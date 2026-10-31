Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Elijah Mitchell, Makai Lemon, Antonio Williams, Ryan Flournoy, and Greg Dulcich.
Happy Halloween! October will be in the books, and we are already more than halfway through the fantasy football regular season. While most waivers have already run, fantasy managers should scout the waiver wire to bolster their roster by taking a chance on a high-upside player or an injury stash. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help managers prioritize pickups.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. Below, you will find key waiver wire pickups such as Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, Samaje Perine, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Elijah Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, and Ryan Flournoy.
These Week 8 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 8!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 8?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|22
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|66
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|28
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|51
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|68
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|16
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|53
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Malik Washington
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Bam Knight
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|37
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|40
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|26
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|46
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Alec Pierce
|RB
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|31
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Michael Carter
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Malik Willis
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Geno Smith
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Bo Nix
|QB
|66
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|40
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|74
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|44
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|75
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|42
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|44
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Elijah Mitchell, RB, Eagles
The backfield is depleted for the Philadelphia Eagles, and veteran running back Elijah Mitchell could be thrust into a meaningful role against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. He is currently on the practice squad and will need to be elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row, but that is just a formality. Starting running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) is available and will likely draw the start, though his exact workload remains uncertain. The team also signed running back Jaydon Blue from the practice squad to the active roster on Oct. 28. However, fellow tailbacks Dameon Pierce (undisclosed), Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are all currently on injured reserve, while Carson Steele (shoulder) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement earlier this week.
Mitchell played 14 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He recorded three carries for 11 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. Barkley, who was already dealing with a hamstring injury, suffered a back injury against the Cowboys and only played 10 offensive snaps. Barkley made the most out of his limited touches, recording seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, to go along with two receptions for nine yards. Pierce left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury after playing 42 offensive snaps and recording 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, while adding one reception for one yard.
Washington allows 100.5 yards on the ground per game (14th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, just 14.4 fantasy points per game to running backs (sixth-best in the NFL). Through 29 career games, Mitchell has recorded 330 rushing attempts for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown. Mitchell ranks as RotoBaller's No. 42 running back for Week 8. With Barkley available, it is unclear how many touches Mitchell gets on Sunday. Mitchell should not be started, but could be worth picking up as a bench stash.
Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders
Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has a chance to emerge as a fantasy impact player in the second half of the season with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the year. Williams has flashed upside when given opportunity this season, showing the ability to create separation as a route-runner and be dynamic with the ball in his hands. His versatility to be used both inside and outside is another positive to his profile.
The rookie third-rounder has recorded at least two receptions in every game this season, including three or more in five of six contests, and should have an expanded role in the offense, with head coach Dan Quinn highlighting him earlier in the week. Williams could lead Washington in targets in Week 8 in a favorable matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Williams projects as a WR3 with upside in Week 8, ranking as RotoBaller's WR33.
Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a slow start to his rookie campaign, but finally had something close to a breakout performance in a 38-21 Monday Night Football loss against the Dallas Cowboys. The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft led the Eagles in targets (eight), receptions (seven), receiving yards (67) and receiving touchdowns (one). Lemon operated as Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 wideout, as fellow wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both missed the game.
With Smith and Wicks ruled out for Week 8 as well, Lemon could earn a similarly heavy load in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allow 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, give up 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (eighth-most in the league). On paper, this is a good matchup for Lemon and the Philadelphia wide receivers, but the Eagles are still trying to find a rhythm in the passing game under quarterback Tanner McKee. Lemon looks to bounce back from his disastrous professional debut against the Commanders in Week 1, in which he caught four passes for a total of minus-five yards.
Through seven games in 2026, Lemon has tallied 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for just 194 yards (7.8 yards per reception) and the aforementioned touchdown. He has recorded one rush that lost five yards as well. RotoBaller ranks Lemon as No. 35 wide receiver for Week 8 (half-PPR). While Lemon needs to find more consistency to become a trusted fantasy football starter, he should see heavy volume against the Commanders and is a solid WR3 or flex play.
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is coming off multiple double-digit PPR fantasy point performances in his last three games. Though some of those points were scored in garbage time, it's nice to see him more consistently involved in the offense and getting targeted on passes that have the potential to score enough points to be fantasy relevant. There's always risk when starting a team's WR3 in fantasy football, but that risk could be mitigated by playing against the dismal Arizona Cardinals pass defense.
They rank near the bottom of the league in yards per pass attempt, PPR fantasy points to wide receivers, and passing touchdowns given up to opposing offenses this season. We could see a shootout result in enough fantasy points to go around for Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens (hamstring/shoulder), and Flournoy to all have great games. Treat Flournoy as a WR4 with upside in deeper leagues for Week 8.
Greg Dulcich, TE, Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has been trending in the right direction over the last few weeks, but he is still a high-risk start since his team's passing game has been unreliable. Dulcich led the team in targets last Sunday, catching all five of the passes thrown his way for a season-high 86 yards in Miami's win over the Jets. He has at least five targets in three of his last four games and has averaged 44.3 yards per game over that stretch.
He was held to zero targets against the Vikings in Week 4, but has been moderately productive besides that, although he is still scoreless for the season. Dulcich and the Dolphins will host the Patriots in Week 8, who have been a neutral matchup for tight ends this season. Even though he does have some recent momentum, Dulcich is only the TE25 in RotoBaller's Week 8 ratings, making him only a starter in two-TE formats or very deep leagues. However, if you're desperate or looking for a bargain DFS play, he does have a little streaming appeal based on his recent production.
Running Backs - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bam Knight
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Alec Pierce
|RB
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Carter
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|22
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|51
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|68
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|16
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|53
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|31
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|66
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|28
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|26
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Willis
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Bo Nix
|QB
|66
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|40
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|44
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|42
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|44
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 8 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 8 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 8 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 8 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 8 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 8 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, Samaje Perine, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Elijah Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, Ryan Flournoy, Kendrick Bourne, Malik Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Emmett Johnson, Travis Hutnter, Kimani Vidal, James Conner, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Jacoby Brissett, Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr., and Tanner McKee. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Elijah Mitchell, Makai Lemon, Ryan Flournoy, Antonio Williams, and Greg Dulcich. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, Samaje Perine, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Elijah Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, Ryan Flournoy, Kendrick Bourne, Malik Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Emmett Johnson, Travis Hutnter, Kimani Vidal, James Conner, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Jacoby Brissett, Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr., and Tanner McKee.
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