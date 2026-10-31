Eli Raridon Has Deep-League Streaming Appeal with WRs Sidelined
Oct 31, 2026, 12:10 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon may be the No. 2 option on the depth chart behind Hunter Henry, but there's still an opportunity for him to carve out fantasy value in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Raridon has played more than 50% of the snaps in every game he's been healthy for this season, and he has double-digit PPR points in three of his last four contests. In addition to his solid snap share and increased volume lately, Raridon could benefit from a depleted receiver room this week. Raridon and fellow tight end Hunter Henry are both headed for larger roles with A.J. Brown (knee) unlikely to play and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) both on injured reserve. Plus, a favorable matchup awaits Raridon, as the Dolphins have allowed the fourth-most touchdowns and fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. The rookie currently ranks as the TE29 in RotoBaller's Week 8 fantasy rankings, but he has clear top-18 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Daron Payne Suffers Season-Ending Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 12:09 PM ETWashington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne (foot) suffered a season-ending Jones fracture in his foot during Friday's practice, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old interior defensive lineman will not only miss this Sunday night's game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles but also the rest of the 2026 season. The Commanders will eventually place Payne on Injured Reserve to open up his spot on the active roster. With the former 13th overall pick in 2018 out of Alabama sidelined for the rest of the year, the Commanders are going to need multiple players on their defensive line to step up, including Tim Settle, Shy Tuttle, Charles Omenihu, and Deatrich Wise. In just six games in his ninth year in the NFL, Payne had 14 tackles (seven solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, five QB hits, and one forced fumble for the Commanders in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Hunter Henry in a Perfect Spot to Feast Against Miami
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:07 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has turned a corner in recent weeks, and he finds himself in an incredible spot for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. A combination of several factors points to Henry being a borderline must-start TE1 on Sunday. First of all, Henry has been trending up lately with 19 catches, 225 yards, and two touchdowns over his last four games. He has double-digit PPR points in each of those four contests. Additionally, Henry should handle more targets with A.J. Brown (knee) unlikely to play. Brown had 16 targets over the last two weeks, and with Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) both on injured reserve, plenty of those vacated targets should be distributed to Henry. Finally, the 31-year-old is heading into a very favorable matchup. So far this year, Miami has allowed the fourth-most touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Between his intriguing outlook and bye weeks impacting the tight end position league-wide, Henry is firmly entrenched as an intriguing TE1 option in fantasy football this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Hopes to Stay Hot
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 31, 2026, 12:05 PM ETAfter a tumultuous 2025 campaign, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has rebounded well and gotten off to a strong start in 2026. Coleman has recorded a touchdown reception in each of his last three games, totaling 11 receptions for 182 yards over that stretch. In Week 8, Coleman and the Bills take on a Ravens pass defense that allowed Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers to enjoy a big day last week. During a win over Baltimore, Cincinnati wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase combined for 11 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and Coleman will look to do much of the same this week. Coleman is RotoBaller's 52nd-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score six fantasy points against the Ravens.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen a Steady Contributor to Trust in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen isn't the flashiest name in fantasy football, but his steady contributions this season have put him in WR3/flex territory for Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although his outlook is scaled back a little with tight end Tyler Warren returning from injury, there's still a clear path for Allen to operate as the No. 1 wide receiver in Indianapolis. The 34-year-old has more catches, touchdowns, and PPR points than teammate Josh Downs this season, despite playing one fewer game. Allen has been a safer and more reliable target for quarterback Daniel Jones, and that could lead to a solid fantasy outing on Sunday against the Jaguars. He should thrive in a projected negative game script environment, and he should also benefit from playing against the Jaguars, who have surrendered the fourth-most receiving yards to wide receivers in 2026. Managers should confidently deploy Allen as a WR3/flex this week, as trade rumors continue to swirl around both him and Downs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Atlanta D/ST Trending Up Heading into Matchup Versus Bucs
