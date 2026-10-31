Banged-Up Dalton Kincaid Hoping to Break Out
Oct 31, 2026, 12:13 PM ETIt was a solid start to the season for Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest), who finished his first two games of the season with 225 yards receiving and a touchdown on 12 receptions. But over the past four games, he has racked up just 90 yards receiving and failed to find the end zone. Entering Week 8, he has a bit of an uphill climb, as he has been marked questionable due to a chest injury that left him in a red non-contact jersey throughout this week of practice. If Kincaid is able to suit up against the Ravens, he will go up against a defense that has allowed 220.9 yards passing per game this season. Kincaid is RotoBaller's seventh-ranked tight end and is projected to score nine fantasy points against Baltimore.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Rashod Bateman Gets a Boost as Deep-League Flex With QB Returning
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 12:42 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is not among the top-50 fantasy receivers in half-PPR scoring through the first seven weeks of the season, having caught only 18 of his 26 targets for 266 yards and one touchdown in seven games played. Outside of his seven-catch, 88-yard performance with his only touchdown of the season in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Bateman has done very little for fantasy managers and has not been consistent enough to warrant consideration as a flex option in 12-team leagues. That is more true than ever now that rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is back from Injured Reserve following a wrist injury. Bateman played 73% of the offensive snaps in last week's loss to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but in Lane's first game back from IR in Week 6, he played a season-low 30% of the Ravens' snaps. The return of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills is good news for Bateman and the rest of Baltimore's pass-catchers, but it probably is not going to be enough to convince fantasy managers to throw Bateman into their starting lineups. RotoBaller has Bateman ranked as the No. 57 option at his position this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Spencer Shrader Still A Worthwhile Fantasy Starter For Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 12:41 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader missed his first field goals of the season in Week 7, as he made only one of his three field goal attempts while whiffing on tries of 48 and 56 yards out. He'd previously not missed a single field goal attempt -- all six of his attempts from 50 or more yards and all seven of his attempts from between 40 and 49 yards away went through the uprights. Shrader's misses were very uncharacteristic of him this season, which is why it's still feasible to start him in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have a solid defense this season, especially in the red zone. It may be hard for the Colts to score much on them, but the Jaguars red zone defense is one of the best in the NFL, and for opposing kicker scoring, a good red zone defense is actually a positive. We'll assume that Shrader's recent misses were an aberration and hope they don't become part of a larger trend. He slides in the kicker rankings a bit, but still retains starting value in fantasy football for Week 8 as a top-10 option at his position.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
DeMario Douglas Headed for a Significant Uptick in Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:35 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas could step up as the No. 1 target for quarterback Drake Maye in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Teammate A.J. Brown (knee) is technically listed as questionable, but it was previously reported that he's dealing with a serious knee injury that will sideline him for several weeks, so we'd be surprised to see him play on Sunday. With Brown likely out, and receiver Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) both on injured reserve, Douglas has an opportunity to emerge as the No. 1 receiver ahead of Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. The 25-year-old had already been trending up lately with 17 targets, 14 catches, 174 yards, and three touchdowns over his last three games. The only red flag with Douglas this week is the matchup. Miami has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026, likely due to the fact that teams have been in a very positive game script environment against them and opt to run the football. A similar trend could persist this Sunday with the Patriots favored by seven points, but we'd still trust Douglas as a high-end fantasy WR3 in his expanded role.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bam Knight a Hard-to-Trust Flex With Rookie RB Returning
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 12:32 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight has been a flex option at the RB position over the last two weeks for fantasy managers with rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love sidelined by an ankle injury. Knight played at least 44% of the offensive snaps in Weeks 6 and 7 with Love out and outproduced backfield mate Tyler Allgeier, carrying the ball 22 times for 128 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and adding five catches on seven targets for 33 yards through the air. The Cardinals are set up for a nice matchup in Week 8 on Sunday on the road against the suspect Dallas Cowboys' rushing defense, but with Love making a return this weekend, Knight's fantasy appeal in deeper leagues will take a hit. He should still be involved, but touches are going to be much harder to come by while sharing the load with both Love and Allgeier. Before Love missed the last two games, Knight had not played in more than 8% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in the first five weeks of the season. At RotoBaller, Knight is ranked as the No. 39 fantasy RB for Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Bass a Top-10 Play Against Ravens
