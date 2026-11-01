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Bears vs. Seahawks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Monday Night Football - Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold, D'Andre Swift, Zach Charbonnet, Luther Burden III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Colston Loveland, and more

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D'Andre Swift - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.

Week 8 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night clash that could well prove to be an NFC title game preview.

The 5-2 Bears travel to the unfriendly confines of Lumen Field to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Both squads have looked like serious postseason contenders so far, and this MNF matchup features several impactful fantasy football players.

We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 8, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

Monday, November 2, 8:15 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love

None

 

Matchups We Hate

QB Caleb Williams 

There aren't many instances where fantasy managers should bench Caleb Williams. This is one of those weeks, though. The Seahawks have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, fewest passing yards, and the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. On top of that, this Seattle secondary hasn't allowed a top-12 fantasy QB finish through seven weeks.

Bears WRs

The bad matchup for the quarterback usually means the WR group could have a subpar fantasy game. Both Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze will be riskier WR starts this weekend against the Seahawks. Seattle has given up the fewest fantasy points, second-fewest receptions, and fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. Burden will be a riskier WR2, while Odunze will be a WR4.

TE Colston Loveland

Colston Loveland has been on a roll over the last two weeks. He scored 18.5 PPR fantasy points against the Falcons in Week 6 and 19.9 PPR fantasy points against the Patriots last weekend. For this week, Loveland will be a lower-end TE1. The Seahawks haven't allowed a top-20 TE fantasy finish since Week 2.

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold hasn't really provided much fantasy value in recent weeks. He has finished outside the top 14 at the QB position in four straight games and has scored more than 15 fantasy points only once this season. Even though this is a solid matchup against a Bears secondary that ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed to QBs this season, Darnold is a QB2.

RB D'Andre Swift 

D'Andre Swift should remain in most lineups in Week 8. He has finished as an RB1 in three straight games and has four rushing touchdowns during that span. Seattle has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards to opposing RBs this season, but Swift's work in the passing game will keep him in the RB2 territory. Seattle is giving up 5.4 receptions per game to RBs.

With Kyle Monangai (toe) ruled out, Swift should see a heavy workload.

Seahawks RBs 

This Seahawks backfield could be a mess this week. Both Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are set to return, which could force this backfield into a three-headed committee. Emanuel Wilson should remain involved as well, which makes Charbonnet and Price risky low-end FLEX plays in 12-team leagues, while Wilson is best left on the bench.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be in all lineups.

 

Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
D'Andre Swift Start 110.3 RB CHI SEA
Luther Burden III Start 108.3 WR CHI SEA
Caleb Williams Start 105.9 QB CHI SEA
Colston Loveland Start 105.6 TE CHI SEA
Chicago Bears Risky Start 103.7 DEF CHI SEA
Rome Odunze Risky Start 103.2 WR CHI SEA
Cairo Santos Risky Start 102.5 K CHI SEA
Kalif Raymond Sit 101.7 WR CHI SEA
Roschon Johnson Sit 99.1 RB CHI SEA
Case Keenum Sit 96.7 QB CHI SEA
Tyson Bagent Sit 93.3 QB CHI SEA
Sam Roush Sit 92.9 TE CHI SEA
Zavion Thomas Sit 92.2 WR CHI SEA
Jahdae Walker Sit 89.8 WR CHI SEA

 

Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Start 121.9 WR SEA CHI
Jason Myers Start 106.5 K SEA CHI
Seattle Seahawks Start 105.3 DEF SEA CHI
Zach Charbonnet Risky Start 103.8 RB SEA CHI
Jadarian Price Risky Start 103.1 RB SEA CHI
Emanuel Wilson Sit 101.4 RB SEA CHI
Cooper Kupp Sit 100.9 WR SEA CHI
Sam Darnold Sit 100.5 QB SEA CHI
AJ Barner Sit 100.3 TE SEA CHI
George Holani Sit 98.9 RB SEA CHI
Tory Horton Sit 98.2 WR SEA CHI
Drew Lock Sit 95 QB SEA CHI
Eric Saubert Sit 94.5 TE SEA CHI
Velus Jones Jr. Sit 92.4 RB SEA CHI
Irvin Charles Sit 91.4 WR SEA CHI
Nick Kallerup Sit 91.4 TE SEA CHI
Robert Henry Jr. Sit 89.3 RB SEA CHI
Jalen Milroe Sit 89.2 QB SEA CHI