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 11:59 AM ETThe Atlanta Falcons defense/special teams unit rose to the occasion in Week 7, recording two interceptions, recovering two fumbles, and notching two sacks in their impressive win over the 49ers. Week 8 brings an intriguing road matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the third-most sacks so far this season (22) and ceded 11 turnovers (four fumbles lost, seven interceptions), which is tied for fifth-most. While Atlanta hasn't been particularly great at forcing turnovers or getting to the quarterback, they haven't been bad either, and, even though there are some questionable tags, for the most part they are a healthy unit heading into Week 8. The Falcons could be a defense on the upswing, and their ranking at RotoBaller this week reflects that, checking in as the No. 11 defense overall in Week 8, so they are solidly in the streaming conversation in this upcoming divisional matchup.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Likely Headed for Immense Volume in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:57 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to be involved early and often against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. The Patriots' receiving corps is quite depleted right now with A.J. Brown (knee) unlikely to play and Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) both on injured reserve. As a result, not only do we expect Stevenson to handle a large workload in the rushing game, but he should also fetch plenty of targets in the passing game. Stevenson had five catches last week, and he has accrued three-plus targets in five of his seven games so far this year. The 28-year-old's rushing efficiency has been subpar, but his contributions in the passing game cannot be ignored, especially in PPR leagues. He's a high-end RB3 in standard formats, but he jumps to the mid-RB2 range in half-PPR and full-PPR. He should benefit from a matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed the most receiving touchdowns and the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers a Reasonable Flex Despite Injury Concerns
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 11:56 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) missed Friday's practice, making his status truly questionable. If he does play, the veteran receiver feels like a solid fantasy option in a Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts seem to be at their most vulnerable after beginning to trade top veterans and losing to the now one-win Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Meyers is clearly behind Parker Washington in the receiver pecking order, but he does feel like the clear WR2 in the offense with Brian Thomas Jr. losing playing time. In Week 6, Meyers finished with five catches for 83 yards, his best receiving output of the season. It will be worth monitoring his injury status as the first slate of Sunday games approaches, but the vet still feels like a solid fantasy option. Meyers should continue to earn volume, unless the Jaguars decide to limit him to keep him healthy in what could be a blowout victory. For now, Meyers is a solid Flex option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Mark Andrews No Longer a Reliable Fantasy Starter
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:55 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has seen his volume and snap share decline in recent weeks, making him an unreliable fantasy option for Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews has played less than 73% of the offensive snaps in every game this season, and his snap share dropped to 57% last week. Over his last three games, he has a modest total of eight catches, 55 yards, zero touchdowns, and one lost fumble. Although Andrews remains the Ravens' No. 1 tight end, the gap might be closing between him and Josh Cuevas, who has eight catches, 105 yards, and one touchdown over his last three games. This week features a mediocre matchup for Andrews, as the Bills have allowed the 17th-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. The Bills are giving up the fourth-most yards to the position, but also the third-fewest touchdowns. Managers in leagues with 14 or fewer teams can find better tight end options on their bench or the waiver wire this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Still a Premium Fantasy QB Despite WR Injuries
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:53 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been performing at an elite level lately, and he should continue to be started as a high-end QB1 in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Maye is coming off one of the best four-game stretches in recent memory, amassing 1,199 passing yards, 129 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, and just three interceptions during that span. The former No. 3 pick's resilience will be tested this week, as he enters a road divisional game without several of his top weapons. The Patriots will be without Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder), who are both on injured reserve. It also looks like A.J. Brown (knee) will be inactive; he is listed as questionable but is trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. That will leave Maye with a receiving corps of Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III. That's a group that lacks firepower, but Maye can still prevail as a strong QB1 option against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Nick Folk Kicks His Way into Streaming Pool in Week 8
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 11:52 AM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts last week, though he missed his first extra point of the season, going 2-for-3 in Week 7. Over the last five weeks, the veteran is 9-for-9 on field goal tries, although none have been 50-plus yarders, with the average coming in at a meager 34 yards during that span. With the Atlanta offense looking more competent and scoring more points with Michael Penix Jr. under center, there should continue to be opportunities for Folk to put up points. The 41-year-old is a worthy streamer again in Week 8 against the Buccaneers, a defense that has the ability to stall drives before reaching the end zone, but there might be better options in leagues that reward extra points for longer kicks.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Looking to Regain Momentum Against Struggling Colts