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 31, 2026, 12:27 PM ETBills kicker Tyler Bass is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked player at his position as Buffalo prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Bass is projected to score nine fantasy points against Baltimore after beginning the season a perfect 13 of 13 on field goal attempts over his first six games of the season. Bass has made at least one field goal in all but one game this season and is coming off a solid performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which he finished with four successful field goal attempts, two of which came from between 40 and 49 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bills Defense Faces Bolstered Ravens Offense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 31, 2026, 12:21 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills' defense will go up against a bolstered Baltimore Ravens offense in Week 8, as the Ravens will see the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson as they head to Buffalo. Jackson has been out the past three weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, but will make his comeback against the Bills, who have been one of the worst teams in the NFL defensively. Buffalo has allowed 386.8 yards per game this season, the second-worst mark in the league, and will go up against a Jackson-led offense that averaged 31.5 points per game over the first four games of the year. The Bills' defense is RotoBaller's 22nd-ranked unit and is projected to score five fantasy points against Baltimore.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown's Injury Complicates His Week 8 Fantasy Outlook
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, and while he's a must-start receiver in 12+ team leagues if active, he certainly has a lower floor in fantasy football. In two games since returning from an ankle injury, Brown has 16 targets but just six catches and 75 yards. These are very underwhelming results from the 29-year-old, who represented the biggest offseason acquisition for the Patriots. Now, not only is he coming off back-to-back poor box scores, but he is also dealing with a significant knee injury that complicates his outlook. He is questionable for Week 8 after missing practice on Friday, and even if he does play on Sunday, he'll be less than 100%. If Brown is active, he's still worth starting in 12+ team leagues. He does have a lower floor, but he should also benefit from being the undisputed No. 1 target, especially with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) sidelined. With that being said, managers might have better and more reliable options on their bench in leagues with 10 teams or fewer, especially because of the risk that Brown plays a limited snap count. On the other hand, if Brown isn't able to play this week, we'd see wide receiver DeMario Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry step into significantly larger roles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Herbert a Low-End Flex Play with Low Floor
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 12:11 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert will operate as the team's No. 2 running back again this week after Brian Robinson (hamstring) was ruled out for the second straight game. Herbert was brought up from the practice squad last week and carried the ball twice for nine yards while adding one catch for 19 yards. With another week of practice under his belt, the Virginia Tech product should see an uptick in usage so that Bijan Robinson gets a few more breathers after handling 25 touches last week. Herbert could struggle to have success, though, as Week 8 brings a road matchup against a stout Tampa Bay run defense that is second-best in the NFL in terms of limiting fantasy points to opposing rushers, holding opponents to a measly 77.3 yards per game on the ground and just three touchdowns . As such, the sixth-year pro is a dicey low-floor, low-ceiling RB4/Flex option this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Eli Raridon Has Deep-League Streaming Appeal with WRs Sidelined
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:10 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon may be the No. 2 option on the depth chart behind Hunter Henry, but there's still an opportunity for him to carve out fantasy value in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Raridon has played more than 50% of the snaps in every game he's been healthy for this season, and he has double-digit PPR points in three of his last four contests. In addition to his solid snap share and increased volume lately, Raridon could benefit from a depleted receiver room this week. Raridon and fellow tight end Hunter Henry are both headed for larger roles with A.J. Brown (knee) unlikely to play and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) both on injured reserve. Plus, a favorable matchup awaits Raridon, as the Dolphins have allowed the fourth-most touchdowns and fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. The rookie currently ranks as the TE29 in RotoBaller's Week 8 fantasy rankings, but he has clear top-18 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Daron Payne Suffers Season-Ending Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 12:09 PM ETWashington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne (foot) suffered a season-ending Jones fracture in his foot during Friday's practice, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old interior defensive lineman will not only miss this Sunday night's game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles but also the rest of the 2026 season. The Commanders will eventually place Payne on Injured Reserve to open up his spot on the active roster. With the former 13th overall pick in 2018 out of Alabama sidelined for the rest of the year, the Commanders are going to need multiple players on their defensive line to step up, including Tim Settle, Shy Tuttle, Charles Omenihu, and Deatrich Wise. In just six games in his ninth year in the NFL, Payne had 14 tackles (seven solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, five QB hits, and one forced fumble for the Commanders in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Hunter Henry in a Perfect Spot to Feast Against Miami
