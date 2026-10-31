Jonathan Taylor Expected to See Normal Workload in Week 8
Oct 31, 2026, 7:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that running back Jonathan Taylor and wideout Josh Downs are expected to have their normal workload in Week 8 against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Both players traveled with the team despite being involved in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 pm ET. Downs officially requested a trade Wednesday after the team traded away franchise cornerstones Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Taylor announced on Thursday that he met with Colts ownership about his role and future with the organization, but he hasn't requested a trade. Both names will be worth heavily monitoring as we get closer to the trade deadline. Taylor remains a set-it-and-forget-it fantasy player, while Downs will continue to be seen as a flimsy flex option in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
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Kenny Gainwell Expected to Play in Week 8
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 6:42 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) is expected to play in Week 8 against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Gainwell was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but the team has not elevated anyone from the practice squad, suggesting Gainwell will be active. In addition, the 27-year-old was a full participant in the Buccaneers' final practice on Friday. Gainwell enters Week 8 as RotoBaller's PPR RB41 and should be out of fantasy lineups if possible. He's been unable to replicate his fantasy production from his time in Pittsburgh a year ago and has operated as the RB2 behind Bucky Irving. In seven games, Gainwell has surpassed double-digit fantasy points once, and it took a receiving touchdown to do it.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Fox Sports - Greg Auman
Rashid Shaheed Ruled Out for Week 8
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 6:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed (knee) has been ruled out for Monday night's Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears, according to Gregg Bell of 93.3 KJR FM Seattle. Shaheed did not participate in practice this week leading up to the game. The 28-year-old sustained the knee injury during a collision with Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the end zone during their Week 7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This marks the first game Shaheed has missed this season, but he could be in danger of missing more time after missing every practice this week. Shaheed has seen a limited role in the offense, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 163 yards and no touchdowns. In his absence, tight end AJ Barner and wideout Tory Horton could see their role grow in the passing game this week.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Gregg Bell
Seahawks D/ST a Fringe Starter in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:23 PM ETThe Seahawks D/ST is a borderline starting option in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. RotoBaller currently has the unit ranked as D/ST13, which is in line with their status this week. The Bears present a very tough matchup for opposing defenses. With Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the lineup the past two weeks, Chicago has reached 30 points in both games. With that being said, Chicago has not faced a unit like Seattle's yet this season. Seattle is allowing a measly 89.4 rushing yards per game and an almost unfathomable 144.4 passing yards per game. The Bears are a run-first team, but they could run into problems against this unit, which could spell trouble for the passing game as well. Seattle's greatest success-determining factor of the week will be its health. With several important pass rushers and depth pieces on the injury report, there is reason for concern. However, all of the team's defensive studs are slated to play this week, providing a source of optimism. Nonetheless, there are potentially safer options available on waivers this week. Seattle is a great unit, but the Bears offense could go nuclear at any time.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold a Potential Streaming Option in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:21 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a potential streaming option in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Bears' defense has been suspect at times this season, and Darnold seemed to be more under control in Week 7. The main factor holding Darnold back in fantasy throughout this season has been his turnovers. He has thrown multiple interceptions in three games, and he has thrown at least one interception in each game he has been healthy for. Darnold threw a red zone interception in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he played efficient, mistake-free football otherwise. It was an encouraging sign for his rest-of-season prospects. The Bears are No. 26 against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, allowing 19.88 points per game. Darnold should be able to deliver in the range of 250 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. He should outperform his ranking as QB22. Given the throws of bye weeks we find ourselves in, Darnold is a potential fantasy option.