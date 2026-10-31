Cincinnati Bengals Defense In A Smash Spot Against Tennessee
Oct 31, 2026, 4:05 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense will take on the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. The Bengals defense has continued to be one of the most improved units this season and they take that momentum into a matchup against one of the worst offenses in football. The Titans have scored just 15.4 points per game this season, which ranks 31st in the league just ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals will be without safety Kyle Dugger, who has already been ruled out with a quad injury, but should be mostly healthy heading into the contest. The Bengals are overwhelming 12.5-point home favorites ahead of Sunday, meaning that they are expected to have no issues taking care of the Titans. The Bengals are the top-ranked defense in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making them a must-start unit with a terrific matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: Cincinnati Bengals - Twitter
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Los Angeles Rams D/ST a Top-Tier Option for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 4:05 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams D/ST should be started in all fantasy leagues ahead of a very favorable Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams' defense has quietly been one of the lower-scoring units in fantasy football this season, but they have a glaring opportunity to get right against the Chargers. Sitting at 0-6, the Chargers have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing D/ST units, and it's not particularly close. The Bolts have an NFL-most 15 turnovers this season, and their 21 sacks rank fourth-most in the league. The Rams march forward without Myles Garrett (knee) for the time being, but this is still a very talented and well-coached defense. The Rams rank #3 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 8.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield Set for Increased Involvement Again
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 3:51 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has taken on a larger role over the last two weeks with Davante Adams (hamstring) injured, and that pattern should continue in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Over the last two weeks, Mumpfield posted a 45% snap share with five targets, three catches, and 30 receiving yards. These numbers aren't quite impressive enough to make him a reliable fantasy starter, but his role as the No. 2 wide receiver in Los Angeles' high-volume passing offense is certainly intriguing. There could be a few extra targets to go around this week, too, with Colby Parkinson (rib) questionable but trending in the wrong direction. Mumpfield is a solid stash in deeper fantasy formats, but we'd be hesitant to roll him out as a starter in leagues with 14 or fewer teams, especially in a projected positive game script environment.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Efton Chism III Remains an Intriguing Streamer with Teammate Ruled Out
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 3:38 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III is expected to take on a substantial role in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. With teammate A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out and both Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve, Chism enters this weekend as the projected No. 2 wide receiver. He presumably finds himself ahead of Kyle Williams and behind DeMario Douglas in the pecking order, although he'll likely also operate behind tight end Hunter Henry. Still, being the No. 3 target on offense is enough to generate some fantasy appeal, especially for someone who is in such a strong offense like the Patriots and finds themselves playing against a weaker team like the Dolphins. Chism has just one catch over his last two games, but he has played at least 62% of the snaps in each of his last three contests. Presumably, his snap and target share will jump in Week 8, and we'd expect to see him on the field for at least 70% of the offensive plays. Looking specifically at the matchup, we do have some concerns about game script. Offenses have consistently run the ball against Miami this year because the Dolphins have been weak on both sides of the ball, so this may be a better spot for the Patriots' running backs than their receivers. With that said, Chism's recent volume (and projected increase in snaps) should continue to get him on the low-end WR3/flex radar in deeper 14+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter Back on the Fantasy Radar in Two-Way Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 3:34 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter appears to be taking on a larger role offensively, which puts him back on the fantasy radar for Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. When the Jaguars last played in Week 6, Hunter handled a low 13% snap share, but he was targeted four of the nine times he got on the field. He finished that game with four catches, 59 yards, and one touchdown. He also logged his second interception of the season. Predicting Hunter's week-by-week involvement on offense and defense is difficult, which makes him a riskier play for Week 8 against Indianapolis. However, he does remain an intriguing fantasy starter, especially as the Jaguars appear to reshuffle their depth chart. Brian Thomas Jr. has become a non-factor and Josh Cameron is still adjusting to the NFL, which leaves Hunter in the mix to be the team's No. 3 receiver behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. The former first-round pick's increased volume in Week 6 is enough to get him on the low-end WR3/flex radar in deeper leagues this Sunday. He ranks as the overall WR55 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 8.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Little Remains a Top-Tier Kicker Against Colts
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 3:22 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little remains a top kicking option in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars offense should have no problem moving the ball against the Colts' defense, especially coming off a bye. Little is 10 of 12 on field goals and 16 of 17 through six games, and his season-long field goal is 60 yards. With his combination of power and accuracy, it is hard to imagine Little ever not being viewed as a top fantasy kicker this season as long as the Jaguars offense continues to hum. The Colts franchise is trending in the wrong direction, meaning a potential blowout is in store, confirmed by the Jaguars being viewed as double-digit home favorites according to betting lines. That is great news for fantasy managers. Just as he has all season, Little should be viewed as a top-tier fantasy kicker in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller K Rankings
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST Arguably at Top of Rankings in Week 8
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 3:13 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams unit takes on turnover-prone Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. The Colts franchise is trending in the wrong direction currently, meaning a potentially tough game for them this weekend. That is a great recipe for a top performance out of the Jaguars defense, who have shown easily capable of boom weeks this season with a 13-point and 16-point performance earlier this season. The defense hasn't quite been as potent as last season when it comes to forcing turnovers, but they have a chance to improve their stats drastically this week. The Colts have 12 total turnovers on the season and have allowed 19 sacks, both ranking close to the worst in the league. As one of the better defenses in the NFL going against one of the most mistake-prone offenses in the league, it is hard to do better than the Jaguars D/ST in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller D/ST Rankings
Raiders Activate Jack Bech From Injured Reserve
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 3:05 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders have activated wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) from injured reserve. Bech is technically still listed as questionable for Week 8 against the New York Jets, but his return from injured reserve indicates that he will be active for Sunday's contest. Bech was off to a mediocre start to the season before getting injured. In two games (plus part of Week 3), he caught five passes for 48 yards and one touchdown. Now, he'll return to a passing attack that has been heavily anchored by Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker. In the receiver room, Bech may have a chance to occupy the No. 2 role behind Tucker, but he'll first have to beat out Jalen Nailor, who handled a season-high 75% snap share last week. For now, he's the No. 3 receiver behind Tucker and Nailor, leaving him off the fantasy radar in redraft leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
Colston Loveland Cleared to Play in Week 8 Against Seahawks
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 3:00 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (neck) has been removed from the injury report and will play in Monday's Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. Loveland popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant in practice, but he has since been cleared to suit up against Seattle. His availability will give quarterback Caleb Williams another reliable target alongside Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. Loveland got off to a quiet start this season, but he has recently turned a corner with 21 catches, 210 yards, and two touchdowns over his last four games. He ranks as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, but he'll also have to endure a tougher matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Sean Hammond
Brenton Strange a Borderline TE1 in Potentially Larger Role Against Colts
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 2:58 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has potential for a great outing in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts after practicing in full all week. The two franchises are heading in opposite directions, meaning a blowout could be brewing. With teammate Jakobi Meyers not practicing Friday, Strange could be second in line after Parker Washington for looks from Trevor Lawrence this weekend. The Colts rank just 20th against tight ends in fantasy, considerably worse than their 10th rank against wide receivers. If Meyers is ruled out, suddenly Strange has very little target competition in a great matchup. At a shallow position in fantasy, that combination makes Strange a clear top tight end option this week. Even if Meyers does play, he could be limited, meaning Strange should be viewed as a solid starter no matter what. With 19 of his 26 receptions coming in the last three weeks through six games, Strange seems destined to continue his recent success in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller TE Rankings
Brandon McManus Could Have Low Field-Goal Volume Again