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:07 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has turned a corner in recent weeks, and he finds himself in an incredible spot for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. A combination of several factors points to Henry being a borderline must-start TE1 on Sunday. First of all, Henry has been trending up lately with 19 catches, 225 yards, and two touchdowns over his last four games. He has double-digit PPR points in each of those four contests. Additionally, Henry should handle more targets with A.J. Brown (knee) unlikely to play. Brown had 16 targets over the last two weeks, and with Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) both on injured reserve, plenty of those vacated targets should be distributed to Henry. Finally, the 31-year-old is heading into a very favorable matchup. So far this year, Miami has allowed the fourth-most touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Between his intriguing outlook and bye weeks impacting the tight end position league-wide, Henry is firmly entrenched as an intriguing TE1 option in fantasy football this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Hopes to Stay Hot
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 31, 2026, 12:05 PM ETAfter a tumultuous 2025 campaign, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has rebounded well and gotten off to a strong start in 2026. Coleman has recorded a touchdown reception in each of his last three games, totaling 11 receptions for 182 yards over that stretch. In Week 8, Coleman and the Bills take on a Ravens pass defense that allowed Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers to enjoy a big day last week. During a win over Baltimore, Cincinnati wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase combined for 11 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and Coleman will look to do much of the same this week. Coleman is RotoBaller's 52nd-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score six fantasy points against the Ravens.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen a Steady Contributor to Trust in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen isn't the flashiest name in fantasy football, but his steady contributions this season have put him in WR3/flex territory for Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although his outlook is scaled back a little with tight end Tyler Warren returning from injury, there's still a clear path for Allen to operate as the No. 1 wide receiver in Indianapolis. The 34-year-old has more catches, touchdowns, and PPR points than teammate Josh Downs this season, despite playing one fewer game. Allen has been a safer and more reliable target for quarterback Daniel Jones, and that could lead to a solid fantasy outing on Sunday against the Jaguars. He should thrive in a projected negative game script environment, and he should also benefit from playing against the Jaguars, who have surrendered the fourth-most receiving yards to wide receivers in 2026. Managers should confidently deploy Allen as a WR3/flex this week, as trade rumors continue to swirl around both him and Downs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Atlanta D/ST Trending Up Heading into Matchup Versus Bucs
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 11:59 AM ETThe Atlanta Falcons defense/special teams unit rose to the occasion in Week 7, recording two interceptions, recovering two fumbles, and notching two sacks in their impressive win over the 49ers. Week 8 brings an intriguing road matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the third-most sacks so far this season (22) and ceded 11 turnovers (four fumbles lost, seven interceptions), which is tied for fifth-most. While Atlanta hasn't been particularly great at forcing turnovers or getting to the quarterback, they haven't been bad either, and, even though there are some questionable tags, for the most part they are a healthy unit heading into Week 8. The Falcons could be a defense on the upswing, and their ranking at RotoBaller this week reflects that, checking in as the No. 11 defense overall in Week 8, so they are solidly in the streaming conversation in this upcoming divisional matchup.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Likely Headed for Immense Volume in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:57 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to be involved early and often against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. The Patriots' receiving corps is quite depleted right now with A.J. Brown (knee) unlikely to play and Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) both on injured reserve. As a result, not only do we expect Stevenson to handle a large workload in the rushing game, but he should also fetch plenty of targets in the passing game. Stevenson had five catches last week, and he has accrued three-plus targets in five of his seven games so far this year. The 28-year-old's rushing efficiency has been subpar, but his contributions in the passing game cannot be ignored, especially in PPR leagues. He's a high-end RB3 in standard formats, but he jumps to the mid-RB2 range in half-PPR and full-PPR. He should benefit from a matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed the most receiving touchdowns and the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers a Reasonable Flex Despite Injury Concerns