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receives a Boost in a Plus Matchup in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:20 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be the No. 1 wide receiver on the week in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Bears' defense is No. 15 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. However, this unit does not have any players that are capable of matching up with JSN one-on-one. Smith-Njigba has only scored fewer than 22.80 fantasy points on one occasion this season. He has reached 31.30 fantasy points on three occasions this year, and he has as good a chance to do so in Week 8. Whether Seattle is ahead or trailing, this team heavily targets JSN, who leads the league with a 36.8% target share. If Seattle manages to fall behind in this game, JSN's ceiling will be exceptionally high. Either way, Smith-Njigba should confidently be in your lineup. He is a near guarantee to finish as a WR1 in a matchup that will be favorable.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Could See a Boost in Usage in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp could see an extra target or two in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. For starters, fellow wideout Rashid Shaheed (knee) is slated to miss this matchup after suffering a knee injury in Week 7. Additionally, this game could be a high-scoring affair given Chicago's potential ability to put up points despite Seattle boasting an elite defense. Either way, Kupp could push for five targets in this game. However, Kupp still does not have much fantasy value even with the potential increase in volume. He generally only provides fantasy value in games in which he scores, or when Seattle is in a shootout. Predicting a Kupp touchdown is a difficult task, and even if Chicago can put up some points, it is hard to count on a shootout with Seattle's defense involved. Kupp is entering the week ranked at WR48. He would be a risky flex play at best should you decide to play him.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Barely a TE2 in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not on the fantasy radar in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are No. 17 against opposing tight ends in fantasy, but Barner does not receive enough consistent volume to be a predictable fantasy asset. However, if you are in absolutely dire straits at tight end in a deep league, there is a chance Barner receives an extra look or two due to the absence of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) this week. Quarterback Sam Darnold could look his way in more third-down situations and short-yardage, but he would be a risky play. With wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving the bulk of targets in the offense, there is little room for anyone else in fantasy. Barner plays his role within the offense very well, but that role is difficult to trust in fantasy. He should be left on waivers unless you have no other options and are counting on a potential touchdown.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Myers a Strong Play in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers should be a strong play in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Myers is the K8 heading into this game. He has been a consistent producer in the seven- to eight-point range in fantasy. Myers' superpower has been his accuracy. He has only missed two total kicks this season, and the Seahawks have been kicking more field goals in recent weeks, leading to more fantasy points for Myers. No matter what, the Seahawks should be in scoring position plenty of times throughout this game. Chicago does not boast an elite defense, and it should take newly acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons a few weeks to get up to speed and make a marked impact. As such, you can fire up Myers as a top 10 option in a game with a 46.5-point over/under.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet a Risky Flex Play in First Game Back
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is a risky flex play in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. This will be Charbonnet's first game back from his torn ACL. He is unlikely to see much volume after missing the last 11 months rehabbing. However, you should keep a close eye on Charbonnet's usage and snap count in this game. Seattle's running game has been suspect this season, with Charbonnet missing the first seven weeks and rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) missing the last four. The Seahawks have been long awaiting Charbonnet's return and are eager to use his skill set. Now that the team will enter a week with its entire running back room healthy for the first time this season, we could see a significant rotation of backs. Still, Charbonnet should work his way into a 50% snap share, which would be on par with what he enjoyed in 2025. He is always a threat to score a touchdown (12 in 2025), but it would be difficult to trust Charbonnet in fantasy this quickly off his injury.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price a Low-End Flex Play in Week 8 if Active
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:11 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is a low-end flex play at best in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Price is coming off a stint on IR and will likely split time with Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Emanuel Wilson. Price was not incredibly effective before the injury, but with the entire running back room healthy, Seattle may be able to use Price to his strengths, allowing him to thrive. Still, it will be difficult to trust Price in Week 8, especially with Chicago allowing the seventh fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Keep a close eye on how Seattle utilizes its backs. Wilson has been relatively effective in the lead back role with Charbonnet and Price out, but he projects to phase out of the offense as the former two take over. However, Week 8 will likely feature a substantial rotation of the three, resulting in depressed fantasy value for all of them.