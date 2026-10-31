Quentin Johnston Out of Flex Consideration in Week 8 vs. Rams
Oct 31, 2026, 1:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston has played his way off fantasy radars again after being a trendy sleeper during draft season. Johnston is the PPR WR90 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 5.0 points per game. In his five games, he hasn't surpassed 7.5 PPR points or had more than three catches in a game. Johnston enters Week 8 as RotoBaller's PPR WR62 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense hasn't allowed a passing play over 40 yards and has allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns this season. Johnston is a big-play-dependent receiver with Ladd McConkey healthy and Tre' Harris becoming the Chargers' No. 2 receiver this season. Johnston should be out of fantasy lineups in Week 8 and off rosters moving forward.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
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Tre' Harris Off Injury Report Ahead of Week 8 Matchup vs. Rams
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris hopes to continue his mini sophomore breakout season out of his bye week. The 24-year-old missed Week 6 with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5, but is off the injury report heading into Sunday. Harris leads the Chargers in targets (26), receptions (15), and receiving yards (225) this season. The Ole Miss product has made the most of his opportunities with Ladd McConkey missing time, and has carved himself out a role as the unofficial No. 2 receiver in the passing game. Entering Week 8, Harris is RotoBaller's PPR WR64 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams defense has allowed the second-lowest yards per pass attempt (6), third-lowest completion percentage (58%), and the fifth-fewest passing yards this season (1,351). Harris' mini breakout could pause with Ladd McConkey back to full health. The Chargers' passing game has been anemic and hasn't supported two fantasy-viable pass-catchers this season. Harris is an intriguing fantasy option in deep leagues, but should be out of fantasy lineups in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
A Healthy Ladd McConkey Looking to Get Going Coming Off Bye Week
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey is off the injury report after participating fully in practice all week leading up to Week 8. McConkey has been trapped in a loop of unrelated, bad-luck injuries this season. The young star has battled cracked ribs, a foot injury, and a concussion in seven games. His Week 7 bye hopefully gave his body enough time to heal and return to full strength. McConkey enters Week 8 as RotoBaller's PPR WR30 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense has allowed the second-lowest yards per pass attempt (6), third-lowest completion percentage (58%), and the fifth-fewest passing yards this season (1,351). However, McConkey is the focal point of the offense, and he could see enough volume to be fantasy-viable on Sunday despite the tough matchup. Managers should view McConkey as a shaky WR3 and a flex option in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
TreVeyon Henderson Downgraded to Out in Week 8
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 31, 2026, 1:18 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins. The second-year running back out of Ohio State couldn't practice Thursday or Friday and didn't make enough progress to be cleared to play. This will mark Henderson's second missed game this season, as he couldn't suit up in Week 1 due to an ankle injury. When active, Henderson has typically been the clear No. 2 option behind Rhamondre Stevenson and has tallied double-digit PPR points in only one contest (Week 2). Over his last three contests, Henderson has averaged just 4.7 PPR points per game and taken just 4.7 attempts per contest. With Henderson out, managers should expect Stevenson to be given a massive workload this weekend and will carry high-end RB2 upside.--Andy Smith
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Will Kimani Vidal Continue to Volume Vulture in Week 8 vs. Rams?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:15 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has turned the Chargers' backfield into a three-man committee, with all three backs seeing a similar number of carries over the last three games. Vidal is second in carries in the committee and has seen almost three fewer carries per game than Omarion Hampton. As a result, Vidal has blipped on deep league radars and has scored 11-plus fantasy points in two games during the three-game stretch. Vidal enters Week 8 as RotoBaller's PPR RB45 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Per CBS Sports, the Rams defense has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to the running back position per game through seven games. They've also allowed the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns (4). It will be interesting to see how the Chargers divvy up touches among the three backs coming out of the bye week. Vidal should be viewed as a desperation flex option in deeper leagues in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: CBS Sports
Keaton Mitchell a High-Risk Flex option in Deeper Leagues in Week 8
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:14 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has been an ambiguous fantasy asset this season. He's had games as the team's lead back and just as many as a non-factor in the offense. However, Mitchell could get a bye-week bump after Mike McDaniel got an extra week to scheme touches for him. He is a role-dependent player who can be an offensive weapon when schemed up correctly. Entering Week 8, Mitchell is RotoBaller's PPR RB47 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Per CBS Sports, the Rams defense has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to the running back position through seven games. They've also allowed the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns (4). Mitchell should be viewed strictly as a long-shot option in deep leagues and should be out of starting lineups in standard-format leagues in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: CBS Sports