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 11:56 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) missed Friday's practice, making his status truly questionable. If he does play, the veteran receiver feels like a solid fantasy option in a Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts seem to be at their most vulnerable after beginning to trade top veterans and losing to the now one-win Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Meyers is clearly behind Parker Washington in the receiver pecking order, but he does feel like the clear WR2 in the offense with Brian Thomas Jr. losing playing time. In Week 6, Meyers finished with five catches for 83 yards, his best receiving output of the season. It will be worth monitoring his injury status as the first slate of Sunday games approaches, but the vet still feels like a solid fantasy option. Meyers should continue to earn volume, unless the Jaguars decide to limit him to keep him healthy in what could be a blowout victory. For now, Meyers is a solid Flex option for fantasy managers in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Mark Andrews No Longer a Reliable Fantasy Starter
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:55 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has seen his volume and snap share decline in recent weeks, making him an unreliable fantasy option for Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews has played less than 73% of the offensive snaps in every game this season, and his snap share dropped to 57% last week. Over his last three games, he has a modest total of eight catches, 55 yards, zero touchdowns, and one lost fumble. Although Andrews remains the Ravens' No. 1 tight end, the gap might be closing between him and Josh Cuevas, who has eight catches, 105 yards, and one touchdown over his last three games. This week features a mediocre matchup for Andrews, as the Bills have allowed the 17th-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. The Bills are giving up the fourth-most yards to the position, but also the third-fewest touchdowns. Managers in leagues with 14 or fewer teams can find better tight end options on their bench or the waiver wire this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Still a Premium Fantasy QB Despite WR Injuries
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:53 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been performing at an elite level lately, and he should continue to be started as a high-end QB1 in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Maye is coming off one of the best four-game stretches in recent memory, amassing 1,199 passing yards, 129 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, and just three interceptions during that span. The former No. 3 pick's resilience will be tested this week, as he enters a road divisional game without several of his top weapons. The Patriots will be without Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder), who are both on injured reserve. It also looks like A.J. Brown (knee) will be inactive; he is listed as questionable but is trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. That will leave Maye with a receiving corps of Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III. That's a group that lacks firepower, but Maye can still prevail as a strong QB1 option against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Nick Folk Kicks His Way into Streaming Pool in Week 8
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 31, 2026, 11:52 AM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts last week, though he missed his first extra point of the season, going 2-for-3 in Week 7. Over the last five weeks, the veteran is 9-for-9 on field goal tries, although none have been 50-plus yarders, with the average coming in at a meager 34 yards during that span. With the Atlanta offense looking more competent and scoring more points with Michael Penix Jr. under center, there should continue to be opportunities for Folk to put up points. The 41-year-old is a worthy streamer again in Week 8 against the Buccaneers, a defense that has the ability to stall drives before reaching the end zone, but there might be better options in leagues that reward extra points for longer kicks.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Looking to Regain Momentum Against Struggling Colts
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 31, 2026, 11:48 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington will look to continue his breakout season after a Week 7 bye in a Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have started shipping off top veterans and recently surrendered the Tennessee Titans their first win. Their division rival is at its most vulnerable, which means a great week for Washington and the Jaguars offense to thrive. The Colts do rank 10th best against wide receivers in fantasy this season, but since facing Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers in Week 1, the Colts have not faced a prolific QB-WR duo like Trevor Lawrence and Washington. The 24-year-old receiver has had a high fantasy floor this season beyond a one-catch performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, and proved he is capable of huge performances in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fantasy managers should expect something closer to the 124-yard and two-touchdown performance from Washington than the dud Week 4 performance in Week 8.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings