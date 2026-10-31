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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8: Fantasy Football Pickups for Kaelon Black, Elijah Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Makai Lemon, Ryan Flournoy, Greg Dulcich, more

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Elijah Mitchell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Picks

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Elijah Mitchell, Makai Lemon, Antonio Williams, Ryan Flournoy, and Greg Dulcich.

Happy Halloween! October will be in the books, and we are already more than halfway through the fantasy football regular season. While most waivers have already run, fantasy managers should scout the waiver wire to bolster their roster by taking a chance on a high-upside player or an injury stash. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help managers prioritize pickups.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. Below, you will find key waiver wire pickups such as Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, Samaje Perine, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Elijah Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, and Ryan Flournoy.

These Week 8 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 8!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 8?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 70 Add in All Leagues
2 Jonah Coleman RB 63 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
4 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 66 Add in All Leagues
5 Jadarian Price RB 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Antonio Williams WR 22 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Mark Andrews TE 66 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Courtland Sutton WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Caleb Douglas WR 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Khalil Shakir WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Chig Okonkwo TE 28 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 68 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Keenan Allen WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Kaelon Black RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Makai Lemon WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Samaje Perine RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Rico Dowdle RB 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Kendrick Bourne WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
21 Devaughn Vele WR 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Seth McGowan RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Elijah Mitchell RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Malik Washington WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 DeMario Douglas WR 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Emmett Johnson RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Mike Washington Jr. RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 MarShawn Lloyd RB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Travis Hunter WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Bam Knight RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Keaton Mitchell RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Pat Freiermuth TE 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Kimani Vidal RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Ryan Flournoy WR 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
37 Jonathon Brooks RB 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Dylan Sampson RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Kenny Gainwell RB 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Tyler Higbee TE 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Mike Gesicki TE 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Khalil Herbert RB 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Mason Taylor TE 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
46 Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Alec Pierce RB 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Konata Mumpfield WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Treylon Burks WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Keon Coleman WR 31 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Michael Mayer TE 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Greg Dulcich TE 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Roschon Johnson RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Elic Ayomanor WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jauan Jennings WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Tyreek Hill WR 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Michael Carter RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Jacoby Brissett QB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Malik Willis QB 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Geno Smith QB 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Bo Nix QB 66 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Sam Darnold QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
74 Aaron Rodgers QB 44 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
75 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 J.J. McCarthy QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tanner McKee QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Tyler Huntley QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Washington Commanders DST 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Detroit Lions DST 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Chicago Bears DST 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Las Vegas Raiders DST 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Kansas City Chiefs DST 42 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Cleveland Browns DST 44 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Atlanta Falcons DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Elijah Mitchell, RB, Eagles

The backfield is depleted for the Philadelphia Eagles, and veteran running back Elijah Mitchell could be thrust into a meaningful role against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. He is currently on the practice squad and will need to be elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row, but that is just a formality. Starting running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) is available and will likely draw the start, though his exact workload remains uncertain. The team also signed running back Jaydon Blue from the practice squad to the active roster on Oct. 28. However, fellow tailbacks Dameon Pierce (undisclosed), Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are all currently on injured reserve, while Carson Steele (shoulder) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement earlier this week.

Mitchell played 14 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He recorded three carries for 11 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. Barkley, who was already dealing with a hamstring injury, suffered a back injury against the Cowboys and only played 10 offensive snaps. Barkley made the most out of his limited touches, recording seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, to go along with two receptions for nine yards. Pierce left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury after playing 42 offensive snaps and recording 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, while adding one reception for one yard.

Washington allows 100.5 yards on the ground per game (14th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, just 14.4 fantasy points per game to running backs (sixth-best in the NFL). Through 29 career games, Mitchell has recorded 330 rushing attempts for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown. Mitchell ranks as RotoBaller's No. 42 running back for Week 8. With Barkley available, it is unclear how many touches Mitchell gets on Sunday. Mitchell should not be started, but could be worth picking up as a bench stash.


Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has a chance to emerge as a fantasy impact player in the second half of the season with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the year. Williams has flashed upside when given opportunity this season, showing the ability to create separation as a route-runner and be dynamic with the ball in his hands. His versatility to be used both inside and outside is another positive to his profile.

The rookie third-rounder has recorded at least two receptions in every game this season, including three or more in five of six contests, and should have an expanded role in the offense, with head coach Dan Quinn highlighting him earlier in the week. Williams could lead Washington in targets in Week 8 in a favorable matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Williams projects as a WR3 with upside in Week 8, ranking as RotoBaller's WR33.