A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Week 8
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 31, 2026, 1:14 PM ETThe New England Patriots have downgraded star wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) to out for Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins. The top wideout entered the weekend with a questionable tag but hasn't made enough progress to suit up. During the week, Brown was first listed as a limited participant on Wednesday but was eventually downgraded to non-participation on Thursday and Friday. The 29-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the season opener and was later placed on IR but is now dealing with a new knee injury as well. While he returned in Week 6, he has been unproductive in his limited stint, catching just six passes for 75 yards (on 16 targets) over his last two games. While he remains out, managers should expect Drake Maye to lean heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson, with tight end Hunter Henry and DeMario Douglas operating as the top pass-catchers.--Andy Smith
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Omarion Hampton a Flimsy Flex Option in Week 8 vs. Rams
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:08 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton hopes to get his sophomore campaign turned around in Week 8, coming off his bye week. Hampton is the PPR RB36 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 9.6 points per game. The 23-year-old was one of the fantasy community's favorite breakout candidates over the summer, and he has been a massive disappointment so far. Entering Week 8, Hampton is RotoBaller's PPR RB32 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns (4) this season, which doesn't bode well for a touchdown-dependent fantasy back. Hampton averages 6.1 points per game in the three games he hasn't scored a touchdown this year. It hasn't been pretty for the second-year back out of North Carolina, and he should be viewed as a low-end flex option in a tough matchup.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Justin Herbert Will Attempt to Turn Season Around in Week 8 vs. Rams
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 1:06 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hopes to jump-start his season out of his bye week. Herbert is the QB32 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 11.7 points per game. The 28-year-old veteran has yet to crack 15 fantasy points, throw multiple touchdowns, or throw for over 230 passing yards in a game this season. Entering Week 8, Herbert is RotoBaller's QB25 in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense has allowed the second-lowest yards per pass attempt (6), third-lowest completion percentage (58%), and the fifth-fewest passing yards this season (1,351). It's been a season to forget for Herbert and the Chargers, with a disappointing 0-6 start. He should be out of all fantasy lineups, even superflex, until he turns his season around.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Kyle Monangai out vs. Seattle
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 1:04 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) has been ruled out and will miss a fourth straight game on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks after missing practice all week, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The 24-year-old continues to deal with turf-toe and thumb injuries, and his next chance to return will come in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his absence in Seattle on Monday Night Football, Roschon Johnson will once again serve as the direct backup to lead back D'Andre Swift in Chicago's backfield. Monangai's injuries have been disappointing for his fantasy managers after he teased plenty of production in his first four games of the season with 60 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while adding five catches (five targets) for 39 yards through the air. He has been a nice bruising complement to Swift since the Bears took him in the seventh round last year out of Rutgers, and he deserves to be stashed in most fantasy leagues despite his four-game absence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Puka Nacua Remains a High-End WR1 While Playing Through Calf Issue
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:58 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua recently said that his calf is still bothering him, but it wasn't enough to put him on the injury report, and it certainly won't keep him out of Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Nacua did miss Friday's practice for non-injury/rest purposes, but other than that, he was a full participant without any documented injury concerns. He ranks as the overall WR9 in PPR scoring this year despite missing two games, and he has totaled a whopping 31 catches with two touchdowns over the last three weeks. On the surface, this week's very positive game script against the 0-6 Chargers may seem like an opportunity for Nacua to be less involved, but we actually expect the Rams to keep their foot on the gas pedal. Nacua should handle a normal workload, which means he continues to be a high-end WR1 in fantasy football. He should be started in all fantasy leagues, and we're not concerned about the fact that the Chargers have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dylan Sampson