Robert Williams III Could Return Saturday
Oct 31, 2026, 9:05 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz after sitting out Thursday against Memphis for injury management. The 29-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes through three appearances. Williams also closed Tuesday's win over the Lakers with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes. If he sits again, Donovan Clingan should have more room to work inside, while Yang Hansen, Micah Potter, and Branden Carlson could all be candidates for extra reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Lauri Markkanen Questionable Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:52 AM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Markkanen sprained his wrist early in Monday's loss to Memphis and sat out Wednesday's overtime defeat to San Antonio. The 29-year-old had averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists through three games before the injury. Utah is already without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot), so another Markkanen absence would leave plenty of work for Ace Bailey. Keyonte George should also remain heavily involved after scoring 31 points Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Scotty Pippen Jr. Questionable Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:40 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The 25-year-old has appeared in all five games for the unbeaten Grizzlies, but his playing time has dipped below 15 minutes in each of the last two. Pippen is averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes this season. Ty Jerome (back) is also questionable, which could leave Memphis thin at point guard. Cam Spencer would be the name to watch if both sit after posting eight points, six rebounds, and eight assists in 23 minutes Thursday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ty Jerome Listed as Questionable for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:32 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The issue first surfaced shortly before Thursday's win over Portland, but Jerome still started and finished with 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting in 24 minutes. The 29-year-old is averaging career highs of 25.8 points and 5.8 assists through five games after earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors to open the season. Jerome also scored 31 points against Sacramento last Sunday. If he sits, Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) would be the first name to watch if cleared, while Cam Spencer could take on a larger role if both guards are unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yves Missi Out Again Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:18 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, marking his fourth straight absence. Missi is dealing with a bone bruise and still has no firm return date after opening the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana. New Orleans has rotated DeAndre Jordan and Karlo Matkovic through the starting spot, with Matkovic scoring 12 points Thursday against Sacramento. Derik Queen has provided the steadiest workload of the group, logging at least 22 minutes in four straight games, and should remain firmly involved until Missi returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dejounte Murray Set to Return Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:09 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after missing Thursday for the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes through four games. Herbert Jones started in his place Thursday and finished with 16 points and two steals, but he should head back to the bench with Murray returning. Jordan Poole (ankle) remains out, leaving Murray with plenty of opportunities to handle the ball against his former team.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ochai Agbaji Signs with Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 8:02 AM ETThe Oklahoma City Thunder are signing guard/forward Ochai Agbaji to fill their open roster spot, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move gives Oklahoma City another wing option after Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) underwent surgery. Agbaji averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds across 62 games with Toronto and Brooklyn last season before being waived by New York ahead of this season. He shot just 18.5 percent from three with the Raptors, though he connected at a 39.9 percent clip in 2024-25. With Oklahoma City short on healthy wings, Agbaji should get a chance to compete for rotation minutes, but his shooting will need to improve for him to hold onto them.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Cameron Johnson Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 9:19 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns after missing the past three contests. Johnson sprained his ankle in the season opener at Oklahoma City, finishing with five points and two rebounds in 11 minutes before exiting. Denver turned to its young forwards while he was out, with Trevon Brazile posting 11 points and eight rebounds in a start Wednesday and Bryce Hopkins starting the previous two games. Johnson averaged 12.2 points and 2.0 threes while shooting 43.0 percent from deep last season. His return is likely to squeeze Hopkins' role first, while Brazile should remain involved.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Cason Wallace to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 9:13 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Cason Wallace (shoulder) underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and will be re-evaluated before the end of the 2026-27 regular season, the team announced. Wallace led the NBA with 150 steals last season while averaging 1.9 per game and earning All-Defensive Second Team honors. His absence leaves Oklahoma City without one of its best perimeter defenders for an extended stretch. Ajay Mitchell has already taken on more responsibility, including a career-high 30-point game against Phoenix, while Jared McCain should also continue seeing steady minutes in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Chet Holmgren Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 9:07 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (knee) will miss at least eight to 10 weeks after undergoing a biological treatment for a small patellar tendon tear, according to Marc Stein. Holmgren had been sidelined since Oct. 25 with what the Thunder initially called patellar tendinitis. The 24-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks through three games before the injury. Isaiah Hartenstein has responded with three straight double-doubles and should remain a strong source of rebounds. Aday Mara should also stay in the mix for regular bench minutes, with his rebounding and shot-blocking giving Oklahoma City another option inside.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Gui Santos Available Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:58 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. Santos began the day doubtful with knee tendinitis before being upgraded to questionable and clearing pregame warmups. The 24-year-old missed Wednesday's win over Minnesota after leaving Saturday's game in Phoenix early. He is averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.0 minutes through four appearances, with three starts. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) sidelined, Santos should step back into a sizable wing role, which could cut into Georges Niang's minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Sergio de Larrea to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:09 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Sergio de Larrea (knee) will be reevaluated next week, head coach Dusty May said Friday. The rookie suffered a knee sprain during Monday's win over Miami and has since missed games against Oklahoma City and Houston. De Larrea had flashed some scoring upside before the injury, dropping 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting against San Antonio last Saturday. His absence should continue to leave more reserve guard minutes for Marcus Sasser and Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton made the most of that opportunity in Miami, scoring 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting in 17 minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
Obi Toppin Downgraded to Out Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 8:00 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (back) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat after being added to the injury report with low back soreness. The 28-year-old has been one of Indiana's most productive reserves, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 threes in 22.8 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. His absence leaves the Pacers even thinner up front with Ivica Zubac (ankle) also out. Jay Huff could be asked to handle more of the work at the center, while Jarace Walker and Kelly Oubre Jr. should have a little more room in the forward rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Aaron Nesmith Will Play Friday in Miami
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:54 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat. Nesmith has played through the hamstring issue over the past four games and reached a season-high 27 minutes Wednesday against Philadelphia. The 27-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 2.3 threes in 21.8 minutes while shooting 38.6 percent from the field. Indiana is missing several rotation pieces, including Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Obi Toppin (back), so Nesmith should continue getting plenty of chances to score from the perimeter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Andrew Nembhard Good to Go Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:46 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat. Nembhard missed Monday's loss to Milwaukee with neck soreness before returning Wednesday with 18 points, three rebounds, and 14 assists against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 assists in 32.7 minutes through four appearances. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) sidelined, Indiana will continue leaning heavily on Nembhard to organize the offense. That should keep his assist upside in a good place while the Pacers remain short on guards.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:41 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) will miss a second straight game Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Ime Udoka told reporters, per Will Guillory. Sengun had opened the season averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 58.1 percent through four games. Houston got solid frontcourt production without him Wednesday, as Clint Capela finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 22 minutes. With Steven Adams (calf) also sidelined, Capela should remain busy. Sengun's next chance to return comes Saturday against Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Tarik Biberovic Out Again Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:37 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Tarik Biberovic (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, delaying his NBA debut for at least one more game. Biberovic has missed Dallas' first five contests with heel bursitis after appearing three times during the preseason. His final exhibition was a rough one, as he shot 3-for-12 from the field and 1-for-9 from three against New Orleans. Dallas finished 29th in three-pointers made last season, so Biberovic's shooting could eventually give the team another option from deep. For now, he still needs to get healthy and earn a regular spot in the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Santi Aldama Ruled Out Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:33 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, marking his sixth straight absence to open the season. Aldama is still working his way back from the arthroscopic procedure he underwent in March, but there have been encouraging signs lately. The 25-year-old spent time with the G-League's Texas Legends on Tuesday, and head coach Dusty May recently said he was getting "much, much closer." Aldama averaged career highs of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists last season. His shooting should give Dallas another useful frontcourt option once he is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Naji Marshall Back in Action Versus Houston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:25 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Naji Marshall (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets after missing the past two contests. The 28-year-old opened the season averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists through three games while taking on a useful secondary playmaking role. His return adds another option to a Dallas bench that got Zaccharie Risacher for 29 minutes Wednesday against Oklahoma City. Caleb Martin is also back in the rotation, so Risacher could lose some playing time. Marshall's ability to handle the ball should help him carve out a steady role right away.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Simone Fontecchio Available Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:19 PM ETMiami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Fontecchio missed Wednesday's win over Atlanta after staying back in Miami because of the illness. The 30-year-old has barely been part of the rotation this season, appearing in only two games for six total minutes without scoring. He averaged 8.5 points and 1.8 threes in 16.7 minutes last year, but Miami has more established options on the wing in Tim Hardaway Jr., Pelle Larsson, and Klay Thompson. Until his minutes start to climb, there is not much fantasy value to chase here.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Karl-Anthony Towns Available for NBA Cup Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 30, 2026, 7:09 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) will play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, head coach Mike Brown said, per The Athletic's Fred Katz. Towns was listed as probable after hurting his wrist during Wednesday's win over Chicago, but he stayed in the game and finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. The 30-year-old has posted a double-double in all five games this season, averaging 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds while shooting 58.3 percent from the field. With Towns cleared, he should handle his usual workload in New York's NBA Cup opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Fred Katz