 

Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a slow start to his rookie campaign, but finally had something close to a breakout performance in a 38-21 Monday Night Football loss against the Dallas Cowboys. The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft led the Eagles in targets (eight), receptions (seven), receiving yards (67) and receiving touchdowns (one). Lemon operated as Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 wideout, as fellow wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both missed the game.

With Smith and Wicks ruled out for Week 8 as well, Lemon could earn a similarly heavy load in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allow 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, give up 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (eighth-most in the league). On paper, this is a good matchup for Lemon and the Philadelphia wide receivers, but the Eagles are still trying to find a rhythm in the passing game under quarterback Tanner McKee. Lemon looks to bounce back from his disastrous professional debut against the Commanders in Week 1, in which he caught four passes for a total of minus-five yards.

Through seven games in 2026, Lemon has tallied 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for just 194 yards (7.8 yards per reception) and the aforementioned touchdown. He has recorded one rush that lost five yards as well. RotoBaller ranks Lemon as No. 35 wide receiver for Week 8 (half-PPR). While Lemon needs to find more consistency to become a trusted fantasy football starter, he should see heavy volume against the Commanders and is a solid WR3 or flex play.

 

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is coming off multiple double-digit PPR fantasy point performances in his last three games. Though some of those points were scored in garbage time, it's nice to see him more consistently involved in the offense and getting targeted on passes that have the potential to score enough points to be fantasy relevant. There's always risk when starting a team's WR3 in fantasy football, but that risk could be mitigated by playing against the dismal Arizona Cardinals pass defense.

They rank near the bottom of the league in yards per pass attempt, PPR fantasy points to wide receivers, and passing touchdowns given up to opposing offenses this season. We could see a shootout result in enough fantasy points to go around for Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens (hamstring/shoulder), and Flournoy to all have great games. Treat Flournoy as a WR4 with upside in deeper leagues for Week 8.

 

Greg Dulcich, TE, Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has been trending in the right direction over the last few weeks, but he is still a high-risk start since his team's passing game has been unreliable. Dulcich led the team in targets last Sunday, catching all five of the passes thrown his way for a season-high 86 yards in Miami's win over the Jets. He has at least five targets in three of his last four games and has averaged 44.3 yards per game over that stretch.

He was held to zero targets against the Vikings in Week 4, but has been moderately productive besides that, although he is still scoreless for the season. Dulcich and the Dolphins will host the Patriots in Week 8, who have been a neutral matchup for tight ends this season. Even though he does have some recent momentum, Dulcich is only the TE25 in RotoBaller's Week 8 ratings, making him only a starter in two-TE formats or very deep leagues. However, if you're desperate or looking for a bargain DFS play, he does have a little streaming appeal based on his recent production.

 

Running Backs - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jonah Coleman RB 63 Add in All Leagues
Jadarian Price RB 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Dowdle RB 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Elijah Mitchell RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bam Knight RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kenny Gainwell RB 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Khalil Herbert RB 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Alec Pierce RB 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Carter RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Omar Cooper Jr. WR 70 Add in All Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 51 Add in All Leagues
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 66 Add in All Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 22 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Courtland Sutton WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Godwin Jr. WR 68 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 31 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Elic Ayomanor WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mark Andrews TE 66 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 28 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Taylor TE 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacoby Brissett QB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Bo Nix QB 66 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 44 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Washington Commanders DST 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Detroit Lions DST 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 42 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cleveland Browns DST 44 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Atlanta Falcons DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 8 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 8 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, Samaje Perine, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Elijah Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, Ryan Flournoy, Kendrick Bourne, Malik Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Emmett Johnson, Travis Hutnter, Kimani Vidal, James Conner, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Jacoby Brissett, Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr., and Tanner McKee. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Elijah Mitchell, Makai Lemon, Ryan Flournoy, Antonio Williams, and Greg Dulcich. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, Samaje Perine, Makai Lemon, Kaelon Black, Seth McGowan, Elijah Mitchell, DeMario Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, Ryan Flournoy, Kendrick Bourne, Malik Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Emmett Johnson, Travis Hutnter, Kimani Vidal, James Conner, Dylan Sampson, Darius Cooper, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Jacoby Brissett, Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr., and Tanner McKee.

