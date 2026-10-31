Oct 31, 2026, 4:05 PM ET

The Cincinnati Bengals defense will take on the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. The Bengals defense has continued to be one of the most improved units this season and they take that momentum into a matchup against one of the worst offenses in football. The Titans have scored just 15.4 points per game this season, which ranks 31st in the league just ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals will be without safety Kyle Dugger, who has already been ruled out with a quad injury, but should be mostly healthy heading into the contest. The Bengals are overwhelming 12.5-point home favorites ahead of Sunday, meaning that they are expected to have no issues taking care of the Titans. The Bengals are the top-ranked defense in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making them a must-start unit with a terrific matchup.