Oct 31, 2026, 4:07 PM ET

The New England Patriots D/ST unit should be started in all fantasy leagues ahead of a very enticing Week 8 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots rank near the middle of the pack in fantasy scoring this season, and they're coming off a shaky loss against the Bears in which they allowed 405 yards with zero turnovers. However, the Bears and Dolphins are two very different teams, and New England should bounce back with a much softer matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing D/ST units so far in 2026. Their eight turnovers isn't an outrageous number, and they rank near the middle of the league in terms of sacks allowed. However, the biggest issue for Miami has been a mere lack of production. They have scored just 98 points on offense this season, which is the second-lowest mark in the NFL. The Dolphins and Chargers are the only teams with fewer than 108 points this year. We expect that New England's defense will have no trouble limiting points and capitalizing on mistakes this Sunday, making them a must-start D/ST for fantasy purposes. The Patriots rank #4 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 8.