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 2:49 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Brandon McManus is a low-volume option for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers. McManus made his season debut last week after signing with the Rams midseason. He went 5-for-5 on extra points but didn't attempt a field goal. This workload has become a pattern for Rams kickers all year long, whether it be McManus, Blake Grupe, or Harrison Mevis. The Rams' kickers have consistently found themselves handling a low volume of field goals because the team often scores touchdowns or goes for it on fourth down. We could see the Rams score plenty of touchdowns on Sunday against the 0-6 Chargers, so while McManus does have some extra points in his future, he's a riskier fantasy play with a lower volume of field goal attempts. He ranks as the K17 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 8.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum Maintains Standalone Value in Week 8 Against Chargers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 2:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has boosted his fantasy stock recently, mostly because he has put together a three-game touchdown streak. Despite operating as the clear No. 2 option behind Kyren Williams, Corum has carved out standalone value with his nose for the end zone and his increased contributions in the passing game. He also posted a 44% snap share and a season-high 17 carries last week, showing what he can do when occupying the lead-back role in garbage time. That pattern could continue in Week 8, as plenty of garbage time opportunities could be waiting for Corum with the Rams favored by 6.5 points over the Chargers. He also has a good chance to extend his scoring streak, as the Chargers have allowed the seventh-most rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. As a result, Corum ranks as the overall RB25 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 8.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Projects as a Top Fantasy Option Against Chargers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:40 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams projects as a high-end RB1 for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams already ranks as the sixth-highest-scoring running back in PPR leagues this season, and he should feast in the lead-back role against a Chargers defense that has allowed the seventh-most rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. The Rams are favored by 6.5 points over the Chargers, giving Williams a very favorable game script. It's also worth noting that the Chargers surrendered 128 yards and two touchdowns to Kenneth Walker III in their last game, so Williams is an intriguing candidate to go for 100+ yards and at least one trip to the end zone. As one of the most exciting names in fantasy football this week, Williams should be started in 100% of leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson a Central Part of Passing Game if Active
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:28 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he will be a low-end fantasy TE1 with a key role in the passing game if he does suit up on Sunday. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Parkinson is trending in the wrong direction after missing all three practice sessions this past week. However, the good news is that the Rams have left the door open for him to play this week. If he does suit up, he should rank as a TE1 in fantasy football. He has occupied a large role over the last two weeks, catching 10 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown during that span. His increased volume was likely a product of wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) landing on injured reserve, as his injury bumped Parkinson up to the No. 2 target spot in Matthew Stafford's offense. The Chargers have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026, but Parkinson's volume is enough to keep him in the top-12 conversation for Week 8, if he plays. We'll get confirmation on his status when the Rams post their list of inactive players at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
NFL to Review New Physical-Abuse Allegations Against Josh Jacobs
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 31, 2026, 1:26 PM ETAccording to insider Tom Pelissero, the National Football League will review new allegations surrounding Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. Earlier on Saturday, it was reported by NBC26 that three new women have come forward, accusing the running back of physical abuse. The league stated it will review these new allegations as part of the ongoing investigation. Jacobs began the 2026 regular season on the Commissioner's Exempt List and could not play for the first six weeks. However, he was removed from the list ahead of Week 7 and has since operated as Green Bay's No. 1 running back. While there is no immediate change in Jacobs' outlook, a further investigation with new accusations could eventually lead to a suspension down the road. For now, he expects to lead the backfield once again in a Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots.--Andy Smith
Source: Tom Pelissero
Oronde Gadsden Not a TE Streaming Option in Week 8 vs. Rams
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:24 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden has had a disappointing sophomore season following his impressive rookie year. Gadsden is the PPR TE42 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 4.8 points per game. He's been fantasy-relevant, despite playing with an injury-riddled receiving group in Los Angeles. Gadsden enters Week 8 as RotoBaller's PPR TE32 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense has allowed the second-lowest yards per pass attempt (six), third-lowest completion percentage (58%), and the fifth-fewest passing yards this season (1,351). With the Chargers' receiver room back to full strength, Gadsden will likely get lost in a crowded offense. As a result, Gadsden should be out of fantasy lineups and is not a viable tight end streaming option in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Tyler Higbee a Potential Streamer Depending on Teammate's Status
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has an opportunity to get back on the fantasy radar this week, but it will depend on whether teammate Colby Parkinson (rib) suits up. Parkinson is certainly trending in the wrong direction after missing three consecutive practices, but the Rams have left the door open for him to play by listing him as questionable. In the event that he doesn't suit up, Higbee would likely operate as the Rams' No. 1 tight end. He had 22 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown from Weeks 3-6, but he took a step backward with just two receptions on three targets last week. He has still handled a sizable snap share, though, and we'd expect him to get back on track if Parkinson can't suit up and both Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Davante Adams (hamstring) are on injured reserve. The biggest concern here is that the Chargers have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026, but that is a product of game script and not necessarily a reflection of the Chargers' defensive strengths. We would feel confident streaming Higbee as a fringe top-12 fantasy tight end this week, but only if Parkinson is deemed inactive.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre' Harris Hard to Trust as Deep-League Flex Versus Rams
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris hopes to continue his mini sophomore breakout season after his bye week. The 24-year-old missed Week 6 with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5, but is off the injury report heading into Sunday. Harris leads the Chargers in targets (26), receptions (15), and receiving yards (225) this season. The Ole Miss product has made the most of his opportunities with Ladd McConkey missing time, and has carved himself out a role as the unofficial No. 2 receiver in the passing game. Entering Week 8, Harris is RotoBaller's PPR WR64 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams defense has allowed the second-lowest yards per pass attempt (6), third-lowest completion percentage (58%), and the fifth-fewest passing yards this season (1,351). Harris' mini breakout could pause with Ladd McConkey back to full health. The Chargers' passing game has been anemic and hasn't supported two fantasy-viable pass-catchers this season. Harris is an intriguing fantasy option in deep leagues, but should be out of fantasy lineups in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Quentin Johnston Out of Flex Consideration in Week 8 vs. Rams
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston has played his way off fantasy radars again after being a trendy sleeper during draft season. Johnston is the PPR WR90 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 5.0 points per game. In his five games, he hasn't surpassed 7.5 PPR points or had more than three catches in a game. Johnston enters Week 8 as RotoBaller's PPR WR62 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense hasn't allowed a passing play over 40 yards and has allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns this season. Johnston is a big-play-dependent receiver with Ladd McConkey healthy and Tre' Harris becoming the Chargers' No. 2 receiver this season. Johnston should be out of fantasy lineups in Week 8 and off rosters moving forward.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
A Healthy Ladd McConkey Looking to Get Going Coming Off Bye Week
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey is off the injury report after participating fully in practice all week leading up to Week 8. McConkey has been trapped in a loop of unrelated, bad-luck injuries this season. The young star has battled cracked ribs, a foot injury, and a concussion in seven games. His Week 7 bye hopefully gave his body enough time to heal and return to full strength. McConkey enters Week 8 as RotoBaller's PPR WR30 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense has allowed the second-lowest yards per pass attempt (6), third-lowest completion percentage (58%), and the fifth-fewest passing yards this season (1,351). However, McConkey is the focal point of the offense, and he could see enough volume to be fantasy-viable on Sunday despite the tough matchup. Managers should view McConkey as a shaky WR3 and a flex option in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
TreVeyon Henderson Downgraded to Out in Week 8
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 31, 2026, 1:18 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins. The second-year running back out of Ohio State couldn't practice Thursday or Friday and didn't make enough progress to be cleared to play. This will mark Henderson's second missed game this season, as he couldn't suit up in Week 1 due to an ankle injury. When active, Henderson has typically been the clear No. 2 option behind Rhamondre Stevenson and has tallied double-digit PPR points in only one contest (Week 2). Over his last three contests, Henderson has averaged just 4.7 PPR points per game and taken just 4.7 attempts per contest. With Henderson out, managers should expect Stevenson to be given a massive workload this weekend and will carry high-end RB2 upside.--Andy Smith
Source: Cameron Wolfe