Merely a RB Handcuff as Browns Face Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 12:56 PM ETIn his first game back from Injured Reserve due to a knee injury in the Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson played 46% of the offensive snaps and had six carries for 45 yards (7.5 yards per attempt) and caught all three of his targets for 32 yards as a receiver. It was an extremely efficient showing, but Sampson's lack of volume as the change-of-pace option behind starter Quinshon Judkins will make him hard to trust as a deep-league RB3/flex option in PPR formats in the team's difficult road matchup in Week 8 on Sunday against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have allowed only 17.7 half-PPR fantasy points to the running back position per game this year through the first seven weeks of the season. The 22-year-old Sampson was on Cleveland's injury report this week with the knee injury that he continues to manage, but he was fully cleared on Friday and will suit up behind Judkins again on Sunday. His efficiency was nice last weekend against the Titans, but fantasy managers should not count on that repeating itself on Sunday in the Steel City. Sampson is ranked as the No. 41 fantasy RB at RotoBaller in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Matthew Stafford Surges Into Week 8 as a Top-12 Fantasy Option
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:53 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to rank as a mid-to-low QB1 option for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Even after losing Davante Adams (hamstring) to injured reserve, the Rams' passing offense has continued to operate at a high level. Much of the credit belongs to superstar receiver Puka Nacua, but Stafford has also benefitted from throwing to his tight ends, running backs, and other wide receivers. Over the last three weeks, the reigning MVP has 800 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and just one turnover. He ranks as the overall QB11 in scoring this season, and he remains a strong option for Week 8. The only red flag worth considering here is that the Chargers have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2026. This is likely a direct product of the Chargers' 0-6 record, as opposing offenses prefer to run more than pass because of game script. The Rams are capable of running the ball, too, but they have shown a tendency to continue passing even when they lead by multiple possessions. As a result, we're not too worried about starting Stafford. He should still thrive in this week's matchup.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson Belongs on Bench Despite Favorable Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:48 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, and he can be benched in most fantasy football leagues even if he plays. Henderson has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy football this season, ranking as the overall RB49 in PPR leagues. He has fewer than 5.0 PPR points in all but one of his games this season, surrendering the lead-back role to Rhamondre Stevenson and also ceding some work to third-string running back Corey Kiner. It's worth acknowledging that this week's matchup against the Dolphins is favorable; mostly because of game script, Miami has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026. However, a massive portion of that production has come in the passing game, and Stevenson is a far more productive pass catcher than Henderson. Given Henderson's recent track record, we'd advise against starting him in fantasy football, despite New England being favored by seven points on the road.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Still Firmly the Colts' RB2 For Now
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 12:45 PM ETIndianapolis Colts backup running back Seth McGowan hasn't seen more than a handful of touches in any of his games this season, and that's unlikely to change in Week 8. The Colts will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis RB1 Jonathan Taylor, who remains with the team for now despite trade rumors swirling, will be the clear workhorse running back as long as he is under contract with them. Taylor is one of the NFL's best running backs, and would be the clear starter on any team that was willing to trade for him or the Colts if they decide to keep him. McGowan saw 11 rushes and one target in Week 7, totaling a season-high 12 touches, but even that was uncharacteristically high for him. McGowan is a priority waiver pickup in all leagues before Week 8's Sunday slate of games, as many fantasy managers are flocking to pick him up with Taylor's potential exit looming. But he should be left on benches as long as Taylor is still with the Colts and expected to start.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman Gets a Boost as Deep-League Flex With QB Returning
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 12:42 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is not among the top-50 fantasy receivers in half-PPR scoring through the first seven weeks of the season, having caught only 18 of his 26 targets for 266 yards and one touchdown in seven games played. Outside of his seven-catch, 88-yard performance with his only touchdown of the season in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Bateman has done very little for fantasy managers and has not been consistent enough to warrant consideration as a flex option in 12-team leagues. That is more true than ever now that rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is back from Injured Reserve following a wrist injury. Bateman played 73% of the offensive snaps in last week's loss to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but in Lane's first game back from IR in Week 6, he played a season-low 30% of the Ravens' snaps. The return