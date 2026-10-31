Oct 31, 2026, 4:05 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams D/ST should be started in all fantasy leagues ahead of a very favorable Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams' defense has quietly been one of the lower-scoring units in fantasy football this season, but they have a glaring opportunity to get right against the Chargers. Sitting at 0-6, the Chargers have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing D/ST units, and it's not particularly close. The Bolts have an NFL-most 15 turnovers this season, and their 21 sacks rank fourth-most in the league. The Rams march forward without Myles Garrett (knee) for the time being, but this is still a very talented and well-coached defense. The Rams rank #3 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 8.