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price Cleared to Return From Injured Reserve in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 5:05 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday's Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks still need to activate Price from injured reserve, but it sounds like that's merely a formality at this point, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Price is "expected to play" on Monday night. The rookie will return to action the same week that teammate Zach Charbonnet makes his season debut after recovering from a serious knee injury that he suffered during the 2025 playoffs. It should come as no surprise that Charbonnet will be the No. 1 ball-carrier in Seattle's backfield going forward, but Price has the skill set necessary to carve out standalone fantasy value in his role as the No. 2 running back. The Notre Dame product averaged an impressive 4.3 yards per carry before landing on IR after Week 3 this season, but he'll need to clean up his ball security issues, given that he fumbled twice on just 32 touches across three games. We'd recommend sitting Price in fantasy football this week because it's his first week back from injury, his exact role behind Charbonnet is uncertain, and he's going up against a revamped Bears defensive line led by Jeffery Simmons. However, Price is absolutely still worth stashing on the bench in most leagues, as he has a path to consistent RB3/flex value throughout the second half of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Zach Charbonnet Removed From Injury Report, Will Play in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 5:00 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Charbonnet will make his season debut on Monday Night Football, and he's not expected to have any limitations. As a result, he should lead the backfield in touches, making him an immediate RB2 in fantasy football. Charbonnet will have the tough luck of going up against newly acquired Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, but at the same time, he'll benefit from running behind an improved Seahawks offensive line that now includes guard Quenton Nelson. While the 25-year-old will operate as Seattle's No. 1 running back, he may share some volume with Jadarian Price (chest), who has also been cleared to play on Monday, pending his activation from injured reserve. Monday's game will provide fantasy managers with key context about how this backfield will operate throughout the second half of the season. As it stands, Charbonnet is the only Seahawks running back we'd feel very comfortable starting in Week 8.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
RJ Harvey Placed on Short-Term IR with Knee Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 31, 2026, 4:16 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (knee) has been placed on short-term injured reserve with a knee injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As a result, the second-year running back will not be eligible to return until December 6 to face the Miami Dolphins (Week 13). Harvey sustained the injury in practice this week but hopes to avoid an extended absence. While he has not been involved much on the ground (averaging just 4.0 attempts per game), he has been a top option in QB Bo Nix's passing attack. Through six games, Harvey has drawn 4.7 targets per game and averaged 36.2 receiving yards per game. While he remains on the shelf, managers should expect J.K. Dobbins to see a larger share of the early-down work, with rookie Jonah Coleman moving up to the No. 2 role in the backfield.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
New England Patriots D/ST Should Feast on the Road in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 4:07 PM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST unit should be started in all fantasy leagues ahead of a very enticing Week 8 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots rank near the middle of the pack in fantasy scoring this season, and they're coming off a shaky loss against the Bears in which they allowed 405 yards with zero turnovers. However, the Bears and Dolphins are two very different teams, and New England should bounce back with a much softer matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing D/ST units so far in 2026. Their eight turnovers isn't an outrageous number, and they rank near the middle of the league in terms of sacks allowed. However, the biggest issue for Miami has been a mere lack of production. They have scored just 98 points on offense this season, which is the second-lowest mark in the NFL. The Dolphins and Chargers are the only teams with fewer than 108 points this year. We expect that New England's defense will have no trouble limiting points and capitalizing on mistakes this Sunday, making them a must-start D/ST for fantasy purposes. The Patriots rank #4 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 8.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cincinnati Bengals Defense In A Smash Spot Against Tennessee
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 31, 2026, 4:05 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense will take on the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. The Bengals defense has continued to be one of the most improved units this season and they take that momentum into a matchup against one of the worst offenses in football. The Titans have scored just 15.4 points per game this season, which ranks 31st in the league just ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals will be without safety Kyle Dugger, who has already been ruled out with a quad injury, but should be mostly healthy heading into the contest. The Bengals are overwhelming 12.5-point home favorites ahead of Sunday, meaning that they are expected to have no issues taking care of the Titans. The Bengals are the top-ranked defense in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making them a must-start unit with a terrific matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: Cincinnati Bengals - Twitter