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 11:48 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington will look to continue his breakout season after a Week 7 bye in a Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have started shipping off top veterans and recently surrendered the Tennessee Titans their first win. Their division rival is at its most vulnerable, which means a great week for Washington and the Jaguars offense to thrive. The Colts do rank 10th best against wide receivers in fantasy this season, but since facing Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers in Week 1, the Colts have not faced a prolific QB-WR duo like Trevor Lawrence and Washington. The 24-year-old receiver has had a high fantasy floor this season beyond a one-catch performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, and proved he is capable of huge performances in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fantasy managers should expect something closer to the 124-yard and two-touchdown performance from Washington than the dud Week 4 performance in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Jahan Dotson a Touchdown-Dependent Flex Play in Week 8
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 11:47 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson disappointed in Week 7, notching just one catch (three targets) for six yards after a solid three-game stretch that saw him average over two catches and 65 yards per game while recording a pair of touchdown catches over that span. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. targeted 10 different receivers in last week's contest, so there were likely going to be some underwhelming performances from players not named Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr, and Bijan Robinson. Still, the Penn State product had the highest average depth of target on the team (19 yards), which has been the case all season (16.9 yards), so he's always a home run threat. Week 8 brings a touch matchup against the Buccaneers, a defense that has been good against the pass, holding opposing WRs to the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game, yielding just five touchdown receptions to opposing wideouts through seven contests. It all makes the 26-year-old a boom/bust WR5/Flex in Week 8.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Could Enjoy Big Day if He Returns vs. Ravens
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 31, 2026, 11:46 AM ETBills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) has been out for the past two games and is questionable to return against the Ravens on Sunday. Moore spent this week of practice in a red non-contact jersey, but there is optimism that he will take the field against Baltimore. If he is healthy enough to play, Moore faces a tasty matchup, as the Ravens gave up an average of 13.3 yards per completion to Cincinnati Bengals pass catchers a week ago. Wide receiver Tee Higgins led the way for the Bengals, finishing with six receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Before he was sidelined in a Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions, Moore got off to a great start to the year, recording five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown Week 1 against the Houston Texans. In his last two games, he's finished with just seven catches for 78 yards. Moore is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 12 fantasy points this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Coming Off a Disappointing Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:45 AM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught just one pass in his return from the bye week last Sunday. While LaPorta's one catch on two targets proved to be a frustrating stat line, fantasy managers should be encouraged by the fact that he played a whopping 97% of the offensive snaps. Playing time has never been an issue for the talented tight end, so we expect him to get back on track with more volume in the upcoming weeks. After all, despite the Week 6 bye and the Week 7 dud, LaPorta still ranks as the overall TE6 in PPR scoring this season. This Detroit offense has repeatedly shown that it can simultaneously support big performances from LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs in fantasy football. We'll look for LaPorta to get back on track in Week 8, despite a tougher matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten in Line for Second Straight Big Performance in Week 8
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 11:43 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season as he heads into a Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. He has been a model of consistency so far, putting up 65-plus rushing yards in his first five games. He had his worst rushing output of the season in Week 6 and the fewest carries, totaling just 39 rushing yards on 12 carries, but countered that with his best receiving game of the season. Overall, Tuten finished with 87 scrimmage yards, 16 total touches, and two receiving touchdowns. Coming off a Week 7 bye and heading into a matchup with the 22nd-ranked defense against running backs in fantasy means fantasy managers have no reason to believe that consistency will falter. The Colts are also starting to trade some of their top players while sitting at 2-5 and surrendering the Tennessee Titans their first win of the season two weeks ago. In a potential Week 8 blowout, Tuten has a chance to top his Week 6 fantasy breakout performance.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller RB Rankings
