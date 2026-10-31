Oct 31, 2026, 11:59 AM ET

The Atlanta Falcons defense/special teams unit rose to the occasion in Week 7, recording two interceptions, recovering two fumbles, and notching two sacks in their impressive win over the 49ers. Week 8 brings an intriguing road matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the third-most sacks so far this season (22) and ceded 11 turnovers (four fumbles lost, seven interceptions), which is tied for fifth-most. While Atlanta hasn't been particularly great at forcing turnovers or getting to the quarterback, they haven't been bad either, and, even though there are some questionable tags, for the most part they are a healthy unit heading into Week 8. The Falcons could be a defense on the upswing, and their ranking at RotoBaller this week reflects that, checking in as the No. 11 defense overall in Week 8, so they are solidly in the streaming conversation in this upcoming divisional matchup.