of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills is good news for Bateman and the rest of Baltimore's pass-catchers, but it probably is not going to be enough to convince fantasy managers to throw Bateman into their starting lineups. RotoBaller has Bateman ranked as the No. 57 option at his position this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Spencer Shrader Still A Worthwhile Fantasy Starter For Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 12:41 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader missed his first field goals of the season in Week 7, as he made only one of his three field goal attempts while whiffing on tries of 48 and 56 yards out. He'd previously not missed a single field goal attempt -- all six of his attempts from 50 or more yards and all seven of his attempts from between 40 and 49 yards away went through the uprights. Shrader's misses were very uncharacteristic of him this season, which is why it's still feasible to start him in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have a solid defense this season, especially in the red zone. It may be hard for the Colts to score much on them, but the Jaguars red zone defense is one of the best in the NFL, and for opposing kicker scoring, a good red zone defense is actually a positive. We'll assume that Shrader's recent misses were an aberration and hope they don't become part of a larger trend. He slides in the kicker rankings a bit, but still retains starting value in fantasy football for Week 8 as a top-10 option at his position.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
DeMario Douglas Headed for a Significant Uptick in Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:35 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas could step up as the No. 1 target for quarterback Drake Maye in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Teammate A.J. Brown (knee) is technically listed as questionable, but it was previously reported that he's dealing with a serious knee injury that will sideline him for several weeks, so we'd be surprised to see him play on Sunday. With Brown likely out, and receiver Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) both on injured reserve, Douglas has an opportunity to emerge as the No. 1 receiver ahead of Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. The 25-year-old had already been trending up lately with 17 targets, 14 catches, 174 yards, and three touchdowns over his last three games. The only red flag with Douglas this week is the matchup. Miami has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026, likely due to the fact that teams have been in a very positive game script environment against them and opt to run the football. A similar trend could persist this Sunday with the Patriots favored by seven points, but we'd still trust Douglas as a high-end fantasy WR3 in his expanded role.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bam Knight a Hard-to-Trust Flex With Rookie RB Returning
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 12:32 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight has been a flex option at the RB position over the last two weeks for fantasy managers with rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love sidelined by an ankle injury. Knight played at least 44% of the offensive snaps in Weeks 6 and 7 with Love out and outproduced backfield mate Tyler Allgeier, carrying the ball 22 times for 128 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and adding five catches on seven targets for 33 yards through the air. The Cardinals are set up for a nice matchup in Week 8 on Sunday on the road against the suspect Dallas Cowboys' rushing defense, but with Love making a return this weekend, Knight's fantasy appeal in deeper leagues will take a hit. He should still be involved, but touches are going to be much harder to come by while sharing the load with both Love and Allgeier. Before Love missed the last two games, Knight had not played in more than 8% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in the first five weeks of the season. At RotoBaller, Knight is ranked as the No. 39 fantasy RB for Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Bass a Top-10 Play Against Ravens
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 31, 2026, 12:27 PM ETBills kicker Tyler Bass is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked player at his position as Buffalo prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Bass is projected to score nine fantasy points against Baltimore after beginning the season a perfect 13 of 13 on field goal attempts over his first six games of the season. Bass has made at least one field goal in all but one game this season and is coming off a solid performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which he finished with four successful field goal attempts, two of which came from between 40 and 49 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bills Defense Faces Bolstered Ravens Offense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 31, 2026, 12:21 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills' defense will go up against a bolstered Baltimore Ravens offense in Week 8, as the Ravens will see the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson as they head to Buffalo. Jackson has been out the past three weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, but will make his comeback against the Bills, who have been one of the worst teams in the NFL defensively. Buffalo has allowed 386.8 yards per game this season, the second-worst mark in the league, and will go up against a Jackson-led offense that averaged 31.5 points per game over the first four games of the year. The Bills' defense is RotoBaller's 22nd-ranked unit and is projected to score five fantasy points against Baltimore.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller