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Waiver Wire Express - Week 9 Lightning Round for Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Mike Gesicki, Eli Raridon, Malik Willis

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Emmett Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

The Week 9 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Mike Gesicki, Eli Raridon, Malik Willis, and more.

We saw plenty of poor weather, third-string touchdowns, and a handful of slate-altering injuries, so allow us to help collect those thoughts as we proceed to Week 9. This gives us a chance to take stock of potential waiver adds in both shallow and deep leagues alike. Let's see what the early adds look like across all formats with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, which sees the Steelers and Titans hit their bye week (we'll typically avoid listing players on these teams).

This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 9. Key injuries to monitor are Lamar Jackson (thumb, could be season-ending), Tyler Huntley (toe), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Bam Knight (concussion), Kendrick Bourne (ankle), Hunter Henry (foot), Mason Taylor (left leg, very late so severity unclear), Jake Ferguson (ankle), Zachariah Branch (hamstring), Josh Palmer (hamstring), Jacob Saylors (neck), as well as those managing ailments like Michael Wilson (ribs), and those who rested injuries on the bye, such as Cam Skattebo (hamstring). Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to serve all readers, including 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike, and can start handing out stickers to those of you with 75% of the names unavailable to you.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Tyler Allgeier (Will any of the other Arizona RBs get healthy?)
Mike Washington Jr. (25 carries is not the expectation, but more of a split here?)
Kenny Gainwell (Another healthy workload on a run-oriented team)
Emmett Johnson (Better receiver than Xavier Worthy, expand that role!)
Kaelon Black (Christian McCaffrey is probably fine, still a premium handcuff)
Seth McGowan (Monitoring the Jonathan Taylor trade market)
MarShawn Lloyd (Monitoring the Josh Jacobs' legal situation)
Devin Singletary (Monitor Skattebo's status)
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
Tank Bigsby (IR stash if Saquon Barkley is dealt or his injury worsens)
Elijah Mitchell
Jonathon Brooks
Samaje Perine
Kimani Vidal
James Conner (Would they activate him amidst the injuries even if no trade?)
Keaton Mitchell
Roschon Johnson
Corey Kiner
Sione Vaki
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jeremy McNichols
DeeJay Dallas

 

Week 9 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Jordyn Tyson (Can't automatically assume health, but few others have his ceiling)
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams (pending SNF usage/results)
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
DeMario Douglas
Ryan Flournoy (Monitor George Pickens' status)
Caleb Douglas
Malik Washington
Brian Thomas Jr. (Trade showcase or better role, either is good for him)
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Dell (Jaylin Noel's IR stint puts more on Dell's shoulders)
Travis Hunter
Darius Cooper
Kyle Williams
Efton Chism III
Treylon Burks
Jalen Nailor
Tre' Harris
Jahan Dotson
Devin Duvernay (Slot man with Bourne hurt?)
Dohnte Meyers
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Simi Fehoko
Konata Mumpfield
Jordan Watkins
Tyreek Hill

 

Week 9 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson (Remains a premium IR stash)
Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
Eli Raridon (Quiet day, but enhanced opportunity awaits if Henry misses time)
Tyler Higbee
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kenyon Sadiq (Is Taylor's late injury serious?)

 

Week 9 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:

Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
Baker Mayfield (Surely he'll throw more soon, right?)
Tyler Huntley (Turf toe sucks, may not be able to go on a short week)
Michael Penix Jr. (Returns to his safe dome space for Cincy shootout)
Geno Smith (Emerging WR trio is wonderful, but at KC is brutal)
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
Anthony Richardson Sr. (We'll stay ready here, especially ahead of a plus Dallas matchup)
Tanner McKee
Gardner Minshew II (At Seattle with depleted WR group, oy)
Joe Fagnano (Banged up himself, but may be necessary)
Carson Beck (Doubt they'd give him Seattle first, but the day is coming)

 

Week 9 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 9:

Houston Texans D/ST
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
Detroit Lions D/ST
Chicago Bears D/ST
Buffalo Bills D/ST
New York Giants D/ST
New Orleans Saints D/ST
Dallas Cowboys D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Mike Gesicki, Eli Raridon, and Malik Willis. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Mike Gesicki, Eli Raridon, and Malik Willis. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, DeMario Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Mike Gesicki, Eli Raridon, Malik Willis:

Emmett Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Travis Hunter
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
James Conner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darius Cooper
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Emmett Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Emmett Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Alec Pierce
Emmett Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Herbert
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Michael Carter
Seth McGowan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Seth McGowan
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Demario Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Makai Lemon
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Seth McGowan
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Keenan Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Seth McGowan
vs
Travis Hunter
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Seth McGowan
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Seth McGowan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Seth McGowan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Seth McGowan
vs
Mark Andrews
Seth McGowan
vs
James Conner
Seth McGowan
vs
Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonah Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Jadarian Price
Seth McGowan
vs
Dylan Sampson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Seth McGowan
vs
Bam Knight
Seth McGowan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Alec Pierce
Seth McGowan
vs
Corey Kiner
Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Herbert
Seth McGowan
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaytron Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Michael Carter
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Demario Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
Travis Hunter
Demario Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
James Conner
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demario Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Efton Chism III
Demario Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Tank Dell
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Mike Gesicki
vs
Bam Knight
Mike Gesicki
vs
Roschon Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Williams
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Efton Chism III
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mason Taylor
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Gesicki
vs
James Conner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tank Dell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Corey Kiner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mike Gesicki
vs
Khalil Herbert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tre' Harris
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Hunter
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Treylon Burks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Gesicki
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Eli Raridon
vs
Greg Dulcich
Eli Raridon
vs
Josh Cameron
Eli Raridon
vs
Tez Johnson
Eli Raridon
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Eli Raridon
vs
Michael Mayer
Eli Raridon
vs
Jauan Jennings
Eli Raridon
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Eli Raridon
vs
Jordan Watkins
Eli Raridon
vs
Treylon Burks
Eli Raridon
vs
Kaytron Allen
Eli Raridon
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Eli Raridon
vs
Tyreek Hill
Eli Raridon
vs
Tre' Harris
Eli Raridon
vs
Michael Carter
Eli Raridon
vs
Khalil Herbert
Eli Raridon
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Eli Raridon
vs
Corey Kiner
Eli Raridon
vs
Malik Willis
Eli Raridon
vs
Tank Dell
Eli Raridon
vs
Kirk Cousins
Eli Raridon
vs
Keon Coleman
Eli Raridon
vs
Baker Mayfield
Eli Raridon
vs
Alec Pierce
Eli Raridon
vs
Geno Smith
Eli Raridon
vs
Malachi Fields
Eli Raridon
vs
Bo Nix
Eli Raridon
vs
Mason Taylor
Eli Raridon
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Eli Raridon
vs
Efton Chism III
Eli Raridon
vs
Mark Andrews
Eli Raridon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Eli Raridon
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Eli Raridon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Carter
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Tyreek Hill
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Kaytron Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Watkins
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Jauan Jennings
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Malik Willis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Cameron
Malik Willis
vs
Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
vs
Eli Raridon
Malik Willis
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Malik Willis
vs
Greg Dulcich
Malik Willis
vs
Tanner McKee
Malik Willis
vs
Tez Johnson
Malik Willis
vs
Washington Commanders
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Mayer
Malik Willis
vs
Detroit Lions
Malik Willis
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Malik Willis
vs
Chicago Bears
Malik Willis
vs
Treylon Burks
Malik Willis
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Malik Willis
vs
Elic Ayomanor

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