Antonio Williams
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Jonathon Brooks
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Malik Washington
Elijah Mitchell
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Devaughn Vele
Elijah Mitchell
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Demario Douglas
Elijah Mitchell
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Elijah Mitchell
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Elijah Mitchell
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Bam Knight
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Elijah Mitchell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Demario Douglas
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
Travis Hunter
Demario Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Demario Douglas
vs
Bam Knight
Demario Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
James Conner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bam Knight
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Hunter
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mason Taylor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eli Raridon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keenan Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kaelon Black
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jadarian Price
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Makai Lemon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mason Taylor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Eli Raridon
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tez Johnson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tank Dell
Greg Dulcich
vs
Michael Mayer
Greg Dulcich
vs
Josh Cameron
Greg Dulcich
vs
Keon Coleman
Greg Dulcich
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Greg Dulcich
vs
Treylon Burks
Greg Dulcich
vs
Roschon Johnson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Greg Dulcich
vs
Eli Raridon
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tre' Harris
Greg Dulcich
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mark Andrews
Greg Dulcich
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Greg Dulcich
vs
Tyler Higbee
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mason Taylor
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ryan Flournoy
vs
James Conner
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Bam Knight
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Hunter
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Darius Cooper
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malik Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Washington
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Demario Douglas
Malik Washington
vs
Seth McGowan
Malik Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Malik Washington
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Malik Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Samaje Perine
Malik Washington
vs
Travis Hunter
Malik Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Hunter
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Demario Douglas
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bam Knight
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Elijah Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kimani Vidal
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonah Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Travis Hunter
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kimani Vidal
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kimani Vidal
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kimani Vidal
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kimani Vidal
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kimani Vidal
vs
Bam Knight
Kimani Vidal
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kimani Vidal
vs
Travis Hunter
Kimani Vidal
vs
James Conner
Kimani Vidal
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kimani Vidal
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kimani Vidal
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kimani Vidal
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kimani Vidal
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kimani Vidal
vs
Jadarian Price
Kimani Vidal
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kimani Vidal
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kimani Vidal
vs
Khalil Herbert
James Conner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
James Conner
vs
Dylan Sampson
James Conner
vs
Ryan Flournoy
James Conner
vs
Kenny Gainwell
James Conner
vs
Terrance Ferguson
James Conner
vs
Tyler Higbee
James Conner
vs
Kimani Vidal
James Conner
vs
Darius Cooper
James Conner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
James Conner
vs
Mike Gesicki
James Conner
vs
Keaton Mitchell
James Conner
vs
Khalil Herbert
James Conner
vs
Jonah Coleman
James Conner
vs
Jadarian Price
James Conner
vs
Rico Dowdle
James Conner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
James Conner
vs
Bam Knight
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Conner
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Darius Cooper
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dylan Sampson
vs
Khalil Herbert
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mason Taylor
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jadarian Price
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bam Knight
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darius Cooper
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Darius Cooper
vs
Khalil Herbert
Darius Cooper
vs
Dylan Sampson
Darius Cooper
vs
Mason Taylor
Darius Cooper
vs
James Conner
Darius Cooper
vs
Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Darius Cooper
vs
Alec Pierce
Darius Cooper
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre' Harris
Darius Cooper
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Courtland Sutton
Darius Cooper
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Khalil Herbert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mason Taylor
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Gesicki
vs
James Conner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tre' Harris
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Keon Coleman
Michael Mayer
vs
Tez Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Treylon Burks
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Michael Mayer
vs
Tank Dell
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre' Harris
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Cameron
Michael Mayer
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Mayer
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Michael Mayer
vs
Malachi Fields
Michael Mayer
vs
Roschon Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Carter
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Huntley
Geno Smith
vs
Baker Mayfield
Geno Smith
vs
Bo Nix
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
vs
Sam Darnold
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Carter
Geno Smith
vs
Deshaun Watson
Geno Smith
vs
Tyreek Hill
Geno Smith
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Geno Smith
vs
Tyler Huntley
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tanner McKee
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tanner McKee
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tanner McKee
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
Washington Commanders
Tanner McKee
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tanner McKee
vs
Detroit Lions
Tanner McKee
vs
Sam Darnold
Tanner McKee
vs
Chicago Bears
Tanner McKee
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tanner McKee
vs
Bo Nix
Tanner McKee
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tanner McKee
vs
Malik Willis
Tanner McKee
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tanner McKee
vs
Baker Mayfield

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Cameron Johnson

Cleared to Play Friday
Cason Wallace

to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Chet Holmgren

Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Gui Santos

Available Against Lakers
Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Tarik Biberovic

Out Again Friday
Santi Aldama

Ruled Out Against Houston
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Naji Marshall

Back in Action Versus Houston
Simone Fontecchio

Available Friday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Available for NBA Cup Opener
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Noah Clowney

Good to Go Friday
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Upgraded to Available Friday
AJ Dybantsa

to Remain on Minutes Restriction Friday
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Jalen Smith

Cleared to Play Friday
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
Jaylen Brown

Downgraded to Out for Friday's Matchup With Knicks
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Isaiah Joe

Unavailable on Friday
Ziaire Williams

Sidelined Again on Friday
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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