Los Angeles Rams D/ST a Top-Tier Option for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 4:05 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams D/ST should be started in all fantasy leagues ahead of a very favorable Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams' defense has quietly been one of the lower-scoring units in fantasy football this season, but they have a glaring opportunity to get right against the Chargers. Sitting at 0-6, the Chargers have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing D/ST units, and it's not particularly close. The Bolts have an NFL-most 15 turnovers this season, and their 21 sacks rank fourth-most in the league. The Rams march forward without Myles Garrett (knee) for the time being, but this is still a very talented and well-coached defense. The Rams rank #3 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 8.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield Set for Increased Involvement Again
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 3:51 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has taken on a larger role over the last two weeks with Davante Adams (hamstring) injured, and that pattern should continue in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Over the last two weeks, Mumpfield posted a 45% snap share with five targets, three catches, and 30 receiving yards. These numbers aren't quite impressive enough to make him a reliable fantasy starter, but his role as the No. 2 wide receiver in Los Angeles' high-volume passing offense is certainly intriguing. There could be a few extra targets to go around this week, too, with Colby Parkinson (rib) questionable but trending in the wrong direction. Mumpfield is a solid stash in deeper fantasy formats, but we'd be hesitant to roll him out as a starter in leagues with 14 or fewer teams, especially in a projected positive game script environment.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Efton Chism III Remains an Intriguing Streamer with Teammate Ruled Out
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 3:38 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III is expected to take on a substantial role in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. With teammate A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out and both Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve, Chism enters this weekend as the projected No. 2 wide receiver. He presumably finds himself ahead of Kyle Williams and behind DeMario Douglas in the pecking order, although he'll likely also operate behind tight end Hunter Henry. Still, being the No. 3 target on offense is enough to generate some fantasy appeal, especially for someone who is in such a strong offense like the Patriots and finds themselves playing against a weaker team like the Dolphins. Chism has just one catch over his last two games, but he has played at least 62% of the snaps in each of his last three contests. Presumably, his snap and target share will jump in Week 8, and we'd expect to see him on the field for at least 70% of the offensive plays. Looking specifically at the matchup, we do have some concerns about game script. Offenses have consistently run the ball against Miami this year because the Dolphins have been weak on both sides of the ball, so this may be a better spot for the Patriots' running backs than their receivers. With that said, Chism's recent volume (and projected increase in snaps) should continue to get him on the low-end WR3/flex radar in deeper 14+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter Back on the Fantasy Radar in Two-Way Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 3:34 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter appears to be taking on a larger role offensively, which puts him back on the fantasy radar for Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. When the Jaguars last played in Week 6, Hunter handled a low 13% snap share, but he was targeted four of the nine times he got on the field. He finished that game with four catches, 59 yards, and one touchdown. He also logged his second interception of the season. Predicting Hunter's week-by-week involvement on offense and defense is difficult, which makes him a riskier play for Week 8 against Indianapolis. However, he does remain an intriguing fantasy starter, especially as the Jaguars appear to reshuffle their depth chart. Brian Thomas Jr. has become a non-factor and Josh Cameron is still adjusting to the NFL, which leaves Hunter in the mix to be the team's No. 3 receiver behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. The former first-round pick's increased volume in Week 6 is enough to get him on the low-end WR3/flex radar in deeper leagues this Sunday. He ranks as the overall WR55 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 8.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Little Remains a Top-Tier Kicker Against Colts
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 3:22 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little remains a top kicking option in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars offense should have no problem moving the ball against the Colts' defense, especially coming off a bye. Little is 10 of 12 on field goals and 16 of 17 through six games, and his season-long field goal is 60 yards. With his combination of power and accuracy, it is hard to imagine Little ever not being viewed as a top fantasy kicker this season as long as the Jaguars offense continues to hum. The Colts franchise is trending in the wrong direction, meaning a potential blowout is in store, confirmed by the Jaguars being viewed as double-digit home favorites according to betting lines. That is great news for fantasy managers. Just as he has all season, Little should be viewed as a top-tier fantasy kicker in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller K Rankings