Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.
Week 8 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night clash that could well prove to be an NFC title game preview.
The 5-2 Bears travel to the unfriendly confines of Lumen Field to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Both squads have looked like serious postseason contenders so far, and this MNF matchup features several impactful fantasy football players.
We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 8, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
Monday, November 2, 8:15 PM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- Kyle Monangai - Out
- Rashid Shaheed - Out
- Zach Charbonnet - Expected to Play
- Jadarian Price - Expected to Play
Matchups We Love
None
Matchups We Hate
There aren't many instances where fantasy managers should bench Caleb Williams. This is one of those weeks, though. The Seahawks have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, fewest passing yards, and the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. On top of that, this Seattle secondary hasn't allowed a top-12 fantasy QB finish through seven weeks.
#Bears QB Caleb Williams has taken a stance, refusing to spat his custom cleats out of principle. It all brings back memories of another iconoclast punky QB.
My story: https://t.co/xnMMrpXi6q
https://t.co/xnMMrpXi6q
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2026
Bears WRs
The bad matchup for the quarterback usually means the WR group could have a subpar fantasy game. Both Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze will be riskier WR starts this weekend against the Seahawks. Seattle has given up the fewest fantasy points, second-fewest receptions, and fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. Burden will be a riskier WR2, while Odunze will be a WR4.
Colston Loveland has been on a roll over the last two weeks. He scored 18.5 PPR fantasy points against the Falcons in Week 6 and 19.9 PPR fantasy points against the Patriots last weekend. For this week, Loveland will be a lower-end TE1. The Seahawks haven't allowed a top-20 TE fantasy finish since Week 2.
Other Notable Matchups
QB Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold hasn't really provided much fantasy value in recent weeks. He has finished outside the top 14 at the QB position in four straight games and has scored more than 15 fantasy points only once this season. Even though this is a solid matchup against a Bears secondary that ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed to QBs this season, Darnold is a QB2.
D'Andre Swift should remain in most lineups in Week 8. He has finished as an RB1 in three straight games and has four rushing touchdowns during that span. Seattle has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards to opposing RBs this season, but Swift's work in the passing game will keep him in the RB2 territory. Seattle is giving up 5.4 receptions per game to RBs.
With Kyle Monangai (toe) ruled out, Swift should see a heavy workload.
Seahawks RBs
This Seahawks backfield could be a mess this week. Both Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are set to return, which could force this backfield into a three-headed committee. Emanuel Wilson should remain involved as well, which makes Charbonnet and Price risky low-end FLEX plays in 12-team leagues, while Wilson is best left on the bench.
Seahawks running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet have no injury designations for Monday night and both are now expected to play against the Bears. This will be Charbonnet’s season debut. https://t.co/kMJnUfkD2V
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2026
Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be in all lineups.
Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|D'Andre Swift
|Start
|110.3
|RB
|CHI
|SEA
|Luther Burden III
|Start
|108.3
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
|Caleb Williams
|Start
|105.9
|QB
|CHI
|SEA
|Colston Loveland
|Start
|105.6
|TE
|CHI
|SEA
|Chicago Bears
|Risky Start
|103.7
|DEF
|CHI
|SEA
|Rome Odunze
|Risky Start
|103.2
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
|Cairo Santos
|Risky Start
|102.5
|K
|CHI
|SEA
|Kalif Raymond
|Sit
|101.7
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
|Roschon Johnson
|Sit
|99.1
|RB
|CHI
|SEA
|Case Keenum
|Sit
|96.7
|QB
|CHI
|SEA
|Tyson Bagent
|Sit
|93.3
|QB
|CHI
|SEA
|Sam Roush
|Sit
|92.9
|TE
|CHI
|SEA
|Zavion Thomas
|Sit
|92.2
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
|Jahdae Walker
|Sit
|89.8
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Start
|121.9
|WR
|SEA
|CHI
|Jason Myers
|Start
|106.5
|K
|SEA
|CHI
|Seattle Seahawks
|Start
|105.3
|DEF
|SEA
|CHI
|Zach Charbonnet
|Risky Start
|103.8
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Jadarian Price
|Risky Start
|103.1
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Emanuel Wilson
|Sit
|101.4
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Cooper Kupp
|Sit
|100.9
|WR
|SEA
|CHI
|Sam Darnold
|Sit
|100.5
|QB
|SEA
|CHI
|AJ Barner
|Sit
|100.3
|TE
|SEA
|CHI
|George Holani
|Sit
|98.9
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Tory Horton
|Sit
|98.2
|WR
|SEA
|CHI
|Drew Lock
|Sit
|95
|QB
|SEA
|CHI
|Eric Saubert
|Sit
|94.5
|TE
|SEA
|CHI
|Velus Jones Jr.
|Sit
|92.4
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Irvin Charles
|Sit
|91.4
|WR
|SEA
|CHI
|Nick Kallerup
|Sit
|91.4
|TE
|SEA
|CHI
|Robert Henry Jr.
|Sit
|89.3
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Jalen Milroe
|Sit
|89.2
|QB
|SEA
|CHI
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like D'Andre Swift, Zach Charbonnet, Rome Odunze. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8.
Week 8 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!