Three More Women Accuse Josh Jacobs of Physical Abuse
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:42 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been accused of physical abuse by three additional women, according to police records obtained by NBC26. Jacobs recently returned from a six-week stint on the commissioner's exempt list, which stemmed from an offseason arrest and allegations of domestic violence. The veteran running back returned to action in Week 7 and was not suspended for any additional time, as the time spent on the commissioner's exempt list counted toward his punishment. However, the NFL's investigation is still open, and this new report could provide the league with information that they did not previously have. According to the NBC26 story, the three new allegations all come from women who say they experienced violence from Jacobs in 2021 or 2022. All three women detailed being violently grabbed and pushed, and two also said that Jacobs took their cell phones. The victims reportedly came forward with their stories now to provide information that would assist police's investigation into the initial May 2026 allegation that led to Jacobs' arrest. One victim said that she originally chose not to report Jacobs in 2022 because the running back told her she could be deported. The 28-year-old may be back on the field, but he certainly isn't in the clear from a legal perspective yet. This is a storyline that should continue to be monitored as more details emerge and the NFL potentially considers disciplining Jacobs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: NBC26
James Cook III Faces Tall Task in Week 8
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 31, 2026, 11:38 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III enters Week 8 as the third-leading rusher in the NFL, racking up an average of 104.5 yards rushing over his first six games of the year. However, he could face some tough sledding in Week 8, when he and Buffalo go up against a stout Ravens run defense, which has allowed just 98.6 yards rushing per game this season, the ninth-best mark in the NFL. In a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Baltimore limited Cincinnati to just 73 yards rushing on an average of 3.7 yards per carry. Cook has found the end zone in five straight games and has averaged 114 yards rushing per game over that stretch. He's also hauled in six receptions for 73 yards over his last three matchups. Cook is RotoBaller's seventh-ranked running back and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against the Ravens this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Among Top QB Options Against Skidding Colts
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 11:34 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be among the top fantasy quarterbacks in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars are coming off a Week 7 bye and a close Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. They did score 31 points, so despite the loss, Lawrence and the Jaguars offense should feel good heading into a matchup with another division rival. The Colts are on a three-game losing streak and starting to trade off some of their veterans. The 4-2 Jaguars are heading in the opposite direction at the top of the division. If the Colts are truly starting to give up on the season, that could mean the Jaguars offense has a big game in what could be a blowout. The Indianapolis defense already sits at 20th against quarterbacks in fantasy, and Lawrence has put up 20-plus fantasy points in four of six games. That recipe means fantasy managers should feel confident in another top fantasy performance from Lawrence in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller QB Rankings
Kyle Pitts Sr. Carries Momentum into Favorable Week 8 Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 11:30 AM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. brings plenty of steam into Week 8's road matchup against the Buccaneers after logging five catches and at least one touchdown in three straight games. He's averaging just 41 yards receiving per game over that stretch, but the 6-foot-6 tight end is a big red zone target, and he could keep on rolling this week in a favorable matchup. Though Tampa has been stout against the run and has limited production to wide receivers, the one spot where they've been vulnerable is to the tight end position. The Buccaneers are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing TEs, including five touchdowns thus far (tied for fourth-most) and 62 receiving yards per game. Pitts' 5.03 ADOT is one of the lowest in the league among TEs with at least 25 targets, so the yardage totals may not be there, which may be why he ranks outside the top 12 this week at RotoBaller (TE14), but the recent touchdown momentum gives the 26-year-old weekly upside.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a Reliable Target-Heavy WR1 Against Bucs
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 11:26 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London tallied 10-plus targets in Week 7 for the fourth time in the last five games, making him the team's clear-cut No. 1 option at receiver. The former first-rounder caught seven passes for 66 yards and finally found the end zone for the first time this season. Week 8 brings an interesting challenge with a road matchup against Tampa Bay, one of the most formidable units against the run; however, they've also been good against the pass, holding opposing WRs to the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game, yielding just five touchdown receptions to opposing wideouts through seven contests. Regardless, expect the fifth-year pro to get his regular high dosage of targets in Week 8, which sets him up as a low-end WR1 in half-point PPR leagues.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller