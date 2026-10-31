Oct 31, 2026, 12:09 PM ET

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne (foot) suffered a season-ending Jones fracture in his foot during Friday's practice, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old interior defensive lineman will not only miss this Sunday night's game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles but also the rest of the 2026 season. The Commanders will eventually place Payne on Injured Reserve to open up his spot on the active roster. With the former 13th overall pick in 2018 out of Alabama sidelined for the rest of the year, the Commanders are going to need multiple players on their defensive line to step up, including Tim Settle, Shy Tuttle, Charles Omenihu, and Deatrich Wise. In just six games in his ninth year in the NFL, Payne had 14 tackles (seven solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, five QB hits, and one forced fumble for the Commanders in 2026.