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like D'Andre Swift, Zach Charbonnet, Rome Odunze. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Coker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
Stefon Diggs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
DK Metcalf
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tucker Kraft
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ollie Gordon II
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
KC Concepcion
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonah Coleman
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Germie Bernard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tre Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sam Laporta
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
Denzel Boston
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dalton Kincaid
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dallas Goedert
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Hunter Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
T.J. Hockenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Addison
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Kelce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keenan Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift
vs
Antonio Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Makai Lemon
D'Andre Swift
vs
Caleb Douglas
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brenton Strange
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chig Okonkwo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jakobi Meyers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Downs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kendrick Bourne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Higbee
D'Andre Swift
vs
Courtland Sutton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Gesicki
D'Andre Swift
vs
Pat Freiermuth
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mark Andrews
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Samaje Perine
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Sampson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bam Knight
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Elijah Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kimani Vidal
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justice Hill
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Khalil Herbert
D'Andre Swift
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ty Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Corey Kiner
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Goodson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Austin Ekeler
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emmett Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Wright
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Holani
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sione Vaki
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Carter
D'Andre Swift
vs
Seth McGowan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sean Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Roschon Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremy McNichols
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ameer Abdullah
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Laube
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaytron Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaiah Davis
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trevor Etienne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaydon Blue
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
D'Andre Swift
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Hunter Luepke
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cody Schrader
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ray Davis
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Colby Parkinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
AJ Barner
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tez Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Michael Mayer
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Samaje Perine
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Eli Raridon
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Darren Waller
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mason Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bam Knight
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Greg Dulcich
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Demario Douglas
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mark Andrews
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ted Hurst
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Gesicki
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keon Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Higbee
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cade Otton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Braelon Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Hunter
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jake Ferguson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kimani Vidal
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Darius Cooper
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Justice Hill
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Darnell Washington
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Malik Washington
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Josh Downs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rico Dowdle
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Savion Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Khalil Herbert
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Efton Chism III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Brenton Strange
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Treylon Burks
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zach Charbonnet
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Makai Lemon
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jadarian Price
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Antonio Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ty Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rome Odunze
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyle Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keenan Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Kelce
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tory Horton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jordan Addison
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zach Charbonnet
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tre Harris
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kalif Raymond
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Hunter Henry
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Evan Engram
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Warren
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Corey Kiner
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dallas Goedert
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jahan Dotson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Colston Loveland
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jauan Jennings
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tommy Tremble
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Denzel Boston
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Blake Corum
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chris Bell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sam Laporta
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyren Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Derrick Henry
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Javonte Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
James Cook III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bucky Irving
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chase Brown
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rachaad White
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jordan Mason
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tony Pollard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Breece Hall
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jonah Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Goodson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Austin Ekeler
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Wright
Zach Charbonnet
vs
George Holani
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sione Vaki
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Michael Carter
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Seth McGowan
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sean Tucker
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Roschon Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Laube
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kaytron Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Mason Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Samaje Perine
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rome Odunze
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rome Odunze
vs
Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
AJ Barner
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Tez Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Mayer
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Eli Raridon
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Bam Knight
Rome Odunze
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Bowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Ted Hurst
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Hunter
Rome Odunze
vs
Darius Cooper
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
vs
Savion Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Efton Chism III
Rome Odunze
vs
Treylon Burks
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rome Odunze
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rome Odunze
vs
Tory Horton
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Harris
Rome Odunze
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Bell
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Cameron
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Royals
Rome Odunze
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rome Odunze
vs
Troy Franklin
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Cody White
Rome Odunze
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rome Odunze
vs
Tutu Atwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Dyami Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Nailor

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Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 8
Start/Sit Chart - Week 8 Matchup Ratings
Week 8 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
DJ Moore

Expected to Play vs. Ravens in Week 8
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Breece Hall

Jets "Hoping" Breece Hall Will Return in Week 9
Jakobi Meyers

Suiting Up for Week 8 Against the Colts
Breece Hall

Not Expected to Play in Week 8
Treylon Burks

Expected to Play Against the Eagles in Week 8
Maxx Crosby

Not Seeking Trade, Raiders Plan to Keep Him
Saquon Barkley

Won't be Traded Ahead of the Deadline
Jaylen Waddle

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 8
Breece Hall

Braelon Allen to Start Again in Week 8
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Elijah Mitchell

Elevated to Active Roster for Week 8
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to See Normal Workload in Week 8
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Joel Eriksson Ek

OK for Sunday
Samuel Montembeault

Now Day-to-Day
Mike Matheson

Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Jadarian Price

Cleared to Return From Injured Reserve in Week 8
Zach Charbonnet

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play in Week 8
RJ Harvey

Placed on Short-Term IR with Knee Injury
Colston Loveland

Cleared to Play in Week 8 Against Seahawks
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ochai Agbaji

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Reed Sheppard

Sits Out Again on Saturday
Fred VanVleet

Ruled Out Saturday
Josh Jacobs

NFL to Review New Physical-Abuse Allegations Against Josh Jacobs
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
TreVeyon Henderson

Downgraded to Out in Week 8
LeBron James

Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 8
Joel Embiid

Out Saturday
Kyle Monangai

out vs. Seattle
Josh Jacobs

Three More Women Accuse Josh Jacobs of Physical Abuse
Carnell Tate

Expected to Return After Bye Week
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Joonas Korpisalo

Returns to Practice
TOR

Chris Tanev Set to Return Saturday
Hayden Hodgson

Handed Two-Game Suspension
Nikita Kucherov

to Stay in Lightning Lineup Despite Trade Request
Anthony Mantha

Injured in Friday's Win
Kyrie Irving

Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Klay Thompson

Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Stephen Curry

Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Quinten Post

Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Meleek Thomas

Iffy Against Milwaukee
Jaylon Tyson

to Miss Saturday's Game
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
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Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 8
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Week 8 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
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