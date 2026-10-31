Antonio Williams an Intriguing Plug-and-Play Wide Receiver in Expanded Role
Oct 31, 2026, 11:02 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams should continue to occupy a substantial role in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which makes him an intriguing streamer in fantasy football. The Commanders recently placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on injured reserve, leaving Williams in the No. 2 receiver role behind Stefon Diggs. McLaurin is out for the season, so Williams has a chance to solidify his rest-of-season outlook if he is productive on Sunday against Philadelphia. Williams had a season-high 69% snap share and eight targets in the last game that McLaurin missed, so we know that the rookie from Clemson will continue to handle a large workload this week and beyond. Managers can absolutely justify adding Williams off the waiver wire and immediately plugging him into their fantasy football starting lineup for Week 8. As it stands, he has jumped all the way up to WR33 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR rankings for this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Jordyn Tyson a Must-Stash Receiver Despite Delayed Recovery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 10:57 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) should continue to be stashed in all fantasy leagues, even though rostering him has required more patience than expected. Tyson opened the season on injured reserve, and it was initially reported that he would return around the end of September or the start of October. Instead, we're turning the calendar to November, and Tyson is still on IR. Stashing Tyson has definitely required more patience, but that patience should pay off when he does eventually make his NFL debut. The first-round pick is viewed as one of the most intriguing rookies in dynasty leagues, and he'll have similar upside in redraft fantasy football once he's activated. Presumably, Tyson will step into the No. 2 receiver role behind Chris Olave. The No. 2 receiver role in a productive, pass-heavy offense like New Orleans should make him a fringe WR2/WR3 on a weekly basis. There's no reason a player like that should be on the waiver wire, even in shallower leagues. Managers should quickly add and stash Tyson wherever he's available.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler a Dart Throw in PPR Leagues for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 10:51 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler lacks rushing upside, but he could carve out enough receiving volume to get onto the fringe of the fantasy radar in PPR leagues for Week 8. The Commanders have placed Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on injured reserve, bumping Ekeler up to the No. 2 running back role behind Rachaad White for Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Although White has a pass-catching background, similar to Ekeler, the Commanders may choose to restructure his role while he temporarily fills in for Croskey-Merritt. If White gets more early-down rushing work, then this will open the door for Ekeler to rotate in on passing downs, giving him some intrigue in PPR leagues. His ceiling is capped, but we do think he has a decent chance to eclipse his previous season-high snap share of 27%. We'd rather find a safer option for the RB3/flex spot this week, but he at least warrants a little bit of consideration in PPR leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Belongs on Bench After Being Overtaken by Rookie
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 10:45 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell can be benched in most fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mitchell finished last season strong and opened the 2026 campaign on a positive note, but a four-week absence set him back significantly. He returned to action in Week 7 and caught zero of his three targets on a 44% snap share. Evidently, Mitchell had the No. 2 receiver role before his injury, but he has since fallen to No. 3 on the depth chart after being overtaken by rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Now, Cooper and Garrett Wilson are the only Jets receivers who can be started with confidence, while Mitchell is a much riskier play with a very low floor. Mitchell has a favorable matchup against the Raiders this week, but we'd prefer to fill our flex spot with someone who isn't the No. 3 receiver in a bad offense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell Not a Reliable Flex Play Against Atlanta
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 10:33 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) accrued some garbage-time fantasy points last week, but we don't expect that to happen again in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. On the injury front, it's worth noting that Gainwell is listed as questionable but expected to play. Last week was the first time this season that Gainwell had more than five carries or more than 20 rushing yards. It was also just his second game with more than 5.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues. For the most part, Gainwell has spent this season in a clear backup role behind workhorse ball-carrier Bucky Irving. We expect that trend to continue in Week 8, with Gainwell's only clear path to production being a positive game script environment in garbage time. For now, the 27-year-old is best viewed as a handcuff, so he's still worth stashing on the bench for fantasy managers who also have Irving on their roster. However, he shouldn't find his way into the starting lineup in leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. is Risky Flex Play for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 31, 2026, 9:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been a non-factor in this offense for weeks. He hasn't recorded a reception since Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. His role has been reduced in recent weeks and it's unclear how much he's going to be involved in the gameplan going forward. The good news is that Thomas does have a plus matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. The Colts defense ranks 25th in the league in passing yards allowed per game. The Jaguars should be able to move the ball through the air, but it's unclear if Thomas is going to be targeted. The 24-year-old has seen a total of five targets over his last two games. Fantasy managers should view him as a desperation flex play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaydon Blue Could be Desperation Flex Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 31, 2026, 9:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Jaydon Blue was recently signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Given all the injuries in the backfield, Blue is expected to play a depth role behind lead back Saquon Barkley this weekend. Blue hasn't played this season, but he has a good chance of getting in his first game action during the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. He'll likely need to battle with Elijah Mitchell for carries behind Barkley. It's unclear how much of the field Blue is actually going to see this weekend. He'll draw a decent matchup against a Commanders defense that ranks 14th in the league against the run. Blue is a deep league stash option because he could be the next man up if Barkley ever goes down. However, he's nothing more than a desperation deep league play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Could Offer Deep League Flex Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 31, 2026, 9:33 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is looking to build off arguably his best performance on the ground in Week 6. Rodriguez carried the ball 11 times for a season-high 55 yards during the Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. The 27-year-old surprisingly almost evenly split the carries with lead back Bhayshul Tuten during that game. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez will once again see double-digit carries or if that was a fluke. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 8. A defensive unit that ranks 22nd in the league, allowing 124.4 rushing yards per game. Rodriguez has been mostly a touchdown-dependent option throughout the season. He should be treated as a low-end flex option in deep leagues for this Week 8 contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darnell Washington is Touchdown-Dependent Option for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 31, 2026, 9:24 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington is looking to keep his touchdown streak alive in Week 8. Washington has scored in two straight games as he heads into a huge AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The big tight end has scored in three of his last four games, but he hasn't done much in terms of receiving yardage. Over those four games, Washington has finished with 10 receptions for 68 yards. He'll draw a tough matchup against the Browns defense, which is ranked 6th in the league in opponent passing yards per game. Washington is currently ranked as Rotoballer's TE28 heading into this game. Fantasy managers should consider Washington a touchdown-dependent option for this big divisional matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Elijah Mitchell is Elevated for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 31, 2026, 9:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. This is the second week in a row that Mitchell has been elevated to the active roster. Last week, Mitchell carried the ball three times for 11 yards and hauled in three receptions for 23 yards through the air. Saquon Barkley is healthy, so Mitchell will serve as depth in the backfield this weekend. Jaydon Blue is also on the active roster, which means Mitchell could have a minimal role. The Commanders rank 14th in the league, allowing 100.5 rushing yards per game. Fantasy managers should consider Mitchell a bench stash, but he's not worth starting in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
Jonathan Taylor Expected to See Normal Workload in Week 8
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 7:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that running back Jonathan Taylor and wideout Josh Downs are expected to have their normal workload in Week 8 against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Both players traveled with the team despite being involved in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 pm ET. Downs officially requested a trade Wednesday after the team traded away franchise cornerstones Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Taylor announced on Thursday that he met with Colts ownership about his role and future with the organization, but he hasn't requested a trade. Both names will be worth heavily monitoring as we get closer to the trade deadline. Taylor remains a set-it-and-forget-it fantasy player, while Downs will continue to be seen as a flimsy flex option in Week 8.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Kenny Gainwell Expected to Play in Week 8
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 6:42 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) is expected to play in Week 8 against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Gainwell was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but the team has not elevated anyone from the practice squad, suggesting Gainwell will be active. In addition, the 27-year-old was a full participant in the Buccaneers' final practice on Friday. Gainwell enters Week 8 as RotoBaller's PPR RB41 and should be out of fantasy lineups if possible. He's been unable to replicate his fantasy production from his time in Pittsburgh a year ago and has operated as the RB2 behind Bucky Irving. In seven games, Gainwell has surpassed double-digit fantasy points once, and it took a receiving touchdown to do it.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Fox Sports - Greg Auman
Rashid Shaheed Ruled Out for Week 8
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 31, 2026, 6:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed (knee) has been ruled out for Monday night's Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears, according to Gregg Bell of 93.3 KJR FM Seattle. Shaheed did not participate in practice this week leading up to the game. The 28-year-old sustained the knee injury during a collision with Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the end zone during their Week 7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This marks the first game Shaheed has missed this season, but he could be in danger of missing more time after missing every practice this week. Shaheed has seen a limited role in the offense, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 163 yards and no touchdowns. In his absence, tight end AJ Barner and wideout Tory Horton could see their role grow in the passing game this week.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Gregg Bell
Seahawks D/ST a Fringe Starter in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:23 PM ETThe Seahawks D/ST is a borderline starting option in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. RotoBaller currently has the unit ranked as D/ST13, which is in line with their status this week. The Bears present a very tough matchup for opposing defenses. With Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the lineup the past two weeks, Chicago has reached 30 points in both games. With that being said, Chicago has not faced a unit like Seattle's yet this season. Seattle is allowing a measly 89.4 rushing yards per game and an almost unfathomable 144.4 passing yards per game. The Bears are a run-first team, but they could run into problems against this unit, which could spell trouble for the passing game as well. Seattle's greatest success-determining factor of the week will be its health. With several important pass rushers and depth pieces on the injury report, there is reason for concern. However, all of the team's defensive studs are slated to play this week, providing a source of optimism. Nonetheless, there are potentially safer options available on waivers this week. Seattle is a great unit, but the Bears offense could go nuclear at any time.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold a Potential Streaming Option in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:21 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a potential streaming option in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Bears' defense has been suspect at times this season, and Darnold seemed to be more under control in Week 7. The main factor holding Darnold back in fantasy throughout this season has been his turnovers. He has thrown multiple interceptions in three games, and he has thrown at least one interception in each game he has been healthy for. Darnold threw a red zone interception in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he played efficient, mistake-free football otherwise. It was an encouraging sign for his rest-of-season prospects. The Bears are No. 26 against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, allowing 19.88 points per game. Darnold should be able to deliver in the range of 250 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. He should outperform his ranking as QB22. Given the throws of bye weeks we find ourselves in, Darnold is a potential fantasy option.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receives a Boost in a Plus Matchup in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:20 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be the No. 1 wide receiver on the week in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Bears' defense is No. 15 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. However, this unit does not have any players that are capable of matching up with JSN one-on-one. Smith-Njigba has only scored fewer than 22.80 fantasy points on one occasion this season. He has reached 31.30 fantasy points on three occasions this year, and he has as good a chance to do so in Week 8. Whether Seattle is ahead or trailing, this team heavily targets JSN, who leads the league with a 36.8% target share. If Seattle manages to fall behind in this game, JSN's ceiling will be exceptionally high. Either way, Smith-Njigba should confidently be in your lineup. He is a near guarantee to finish as a WR1 in a matchup that will be favorable.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Could See a Boost in Usage in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp could see an extra target or two in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. For starters, fellow wideout Rashid Shaheed (knee) is slated to miss this matchup after suffering a knee injury in Week 7. Additionally, this game could be a high-scoring affair given Chicago's potential ability to put up points despite Seattle boasting an elite defense. Either way, Kupp could push for five targets in this game. However, Kupp still does not have much fantasy value even with the potential increase in volume. He generally only provides fantasy value in games in which he scores, or when Seattle is in a shootout. Predicting a Kupp touchdown is a difficult task, and even if Chicago can put up some points, it is hard to count on a shootout with Seattle's defense involved. Kupp is entering the week ranked at WR48. He would be a risky flex play at best should you decide to play him.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Barely a TE2 in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:18 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not on the fantasy radar in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are No. 17 against opposing tight ends in fantasy, but Barner does not receive enough consistent volume to be a predictable fantasy asset. However, if you are in absolutely dire straits at tight end in a deep league, there is a chance Barner receives an extra look or two due to the absence of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) this week. Quarterback Sam Darnold could look his way in more third-down situations and short-yardage, but he would be a risky play. With wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving the bulk of targets in the offense, there is little room for anyone else in fantasy. Barner plays his role within the offense very well, but that role is difficult to trust in fantasy. He should be left on waivers unless you have no other options and are counting on a potential touchdown.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Myers a Strong Play in Week 8
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers should be a strong play in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Myers is the K8 heading into this game. He has been a consistent producer in the seven- to eight-point range in fantasy. Myers' superpower has been his accuracy. He has only missed two total kicks this season, and the Seahawks have been kicking more field goals in recent weeks, leading to more fantasy points for Myers. No matter what, the Seahawks should be in scoring position plenty of times throughout this game. Chicago does not boast an elite defense, and it should take newly acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons a few weeks to get up to speed and make a marked impact. As such, you can fire up Myers as a top 10 option in a game with a 46.5-point over/under.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet a Risky Flex Play in First Game Back
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is a risky flex play in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. This will be Charbonnet's first game back from his torn ACL. He is unlikely to see much volume after missing the last 11 months rehabbing. However, you should keep a close eye on Charbonnet's usage and snap count in this game. Seattle's running game has been suspect this season, with Charbonnet missing the first seven weeks and rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) missing the last four. The Seahawks have been long awaiting Charbonnet's return and are eager to use his skill set. Now that the team will enter a week with its entire running back room healthy for the first time this season, we could see a significant rotation of backs. Still, Charbonnet should work his way into a 50% snap share, which would be on par with what he enjoyed in 2025. He is always a threat to score a touchdown (12 in 2025), but it would be difficult to trust Charbonnet in fantasy this quickly off his injury.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price a Low-End Flex Play in Week 8 if Active
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 31, 2026, 6:11 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is a low-end flex play at best in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Price is coming off a stint on IR and will likely split time with Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Emanuel Wilson. Price was not incredibly effective before the injury, but with the entire running back room healthy, Seattle may be able to use Price to his strengths, allowing him to thrive. Still, it will be difficult to trust Price in Week 8, especially with Chicago allowing the seventh fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Keep a close eye on how Seattle utilizes its backs. Wilson has been relatively effective in the lead back role with Charbonnet and Price out, but he projects to phase out of the offense as the former two take over. However, Week 8 will likely feature a substantial rotation of the three, resulting in depressed fantasy value for all of them.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller