returned to action in Week 7 and caught zero of his three targets on a 44% snap share. Evidently, Mitchell had the No. 2 receiver role before his injury, but he has since fallen to No. 3 on the depth chart after being overtaken by rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Now, Cooper and Garrett Wilson are the only Jets receivers who can be started with confidence, while Mitchell is a much riskier play with a very low floor. Mitchell has a favorable matchup against the Raiders this week, but we'd prefer to fill our flex spot with someone who isn't the No. 3 receiver in a bad offense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell Not a Reliable Flex Play Against Atlanta
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:33 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) accrued some garbage-time fantasy points last week, but we don't expect that to happen again in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. On the injury front, it's worth noting that Gainwell is listed as questionable but expected to play. Last week was the first time this season that Gainwell had more than five carries or more than 20 rushing yards. It was also just his second game with more than 5.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues. For the most part, Gainwell has spent this season in a clear backup role behind workhorse ball-carrier Bucky Irving. We expect that trend to continue in Week 8, with Gainwell's only clear path to production being a positive game script environment in garbage time. For now, the 27-year-old is best viewed as a handcuff, so he's still worth stashing on the bench for fantasy managers who also have Irving on their roster. However, he shouldn't find his way into the starting lineup in leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. is Risky Flex Play for Week 8
Andy Webb
Oct 31, 2026, 10:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been a non-factor in this offense for weeks. He hasn't recorded a reception since Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. His role has been reduced in recent weeks and it's unclear how much he's going to be involved in the gameplan going forward. The good news is that Thomas does have a plus matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. The Colts defense ranks 25th in the league in passing yards allowed per game. The Jaguars should be able to move the ball through the air, but it's unclear if Thomas is going to be targeted. The 24-year-old has seen a total of five targets over his last two games. Fantasy managers should view him as a desperation flex play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaydon Blue Could be Desperation Flex Play
Andy Webb
Oct 31, 2026, 10:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Jaydon Blue was recently signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Given all the injuries in the backfield, Blue is expected to play a depth role behind lead back Saquon Barkley this weekend. Blue hasn't played this season, but he has a good chance of getting in his first game action during the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. He'll likely need to battle with Elijah Mitchell for carries behind Barkley. It's unclear how much of the field Blue is actually going to see this weekend. He'll draw a decent matchup against a Commanders defense that ranks 14th in the league against the run. Blue is a deep league stash option because he could be the next man up if Barkley ever goes down. However, he's nothing more than a desperation deep league play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference